Is Aeroject Rocketdyne Cheap Enough To Justify Its Performance Lag?

Aerojet Rocketdyne's stock does sell at a discount to its two large peers, but is the discount large enough to make it an attractive investment?

The company's returns lag those of two of its largest competitors: General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman.

Setting the stage

The core of what we now know as Aerojet Rocketdyne was first known as General Rubber and Tire Company, which launched in 1914. In the ensuing decades, the company branched out into new fields, notably broadcasting and aeronautics. In 1984, management created a parent holding company called GenCorp. And now, after some relatively recent acquisitions, the company is called Aerojet Rocketdyne.

While you might not know the name, you've seen, or head of, what they make: propulsion systems for aerospace and defense projects. Have you heard of the RS-25 engine? It's an Aerojet Rocketdyne technology that powered NASA's Space Shuttle for decades.

Or take missile defense. Have you heard of the Theater High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system? Aerojet Rocketdyne builds the propulsion system for THAAD.

Basically, the company designs and manufactures the most sophisticated propulsion technologies in use today. If you're looking for a possible investment in a high tech company, you've come to the right place.

The most significant driver of Aerojet Rocketdyne's business

Aerojet Rocketdyne's most visible revenue streams come from large scale United States government projects. It's no surprise, then, that federal spending is the single largest driver of the company's business.

Let's start with space. The company's technologies feature heavily in NASA's Space Launch System (SLS), the vehicle chosen to replace the now retired Space Shuttle. One bit of good news? NASA expects funding for the SLS to stay around $2 billion per year for the foreseeable future, as we see in the chart below.

On the defense side, the company plays heavily in both missiles and missile defense systems. The U.S. Department of Defense's budget continues to grow from its 2015 lows. In 2018, U.S. defense spending is expected to be $612 billion, with a 2019 request for $686 billion.

This dependence on government spending manifests in the company's revenue history. The chart below shows annual revenue from 2013 through 2017. We see that in 2015, 2016, and 2017, the revenue stream was nearly flat, between $1.8 and $1.9 billion. That's about what we'd expect, given the flat to slightly up trend in related areas of federal discretionary spending.

We see more meaningful revenue jumps from 2013 to 2014, and from 2014 to 2015. These jumps are related to a big acquisition in 2013, when Gencorp bought the Rocketdyne division of United Technologies. With this kind of business, absent the inflections associated with acquisitions, we should expect substantially flat trajectories in a lot of key metrics. Anything else deserves our attention.

U.S. federal spending plays a central role in our investment thesis around Aerojet Rocketdyne in three important ways.

First, we have the future of aerospace spending. The good news regarding NASA's SLS is that it has received nearly $12 billion in funding since 2011, representing a substantial federal commitment. With its first launch scheduled for 2019, it would be surprising to see the program scrapped. It will likely be funded for years to come. And in the case that the federal government pivots, propulsion systems are likely to feature prominently, regardless of the particular path. Aerojet Rocketdyne is positioned to compete and win these funding dollars for the foreseeable future.

Second, we have the future of defense spending. The Trump administration has shown interest in rapidly expending defense spending. The White House's posture should give investors short-term confidence in this funding source.

In the longer term, as we see in the chart below, defense spending is at historic lows relative to GDP. It's an easy argument to at least maintain current spending, if not push it back up to historical levels. Given ongoing threats from terrorism and the regime in North Korea, amongst countless other potential flash points, we should expect robust U.S. defense spending in the years, and likely decades, to come.

Third, we have a steadily increasing federal budget deficit, thanks in part to the recent corporate tax cuts. The Congressional Budget Office shows annual federal spending continuing to grow, relative to GDP, through at least 2027.

A growing debt, and the service costs that go with it, will eventually put pressure on federal discretionary spending. This dynamic would work against the first two effects we just walked through. Still, while mounting deficits and debt can be a problem in theory, politicians seem immune to their effects in practice, which is good news for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock as an investment

Before we dive into some financial metrics, let's look at the performance of the stock. Over the past year, AJRD is up 42%, handily beating the Dow Jones (+23%) and S&P 500 (+17%).

But what about its largest publicly-traded peers? General Dynamics (GD) and Northrup Grumman (NOC) are also in the propulsion game. AJRD is pretty much in a dead heat with NOC, both of which doubled the returns of GD.

With the recent stock price history as a backdrop, let’s take a quick look at Aerojet Rocketdyne’s financial performance. And let’s maintain the comparison with General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman.

First, we can look at one of the more popular profitability metrics: operating margin. We see in the chart below that Aerojet Rocketdyne, with operating margins just north of 5%, falls way behind its two larger peers, who are both in the range of 12% to 13%. Right out of the gate, with no other information in hand, we should expect a valuation deficit for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Second, I’ll look at one of my favorite metrics: operating return on invested capital (ROIC). In this case, I’m dividing operating income by the sum of net debt and total shareholders’ equity. The chart below shows the results from 2013 to 2017. General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman generate operating ROICs in excess of 30%, well above that of Aeroject Rocketdyne, which hovers below 20%.

Operating ROIC can help us understand differences in valuation. All else being equal, we would expect General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman to be more valuable than Aerojet Rocketdyne, since they generate more earnings per dollar invested in the business. These larger operating ROICs help us justify bidding up the price of title to capital in General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman’s businesses, i.e. their stock price.

Third, speaking of valuation, we can look at the Tobin’s Q ratio for these three companies. I’m calculating Tobin’s Q ratio as the sum of market capitalization and total liabilities, all divided by total assets. In other words, we are looking at the market price of equity plus the book price of liabilities, all divided by the book price of assets. It's a measure of the premium the market sets relative to the replacement value of the company's assets.

The chart below shows the results. Aerojet Rocketdyne is a considerably smaller company than its two large competitors. It has the lowest Tobin’s Q ratio at 1.88, meaning the market places a smaller premium on the book value of its assets, relative to General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman. We should expect that outcome, given Aerojet Rocketdyne's lag in profitability. Interestingly, Northrop Grumman has the largest premium, with a Tobin’s Q ratio of 2.84, even though its operating ROIC is a little smaller than that of General Dynamics.

Fourth, and finally, let’s look at the ability of these three companies to generate free cash flow, which is cash from operations minus capital expenditures. Given how much smaller Aerojet Rocketdyne is than its peers, we can look at free cash flow divided by net sales, which helps us make an apples-to-apples comparison.

The chart below shows the results. We see a choppy pattern from Aerojet Rocketdyne, with free cash flow at 1% of net sales in 2013, but climbing to nearly 10% of net sales in 2017. General Dynamics has free cash flow of nearly 11% of net sales in 2017, while Northrop Grumman has experienced a steady decline, with free cash below at less than 7% of net sales in 2017.

Pulling the story together

What can we say about Aerojet Rocketdyne's business?

It relies almost exclusively on federal government spending for its revenue, which caps revenue growth and introduces political risk. It generates operating margins, and operating returns on invested capital, at about half the rate of two of its large peers, General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman. The market prices Aerojet Rocketdyne at a 30-34% discount of General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman, as measured by Tobin's Q ratio.

What do this all mean for Aerojet Rocketdyne as an investment? Personally, I'm staying away. Federal outlays in aerospace and defense are unlikely to grow much going forward. The expanding federal deficit does introduce some added pressure that could be a substantial future headwind against this market as a whole.

While we do get a discount relative to General Dynamics and Northtrop Grumman, I would prefer to invest in stronger companies at a premium. The returns gap is substantial, at 15 points of operating ROIC.

I haven't even mentioned the potential future disruption from the likes of SpaceX and Blue Origin. While these smaller outfits aren't direct competitors to Aerojet Rocketdyne at the moment, they are pursuing a cost containment effort that could place enormous pressure on the large traditional players in these markets. Aerojet Rocketdyne and its large peers operate on an age old government contracting model. With continued success and favorable impressions from the public and political leadership, SpaceX and Blue Origin can threaten the viability of that model.

Given the limited upside, the existing performance gaps, and the potential for adverse market disruption, I won't be taking a position in Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.