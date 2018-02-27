Tesla Fools The Media About Model S And Model X Demand

Tesla (TSLA) boosters have spent years papering over the company’s broken promises and missed deadlines. The electric vehicle firm has always enjoyed outsized press attention, usually of the breathless and fawning variety. Last week’s big Tesla scoop was that waiting times for Model S and Model X orders have been getting longer. Numerous commentators were swift to opine that longer waiting times must mean that demand has picked up. Tesla management, of course, was happy to indulge that narrative.

Unfortunately for Tesla and its breathless boosters, the narrative that demand is putting significant pressure on supply is pure fantasy. Indeed, evidence points to extremely soft demand so far this year. Bill Maurer and EnerTuition already have covered aspects of this issue, and done so very effectively. This article seeks to pull together their separate insights and to expand the analysis further.

Let’s take a look at what's actually happening with the Model S and Model X.

Is Demand Really Taking Off?

It was revealed last week by Electrek that the waiting time for new reservations of the Model X and Model S had been extended. Now, buyers of Tesla’s two higher-end products can expect to wait four to five months for delivery.

Electrek has been a long-time cheerleader of Tesla’s so it should be unsurprising that it has been an uncritical reporter of this news. One need only read their analysis (such as it is) to see that loud and clear:

To be clear, someone ordering a Model S or Model X today shouldn’t expect to take delivery for another four to five months. This unusual delay sparked speculation that Tesla could be working on a design refresh or production line update for Model S and Model X. But we reached out to the company about the situation and a spokesperson said that the new delivery timeline is the result of high demand increasing the backlog of orders. Several industry watchers expected that the arrival of the Model 3 would impact negatively sales of the Model S, but the company insists that new orders are high.

Apparently Tesla is saying that the increased waiting time is the product of unusually high demand for Model X and Model S vehicles. This is taken to be a great sign for the company, since it will allow it to sell these higher-margin vehicles, and to prioritize orders with add-ons that improve Tesla’s bottom line.

There’s just one problem: None of this makes any sense.

Something Doesn’t Smell Right

Anyone who listened to Tesla’s latest quarterly earnings call must be scratching their head at the idea that Model X and Model S demand has shot through the roof. Indeed, the call made it clear that the company anticipates stable demand, and does not see the need to expand its production capacity any further. Here's a valuable excerpt from that call, which illustrates the point:

Romit Jitendra Shah - Nomura Instinet It sounds like from the letter that you could do more than 100,000 S and X in 2018, but you're constrained by the 18650s. And I'm just curious what would it take to see the 2170 cells in these vehicles? Jeffrey B. Straubel - Tesla, Inc. Well, this is JB. It's something we've of course contemplated, but it's quite a large change to the architecture of the module and the battery pack overall. And while the 18650 supply is somewhat of a cap at about 100,000 units per year, even just a few months ago we didn't feel that expanding and making some long-term bets on expanding that supply with Panasonic in Japan was really the right risk. Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc. So, you really have to then shift everything to say, OK, if you want to make 20% more S and X, everyone has to make 20% more. There have to be investments in new lines or it's going to require over time, which negatively affects gross margin. Kind of design the manufacturing machines are to create, and then you'd have to redesign the machine or go redline. And so I think we feel pretty good about the 100,000 a year for S and X, and we want to focus on just improving the efficiency of production and gross margin.

The takeaway from the exchange is this: Tesla considered the value of expanding Model S and Model X production, which would require increased production capacity for its 18650 batteries, but opted not to do it. That means the company has decided that the investment would not be worth it. Hence, no matter what the demand is, the annual supply of Tesla’s higher-end vehicles is constrained to about 100,000 per year. We also can surmise that, given CEO Elon Musk’s penchant for making massive outlays to capital expenditures (including forthcoming production facilities for the Model Y, Tesla Semi, and pickup truck), the economics of expanding Model S and Model X production could not be justified – even by Tesla’s rather lax standards.

That call took place in February, so Tesla already knew how Q1 2018’s delivery numbers were starting to shape up. Yet it did not do anything to highlight the supposed massive uptick in demand for Model S and Model X vehicles during the call. Surely, if the company was seeing spectacular demand, it would bother to at least mention it on the call.

The reason for not reporting huge demand for the Model S and Model X during its February earnings call is obvious: It's pure fantasy.

Numbers Don’t Lie

Calculating the number of Model S and Model X deliveries is challenging. It relies on multiple data sources and a degree of estimation. However, several delivery trackers have proven to be remarkably accurate in the past, and can thus be relied on to some degree for forward-looking estimates.

The analysts and industry trackers that follow actual Model S and Model X deliveries show a far from rosy outlook. Indeed, we can already see the signs of massive quarterly sequential declines in orders for these vehicles. Looking to Tesla’s biggest international market, Norway, we can orders have actually collapsed since Q4 2017.

Source: Telestats Norway

The reality is that the demand numbers are simply not there. That's not to say Tesla will fail to meet its guidance for 2018 of 100,000 vehicles. But it does not look like the company made a terrible mistake in not expanding its production capacity.

So why, then, are orders backing up? The answer lies not in anything intrinsic to the supply and demand of the Model S and Model X, but rather in the problems continuing to afflict the Model 3. The production problems facing the mass-market Model 3 are well documented. And those problems clearly persist still, as Tesla continues to lag its already reduced production estimates.

What does the Model 3 have to do with the Model S and Model X? The answer to that question is simple: Tesla has reduced the number of work shifts for the Model S and Model X from three shifts to two, in order to transfer manpower to the Model 3 production lines. Specifically, we know that in Q4 2017, a number of Model S and Model X line workers were transferred to the Model 3 lines. Unsurprisingly, that has put a considerable supply constraint on Model S and Model X production capacity.

It is thus only natural that wait times would increase substantially, even in a market with a consistent level of demand. Indeed, the longer waiting period has taken as long as it has to materialize because Tesla had such a massive inventory of Model S and Model X vehicles last year, which it drew down throughout the last months of 2017.

Tesla’s Willing Dupes

Nothing in this story suggests a sudden increased demand for Model S or Model X vehicles. Rather, it is the product of Tesla’s desperation to keep its lower-margin, mass-market offering from total failure.

That leads us to an important question: If Tesla knows its supply constraints are the cause of the delays, why did it imply that it was increased demand that was the cause?

The answer is harder to pin down and requires a degree of speculation. As Electrek reports it, “A spokesperson said that the new delivery timeline is the result of high demand increasing the backlog of orders.” That would reflect a classic Tesla ploy, namely using a half-truth to conceal what's actually going on. The definition of “high demand” is obviously relative and subjective. Notice that Tesla did not say “higher” or “higher than expected.” Copping to those more emphatic statements would expose Tesla to liability it does not want, so it held to a vague statement.

Thus, Tesla’s statement is technically not false. It is true that it is high demand that is causing a backlog of orders. The company simply omits the facts that the demand is no higher than it has been in the recent past (and quite possibly considerably lower), and that it has deliberately slowed down its production rate. While most other companies probably would not have dared to make such a bold bluff, Tesla was clearly happy to count on its media boosters to eat its story up without question. Tesla cannot have been disappointed by the reaction it garnered.

Investor View

What's behind the longer waiting times for Model S and Model X reservations is, ultimately, not terribly important from an investment thesis standpoint. The company has no intention of expanding supply, even if there were actually increased demand. Tesla’s bull thesis relies on massive growth in the Model 3, as well as triumphs in its self-driving technology, solar business, and follow-on vehicle products. The music will eventually stop for Tesla, but it will not be because its high-end offerings had stagnant demand.

However, this little story does matter insofar as it reveals aspects of Tesla’s tendency toward duplicity and massaging of facts – as well as to the uncritical acceptance of those massaged facts by an obedient media and analyst community. The story of increased demand can be proven false by relatively simple research, yet everyone seems willing to just take Tesla’s word for it.

Tesla knows it can get away with outlandish promises and statements because the individuals and outlets that are expected to provide critical commentary and insight instead prefer a world of fantasy. This episode throws into stark relief the company’s willingness to say almost anything and to effectively mislead markets and shareholders whenever it thinks it can get away with it.

The takeaway for investors is this: Tesla is a stock that subsists on faith and wild-eyed belief. Eventually, retreating to new tall tales and bigger promises will no longer be able to distract from the underlying reality. But it is clear that even the slightest glimmer of hope will be spun into a golden tapestry by Tesla’s boosters. That will help the stock defy gravity for a while. But not forever.