Shareholder Returns Make This Stock A Buy

The company also raised its dividend 15% for the June payment and will buy back $15 billion of its own shares over the next 3 years.

While the S&P 500 has returned more than 16% over the last year, shares of PepsiCo (PEP) are flat. To some investors, owning shares of Pepsi might feel like a disappointment when compared to the gains the market index has experienced over the past 12 months. As someone who wants to own a lot more of Pepsi, I think this is an excellent opportunity to buy more shares of the stock. In fact, we added to our Pepsi position on Monday morning at a price of $110.70. Let’s take a look at why I decided to buy more shares of Pepsi.

2017 Earnings and 2018 Guidance

Pepsi reported 4 th quarter and 2017 earnings on 2/13/2018. The company earned $1.31 per share in the quarter, beating estimates by a penny. Revenue grew 0.1% year over year to $19.53 billion. This figure topped estimates by $140 million. Pepsi has turned beating estimates into an art form. The company hasn’t missed an EPS estimate since before Q1 2014 and has managed to miss revenue expectations only twice during that same period of time. Pepsi has posted five consecutive quarters of year over year revenue growth. I like owning companies that are able to beat earnings and sales figures on a regular basis. This shows business is better than even management thought.

Pepsi, which actually generates more revenue from food and snacks than it does from beverages, produced 2.3% organic growth during the quarter. North America Beverages and Frito-Lay North America, the two biggest components of the company in terms of sales, saw declines of 6% and 1%, respectively in Q4. On the plus side, Frito-Lay did post an organic growth number of 5%. Europe/Sub Saharan Africa and Latin America, the next two largest parts of Pepsi by sales, grew 11% and 6%, respectively. Outside of North America, Pepsi is showing strong growth. This growth in geographies outside of North America had helped to offset some weakness in soda sales.

There is no doubt that consumer trends are changing and those products that are high in fat, sugar and salt are being passed over for healthier options. Pepsi has realized this and the company’s “Better for You” offerings are designed to appeal to consumer’s awareness of what they eat and drink. While the company didn’t break down how they performed in the most recent quarter, the Better for You line of products did experience double digit revenue growth during Q3. Pepsi’s ability to offer consumers what they want has helped to mitigate some of the declines in their carbonated beverages products.

For the year, Pepsi earned $5.23 per share, 8% above 2016’s EPS number. Revenue grew a little more than 1% on the year to $63.53 billion. Organic growth came in at 2.3% for 2017. For 2018, management estimates that EPS will grow 9% from 2017 to $5.70. Organic growth is expected to be in line with last year’s number. Earnings numbers and guidance are solid, but it’s really the prospect of shareholder returns in future years that had me interested in buying more of Pepsi’s stock.

Shareholder Returns Are Very Attractive

The quarter showed slight growth for revenue overall and some weakness in North America. That doesn’t concern me all that much, because as an income investor, I like what Pepsi has to offer me in terms of dividends and dividend growth. The company has been a money generating machine, beating both Coca-Cola (KO) and Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS) in terms of free cash flow over the past five years.

Pepsi simply produces a lot of FCF that can be used to pay dividends, buy back shares or reinvest in the company. The company returned $6.5 billion to shareholders in 2017 and management expects to return $7 billion to shareholders this year. $5 billion of this capital return will come in the form of dividends. The day of the earnings release, Pepsi’s management stated that they are raising the dividend for the June payment by 15%. Based off of our purchase price, the new annualized dividend of $3.71 means shares have a forward yield of 3.33%. Pepsi has now raised its dividend 46 consecutive years, giving the company one of the longest dividend growth streaks in the market.

Pepsi has raised its divdend an average of 8.5% over the past five years. Why was the company able to increase their dividend so aggressively this year then? The increase in cash flow is part of the answer. The other part of the equation is that Pepsi sports a fairly low dividend payout ratio relative to its peers in the beverage sector and those in the consumer staples sector.

Pepsi’s payout ratio is almost half of Coke’s. Both companies have an almost identical forward yield. Dr Pepper might have a lower payout ratio, but the company has less than a decade of dividend growth and yields just 2%. I’ll gladly take Pepsi’s yield and dividend growth streak to Dr Pepper. Even compared to many other stocks in the consumer staples space, Pepsi has a much better payout ratio.

Of the top 6 holdings in the Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund (VCSAX), only Walmart (WMT) has a lower dividend payout. Pepsi’s payout ratio easily beats many other well-known and owned stocks in the consumer staples sector. Investors looking for a consumer staple with a low payout ratio should consider buying Pepsi.

Companies paying out more than 100% of their cash flow for dividends have to borrow money to keep funding payments to shareholders. Based on their payout ratio, Pepsi is not in danger of doing that. With a payout ratio below 64%, Pepsi is in a position to raise its dividend fairly aggressively now and in the future.

Aside from the dividend increase and attractive payout ratio, management also stated that they are going to buy back $15 billion of their own stock over the next three years. This new repurchase authorization replaces the current $12 billion authorization starting July 1st of this year.

As you can see, Pepsi has had a steadily declining share count for a number of years. This newest buyback program will repurchase almost 10% of the company’s current market cap of $156 billion. This is not some small drop-in-the-bucket buyback. Almost 1 out of every 10 existing shares will be retired over the next couple of years.

Valuation

Perhaps the best part about Pepsi’s stock is that its valuation isn’t even that expensive relative to its own recent history. Take a look at the F.A.S.T. Graphs chart to see what I mean.

The company’s current price to earnings multiple is 20.7, which is exactly what the average PE multiple has been for the past five years. Management offered earnings per share guidance of $5.70 for 2018. Based off of our $110.70 purchase price, shares are trading at a forward PE of about 19.4. Let’s recall that Pepsi has topped quarterly EPS for the past sixteen quarters, making it highly likely that shares are trading at an even lower forward multiple.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a company that regularly beats earnings estimates, hasn’t seen its share price become overly expensive and promises to return a lot of cash to shareholders, Pepsi is a very good option. Pepsi is a cash flow machine and has a lengthy history of dividend increases. With a low payout ratio, the company has room to further grow its dividend. If the stock price was to decline from here, I wouldn’t hesitate to add even more shares.

Pepsi is a core holding in the March to Freedom Fund. After this latest purchase, Pepsi is now our 8th largest holding. What are your thoughts on Pepsi? Feel free to leave a comment. If you liked what you read, please consider hitting the "follow" button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP, KO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.