Why I Am Not Worried About The Drop In Home Sales

However, home prices increased significantly month-to-month and on an annual basis, something we would not expect to see in a declining housing market.

"Existing-home sales slumped for the second consecutive month in January and experienced their largest decline on an annual basis in over three years…" That is not the sort of start to an economic report that would normally sooth real estate investors. However, this month's start to the Existing Home Sales Report release does not reflect a declining housing market. Rather, it is due to a critical shortage of existing home supply, as evidenced by other data found within the report.

Housing relative stocks have remained subdued recently while the broader market has recovered. Soft housing sales are probably partly to blame.

Existing Home Sales Report for January

Existing home sales declined for the second straight month, this time by 3.2% month-to-month, to an annual rate of 5.38 million. The pace of sales was also short of economists' expectations of 5.65 million. Meanwhile, the prior month's pace was revised lower to 5.56 million from 5.57 million. Perhaps most concerning was the fact that existing home sales declined 4.8% year-to-year, where in December, sales were reported up 1.1% year-to-year.

Importantly, while the pace of sales decreased, home prices continued to appreciate robustly. The median existing home price for all housing types increased 5.8% year-to-year in January, to $240,500. It's not the circumstance you might expect given the pace of sales decline. Thus, the sales shortfall does not seem to indicate weakness in the housing sector.

Sales softness is attributable to a short supply of homes for sale. It's a situation that is not new to this real estate market recovery, with yearly comparisons showing declining inventory for 32 consecutive months now. A bottleneck in supply is holding up burgeoning demand for homes from converting into sales.

Existing home inventory increased by 4.1% in January, to 1.52 million available homes for sale. However, Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist of the National Association of Realtors (NAR), reminds us that there are a seasonal influence and consistency between December and January. Mr. Yun points to another data comparison that he finds relevant and concerning. Housing supply dropped precipitously year-to-year in January, to a point 9.5% under January of 2017. Unsold housing supply expressed in months to exhaustion at the most recent sales pace fell to 3.4 months, from 3.6 months a year prior.

Further evidence of the problem is implied by how long homes go from being listed for sale to being sold. It's a short time frame, with 43 percent of the homes sold in January having been on the market for less than a month. Properties typically remained on the market for 42 days, versus 50 days one year prior. I believe the small selection of homes on the market causes new listings to be given extra attention versus longer listed and possibly unappealing properties.

Despite the ongoing inventory issue, new problems are developing as well. Mortgage rates are on the rise, increasing for the fourth straight month in January. The average commitment rate for a 30-year, conventional, fixed rate mortgage increased eight basis points in January, to 4.03%. And, Mr. Yun suggests, there is the possibility that the tax reform plan is holding up some sales. I would suggest that prospective buyers might be wondering and waiting on favorable amendments. Mr. Yun is skeptical of this, pointing to strong sales in California, with one of the hottest markets being in the Bay Area, where tax relative concerns are high. And buyer traffic continues to be reported high by realtors, while homebuilders remain highly confident about the market.

NAHB Housing Market Index Shows Builder Confidence

Even if tax reform played a role in January, I expect it would be a role that would fade with time. Underlying economics remain on an improving trend line, with employment and compensation gains mounting. But, the question is, are they mounting faster than home prices are rising.

We're looking for relief from homebuilders, who are finally committing to greater production. Housing Starts just reported reflected as much, rising 9.7% in January. And existing home listings may increase as the economy continues on its current path. Mortgage rate gains may temper some as well, as recent market reactions to inflation data may have been overdone and premature.

In conclusion, it appears the most recent decline in home sales has been influenced by the bottleneck in housing inventory. While other barriers got steeper in January, including housing affordability, the economy and the financial positions of prospective buyers also strengthened. The economic expansion continues, and along with rising home values, allows existing homeowners an increasing opportunity to move forward. Homebuilders are likewise filling the void, and so the bottleneck in housing inventory should begin to be filled, allowing burgeoning demand for homes to be more efficiently filled. For my regular work on real estate, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.