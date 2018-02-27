TSMC, Not Intel, Has The Lead In Semiconductor Processes

When being the best isn't good enough: Qualcomm goes with Samsung.

TSMC's 10 nm process offers the highest transistor density

Scotten Jones. Source: Semi.org.

At its Manufacturing Day in March 2017, Intel (INTC) made some good points about how confusing and misleading process node designations such as “14 nm” or “10 nm” had become. Intel emphasized that competing 14-16 nm nodes didn't offer the actual transistor density (in Mtr/mm^2) of Intel's 14 nm process. Intel proposed using transistor density as the best metric.

That was then. In the mean time, Intel's main foundry competitors, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) have been in mass production on their “10 nm” process nodes. How do these nodes stack up against Intel's 14 nm process? By Intel's own criterion of transistor density, they are superior. And by that metric, TSMC's process is the best by far. This is now.

These conclusions are not based on wishful thinking, but are based on the work of Scotten Jones, who heads IC Knowledge, and has worked for nearly 35 years in the semiconductor industry. Jones has written extensively in SemiWiki.com on various subjects related to node comparisons between manufacturers and use of the “standard node”.

The standard node was proposed originally by ASML (ASML) to provide a uniform nomenclature for node designations that would be independent of marketing hype. The standard node is calculated using basic feature sizes that are known for the various manufacturers. The standard node can be thought of as the “true node” regardless of what a manufacturer chooses to label it.

In an article in Semiwiki.org, titled Standard Node Trend, Jones plotted the standard nodes vs. an approximate timeline for their development, shown below. For convenience, I've grouped these according to their official node designations in the box overlays.

Intel does tend to outperform compared to its official node designation. For instance, its 14 nm node has a calculated standard node of 12.1. However, it is not superior to the “10 nm” nodes of Samsung and TSMC that are currently in production.

Intel's Mark Bohr also declared the standard node inadequate and proposed that transistor density be used as a metric instead. However, Scotten Jones has calculated transistor densities for the manufacturers' processes using the Intel definition. When these are plotted against standard nodes, the densities are exactly what one would expect from the standard node values. The Intel transistor densities are values disclosed by Intel, rather than calculated.

The data points are labeled with the official node designations in quotes, along with the transistor densities in MTr/mm^2. Of the leading edge processes in production, TSMC clearly has the lead in transistor density.

Also shown on the graph are the curve fits to the data for the three manufacturers. All of the curves show the expected approximate inverse square law dependency of transistor density on node size. Although Bohr criticized the standard node as being inadequate, in fact the standard node provides very good correlation with transistor density.

TSMC will be first to 7 nm

What happened to Intel's much vaunted “three year lead” over the silicon foundries? It's gone. Even if Intel manages to get its own 10 nm process into production this year, it will be still be behind TSMC's 7 nm process, which is expected to be in production by the second quarter of this year.

During its 2017 Q4 conference call, TSMC made this announcement:

So far, we have already taped out 10 customers' products in 7-nanometer. And we are currently qualifying this product in 2 different fabs, in preparation for volume production starting in second quarter this year. During first quarter 2018, we expect to tape out another 10 products. In total, we expect to have taped out more than 50 customer products in 7-nanometer by the end of 2018. Major applications covered by these tape-outs are in mobile, gaming, GPU, FPGA, networking and AI. In essence, almost every area that requires high-performance and lower-power consumption will benefit from TSMC's 7-nanometer solution. In terms of performance, power, area density and schedule, we believe our 7-nanometer solution is leading in the foundry industry.

None of TSMC's competitors have been anywhere as definitive. When is Intel's 10 nm process going to arrive? Maybe in H2. Samsung? Probably not until next year. Samsung's Exynos 9810 (which will be used for some models of the Galaxy S9), is fabricated on 10 nm. So will the Qualcomm (QCOM) Snapdragon 845. And Global Foundries? Once again, probably not until next year.

And TSMC won't be resting on its 7 nm laurels. It plans to introduce an improved “7 nm+” process later this year using ASML's EUV tools. This will be the first production use of EUV equipment. This will probably keep TSMC ahead of competing foundries, as well as Intel.

Almost certainly, Apple (AAPL) will be the main customer for TSMC's 7nm process, and 7nm SOCs will find their way into the next generation of iPhone. It's the September iPhone release that is driving TSMC to be in volume production on 7 nm by mid year.

Intel's “three year lead” has evaporated, probably never to return. The wealth shift from PCs to mobile devices has fueled the R&D of device makers such as Apple as well as foundries such as TSMC and Samsung. This has enabled TSMC to overtake Intel. With Apple as a (very demanding) partner, I expect TSMC to maintain its blistering pace of innovation. I remain long TSMC and rate it a buy.

When being the best isn't good enough: Qualcomm goes with Samsung

On February 21, Qualcomm and Samsung announced that Qualcomm will use Samsung's 7 nm LPP process for future Snapdragon processors. Samsung's 7 nm LPP will use EUV tools and is expected sometime in 2019. There had been rumors of Qualcomm switching to TSMC for 7 nm, but this appears unlikely, even for TSMC's 7 nm process that will be available this year.

Coming on the heals of the January 31 announcement of an “expanded strategic relationship” between Qualcomm and Samsung, the move is really not surprising. Qualcomm needed to get Samsung off its back in the Korea Free Trade Commission (KFTC) appeal. Samsung had sided with the KFTC and with the US FTC action as well.

In announcing an amended cross-licensing agreement, Qualcomm stated:

Qualcomm Incorporated today announced that it has expanded its global patent cross-license agreement with Samsung covering mobile devices and infrastructure equipment. The amended agreement is consistent with Qualcomm’s global handset-level licensing practices. As part of the agreement, Samsung will be withdrawing its interventions in Qualcomm’s appeal of the KFTC decision in the Seoul High Court.

Obviously, some good old fashioned horse trading going on here. So Samsung gets to keep Qualcomm's business, while TSMC keeps Apple's. Personally, I'd rather have Apple's.

