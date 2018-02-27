Higher Mortgage Rates Crushing Housing

Higher Mortgage Rates Hurting Housing (ITB)

Interest rates have been rising across the curve over the past several weeks. Interest rates on the short end of the curve, 0-5 year duration, have been rising much faster on a relative basis than 20-30 year treasury rates.



Even though the move in interest rates has only taken place over a few weeks, and most of the action has been on the short-end of the curve, the rising rates have already started to impact the housing market. The economic data for the housing sector has started to drastically miss expectations and has moved into contractionary territory.

Mortgage rates have risen recently which has impacted the housing market. It is surprising how quickly the impact was felt from such a short move and truthfully, not a big one on the long end.

Mortgage Rates:

Source: FRED, EPB Macro Research

Mortgage rates have risen to an average of 4.40% for a 30-year fixed and 3.85% for a 15-year fixed. These rates are roughly 100 basis points off the lows in 2016. A 100 basis point move in long-term rates has dented the housing market as I will outline below. What would happen if rates moved 300 basis points?

In an overleveraged economy such as the United States, a small move in interest rates has massive impacts on the rest of the economy. It is for this reason that the economy cannot withstand higher interest rates.

Earlier this week, the Census Bureau released the report on New Home Sales. The New Home Sales report, published by the Census Bureau each month, provides national and regional data on the number of new single-family houses sold and for sale. It also provides national data on median and average prices, the number of houses sold and for sale by stage of construction, and other statistics. New Home Sales, or homes that were just built, make up 10% of the housing market. Existing Home Sales are roughly 90% of the market.

New Home Sales Year over Year Growth:

Source: Census Bureau, EPB Macro Research

New home sales are falling at an annual rate of 2.2% as of the last report. The trend in new home sales growth is also lower as the chart above shows.

The growth in the supply of new homes is increasing which is going to put downward pressure on prices, on top of the impact of rising mortgage rates.

New Home Sales Supply Year over Year Growth:

Source: Census Bureau, EPB Macro Research

The growth in the supply of new homes is trending higher, increasing at a rate of 17.24% in January after being in negative territory for much of the past two years.

Supply is coming online for new home sales at the end of the economic cycle; this will put heavy downward pressure on prices over the next several months.

New Home Sales Median Sales Price Year over Year Growth:

Source: Census Bureau, EPB Macro Research

The prices of new home sales only increased 2.47% in January, just above the average inflation rate.

There is clear evidence of the falling transaction growth, increased supply, and lackluster price growth that the new home sales market is softening.

Interestingly, the price growth of existing home sales continues to rise on a national average although the divergences between cities are starting to accelerate.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Indices are the leading measures of U.S. residential real estate prices, tracking changes in the value of residential real estate both nationally as well as in 20 metropolitan regions. This report covers the price trends in homes that are not newly built but rather existing. The Case-Shiller report is the most popular report on the price of existing homes.

The national home price index rose 6.27% year over year, up from 6.13% last month and 5.38% one year ago.

National Home Price Index Year over Year Growth: Source: S&P, Dow Jones, EPB Macro Research

Transaction volume starts to decline prior to price growth falling so the action in the data so far is congruent with history. Both existing home sales growth and new home sales growth are in negative territory on a year over year basis. Price growth for existing home sales has managed to continue moving higher.

One city that is still roaring is Las Vegas. There are major divergences developing in regards to home price growth and Las Vegas is on the positive side of the equation. The price growth in Las Vegas housing is rising at an accelerating pace, increasing 11.14% year over year.

Las Vegas Home Price Index Year over Year Growth: Source: S&P, Dow Jones, EPB Macro Research

On the other hand, Miami home price growth has been declining for years and sits at a cycle low of only 3.61% growth, just above the average inflation rate. The housing market in Miami is cooling off substantially as the chart below shows.

Miami Home Price Index Year over Year Growth: Source: S&P, Dow Jones, EPB Macro Research

While the transaction volumes for both existing home sales and new home sales are declining, prices are still going up. Historically, prices lag transaction volumes. I expect home price growth to continue to roll over in the coming months.

It is quite clear that the slight move in rates has taken its toll on the housing sector. The economic data shows it and if that is not enough, the housing sector ETF (ITB) is dramatically underperforming the market, down 12% in the past one month compared to only 4% for the S&P 500 (SPY).

Housing Underperforming:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

I would be actively avoiding the housing sector on the long side. I would not outright short housing at this point but I do not think any housing related ETF or stock is a safe place to be given the deteriorating conditions.

