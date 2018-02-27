Globalstar: Recent Results Improve Possibility Of Light At The End Of The Tunnel

I would like to begin this article by illustrating my humility and openly discussing my mistake in my previous article, where I improperly stated the insider ownership at Globalstar (GSAT). In that previous article, I wrote "the management team does not appear to have its interests closely aligned with those of shareholders. Since 2012, losses have significantly and consistently worsened, from $112 million to $183 million (with the exception of a profitable year in 2015 due to one-time income). Yet executive compensation is up 218% over the same time period. On top of that, these insiders own very little of the company – just 0.16%," with an image from Morningstar showing this data. However, upon further research, this was incorrect. James Monroe III, Chief Executive Officer, owns a significant portion of the company - 51.3% according to FactSet. Other insiders own a trivial 1%, bringing the total insider ownership to about 52.3%. This proves that management, mainly the CEO, does in fact have his interests closely aligned with that of shareholders. However, this does not solve the issue raised regarding executive compensation in comparison with the company's operating results.

The previous article did not discuss institutional ownership, but in the Morningstar image, it stated institutional ownership was about 25%. According to updated information from FactSet, institutional ownership is slightly above that at about 28%.

Fourth Quarter Results

The fourth quarter and annual results improved the possibility of success for Globalstar as they were able to improve their loss to $89 million, as compared to $139 million last year. Their revenue also was up year-over-year and gross margins greatly improved, although they still have negative gross income. Year-over-year short-term debt is up slightly, long-term debt is down about 13%, and shareholder equity is up about 80%, while their cash position is up significantly to almost double their previous highest cash position over the past 10 years. Although improved, the company does remain cash flow negative and has financed the losses and new cash position through the issuance of about 161 million shares of new stock (about 14% of shares outstanding). The company has certainly taken steps toward improving many important financial metrics, with three-year trends of revenue, gross margins, EBITDA, net income and free cash flow all heading in the right direction.

That being said, the company's financial fundamentals are still subpar. The company is far from profitable and is burning cash. Should equity markets enter a bear market, or the economy take a turn for the worse, additional funding could prove to be an issue. With poor liquidity ratios, if they are unable to issue new shares, or obtain new debt financing, they could be in trouble.

Spectrum Assets

Many knowledgeable readers commented on my previous post discussing Globalstar's Spectrum assets, at which point I did not have enough information regarding these assets to hold an intelligent conversation about them. I decided to do further research. According to Globalstar's 2017 overview presentation, these assets appear to have some value and validity. It seems Globalstar has high hopes for these assets, as well as the growth of this market, while others are not as convinced. I can see these assets being of tremendous value to Globalstar if they are able to monetize them successfully, but their precise value is unclear at this time. It seems they are taking the right steps as they received an amended domestic spectrum license mid-year and their first international terrestrial authority during the fourth quarter. It certainly will be interesting to watch this play out.

Valuation

The true value of Globalstar is largely dependent on their ability to continually obtain additional financing until they reach profitability, and the success of their Spectrum assets. However, currently trading at about 10x sales and 5.5x book value, Globalstar's stock is far from undervalued. The large insider ownership and improving (yet still abysmal) financial fundamentals provide some positivity and do allow for a more optimistic valuation. The true value of the company is in the eye of the investor - should you weigh insider ownership and improving financial fundamentals heavily, you may find the stock fairly priced. If you do not put much weight on these metrics but prefer a more conservative, value-driven approach, you will likely want to steer clear of Globalstar at current prices.

Macro Factors

There are multiple concerning macro factors currently that could impact the success of Globalstar's business:

US private debt to GDP is at 199.6% - highest since the last financial crisis.

Business cycle may be near its peaks with US unemployment rates at 30-year lows.

S&P 500 is priced over 85% higher than its historical average of 16.8, on a Shiller P/E basis.

When considering an investment in Globalstar, these macro factors must be considered as they could drastically impact the availability of future financing opportunities. As previously discussed, the lack of future financing opportunities due to a market or economic crash could cause a liquidity issue for Globalstar.

Summary

A few arguments discussed in my previous article have certainly changed and/or been corrected, but the thesis is still ultimately the same: Globalstar is overvalued at current prices. However, I previously recommended a short position, but have changed this to a hold. After publishing my previous article, I entered into a short position and luckily earned a 27% return in about a month. In light of new information, I have since closed my position. Although the company appears overvalued at current levels, there are certainly catalysts on the horizon that could prove successful and improve the company's stock price. I heavily weigh insider ownership and likely would not have entered into the short position had I known the correct information. In this instance I was lucky, but I would not recommend pushing your luck with a short position now. This should prove as an example to investors that just because information is posted on a reliable site like Morningstar, that does not mean it's 100% accurate.

The recent results show their financial fundamentals are trending in the right direction, there is large insider and institutional ownership, and the potential catalyst from their Spectrum assets all provide reasoning against a short position. As a value investor, I would prefer not to punch my proverbial investment punch card with this stock - investors would be better off letting this pitch go by and waiting for a better one to swing at. There are likely investments available with better risk-return profiles than a short, or long, in Globalstar at current prices.

