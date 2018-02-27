Linn Energy's (LNGG) CEO Mark Ellis on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Linn Energy IncA (LNGG) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Thank you for joining our fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings conference call. In a moment, I will introduce Mark Ellis, our President and Chief Executive Officer, but first I need to provide you with disclosure regarding forward-looking statements that will be made during this call.

The statements describing our beliefs, goals, plans, strategies, expectations, projections, forecasts and assumptions are forward-looking statements. Please note that the Company’s actual results may differ from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, many of which are beyond our control.

Additional information concerning certain risk factors relating to our business, prospects and results are available in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including LINN’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, which we plan to file later today, and any other public filings and press releases.

Additionally, to the extent we discuss non-GAAP measures such as adjusted EBITDAX during the call, please see our earnings press release for the calculation of these measures and the GAAP reconciliations. Additional information can be found on LINN Energy’s website at www.linnenergy.com in the Investor section.

I will now turn the call over to Mark Ellis, LINN’s President and CEO.

Thanks Tom, and good morning. Joining us today from LINN are David Rottino, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Arden Walker, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Darren Schluter, Vice President and Controller.

Almost one year ago, we emerged from financial restructuring with $900 million of debt and working closely with our new Board, developed an ambitious plan to maximize shareholder value from our sizeable collection of high growth and long life mature assets.

We have been tremendously successful executing on that plan as we have divested almost $2 billion of assets for a 50% premium to prove developed value, extinguished all our debt, formed a Tier-1 pureplay Merge/SCOOP/STACK growth company and then resources and initiated a construction on a high growth midstream business and return significant sums of capital to our shareholders from our share repurchase program and recently completed tender offer. At the same time, we’ve performed exceptionally well operationally having consistently met or exceeded guidance each of the past four quarters.

During 2018, we planned a further enhance value by separating into three unique public companies and believe this separation will unlock the inherent value of each as they focus on the growth and development of their high-quality assets.

The proposed separation will give our shareholders focused exposure to three unique companies, Roan Resources, a pureplay high growth company focused in the prolific merge group sac play. Blue Nile midstream, a rapidly expanding the highly economic midstream business centered in the quarter to merge and a third company expected to be unlevered and generate significant free cash flow with a strategic focus on developing its growth-oriented assets and returning capital to shareholders. Today, we are pleased to give you an update on each of these future companies and our plans to separate during 2018.

Linn holds 50% of the equity and run resources which had net production of approximately 40,800 oil equivalent per day at the end of January 2018 and is continuing to develop its merged acreage with six active drilling rates.

In 2018, Roan plans to focus on improving the technical execution of its development program specifically as it relates to geo steering and completion design. The most recent well results has shown initial success at this strategy where growth stream peak IP30 rates have averaged approximately 1,870 barrels of oil equivalent per day and 73% liquids, once normalized to 10,000-foot lateral lengths. Roan continues to build an organization and now has more than 50 employees at their headquarters in Oklahoma City.

Last year, Blue Mountain Midstream, a wholly owned subsidiary of Linn began construction on a state of the art 250 million cubic feet per day cryogenic gas processing system to expand its existing Chisholm Trail midstream business, in the heart of the liquids-rich Merge/SCOOP/STACK play. Construction is on track and the new plant is expected to be commissioned during the second quarter of 2018.

We continue to pursue third-party dedications to accelerate the timeline to reach full capacity with the potential for expansion of the plant in the future. This past December, we reached an agreement with a third-party to dedicate additional merge acreage to Chisholm Trail, increasing the total to more than 80,000 net acres. At separation, the Chisholm Trail midstream business and the Merge is expected to be the primary asset for Blue Mountain and the board is actively recruiting a separate management team to lead this new company.

And we expect to form a third public company from our assets in Hugoton, Michigan/Illinois, Arkoma, Northwest STACK, East Texas and North Louisiana. These properties consist of both mature, long-life producing assets and acreage with significant growth potential. During the fourth quarter of 2017, these assets had net production of approximately 305 million cubic feet equivalent per day and year-end 2017 proved developed reserves of approximately 1.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent.

NewCo is expected to be unlevered and generate significant free cash flow with a strategic focus on developing its growth-oriented assets and returning capital to shareholders. Now the past year has been very successful and the strategic plan we've executed on has resulted in significant shareholder value. Our outstanding performance could not have been achieved without our talented workforce, supportive board and our many business partners.

I will now turn the call over to David for his financial update.

Thanks, Mark. Today, I would like to address the following topics in my discussion. Fourth quarter 2017 results, an update on our balance sheet and liquidity, an update on our asset sales, an update on the results of the tender offering sharing repurchase program and guidance for 2018.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, daily production averaged 505 cubic feet equivalent per day compared to 748 million cubic feet equivalent per day for the fourth quarter of 2016. Total oil, natural gas and NGL revenues were approximately $180 million compared to $256 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. The decrease in production and revenue was primarily due to the impact of asset sales and the separation of Roan resources, partially offset by increased commodity prices and positive results from the recent wells drilled in North Louisiana and East Texas.

Total operating costs for the fourth quarter of 2017 were approximately $89 million compared to $127 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. The decrease was primarily due to reduced labor costs for field operations as a result of cost savings initiatives, the separation of Roan resources and the divestitures completed in 2017.

We reported net income of approximately $86 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to a loss of $834 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase in net income was driven primarily by gains associated with assets sold during the period and loss related to the deconsolidation of Berry Petroleum during 2016.

Moving onto the balance sheet and liquidity, we ended the fourth quarter with approximately $465 million of cash in our balance sheet. This was above our previous guidance of 430 million and was driven by better adjusted EBITAX and forecast and timing of midstream capital spending.

During the quarter, we generated adjusted EBITAX of approximately 75 million received $445 million in proceeds from asset sales and net of closing adjustments, invested $61 million on capital projects including 29 million related to our Midstream business and repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares for $41 million.

The Board continues to focus on returning capital to its shareholders and on January 22nd 2018 the company completed its tender offer to purchase for cash approximately 6.8 million shares at a price of $48 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately 325 million excluding fees and expenses related to the offering. In addition to the tender offer, on October 4th 2017 the company’s Board authorized an increase to its share repurchase program to $400 million.

During 2017, the company repurchased approximately 5.7 million shares at an average price of $34.85 per share for a total cost of approximately 198 million. The company has continued the share repurchase program in 2018 after determination of the tender offer. As of February 21st, 2018, the company has repurchased an additional 207,000 shares at an average price of $38.96 per share for a total cost of approximately 8 million. The company still has a $194 million under its current $400 million repurchase authorization.

As Mark mentioned, this has been a very active year in the A&D front and we made additional progress this quarter as we closed on the sales of our [indiscernible] and Wilson properties for combined that proceeds of approximately $448 million.

In addition, we have signed purchase and sale agreements on our Oklahoma water flood, Texas panhandle and, Ultima Bloomville and conventional West Texas properties for a combined contract prices totaling $373.5 million. We anticipate all of these transactions to close in the first quarter of 2018. We continue to market our non-operated interest in the junkered wash field in Utah and remaining Permian basin assets which will complete our exit from the Rockies and Permian basin.

We continue to evaluate strategic opportunities that increase shareholder value which may include the sale of additional assets. In total, we expect to receive proceeds in excess of $1.8 billion on assets that have either closed or are currently under contract.

Looking ahead, we have provided guidance for the first quarter as well as full year 2018. This forward-looking guidance gets consideration to both closed and pending transactions including the sales that are expected to close by the end of the first quarter.

We recognize there are a lot of changes in our asset portfolio. We’ve included in our website, a supplemental presentation that provides a bridge of capital spending, EBITAX and cash forecast to better help investors model the company on a pro forma basis for transactions that have closed or have a signed purchase and sale agreement.

Our pro forma full year EBITDAX forecast for Nuco is a $133 million. Including the growth assets this new company is expected to have an annual decline rate of approximately 11% which will require very low capital spending to maintain production.

On the hedging front, we have hedged approximately 191 million a day in 2018 for an average price of $3.02 per MMBtu and 6,500 barrels of oil per day with a combination of swaps at an average price of $54.07 per barrel and collars at an average oil price of $50 at a ceiling of $55.50 per barrel. We will continue to monitor the market and have hedges as we feel appropriate, while factoring in and the impact pending asset sales.

In closing, our assets have performed well this year and we’re pleased with the results of the announced sales transactions. Our balance sheet allows us a lot of flexibility moving forward with the proposed separation into three unique companies during 2018.

I will now turn the call over to Mark Ellis for closing remarks.

Thanks, David. We appreciate your interest in Linn Energy. This concludes our prepared remarks for today and we will now turn the call back over to the operator.

It’s Ronald Mills with Johnson Rice. The question just as it relates to Roan, do you highlight the fourth quarter completions for the normalized peak of 1,870 BOEs per day. Do those include any wells that Tony and his team have been a part of from a completion design standpoint and how does that IP-30 compare to some of the earlier wells?

Mark Ellis

Yeah, Ron, I would say, Tony’s team probably had impact on about the second half of that list, starting mainly with the completion activity, not as much on the drilling side, I think their activity came in a little later than that, but they started taking over some of the completion operations towards the end of that group. And the completions we saw through that period obviously we're very pleased with the results over that entire suite at 1,870 barrels per day, some of the latter ones in that group had averages above that.

And the later ones as you said might have had some influence from some of their completion design tweaks with him and his team?

Mark Ellis

That's correct. They took over completions for towards the end of that group of wells, and we’ve had some really good results and we're very pleased with that and his team has pretty much taken over our operations in the field and very pleased with the results we've seen so far and looking forward to their continued effort in 2018.

And then as it relates to Roan, I know you talked about the 41,000 barrel a day, exited January kind of in line with where you expected to be close to year-end, given their activity levels there, any color or guidance as to what Roan’s production can be as we get towards the end of this year like you had previously discussed for 2017?

Mark Ellis

Yeah, I mean, that's something we really have to defer with Tony and his organization. He's not published any forward guidance at this point in time for 2018. Obviously, he has a wealth of acreage to exploit, he has got a significant amount of activity going on right now with six rigs running. So, I would look to them to provide that guidance.

Got you. And just as a really quick guidance, I know you included the impact of all the sales that have been announced and that will close. I just want to make sure that -- I get the rest of the production right. I know you have relative to what’s going to remain in Nuco, you have another 30 or $35 million a day of production related to [indiscernible] wash and royalty interest et cetera. Are those volumes included in the first quarter and/or the 2018 production outlook?

David Rottino

Hey Wan this is David Rottino, so in the guidance table that we’ve put out, the first quarter does include those assets so it includes not only the Nuco asset but also any assets that we’ve either told and are just finishing. We haven’t closed, we tried to close and then also transactions that we expect to close over the first quarter so that is all included in the first quarter guidance table. Now we do put a reconciliation of EBITDA in the supplemental material that tries to back out the impact of those transactions.

Right, I guess the question is really second quarter to fourth quarter in order to get to that full year average, it would seem to me that the remainder of the production guide excludes that 30 or 35 million a day am I looking at that right?

David Rottino

Yeah, that's correct.

Okay. And then last one from me, in terms of the capital and the cost guidance, the $34 million oil and gas capital is that enough to offset that 11% annual decline in terms of maintenance capital or do think you will see some decline at that level of oil and gas CapEx?

Ronald Mills

Yeah, I mean I don’t know we’ve really looked at the remaining company and forecasted it what the maintenance capital would be for. As coming into the year we’ve had some completions late in the year both in East Texas at 10 points in the first quarter performance. We’ve got assets in the first quarter that we’ve subtracted out. We’ve got a preliminary budget that primarily focused on East Texas wells and some non-operative activity up in the North West Stack. So really to come up with the true capital guidance in terms of what we think the true capital required to maintain the asset. But again, we do have a fairly shallow declining asset in the mature coast. I don’t have a good number for you to tell you exactly what that capital component would be.

Yeah, this is Dustin Tillman from Wells Fargo. Have you given how much debt there is at Roan today?

Mark Ellis

Yeah, we haven’t given out any particulars on their balance sheet, at this point I did ask you to kind of go to Tony for those questions.

Okay. You’re projecting a pretty aggressive cut in G&A at the RemainCo. Can you describe kind of what value to that number and how you have confidence in the ability to do that?

Mark Ellis

Yes, so we’re working through that right now, we’ve engaged an outside third party to help work through that. We’ve still got a little bit of work to do but we think with the remaining assets, once we get through all of the divestitures that from what we’re seeing right now we think that the level that we can maintain the organization.

And are there comps you can point to or some level of experience within the historical company that can back that number up, just given that you were spending multiples of that historically on a similar geographic footprint?

Mark Ellis

Yeah. I don't know that I can point the benchmarks, what I can tell you though is that we've got some detail behind that and we feel like with a much smaller footprint than what we had historically that again those are levels that we think we can operate the organization under.

Just as it relates to Blue Mountain, I know you have 80,000 acres of acreage dedications. I think that over the long-term sometime by mid-19 or so fully operational you're thinking that that could be a $100 million to $125 million EBITDA type facility, any changes to what you think potential EBITDA generation can be there and timing and do you have enough acreage allocated to do that or do you still need more to achieve those targets?

Mark Ellis

First of all, we haven't updated that analysis. We still think that plan fully loaded, will generate that level of EBITDA. As far as timing wise, we haven't really given a projection of timing when we would achieve a fully loaded facility. But given the activity level that Tony has, not too far often in the future and -- but we haven't given a specific timing.

Again, we expect first gas we’ll see that facility in the second quarter of this year, pleased with getting third-party dedication in the facility, we’ll continue to look to pursue additional third-party dedication. You heard in my comments on the conference call that we're actively looking for leadership for our midstream business, and we’re well on our way towards finding the leadership to run that company going forward. So, we're very encouraged by the results of that plan and the opportunity associated with.

Okay. And then the last one is, you obviously be at the tender offer and the free purchases to-date you've been extremely active in that regard, given the strong first quarter cash position and what looks like will be probably some of building or are still significant cash position that with the rest of the year. How do you and the board view incremental either increases to the buyback or potential tender offers relative to your other use of the proceeds from that net cash.

Mark Ellis

Yeah. Good question. I mean, right now, we’ll look at capital needs, both at the midstream business as well as [Mature Co] as we look forward and once we have a good understanding of what those needs are going to be in the near-term, then we’ll always look to return capital to our shareholders in the most efficient way possible. So still considering those opportunities for sure with any excess cash with it.

Great. And then David, some of CapEx, I see of your total CapEx $60 million of the $134 million in the first quarter, in terms of the cadence of the remaining three quarters, should the E&P be pretty even throughout the year with -- it looks like almost all that midstream being spent the first half?

David Rottino

Yeah. A big chunk of the CapEx on the midstream will be spent in the first half to finish out the plant, but there is some gathering capital and compression capital in the last half of the year, but yeah, the E&P CapEx looks to be relatively consistent across the year.

Thank you. One question, when you split Linn open to three companies, are you going to do it on the basis of market cap, or you’re going to estimate the market cap of around -- and the other two companies or how is that going to be done?

David Rottino

Yes, we haven’t really worked through the mechanics. I mean I think simplistically the way I think about it is that right now if you own one share of LNGG you would be issued a share of three different solid companies and that to me the market we’ve kind of besides the valuations in the market cap reach one of those. But we’re still working through the mechanics on that.

The market will decide it before or after you split it?

David Rottino

Yeah, I don’t know the particular mechanics of it, I’m thinking once it's been distributed there is a market that will determine the value of each one of the three.

Is it your estimation that the three are about equal in value?

Mark Ellis

I mean my view is and I think strategically some of the reasons that we’re considering doing this is that we think the value of the three is potentially greater than this one company that houses three different types of assets.

I understand that, I’m just wondering if you know one of the assets is worth five times more than the other two, then you may get diluted in some form or fashion, that’s all. I’m just wondering how to do it equitably?

Mark Ellis

Yeah, I’m not sure I the understand the dilution comment but.

Maybe that was the wrong term, I’m just saying let’s say round four, five times more than the other -- if one is worth more than five times the other two, and you give one share of the one that’s worth five times more and one share of the other two then it -- I’m just wondering how it's going to be done I guess.

Mark Ellis

I can’t really speak on the individual mechanics of it, but again I think if we believe in efficient markets that some of the three will each one of them will trade to in the value to fair value and you’re getting one share of each one of them. And so, I really don’t think the mechanics of that are going to defer. It's not like you’re going to be over allocated one relative to the other two.

Okay, so if you determine one assets worth say, $3 billion in the other two assets worth 500 million and you’re not going to give six shares to the 3 billion and one share each to the 5 billion. It’s just going to be one share, one share regardless of what the value is.

Mark Ellis

See that’s where I struggle with this. I don’t know what the mechanics are but I can tell you just from a pure finance standpoint, it really doesn’t matter I mean shared we issued each one that immediately post in the market will determine the fair value of each one of those assets.

Alright, okay. And you all will determine that I guess at some point in the future and let that be known, the process.

Mark Ellis

That’s right. And just to be clear, that decision on how many shares you get at each one of those entities is a bit arbitrary and really doesn’t impact value. The ultimate value will be post-in how the market values each of the three entities.

Okay, I don’t understand that but you probably know lot more about than I do. So, I appreciate your answer. Thank you, guys.

Operator

Mark Ellis

Okay. Well, thank you so much for your time this morning. I appreciate you for participating in the call and that will conclude our call. Thanks.

