Fitbit: The Carnage Continues
Fitbit failed to deliver growth in Q4 despite the launch of the higher-end Ionic smartwatch, which didn't sell as well as the company had hoped.
Unit ASPs increased 20% y/y due to having Ionic in the lineup, but still wasn't enough to offset a huge y/y decline in units sold.
The company is guiding to further double-digit declines in Q1.
Shares are selling off more than 10%, and the pain doesn't look like it will abate anytime soon.
On the bright side (though not enough to offset bad news), channel inventory is down 47% y/y, increasing the probability of a revenue beat next quarter as the company refills the channel.
Fitbit (NASDAQ: FIT), once one of the tech sector's favorite IPOs, seems to have no end in sight for its current pains. The company just reported Q4 earnings that sorely missed analyst expectations on