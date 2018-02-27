Fitbit: The Carnage Continues

Summary

Fitbit failed to deliver growth in Q4 despite the launch of the higher-end Ionic smartwatch, which didn't sell as well as the company had hoped.

Unit ASPs increased 20% y/y due to having Ionic in the lineup, but still wasn't enough to offset a huge y/y decline in units sold.

The company is guiding to further double-digit declines in Q1.

Shares are selling off more than 10%, and the pain doesn't look like it will abate anytime soon.

On the bright side (though not enough to offset bad news), channel inventory is down 47% y/y, increasing the probability of a revenue beat next quarter as the company refills the channel.