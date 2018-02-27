The Winners And Losers: Rating The Ramp-Up Of New Silver And Gold Projects

There are many small and mid-cap precious metal producers that either have projects now coming online or are about to in the next 6 months. These mines will have a significant impact on share price performance, so it's important to stay on top of the situation in order to make sure that everything is tracking as planned.

We are already starting to see the impact of some of these new mines on stock prices, as the ones in the ramp-up stage are showing what they've got.

In this article, I want to review a couple of these new operations and grade them in terms of how they are performing according to their mine plans. I also want to discuss a few other projects that are still in the construction phase but that should enter production within the next 1-2 quarters.

New Projects Now Ramping Up

Below is a list of projects now in production and ramping up. We have seen recent updates on all of these mines and have a clearer picture of their progress.

Fekola (Grade: A+)

Owner: 80% B2Gold (BTG)/20% Government of Mali

Location: Mali

Not only did this mine enter commercial production 4 months ahead of schedule and construction was completed in line with the original budget, but the ramp-up and performance of Fekola have far surpassed expectations.

Fekola has been an absolute monster as B2Gold was forecasting 45,000-55,000 ounces of gold production from this mine in 2017, while actual production was 111,450 ounces.

In 2018, Fekola is expected to produce 400,000-410,000 ounces of gold at an AISC of $575-625 per ounce. The way this mine is performing at the moment, that guidance could easily be exceeded.

(Source: B2Gold)

This has been one of my favorite stocks over the last six months because of the impact Fekola will have on BTG. The shares have certainly been outperforming during that time as they are up over 21% while the rest of the sector is significantly lower on average. As long as Fekola remains on track (along with Masbate and Otjikoto), then I expect BTG will continue to be a big winner.

BTG data by YCharts

Brucejack (Grade: D)

Owner: Pretium Resources (PVG)

Location: British Columbia, Canada

Pretium gave an update on Brucejack a little over a month ago, and needless to say, it spooked the market. Brucejack is ramping up, which means it should be seeing an increase in production quarter over quarter. Instead, the mine went backwards in Q4 2017 as output fell to 70,281 ounces - compared to the 82,203 ounces of gold produced in Q3.

Grade reconciliation is the main issue (something that gold investors never want to hear) as Pretium is stating that grade reconciliation to the reserve model since the ramp-up is approximately 75% to 80%.

The company is now forecasting that gold production for the first year (July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018) will be 302,000-352,000 ounces, with AISC for the first half of 2018 expected to be in the range of US$700-900 per ounce. Brucejack was supposed to be over 400,000 ounces in its first year of production with the average AISC for the mine under $450 per ounce.

It's too early to give this mine an "F" as we need to see a few more quarters of production, but uncertainty is now off the charts. Pretium is expecting that grade will start tracking along with the mine plan once they open up more mining horizons this year and implement their grade control program. But all investors are thinking about is the controversy that surrounded this mine and its reserves several years ago.

(Source: Pretium)

This year-to-date performance chart says it all.

PVG data by YCharts

All new projects carry some amount of risk to them. Of the ones that are now online, I was most concerned about Brucejack when it was being built and ramping up. It had the most risk attached to it given the conflicting opinions on the reserves and the mine plan. While Fekola was still a risky build, I felt the most confident (by far) about its prospects.

To Be Determined

There are several projects that are still in the construction stage that should be online within the next 1-2 quarters. It's too early to assign a grade to these but I would still like to review a few of them and discuss their potential impact on the owner (both in terms of if things go right and if things go wrong).

Cerro Moro

Owner: Yamana Gold (AUY)

Location: Argentina

Cerro Moro is a very high-grade polymetallic gold-silver mine with construction now wrapping up. It remains on schedule and on budget with mill commissioning scheduled for Q1 2018 and ramp-up of operations expected in Q2 2018.

While it's only a 1,000 tpd mine, the gold and silver grade is so robust (11 g/t Au and over 600 g/t Ag) that this small tonnage operation will still be able to churn out a significant quantity of precious metals annually.

Cerro Moro "appears" to be on track, but the company is adjusting the gold/silver production blend in the early stages. It is now saying it will be mining more gold and less silver over the next few years as it focuses on more gold dominant stopes. As a result, gold production will be higher than previous estimates while silver production will be slower to ramp up as compared to prior guidance. It seems like this is a wash but I just want to make sure this isn't a red flag either. As long as gold production comes in above previous guidance, then everything would appear fine.

This year, Cerro Moro is expected to produce 85,000 ounces of gold and 3.75 million ounces of silver. In 2019, production will increase to 125,000 ounces of gold and 6 million ounces of silver. This will also be very low-cost production with AISC over the next two years averaging <$600 per ounce gold and <$9 per ounce silver.

(Source: Yamana)

This is an extremely important operation for Yamana given how poorly the company has executed on previous projects. Cerro Moro can right a lot of recent wrongs.

There is a good chance that it will be a strong operation as Cerro Moro has a major advantage because of its grade. Although I'm hesitant to give Yamana too much credit since its last few endeavors didn't work out as planned.

(Source: Yamana)

It seems like investors are now understanding the impact from Cerro Moro, given the performance of AUY since November 2017. If there are any issues with the mine, then I expect this outperformance to rapidly reverse. Conversely, if everything ramps up as planned, then shares of AUY will continue to outperform as successful Cerro Moro is still not fully priced in yet.

AUY data by YCharts

Silvertip

Owner: Coeur Mining (CDE)

Location: British Columbia, Canada

The Silvertip mine actually commenced production during the fourth quarter of 2016, but the previous owner was only running it for six months out of the year. Coeur purchased Silvertip in October 2017 and shut down the operation while it invested US$25-35 million in order to build up the infrastructure more and speed up underground development. The company plans to recommence production at Silvertip by the end of Q1 2018.

Silvertip has many positive attributes, as it's a very high-grade silver-zinc-lead mine that is low cost and in a great jurisdiction. It's also a new operation and a significant investment has already been made.

After Coeur invests the needed capital and receives the permits to run this operation year-round, it expects the mine to produce 10 million AgEq ounces annually over a 7.5-year mine life. That equates to an over 20% increase in total production for Coeur, and Silvertip will also help to lower the company's AISC.

The mine is expected to generate $70 million of EBITDA per year and will be the second-highest cash flowing operation for the company.

However, a few things to be a little hesitant with in regards to this mine and any assumptions made on it. The first is the previous owner struggled with the operation. Granted CDE is a far more experienced mine builder and operator, but the issues that the old owner faced shouldn't be completely ignored. Time will tell if it was simply inexperience and "user error" that were the reasons for the mine's past struggles. Also, Silvertip doesn't contain any reserves, only indicated ounces. Coeur is confident that the resource base is accurate, but there have been many mines that have failed because of a lack of proven reserves.

(Source: Coeur)

Coeur took on a decent amount of debt to make this acquisition, so there is a lot riding on its success. If Silvertip struggles it won't mean CDE is doomed - as the company has several quality assets in its portfolio and purchased Silvertip for a very reasonable price. But it will take a long time for the stock to recover in that scenario and management would lose credibility.

Silvertip is tougher to get a handle on given the lack of proven reserves and the fact that not much is really known about this mine (since it was privately owned before Coeur bought it). I don't feel that it will be a complete disaster for Coeur, but I also wouldn't be surprised if they have some ramp-up issues and the mine struggles a bit out of the gate. Much more should be known about this mine - including its outlook and potential - in the next 6 months or so.

YTD, Couer's stock price is showing nice gains and is far outperforming the HUI. If Silvertip ramps up as planned (and all of the other operations are in line with guidance) then I expect that CDE will be a big winner over the next 12 months.

CDE data by YCharts

What have we learned so far?

We have learned that Fekola has a strong chance of being an exceptional mine for B2Gold. If it remains on this path it will generate significant shareholder value over the next few years. We have also learned that B2Gold continues to be one of the best mine builders and operators in the sector, and the quality of the team that constructs and runs its mines is truly top notch.

Pretium has a tremendous amount of work to do in terms of winning back credibility with investors and analysts. It's unclear what's going to happen with Brucejack and what the future holds for it.

We still have many other mines that are TBD, but I'm sure there will be some big winners in that group. The goal is to stay right on top of these and analyze/scrutinize every press release on these operations in order to separate the wheat from the chaff.

The Gold Edge - More Projects Reviewed This is just a snippet of an article that I posted for subscribers of The Gold Edge. Other projects covered for subscribers included Rainy River, San Agustin/El Castillo, Boungou, Çöpler Sulfide and San Rafael. If you would like to read more of my thoughts, ideas, and research on the gold sector, including which companies I believe are best positioned for outsized returns in this bull market, you can subscribe here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTG,CDE, AUY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.