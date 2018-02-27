Cobalt Industry Overview And Analysis Of A Promising Junior Minor Poised For Growth

I analyze a group of junior miners and provide my views on GBLEF, which appears to be undervalued compared to peers and employs a relatively de-risked business model.

Investors with a higher than normal risk threshold looking to speculate on this trend have several promising junior miners to choose from.

Current cobalt supply out of DRC faces several challenges creating tailwinds for non-DRC based suppliers which are mainly in Canada and Australia.

A global supply shortage of cobalt is imminent given the exploding demand for lithium ion batteries used in electric vehicles and other devices.

Overview

This article aims to provide a simple overview of the global cobalt industry along with several promising junior miners that investors can choose from to speculate on the imminent growth in this sector. I then provide my analysis on Global Energy Metals Corp. (OTCQB:GBLEF or CVE:GEMC) which I believe to be undervalued compared to peers and in my view presents a relatively de-risked option for investors who are looking to limit risk exposure while speculating on an early stage junior miner.

Industry Analysis

Overall Outlook

The overall outlook for cobalt is extremely positive from an investment perspective with almost all research to date forecasting a shortage for the metal in relation to its demand over the next several years.

Why is there expected to be high demand for Cobalt?

Cobalt is a key ingredient used in lithium ion batteries which are expected to see soaring demand due to the growing popularity of electric vehicles (EV's) and other forms of battery packs. For context, a cell phone battery uses ~5-10 grams of cobalt where as an EV car can use up to 22kg. The figures below illustrate cobalt use by application along with growth in sales volume of EV's:

Source: GEMC Investor Deck

Source: Ev-Volumes

By 2025, EV sales are foretasted to hit ~10 million units per year with some forecasts expecting these volumes to be closer to 40 million. A key catalyst for these figures relates to China mandating EV sales to be 10% of the total auto sales by 2019, rising to 12% for 2020.

Additionally, declining technology costs are also expected to increase demand for lithium ion batteries which acts as another catalyst for cobalt demand. This is a significant concern for large tech players evident by the fact that Apple has recently entered into talks directly with cobalt miners to secure future supplies.

What's the supply story?

Currently, the majority of cobalt supply is derived as a by-product of copper and nickel. This means that factors impacting copper and nickel have a significant impact on current cobalt supply. For example, the price of nickel has been in a downward trend for the past 5 years which has constrained both nickel and cobalt material flow. The chart below illustrates cobalt mine supply by source:

Source: Morgan Stanley Research

Additionally, ~60% of current cobalt supply comes from The Congo Republic (DRC) which is a politically volatile region where government has been imposing increased royalties on miners. Of greater concern is the fact that an Amnesty International report on mining practices in DRC shed light on the wide use of child labor and has prompted a "responsible sourcing" campaign by North American and European buyers to find alternative sources.

How do these factors impact cobalt price?

The increasing demand coupled with supply constraints described above have led to a massive spike in cobalt prices over the last year with prices reaching ~$35/lb from ~$15/lb. This has made copper one of the strongest performing commodities of 2017 and the price is expected to rise over the next several years.

Source: infomine.com

Additional information on cobalt and EV developments

A fantastic resource for following developments in the cobalt and EV world is through one of my favorite SA contributors, Matt Bohlsen. There are other very credible contributors on SA as well and I encourage everyone to follow their work.

Overview of Select Junior Miners

There are several options available for investors looking for risk exposure in the cobalt sector. Below I have compiled a list of several junior miners that are in relatively early exploration/production stages along with basic information on each company.

Company Ticker Location Co Equiv Resource (M lbs) Co grade EV ($M CAD) EV/lb Fortune Minerals OTCQX:FTMDF Canada 208.9 0.11% $100 $0.48 eCobalt OTCQX:ECSIF US 69.1 0.53% $194 $2.81 GME Resources GMRSF Australia 114.6 0.08% $64 $0.56 Cobalt Blue OTCPK:CBBHF Australia 110.2 0.09% $72 $0.65 GEMC OCTQB:GBLEF Canada/Australia 17.0 0.19% $9 $0.55

Source: Select company materials and author calculations

Thoughts on GEMC

GEMC is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and was formed from the spin-off of Global Cobalt's North American assets. The company stock is traded on the Canadian Venture exchange and has a market cap of ~CAD $10M.

Business Model

GEMC's mandate is to become a supplier of cobalt to its downstream strategic partners. What differentiates the company from many junior cobalt miners is its strategic agreement with Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co. (Easpring) which is a leading battery manufacturing company in China with a market cap of ~$2.5B. Easpring is a supplier to five of the world's six largest lithium battery manufacturers. The backing of a large strategic partner will help the company with project execution and funding requirements which are critical for a junior miner. GEMC has thus far partnered with other juniors on its existing properties which allows for de-risking of its business model and in my view the company will likely continue to do so in the future. This is great news for investors looking to balance risk and rewards as investing in any mining junior is generally a speculative play.

Asset Analysis

GEMC currently has two major cobalt assets in development stages, Werner Lake in Ontario, Canada and Millennium Project in Queensland, Australia.

Source: GEMC Investor Deck

The Millennium project is jointly owned with Hammer Metals Ltd. (OTC:HMRRF) in Australia. The property is located in Mount Isa, Queensland, Australia which is a region known to have several copper/gold/cobalt deposits. The project covers ~326 acres. Hammer has already completed a JORC compliant inferred resource estimate which showed 3.1 million tonnes of mineral @ 1.29% copper equivalent at 0.14% cobalt, 0.35% copper and 0.12g/t gold (CuEq cutoff = 1%). In terms of size of the resource, a large portion of the property is undrilled and there is potential to expand the overall resource size.

The Werner Lake Project is located in Kenora, Ontario, Canada and this region has hosted several copper/cobalt projects. The property is ~4,315 acres and a NI 43-101 technical report on the project was prepared in May 2015. GEMC is in the process of signing a JV agreement with Marquee Resources (ASX:MQR) to develop the property and will form a joint management committee which will lead towards the application for necessary permits. In September 2017, GEMC announced a NI 43-101 resource estimate based on historic works on the property showing proven reserves of 140,031 tonnes of 0.47% cobalt, 0.26% copper and 0.25 g/t gold along with probable reserves of 40,829 tonnes of 0.25% cobalt, 0.20% copper and 0.09 g/t gold. The overall resource grade is relatively high and management considers the site to be the most advanced, near-term production primary cobalt mine project in Canada.

Both the company's assets are located in mine exploration friendly jurisdictions with adequate supporting infrastructure as evident by the number of mines in surrounding areas. No significant regulatory hurdles are expected in getting the projects to production.

Management

GEMC's management has significant experience in the mining industry with an abundance of M&A expertise which will play a key role in the company's future plans. Below I have listed brief profiles of key personnel. Full profiles can be found in the company's Investor Deck.

Mitchell Smith - President & CEO: Prior to joining GEMC, Mr. Smith has held increasingly senior capital market positions at various mining groups including Global Cobalt Corp., International Barytex Resources and Petaquilla Copper Ltd. Mr. Smith's experience revolves around roles in corporate development (M&A) and investor relations.

Erin Chutter - Exec. Chairperson & Director: Founder of Puget Ventures and previous officer/director of Global Cobalt. Previous consultant for Platinium Group Metals, Mag Silver and West Timmins Mining with expertise in management, finance and M&A.

Paul Sarjeant - VP Projects: Mr. Sarjeant has extensive exploration and project evaluation experience in both Canada and internationally and has managed several junior resource companies.

Overall insider ownership is ~30%, which is a positive sign.

Financing

The company recently closed an oversubscribed private placement and should have a cash balance of ~CAD $800-900K by the end of CY2017. Based on my high level estimates below, the company may need additional funding of ~$2M-$2.5M by 2019 however this is before taking into consideration the in-the-money warrants and options (based on today's share price) that expire after 2019. It is quite possible that some if not all of these warrants/options will be exercised prior to this date reducing the additional funding that the company needs. Keep in mind that the options are held by insiders. Overall, I think GEMC is well funded for at least the next 2 years during which it should be able to bring both its current assets closer to production providing investors with several milestones to increase share price. The company may look to acquire additional properties in the future however this will likely be done in conjunction with a partner to reduce funding requirements which de-risks the project.

Source: Author estimates

Source: Author estimates

Growth Catalysts and Risks

Catalysts

Several milestone based catalysts can be expected over the near term including granting of permits on Werner Lake, results on resource size from ongoing drilling on Millennium and upgrades to the JORC.

Risks

As with any junior miner, the overall investment risk is fairly high and investing should usually be done on a speculative basis. These risks include:

Failure related to exploration activities and execution risk in bringing assets to production

Delays in permitting and other regulatory hurdles

Dependence on cobalt prices

Access to capital and potential for share dilution

As discussed previously, there are several mitigating factors for GEMC with regards to these risks (partnership with Espring, JV's on exploration activities with other miners and the very positive outlook for cobalt, etc.).

Valuation

In order to derive a valuation for GEMC, I will compare to other cobalt miners in terms of EV/lb of global cobalt equivalent resource and cobalt grade.

Source: Comparable company materials and author calculations

The average Co grade calculated above is very close to GEMC's weighted average resource grade of 0.19%. Using the average EV/lb value calculated above ($1.13) and applying to GEMC's global co. equivalent resource of ~17M lbs, I derive a value per share of $0.41 or value per fully diluted share of $0.27. When compared to February 23 share price ($0.205), both values exhibit significant upside.

Conclusion

Cobalt is poised for future growth based on the imminent supply shortage and investors with a relatively higher than normal risk threshold should consider establishing long positions in several junior miners (a select group are presented in this article). GEMC is in this category of junior miners and appears to be undervalued compared to peers while also offering a de-risked business model.

