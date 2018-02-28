An Eye On Preferreds - Today's Editors' Picks

Hello! I'm your curator, Michael Hopkins.

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

Chart of the day: Following PFF, the preferred stock ETF.

Comment of the day, from bostonbuster, on retiring early:

Everyone talks a good game when it comes to claiming at 70 but when they turn 62 the irresistible urge sets in to take the money and run. Seems that eight out of 10 people I ask took it for a variety of reasons. Only those who continued to work full time delayed. And at the end of the day, time is the one thing you can't replace.

Image of the day: Last week's CONCACAF Champions League game between the Colorado Rapids and Toronto FC, in the Centennial State (no, not in Canada). Game-time temperature: 3 fahrenheit, -16 celsius.

Quote of the day:

If you look around, complacency is the great disease of your autumn years, and I work hard to prevent that. - Nick Cave

