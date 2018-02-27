Libbey's (LBY) CEO William Foley on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Libbey Inc. (NYSEMKT:LBY) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Joseph Huhn

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us. Libbey's press release and supplemental financials were distributed this morning and are available on the company's website in the Investor Relations section. The replay of today’s live call will be provided on our website later today and will be available for the next seven days. We have also provided a set of slides, which will enhance our talking points today and those may be found on our website at libbey.com.

On the call with me today are Bill Foley, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Burmeister, our Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will turn the call over to the operator and take your questions.

Before we get underway I’d like to say that today's call includes financial information for which our independent auditors have not yet completed their audit. Although we believe that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be accurate. Also, today's conference call will contain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, adjusted selling, general and administrative margin, trade working capital, debt net of cash to adjusted EBITDA ratio and constant currency.

Reconciliations to the nearest U.S. GAAP measures or definitions are available in our press release and supplemental financials.

Also the call will contain forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and other federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the market and the industry in which the company operates, in addition to management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and actual operating results may be affected by a wide variety of factors. For a list of these factors, please refer to the forward-looking statement notice included within our SEC filings.

I would now like to turn the call over to our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Foley, for his opening remarks. Bill?

William Foley

Thanks, Joe, good morning, everyone. And, thank you for joining us today. I’ll begin with an overview of our fourth quarter highlights and then Jim will provide more details about our financial results for the quarter and the full year. At the end of our prepared remarks, I’ll cover our outlook for 2018 and then we’ll be happy to answer your questions.

Throughout my introductory comments, I’ll share several examples of how are strategic initiatives help to improve our performance and results during the quarter. We continue to see improvements in many areas of the business, which we expect to materialize during the second half of the year. Results from our e-commerce platform as well as new products sales were encouraging and give us confidence that our strategies to return the business to profitable growth are gaining traction.

Net sales grew 8.8% compared to the fourth quarter last year or 6.7% on a constant currency basis, and we were pleased to see growth in every one of our sales channels. As a reminder, we estimated that our net sales in the fourth quarter of 2016 were negatively impacted by $7 million to $9 million due to the work stoppage in Toledo. Excluding the work stoppage, we experienced a net sales increased of between 4.3% and 5.2% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

We experienced retail, foodservice and B2B sales increases in both the U.S. and Canada and EMEA, and saw a continued strength in our B2B business in Mexico. As we expected, both Latin America and EMEA delivered improved performance for the second consecutive quarter, with sales growth of 11.3% and 4.2% after adjusting for currency and segment EBIT margins of 9.7% and 7.4% respectively. Both regions are benefiting from the manufacturing improvement that were completed in the first half of 2017, and the commercial actions we took throughout the year to improve pricing and product mix.

We’re pleased with our progress in these segments and expect both regions to continue to deliver improved performance throughout 2018. In response to rapidly changing industry conditions, we begun implementation of a holistic approach to our manufacturing strategy that is market backed and fundamentally changes the way we do business. For example, in both U.S. and Mexico, we’ve taken actions to reduce output and manufacturing processes, we believe have excess capacity and are replacing them with processes where there is profitable demand in excess of available supply.

In addition, we’re requiring these new processes to be advantage in terms of cost, capability, quality and service to help ensure that we remain a supplier choice and provide value to our customers. When you combine this approach with our effort to cost effectively extend the useful lives of our assets and drive continuous improvement, we believe we’re creating a sustainable competitive advantage and beginning to develop an asset light approach to our production platform.

Industry data compiled by black box reported U.S. restaurant traffic in our core foodservice channel continue to decline in the fourth quarter by 1.9%. While still softer, we’re encouraged that the rate of declines has slowed relative to the roughly 3.5% we experienced for the majority of 2017. Despite this pressure, we were able to grow foodservice sales in U.S. and Canada with new product offerings and the benefit of strong customer relationship.

During the quarter we completed a large new product roll out at a major restaurant chain. We believe we’re gaining market share as we continue to implement our strategy to improve the placement of our dinnerware and flatware offering to complement our leadership positioning class, and we’re continuing to expand our presence in adjacent foodservice markets like travel and tourism.

As reported by MTD, the United States retail glass beverageware market declined by 7% for the full year 2017. However, we’re encouraged that for Q4 2017 the market was up 13%, consistent with what is being reported regarding the broader retail environment. We still see the housewares industry and our customers placing more emphasis on driving growth through e-commerce.

The fourth quarter represented the first full quarter of our new e-commerce operations and we saw clear signs the contributions from this platform can help us offset declines in traditional brick and mortar retail and begin to gain a comparable share position online. A crucial part of our e-commerce strategy is to provide highly differentiated content that demonstrates the features and benefits of each of our products. Our prime badged order fulfilment capabilities provides our customers with the ability to shift to any corner of the U.S., so the consumer can receive their orders with four to eight hours.

Since the platform launched, one of our major priorities has been working with existing and new customers to marry our digital marketing capabilities and service with their online strategies and onboard them to our platform.

We introduced over 300 Libbey products to customers across the platform and we have increased our online sales by 23% over 2016, with the majority of that occurring during the fourth quarter. This performance helped drive a broader retail sales increase of 7.6% in the U.S. and Canada region, during the quarter.

In the year ahead we will continue to expand our e-commerce strategy and we expect a number of products on the platform to increase by another 30% by July, with a number of customers utilizing the platform expected to double over the course of the year.

During the quarter, we expanded the reach of our prime badged 3PL [ph] to the West Coast customers, so they can receive the same level of service expected by today’s consumer. We believe, we are moving up the learning curve quickly and we’ll continue to update you with our progress as we believe this platform will become a consistent driver of sales growth for Libbey moving forward.

Another important area of progress with the business during the fourth quarter was the success of our new product development effort. As you know I was very concerned about the absence of new products when I joined Libbey, and I committed to changing the direction with our new product efforts. Over the course of the year, we launched 295 new products in retail and more than 355 new products in foodservice. 2017 launches including a number of consumer tested product lines, all contributed to retail growth in the fourth quarter.

We received great feedback from customers on our new products and we are pleased to report that new products contributed $9 million in sales growth during the fourth quarter including a large order I mentioned earlier with a major restaurant chain. That business win is also a great example of how we have refocused our energy to build stronger customer relationships. It was a collaborative effort by our teams throughout the organization, working with our suppliers to make this happen.

We work directly with the customer through the process, beginning with concept development, and wound up developing a suite of products that are now prominently featured in the customers marketing and advertising efforts nationwide.

While we are encourage by sales and operating performance during the fourth quarter, our adjusted EBITDA performance came in near the low end of our expectations after including an unfavorable currency impact of $2.8 million associated with our tax provision. Despite this, we are pleased that the business is demonstrating signs of fundamental improvement and we expect to be able to drive continued improvements in the coming years.

I know many of you have been paying closer attention to our views on the competitive environment, as you would expect us to. We continue to hear encouraging information in the marketplace that some weakened competitors are walking away from key product categories and others have begun to reduce the heavy promotional activity we saw in 2017. To improve our margins, we have implemented price increases in every region of the company’s operations.

Before I hand the call over to Jim, I’d like to share that we have selected June 7th, as a date for our upcoming investor day event in New York City. At the event we plan to provide a more in-depth discussion of the competitive environment and a comprehensive review of our recent new product launches and sales contributions, the long-term strategy and performance expectations for our e-commerce platform and the overall business, as well as continue to update you on the turnaround progress for Libbey. We look forward to seeing many of you there.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Jim. Jim?

Jim Burmeister

Thank you, Bill, and good morning, everyone. Turning to slide eight, I’ll beginning with a review of our fourth quarter financial results and our consolidated statement of operations. Net sales came in at $224 million compared to $205.8 million for the fourth quarter of last year, an increase of 8.8% year-over-year. Excluding $4.4 million of currency impacts, net sales were up 6.7%. Net sales for the full year of 2017 were $781.8 million compared to $793.4 million for the full year of 2016, a decrease of 1.5%. Excluding the $1.1 million of currency impacts, full year net sales were down 1.6%.

Gross profit during the fourth quarter was $42.7 million compared to $34 million in the prior year. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 19.1% in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to 16.5% last year. The primary drivers of the year-over-year difference in gross profit were favorable currency, increased sales and favorable manufacturing activity. As a reminder, the fourth quarter 2016's gross profit was negatively impacted by $4.2 million due to the work stoppage in our Toledo plant.

For the full year, gross profit was $151 million, compared to $166.3 million in the prior year. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for 2017 was 19.3% compared to 21% in the prior year. Fourth quarter selling, general and administrative expense was $29.2 million compared to $27.6 million in the prior year. The increase was driven primarily by our investment in the e-commerce platform. Excluding the investment in e-commerce, our SG&A came in below the fourth quarter of last year.

Full year SG&A increased $3.9 million or 3.3% to $124.9 million compared to last year. The main drivers of our increase in SG&A for the full year, resulted primarily from the investment in our e-commerce platform and workforce reorganization charges, partially offset by the non-recurrence of executive termination charges from 2016, lower benefit cost and other cost savings initiatives.

Interest expense for the quarter was $5.3 million or flat compared to last year. For the full year, interest expense was $20.4 million compared to $20.9 million in the prior year. The company recorded a provision for income taxes of $14.1 million in the fourth quarter compared to a provision of $5.7 million in the same period in 2016. The company's effective tax rate was 202.4% for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 165% in the prior year.

The higher effective tax rate relative to the U.S. statutory read of 35% was driven by several items including: a charge of $6.7 million related to the revaluation of net deferred tax assets caused by the 2017 U.S. tax reform; low pre-tax income relative to unfavorable tax adjusted or non-deductible expenses; the timing and mix of pre-tax income earned in tax jurisdictions with varying tax rates; and the impact of foreign exchange gains and losses.

For the full year, the company recorded tax expense of $15.8 million compared to tax expense of $17.7 million in 2016. The effective tax rate was a negative 20.4% for 2017 compared to 63.7% in the prior year. The change in effective tax rate was driven by several items, including a non-deductible goodwill impairment charge in our Latin American segment, lower pre-tax income, the revaluation of our net deferred taxes resulting from the U.S. tax reform, the timing and mix of pre-tax income earned in tax jurisdictions with varying rates and the impact of foreign exchange losses compared to gains in the prior period.

For the quarter, we recorded a net loss of $7.2 million compared to a net loss of approximately $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. The fourth quarter 2017 included a $6.7 million charge of revaluation of net deferred tax assets, resulting from the U.S. tax reform.

For the full year net loss was $93.4 million compared to income of $10.1 million in 2016. The lower 2017 results include a $79.7 non-cash goodwill impairment charge associated with our Latin American segment, and a $6.7 million charge for the revaluation of our net deferred tax assets previously mentioned.

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA as detailed in Table 1 of today's press release, was $24.1 million compared to $23.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Our adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 10.8% compared to 11.4% for the fourth quarter of last year. As Bill mentioned, our adjusted EBITDA in the quarter included an unfavorable $2.8 million currency impact driven by our tax provision.

For the full year 2017, adjusted EBITDA was $70.6 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $11.6 million in 2016. Our adjusted EBITDA margin for the year was 9%, which was at the low-end of our guided range compared to 14.1% last year. We continue to actively manage our trade working capital, which we defined as inventories and accounts receivable less accounts payable.

Working capital is higher than originally expected at the end of the fourth quarter. A main driver of the higher working capital was increased Q4 demand and the anticipated demand in the first half of 2018 in United States and Canada

As a result of this demand we elected to increase our production in our U.S. factories to take advantage of available capacity and capacity overseas ahead of the U.S. rebuilds in 2018. Also as a reminder, year-end inventory 2016 was lower due to the reduced production in the fourth quarter of 2016, driven by the work stoppage in our Toledo manufacturing plant.

As a result, working capital increased by $16 million to $199.5 million at the end of 2017. This compares to $183.5 million in the prior year. $7.8 million of this trade working capital increase was due to currency. During the quarter we invested $8.5 million in CapEx compared to $11.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Depreciation and amortization amounted to $11.9 million in the quarter, which was relatively flat compared to the fourth quarter of last year. For the full year of 2017 CapEx was $47.6 million compared to $34.6 million in 2016. For the full year depreciation and amortization was $45.5 million compared to $48.5 million in 2016.

During the fourth quarter, we successfully amended and extended our ABL credit facility. We had available capacity of $91.9 million under our ABL credit facility as of December 31, 2017. And our liquidity remains strong with no remains outstanding and cash on hand of $24.7 million. We paid an optional $5 million in addition to the $1.1 million normal amortization on our Term Loan B debt during the fourth quarter, which brings our full year total to $24.4 million paid on our Term Loan B debt. Strengthening our balance sheet by reducing debt will remain an important priority for us as we move forward. As balance sheet strengthen still remains an important competitive differentiator in our industry.

Slide 9 and 10 providing more detailed review of each of our reporting segments, which are the U.S. and Canada, Latin America, EMEA and other. For the purposes of today’s discussion and the new interest of our time I’ll review the fourth quarter results in detail and then shift to slide 11.

In the U.S. and Canada segment, fourth quarter net sales were $138.3 million compared to $127.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, an increase of 8.2% as we experienced sales growth in all three of our sales channels. Favorable price and product mix on our foodservice channel as well as increased volumes in our retail and B2B channels were the primary drivers of net sales growth in the region. And we’re very pleased to see the results from our e-commerce platform, helped return the retail channel growth during the quarter.

In our U.S. and Canada foodservice channel, foodservice net sales were higher than last year and our sales of pieces were up versus prior year period. Consistent with recent quarters our sourced dinnerware and flatware volumes helped us offset some weakness in glass and increased our market share on the full tabletop. In the U.S. retail channel sales increased 7.6% during the quarter, while volumes also increased. This continues to give us confidence in our estimate as a number one provider in the U.S. in the glass and beverageware category in retail.

That leadership position should help us improve long-term performance as we expand category offerings with customers in the future and continue to grow and expand our e-commerce platform. Fourth quarter net sales in North America were $41.8 million compared to $36.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, an increase of 14.7%. The increase was a result of higher net sales in the business-to-business and retail channels, primarily due to favorable pricing mix of products sold and favorable currency impacts. This was partially offset by lower volume in the region as we continue to focus on improving our mix.

In Europe, Middle East and Africa segment net sales were $36.8 million in the quarter compared to $33.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, an increase of 9.7%. Net sales were favorably impacted by price and mix and products sold in the foodservice and retail channels as well as a $1.9 million favorable currency impact for the fourth quarter 2017 versus the prior year.

In other, it primarily represents our operations in Asia Pacific, net sales were down roughly $900,000 in the quarter, net sales were down due to lower sales in China.

Turning back to the consolidated company results, slide 11 walks through the adjusted EBIDTA performance impact in the fourth quarter and full year 2017. In the fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $24.2 million, compared to $23.5 million in same the quarter last year. Results in the quarter were up primarily due to improved sales margins and currency, partially offset by e-commerce spend, unfavorable manufacturing activity and unfavorable benefit expense.

Full year adjusted EBITDA was $70.6 million compared to a $111.6 million last year. The decline was a result of manufacturing performance and down time associated with furnace rebuilds, as well as lower sales margins driven by intense global competitive margin pressure.

In addition, the $10.7 million investment in our e-commerce platform during 2017 impacted our adjusted EBITDA results. However, as Bill mentioned, sales contributions increased in the fourth quarter and we plan to reduce spending with this initiative in 2018.

Now, I will turn the call back to Bill to discuss our outlook for next year and provide some concluding remarks. Bill?

William Foley

Thanks, Jim. In closing, 2017 was a tough year for our business as a variety of factors impacted our performance. However, the progress we’ve made on our strategic initiatives enabled us to delivered improved performance in the second half of 2017, and emerges one of the strongest players in the global glassware and housewares industries. We feel confident in our ability to deliver improved financial performance in the coming year. We expect similar global economic conditions to 2017, and we believe our industry in competitive trends will improve, but remain challenged.

Our outlook for the full year 2018 includes the following, net sales increase in the low single-digit range on a reported basis, compared to full year 2017, adjusted EBITDA margins of 10% to 11%, capital expenditure in the range of $50 million to $55 million, and SG&A as a percentage of sales expected to remain elevated near 17% as we continue our e-commerce initiative albeit at a lowered level than 2017, and support the initial phases of our ERP implementation.

Due to normal seasonality downtime in manufacturing caused by major furnace rebuilds and the timing of price increases, we expect first half EBITDA performance to be lower than the second half, and as a result our outlook for the first half of 2018 includes the following. Net sales increase in the low single-digit range on a reported basis compared to the first half of 2017, and adjusted EBITDA margins of 8.5% to 9.5%.

Before we begin to take your questions, I would like to take a moment to thank all of our dedicated employees, customers, and shareholders with our continued support during a tough years, I am looking forward to a much better 2018. Thank you.

We will now open the call for any questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Lee Jagoda with CJS Securities. Your line is open.

Lee Jagoda

Hi, good morning.

William Foley

Good morning.

Lee Jagoda

So, just starting with the gross margin in Q4, given the strong revenue growth and the whole commentary around increasing utilization in response to higher demand in the first half of 2018, I would have expected the margin to be a little bit better and I guess was there large low margin B2B order shipped or was there a mixed shift towards commodity or more source products causing those lower margins and how should we think about it going forward?

Jim Burmeister

I think what we are seeing is your point there is a bit of mix that are coming through, we are starting to get price for not getting it in leach and balance we are going to see it meter in over the first half. So you saw an increase to sales much more than we increased our margins, we are happy to get the plants full though and get some share taken and you’ll that increase, I think, throughout 2018.

Lee Jagoda

So then looking at SG&A, if I take your guidance it looks like there is about $14 million increase year-over-year in SG&A expense and if e-commerce is going to be at a lower level that’s not going to be part of the increase, can you give us the sort of a walk from 2017 to 2018 of that $14 million?

Jim Burmeister

Sure, the major buckets Lee are as we mentioned, we’re bringing down -- we’re still getting best in e-commerce, but albeit at a lower clip. Taking that spots place Libbey’s we’re starting to invest in our ERP platform. In addition, you’ll see a return of some benefit spends to food stock comp, and the increases we’ve seen in healthcare and other benefits related items, but those were the major chunks.

Lee Jagoda

Got it. And then looking at free cash flow, can you give us some of the key metrics, I know you’ve already given SG&A and CapEx, but can you comment on things like pensions, stock comp, changes in working capital, et cetera.

Jim Burmeister

Changes in working capital, we expect that to come down slightly. I’d expect to see the pension relatively flat up a little bit in 2018, from where we were in 2016.

Lee Jagoda

Got it. So, if I play the midpoint of your guidance forward and I do the math around free cash flow, after you pay the dividend, it doesn’t look like there’s a ton of free cash left to service the debt. Any comment around that?

Jim Burmeister

Not at this time, I think, most I’d say about that for now is that, we will continue to take opportunities to continue to pay down our debt. We may not start out as fast of a clip as we had throughout 2018, and we’ll kind of cautiously approach as we see how the year starts to perform.

Lee Jagoda

Okay, I’ll hop back in. Thanks.

Jeremy Hamblin

Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for taking the questions. I wanted to come back to the Q4 sales relative to the gross margin. So strong sales performance, I think a little weaker than expected on the gross margin side. In terms of thinking about; A, the new products, the $9 million that you referenced, and then in addition to that you also had kind of these e-commerce sales, which I think amounted to about $43 million for the year.

I think you said that a lot of that was driven by strength in Q4, how should we be thinking about the margins on those new products and e-commerce are they lower on a kind of a natural basis? Or was this kind of large order that you mentioned it was a big order and we kind of gave it at a little bit lower price than we normally would? Any comment just filling in the gap there.

William Foley

Yes, good question Jeremy. The large order we shipped in actually October and November, did has an opening order discount on it, and we expect that to normalize as the initial sell through gets replaced through breakage. So that was a piece of the difference. As far as margins on e-commerce we’re beginning to see sort of a shift as we implement our strategy, we’re actually looking to have higher margins there, and we’re sort of -- we’re planning continue to face into some pressure on the retail sides sort of offset one to the other. But we expect a little pick up on retailed e-commerce.

So, still early days, as we plan we’re trying to be somewhat conservative about the plan for obvious reasons, thus while the pressure is better it’s not gone. So, we need to try to anticipate those things. But, those were really the two bigger issues.

Jeremy Hamblin

Just clarify, when you say better margins that’s like an overall EBITDA margin on that business or gross margin specifically?

William Foley

Gross margin, specifically.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay, great. And also wanted to just clarify on the comment on SG&A and the implication for a little bit higher this year, I get the kind of incentive comp rebuild, in terms of the e-commerce, I think you indicated it was about $11 million last year of investment, you’re expecting that to be lower though, I think, you said on an absolute dollar basis this year, right? So, that’s -- it would actually be a benefit?

William Foley

Yes, it’s a benefit, but we’re also -- we’re balancing out a reduction in e-commerce consulting charges, et cetera with the beginning of investment in ERP. Although when you add the two together it comes out at about the same number. We’ve got to get started on ERP, but we’re starting off slower so that’s sort of the way that should play out.

Jeremy Hamblin

So the ERP impact is going to come to a little bit stronger in the second half of the year?

Jim Burmeister

Correct.

William Foley

We’ll start working on the ERP here in the middle of the first half, as we said in the past we’re trying to take a very disciplined and meter approach at it. What I mean by that is we’re going out of the box, one of the small benefits of leaping from a very old platform into the modern age is there are no secret cards, there are no processes that our teams are married to that want to hold on to and going up to something that’s best-in-class out of the box is much easier to do.

So we’ll have some initial power deployments during 2018 and get our feet wet and then heavier work on the deployments in 2019 and 2020 as we have more educated folks within our own ranks to help lead the deployment. And that’s why as we mentioned the total spend last year to your point on e-commerce was about $11 million and we’ve spoken previously about delaying ERP a little bit, make room for our time and attention in funds to spend on e-commerce. And for 2018 we’ll increase the ERP spend by similar amount with a decrease in e-commerce spend to fit that into our SG&A.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. And then just coming back to segment performance here on the U.S. and Canada continue to see pretty significant decline in profitability. Is there any additional color that you might be able to provide on that particular segment? Is this just pressure from some of the European competitors coming in with just really low cost goods because of overcapacity and can you comment on that within that segment of profitability where you’ve really been hurt, is it more on the retail and B2B side or is foodservice also getting impacted somewhat?

Jim Burmeister

Not our foodservice margins are holding in well, the pressure comes from primarily in retail. But I would tell you that at this point in time we have initiated price increases in every one of those segments in the USC. You won’t see them for a while yet because they’re announced and they have an effective date of March through April and May. But as we did last year we announced the 4% increase in foodservice and historically we’ve realized about 2%. So this year as we plan looking forward we’ve got a lot of pressure on our own organization to try to increase the realization rate.

We’re raising prices with our B2B customers and in some cases we may stop doing business with some B2B customers where the margins are not good. And we’re relatively full in our plants today, which is great. But we’ve implemented price increases around the world in Latin America and EMEA those happened earlier. So we’re seeing those margins begin to take the business now. But you’ll see USC margins start to improve more in the second quarter than in the first.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay, great that’s helpful. Also wanted within the guidance the one thing that really is a strong tailwind right now foreign currency, I think, as I run kind of our rough calculations maybe somewhere in the $30 million to $40 million benefit for 2018, can you give me a sense of what you’re implying within your low single-digit guidance in terms of kind of foreign currency benefit for the year both on the sales side and then on adjusted EBITDA side?

Jim Burmeister

Jeremy I don’t have a number that dig, but let me look at it and get back to you.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay do you have a sense of mag -- I guess if we just look at Q4 it looks like you had about a $4 million -- $4.5 million benefit overall how did that translate to EBITDA?

William Foley

It was a lower translation to EBITDA. But like Jim said, we can get back to you on some of those numbers. When we look forward to 2018, we're seeing similar exchange rates to what we had in average for in 2017. So not a dramatic change.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. And is that change in let's say higher euro for example. Is that having any competitive change now that some of the European competitors are -- they're not getting this relative discount in the market because the U.S. dollar weakened versus the euro? Any color on that?

William Foley

No, nothing yet. And our plants in Holland and Portugal are essentially -- they're full, I mean, almost will be sold out, which has helped us firm up demand that doesn't mean that our mix is perfect there, because it's not. But it's gotten the lot better. But we are seeing higher price there. Because you remember we took out a great deal of capacity and rebalance the business according to the marketplace. And that's made a huge difference. You will see that play out the balance of the year.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay, great. Last question wanted to come back to kind of capital structure for a second. And I believe that you have an interest rate cap a swap that you executed, I think that maybe last for another 18 or 24 months. Just in terms of thinking about potentially replacing that. I know that the term loan I think is due in 2021. Is that something that you are looking at potentially this year? Obviously there has been a pretty decent uptick in interest rates. Is that something that Jim you're looking at for this year given that the -- we're getting a little closer to the end of that cap?

Jim Burmeister

Yes, Jeremy. That's something we continue to look at. I mean, we're pretty happy right now that as the fed keeps moving that we have that’s up to 58% of our Term Loan B swap to fixed. And that's been helpful as we continue to pay down Term Loan B the variable portion gets a smaller percentage. And there are certain instruments you could use to go out and extend that for refi. But for now we continue to monitor it.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay, great. Thanks for taking my questions. I'll hop back in the queue.

Jim Burmeister

Yes, thanks.

Chris McGinnis

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess just on the ERP, can you maybe just discuss how long it will take to implement in either the payback period you expect or the cost savings you think you get overtime?

Jim Burmeister

Sure. And I probably give you the same self-sell that most companies give when they're approaching this. I'm looking at it as probably a three to four year project honestly. We're not going into a big bang approach. We're trying to solve everything at once, because we're making such a large change in technology from 20 plus year old green screen systems into a modern cloud based ERP.

So that said, as I alluded to earlier, we're going to try to meter our way in and get some experience first to make sure we have a good ability to do the change management and the people side of things. And that's probably the reason for the length of the deployment. Costs we've talked a little bit about this year, and you can kind of zone into we kind of see into that about from an expense standpoint at least in that $5-ish million range.

And as we then get more experience and see how much we can really stick to out of the box we have some better ideas and what the total cost picture will be for the full deployment. We're going to step into it cautiously.

Chris McGinnis

Okay. Moving on to the e-commerce, Bill I know you mentioned existing customers but are you seeing an increase in new customers coming in that you maybe haven't dealt with, now that you this new offering, and maybe just expand a little bit on that?

William Foley

Yes, we expect to double the number of customers we have online throughout the year. We are doing a really nice job with Amazon already. We at the end of this year -- end of last year eliminated a bunch of customers who are on the seller side. We actually pulled out about $1 million of revenue that they were generating. So our numbers include that decline from that customer set as well. And we're focused now on how we can use our content, a differentiated product line to create an omnichannel strategy, which uses the web to pull back into store traffic, and we have the Houseware Show, coming up in a couple of weeks and we’ll heavily engaged in that work. But so far we are very pleased with the progress we are seeing.

Chris McGinnis

And I think if I remember right, I think you mentioned last quarter, you expect to bring this on a global basis, and maybe a little bit more spending, can you just provide maybe an update of where is that across for the company wide?

William Foley

Yes, good question. We are in early planning stages taking it to the other regions, I can’t tell you exactly when, I can’t tell you exactly how yet, because we are still putting the plans together, but we are planning on taking this capability around the world.

Chris McGinnis

Okay. And then just on the success, I guess with the furnace realignment, can you maybe just talk about maybe the footprint today and maybe thoughts around how you’re looking to maybe change that overtime? Thanks.

William Foley

That’s a good question. We did -- you may recall what we did in EMEA, we took three furnaces out and put a new one back in and that’s made a huge difference it that factory. What we have done in U.S. is we have taken a couple of disadvantaged production lines and moved the production to China to fill that factory with product, which it can produce at a lower costs than we can and can in fact low bring product back into the U.S. at lower than our production costs. So that helps China fill that factory and that’s factory is essentially scheduled out for the balance of the year as well.

The other thing we did was we began to as we work through trying to improve our overall profitability, we exited some business in Mexico, converted it from a product line on which we were losing a lot of margin, a lot of money actually and converted into new products that are generating much higher gross margin dollars.

So we started, we’re reconfiguring furnaces inside the Toledo plant, and what we are trying to do there is make Toledo an advantage factory where the technology provides either production technology cost or service benefit to the marketplace and is really engineered towards meeting defined customer both B2B and foodservice needs in the marketplace.

And then move things that are more costs sensitive like retail product coming back into the U.S. we are manufacturing more of that in Mexico where we enjoy the lower labor costs. So we are doing kind of a wholesale kind of shift of where things are made and how they are made and walking away from business that historically we might have taken.

Chris McGinnis

Okay, thanks for that. Appreciate and good luck in 2018.

William Foley

Thank you very much.

William Foley

Okay, thanks very much. We appreciate your calls -- your questions and you can bet we are hard at work trying to drive the first quarter and we will talk to you very soon. Take care.

