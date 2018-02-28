Noble Energy's Big Changes Will Drive Value

What will drive the most value, though, is the company's drilling plans, which should generate significant cash flow and production growth for years to come.

The management team at Noble Energy (NBL) has provided investors with a slew of positive developments recently. In addition to selling off a piece of the business, Noble initiated a sizable share buyback plan that, if completed, will leave the firm’s remaining shareholders owning more of the business than they already do. This maneuver sets the company on the path to focus on where management sees the greatest potential, plus the structure of it leaves open the door for investors to collect even more upside over the next few years. Add to this management’s plan for the business to realize value for shareholders, and it’s hard not to like what I’m seeing.

An important asset sale

According to management, Noble has struck a deal to sell off its existing deepwater Gulf of Mexico assets to Fieldwood Energy LLC. The total purchase price agreed upon is $710 million, plus there are some contingency payments that might be had. There are three components of the deal. First and foremost, Noble will collect a cash payment from Fieldwood of $480 million, subject to post-closing adjustments. The second is in the form of non-cash proceeds. Instead of paying cash out to Noble’s shareholders for the remainder of the deal, Fieldwood has agreed to accept all future abandonment obligations from the assets, which Noble has on its books as amounting to $230 million.

In addition to these two ways of being compensated, Noble also has secured for itself the possibility of collecting contingency payments between the time the transaction closes (which management estimates will be in the second quarter of this year) and the end of 2022. Every quarter, the firm will be entitled to $2 in compensation for every boe (barrel of oil equivalent) produced by the assets they sold, up to $100 million, over the relevant time frame. There is some risk here in the sense that Noble will only collect payment in the quarters in which Light Louisiana Sweet crude exceeds $63 per barrel. With current prices for that oil at $65.72 per barrel as of the time of this writing, the business is already in the money. Under a best-case scenario, this could bring total proceeds from the sale up to $810 million.

The Gulf of Mexico assets divested by Noble in this transaction were not small. Total proved reserves stood at 23 million boe. Between six producing fields, production in 2018 has been forecasted at over 20 thousand boe per day. If the new owners allocate the appropriate capital to the assets, there could be additional upside because of undeveloped leases.

Management’s focus is on two things

Noble has, during the energy downturn, fought to reinvent itself. The sale of its deepwater assets in the Gulf of Mexico has been characterized by management as, “the last major step” in the transformation of its portfolio. Instead of having disparate assets spread in different areas, management wants to emphasize two regions that they believe will help to grow margins and, in turn, cash flow for years to come.

*Taken from Noble Energy

The first of these is its Eastern Mediterranean assets, shown in the image above, which consist in large part of Tamar and Leviathan. Management said in a prior investor presentation that operating cash flow generated by Tamar is around $400 million per year, while Leviathan stands to be higher at $650 million. If all goes according to plan, management believes that production capacity from these regions can reach 4 Bcf per day in the years to come.

The second set of assets is its US Onshore business. As you can see in the image below, these assets are split between three key regions: the Delaware (which is a piece of the Permian Basin), the Eagle Ford, and the DJ Basin. In terms of acreage, the largest set of assets is Noble’s stake in the DJ Basin. Spread across 335 thousand acres, the DJ Basin produces around 112 thousand boe per day. The Delaware is considerably smaller at 117 thousand net acres and its production of 27 thousand boe per day is minuscule compared to the DJ Basin.

*Taken from Noble Energy

In the image below, you can see management’s latest plans for these regions. In the Delaware Basin, which is a part of the larger Permian Basin, the organization expects for free cash flow to be neutral over the three years ending in 2020 as production is ramped up by 75% CAGR. Long-term, this should result in strong cash flow generation, but for now it’s an investment. Meanwhile, in the DJ Basin, management is planning for modest production growth of 15% per year, but this increase will still result in $500 million in free cash flow over the three-year period.

*Taken from Noble Energy

The most interesting region to me, though, is the Eagle Ford. With assets spread across just 33 thousand acres, but with production that stands at a hefty 76 thousand boe per day, Noble expects the area to be a “cash engine” in the years to come. Keeping production flat, the firm intends to generate free cash flow over the next three years of $370 million. While this is management’s strategy, the fact that the rig count in the Eagle Ford has risen the second most out of any of the shale plays, combined with its proximity to half of the country’s refinery activity, makes it an appealing play if energy prices continue to rise.

After all, management’s base case for oil is $50 per barrel, while current WTI crude is at $63.77. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see management shift strategy and emphasize growth in the region, especially given the fact that production per rig in the Eagle Ford is at 1,345 boe per day, more than double the 632 boe per day reported for the Permian.

Due to this dual focus (US Onshore and Eastern Mediterranean), management has high expectations for the next few years. According to the firm, if oil is at $50 per barrel, aggregate cash flow should come out to $11.5 billion between 2018 and 2020, while uses of cash (including $600 million planned for dividends) should come out to $10 billion. That leaves room for $1.5 billion in free cash flow, but if prices hit management’s definition of the strip, that number could double to $3 billion. That implies a trading multiple (averaging the three years out) on the company of 15.3 for free cash flow.

*Taken from Noble Energy

The greatest value, though, is not what will come about between now and 2020. Instead, it’s management’s expectations for the years that follow. As you can see in the image below, the firm believes that with oil at $50 per barrel, free cash flow will average $1.7 billion per year between 2021 and 2023, all while seeing sales volumes risen from 525 thousand boe per day in 2020 to 625 thousand boe per day in 2023. Applying the same multiplier on the strip, this figure could grow to $3.4 billion per year, or just 4.5 times today’s market capitalization.

*Taken from Noble Energy

Proceeds will be allocated toward a buyback

This move toward a more profitable future is likely what is prompting management’s share buyback program today. After all, if the firm ends up being right in its assumptions, its management team will look like heroes in a few years for having allocated significant capital toward reducing its shareholder base. Over the next few years, management hopes to acquire $750 million worth of its own stock. At the company’s current price of $31.43 per share, this would amount to 23.86 million shares being purchased, but it’s likely that some form of tender offer, potentially at premium, will be done at some point. If the buyback is completed at the current share price for Noble, it would result in around 4.9% of shares being bought back.

Takeaway

The management team at Noble has wanted to transform the business for a while, and now it has succeeded. By divesting of its deepwater assets in the Gulf of Mexico, the firm now has the ability not only to return some of that capital to shareholders, but to really focus on the parts of its operations that will, if all goes well, generate value for shareholders in the long run. Given current expectations, that value could be tremendous and would undoubtedly warrant additional upside in its share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.