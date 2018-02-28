Ensco: Interest Perks Up

Oil prices are close to multi-year highs, yet offshore drilling stocks are generally not responding to the rally. Ensco plc (ESV) is situated in a position to benefit as higher oil prices encourage an increased focus in offshore drilling while the stock trades far below book value, providing an attractive risk/reward scenario.

Prospects For Offshore Drilling

Nothing probably dictates the future business for Ensco than the Brent crude price. At roughly $65/bbl, Brent trades close to the highest levels since the oil collapse in 2014 from above $100/bbl.

Oil prices only recently topped $60/bbl so the market is only now grappling with how to move forward with drilling budgets. Offshore projects take considerable amount of time so energy companies need oil prices to remain above target levels for more than a few months to move forward with projects, especially deepwater.

Ensco forecasts that a lot of projects are already profitable at these current levels.

The company confirmed with the Q4 earnings call that the market was showing some positive signs for the above reasons:

Moving to the broader market environment, we see positive signs for the offshore sector, including constructive commodity prices, attractive breakeven economics for offshore projects, and rig retirement. These factors have created a more favorable backdrop for the supply-and-demand dynamics for the offshore drilling rigs, and we believe the early stages of a recovery are taking hold.

Ensco is generally positive that the jackup market is turning into more normalized operations while the floater segment is only beginning the recovery process. The first step is for utilization in the segments to rise before pricing recovers.

The CEO though thinks the inflection point has occurred:

While we expect that 2018 will be another challenging year from an earnings standpoint, we believe that customer activity has bottomed and the market is recovering. This recovery will be protracted and phased, and we have a way to go before supply and demand balances to a point that pricing power returns. But we've seen the first steps in this process.

Business Prospects

What makes the story for Ensco change is the clear uplift in revenue expectations for 2019. After years of decline, the offshore driller has now seen estimates for next year rise over $1.9 billion, up from $1.7 billion as 2017 started partially due to the inclusion of the rigs from Atwood Oceanics.

The company guided to 2018 revenues of between $1.72 billion and $1.8 billion and one should assume initial numbers at the point of recovery are conservative. The key is for these numbers to head higher as the year progresses.

My investment thesis has long held that the offshore drillers can build a financial picture to reward shareholders once business stabilizes and rebounds. The stock is stuck around the $5 levels due to a stagnant view, but some initial signs are emerging of an improving trend.

As the trend improves, Ensco is a favorite due to a relative new fleet, no net debt due until 2024 and a stock trading far below book value. Basically, the offshore driller is positioned to survive and eventually thrive as the market rebounds.

The stock now trades at a price to book of 0.25x. In normal times, the offshore drilling stocks trade above book value.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that interest in the offshore driller cooled off following Q4 results, but interest should start to perk up despite the surge in the important crude prices. The initial purchases from the likes of Greenlight Capital are only the start of other funds that will load up on Ensco in 2018 and investors would be wise to beat them into the stock at far below book value at $5.