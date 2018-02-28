Cobalt In The Spotlight

Cobalt is a chemical element with the symbol Co, and like nickel it is present in the earth's crust only in chemically combined form, except for small deposits in allows of natural meteoric iron.

The London Metals Exchange defines cobalt, along with molybdenum, as a minor metal. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, global supply of cobalt declined in 2017, falling from 111,000 metric tons to 110,000. The world's leading producer is the Democratic Republic of Congo that had 64,000 tons of output in 2017 which was over 58% of world supplies. Russia produced 5,600 tons, while Australia was third with 5,000 tons of cobalt output. Canada and Cuba came in fourth and fifth place with 4,300 and 4,200 tons of production, while the Philippines contributed 4,000 tons to global supplies. Madagascar, Papua New Guinea, Zambia, and New Caledonia round out the top ten with production of 2,800 MT or higher. China was the world's second leading producer in 2016, turned out to have much lower output, and while the country still domestic output, it was below the top ten.

The physical properties of cobalt make the metal a requirement for jet engines and gas turbines, magnetic steels and some stainless steels. Cobalt salts impart blue and green colors in glass and ceramics, and the radioactive, Cobalt60 is a source of gamma rays that doctors use to treat some forms of cancer as a medical tracer. Cobalt is also a critical metal when it comes to batteries and electroplating for many cell phones and computers. In 2015, the price of cobalt was below $25,000 per ton, but as of February 26, the price had moved to over the $80,000 level. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a consumer of the metal and reports are that they will be sourcing the metal directly from miners for its lithium-ion batteries.

Apple is a major consumer

Some estimates put Apple's annual consumption requirement of cobalt at between 4,000 and 5,000 tons per annum, which makes the company not only a significant consumer but makes their demand more than the total output of most of the top ten producers each year. The company's current plans to source metal directly from miners have little to do with economics and more to do with the labor practices in the world's largest producing nation, the Democratic Republic of Congo. Human rights abuses on the DRC when it comes to child labor in mines are an ethical and moral issue for Apple. While Apple consumes around 4% of annual global cobalt output, if they choose to purchase only the metal that comes from areas of the world other than the DRC, their consumption amounts to around 10% of world supplies. The world's largest consumer will put itself in a position where the market could squeeze the company to pay higher prices, or worse a shortage could jeopardize availability.

Apple's plan to buy directly from mines puts it in the same position that an investor who chooses gold individual gold mining stocks compared to one who opts to buy the yellow metal find themselves facing. The direct investment in gold is a bet on the market, while the position in the mining equity is a bet on that company's ability to produce, their management's success and the political and logistical factors that impact output. Since cobalt is such a critical metal for the company, Apple finds itself with an ethical dilemma. The total rejection of supplies from DRC cuts the addressable market for supplies in more than half. To meet their requirements, they would need to purchase almost the entire output of the world's second and third largest suppliers each year. Moreover, since future competition is likely to come from China, if other U.S. and Western companies reject cobalt from the DRC, the Chinese will likely be able to source material on far more favorable terms making their products more competitive on global markets when it comes to price.

Commodities are fungible, even with long-term contracts to purchase cobalt from producers around the world, Apple will never be 100% sure that all of their material is non-DRC sourced.

The five major cobalt producers in the world

In the world of commodities, there are five major companies involved in the production of cobalt. Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) is by far the world's leader with a total annual output of 27,400 tons. Chin Molybdenum is second with over 9,300 tons followed by Fleurette Group with around 7,600 tons. Vale (VALE) produces 5,300 tons, and Gecamines has approximately 4,200 tons of production each year. The vast majority of these companies have output coming from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The LME and cobalt

The London Metals Exchange, the world's leading industrial metals exchange, offers a cobalt contract. As of February 23, the official settlement price for cash cobalt was $81,000 per ton with three month forwards trading at around the $83,000 level. Total warehouse inventories stood at 499 tons on that date, and the chances are that a large percentage comes from the DRC.

Source: LME

As the chart highlights, the price of the commodity has appreciated from $30,000 per ton in 2016 to its current level above the $80,000 level.

A minor metal with major ramifications

Growing demand for electric automobiles will fuel cobalt demand from car companies around the world in the coming months and years. China recently announced a requirement that 20 percent of all cars sold by 2025 must operate on alternatives to fossil fuels and some European countries are looking to ban the sale of automobiles powered by fossil fuels by 2040. While Apple is 4-5% of the consumer market, China is the world's leading cobalt consumer given the population, economic growth, and policy directives.

The trend is your friend

The continued growth of demand for cobalt is likely to push the price over $100,000 per ton, sooner rather than later. The companies that are likely to benefit from the bull market in the metal are Glencore, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), which operates a joint venture with Gecamines, and China Molybdenum (OTCPK:CMCLF). When it comes to China, the world's leading commodities consumer has spent decades making investments around the globe to secure flows of commodities. Mineral-rich African nations, like the DRC, have been fertile ground for Chinese capital and as a quid pro quo for investment capital, China has built infrastructure in exchange for future the future flow of commodities like cobalt and many others.

Apple's well-intentioned plans to purchase non-DRC cobalt from non-DRC sources around the world is likely to produce three results. First, the consumer puts itself in a situation where their ability to negotiate price diminishes as they have cut the market for acceptable supplies in more than half. Second, Apple will put competitors around the world in a better position when it comes to sourcing cheaper material which will make other products cheaper on a cost of goods sold basis compared to the Apple products. Finally, Tim Cook and others that follow him down the road of the ethical and moral high ground are likely deluding themselves as they will never know the real origin of a commodity that is fungible and travels around the world without a passport.

Apple put cobalt into the spotlight last week. While it is possible that the DRC will eventually correct its child labor issues at mines, the chances are that competitors from around the world will swoop in and buy the metal at a discount while Tim Cook pays up for what he believes is ethical "cleaner" material. I am bullish on the price of cobalt and the best way to participate in future price gains is via the world's biggest producing companies, like Glencore.

