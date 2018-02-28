3 Good Things Going For Nokia

The second good news is Nokia got hired to help test and standardize Facebook's ambitious 60 GHz Terragraph wireless high-speed internet technology.

The number one catalyst for Nokia is that commercial 5G wireless infrastructure roll-out may come a year earlier than previously expected.

Nokia (NOK) is an attractive investment right now because 5G adoption is expected to arrive a year earlier than expected. The anticipated first commercial implementation of 5G was previously projected to start in 2020. In a speech during the on-going Mobile World Congress 2018 event, Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri disclosed that networks in America and China are gearing to launch 5G in late 2018 or early 2019. Nokia shareholders should appreciate that AT&T (T) indeed promised to deliver 5G services later this year.

Nokia recently signed a 5G deal with China Telecom. They will jointly explore/investigate/test how China Mobile can improve its services using the faster connectivity and ultra-reliability of 5G. China’s 2020-2030 plan of spending $411 billion on 5G infrastructure bids well for Nokia’s long-term potential. Getting just 10% of that China 5G business is enough reason to stay long NOK.

Vodafone (VOD) Italy is also deploying Nokia MIMO 5G for a city-wide 5G test network. Earlier this year, Japan’s NTT DoCoMo (DCM) also chose Nokia to supply it with 5G equipment. This early onset of 5G infrastructure deployments can reinvigorate Nokia Networks. Nokia Networks posted Y/Y revenue decline in all four quarters of 2017. The Networks business is Nokia’s largest revenue generator.

As per Statista’s chart below, the Networks Business and Mobile Networks (Ultra-Broadband) segments contributed 27.42 billion euros or $33.85 billion to Nokia’s FY 2017 revenue. Weaker demand for 4G/LTE hardware is why Networks Business and Mobile Networks both suffered a dip in 2017 revenue. Things could turn around for them once wireless carriers start upgrading their 4G/LTE networks to 5G.

(Source: Statista)

Modem manufacturers are also ready with their 5G products. Intel (INTC), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Huawei have 5G modems in time for 2H 2018 smartphones/tablets/laptops. Since last year, Intel has thousands of employees working on its mobile 5G modem, so it could win the contract for the next iPhone iterations.

Qualcomm and Samsung are collaborating on the production of 7-nm smartphone application chips. ZTE demoed a 5G-ready smartphone prototype during this year’s MWC event in Spain. The world’s leading tech companies are apparently in an overexcited mood to deliver the 5G experience.

Facebook Teamed Up With Nokia On Terragraph

Like the previous 3G/4G LTE roll-out phases, Nokia faces stiff competition over 5G equipment. Ericsson (ERIC), Huawei, and ZTE will give Nokia a hard time on 5G contracts. It’s, therefore, a good thing that Nokia has a new deal with Facebook (FB). Facebook chose Nokia as its partner to standardize its high-volume, low-cost Terragraph 60 GHz wireless internet platform. Instead of laying out costly fiber optic cables, Terragraph is a multi-node wireless solution to deliver high-speed internet in congested urban areas. The unique proposition of Terragraph phase array antennas is they could be re-routed/beam-steered around obstructions to maximize internet speed.

Facebook first unveiled its Terragraph platform last April 2016. Nokia will now help Facebook test Terragraph en route to standardization. As per the illustration below, Facebook’s idea is to use a single GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) port (from Nokia) to supply multi-gigabit internet connection to dozens of distribution phase array antennas deployed on street lamp-like posts.

(Source: Facebook)

As an early leader in fixed line/wireless internet infrastructure, Nokia can make Facebook’s ambitious Terragraph project a reality. Terragraph is very similar to Nokia’s 2013 idea of dense LTE-only small cells in congested urban areas. Terragraph uses the 60 GHz spectrum. Using Mitsubishi’s (OTCPK:MIELY) phase array antennas, Nokia demonstrated three years ago that it has the technology to do 10Gbps peak data rates over the 73 GHz millimeter wave (mmWave). Implementing Nokia's phase array multi-gigabit capability to 60 GHz spectrum will not be that hard.

Quantifying the economic benefit of helping Facebook realize its ambitious Terragraph project is easy. Nokia can sell more of its GPON and ReefShark 5G chipset products. Nokia already touts over 250 fixed access customers and it has shipped 55 million GPON ports. However, adding Facebook as a customer is a major victory for Nokia. Building a city-wide gigabit wireless internet network is not as easy as serving personalized advertisements to Instagram/Facebook users.

HMD Global Shipped 70 Million Phones Last Year

The third good thing that’s going for Nokia is that HMD Global shipped over 70 million phones last year. Francisco Jeronimo, an IDC Senior Research Director, tweeted two weeks ago that HMD Global shipped out 59.2 million feature phones. We can safely assume that HMD Global shipped out over 10 million Nokia-branded Android phones in 2017.

(Source: Francisco Jeronimo)

HMD Global’s stellar performance during its first year of operations confirmed the enduring brand power of Nokia. There are many people who still trust Nokia phones. Consequently, the more phones that HMD Global sells, the more royalty fees go to Nokia Technologies. HMD Global could probably double up its annual smartphone sales by 2019. HMD Global joined Google’s (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Android Go and Android One initiatives. The cheaper $85 Nokia 1 Android Go smartphone has a larger total addressable market than last year’s $165 Nokia 3 Android phone.

HMD Global also announced the new Android One-based Nokia 6, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco at MWC 2018. The Nokia 8 Sirocco is now the most expensive/flagship Android One phone model. It will reportedly retail for 750 euros ($924). HMD Global is emboldened enough, it is competing against new $839.999 Galaxy S9+ and $999 iPhone X.

HMD Global’s bravado is likely because Android One and Android Go are Google’s two global campaigns to implement pure Android OS-only smartphones. Hitching on Google’s ambition to populate the world with Android One and Android Go smartphones could lead to better sales for Nokia-branded smartphones.

Google offers marketing support to help its partners sell more Android One and Android Go phones.

Conclusion

I am still long on Nokia. The stock could bounce back to $6.50+ price levels once tier-1 wireless operators start rolling out 5G infrastructure late this year (or early 2019).

The stiff competition for subscribers will encourage wireless operators to gain the lead (over their rivals) by being the first to offer 2-year contracts with 1Gbps 5G data monthly plans. Prompt wireless carrier adopters of 5G get the chance to lock in postpaid 5G customers for 24 or 36 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOK, INTC, SSNLF, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.