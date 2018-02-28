Amarin: A Solid Finish To 2017

Amarin (AMRN) reported Q4 2017 earnings recently. Vascepa growth remains quite solid and points to revenue trends being above Amarin's initial guidance for 2018. With the equity offering, Amarin's cash situation has been shored up and Amarin is now increasing Vascepa marketing activities before REDUCE-IT results. Overall, I don't see much changing for Amarin ahead of REDUCE-IT, except potentially an increase in revenue guidance during the year.

Q4 2017 Results and Implications for 2018

Amarin's Q4 2017 net product revenues reached close to the high end of its previous guidance. Amarin previously mentioned that it expected $51 million to $54 million in net product revenues during Q4 2017, and it ended up with $53.5 million in net product revenues during the quarter. This was a 39% increase in net product revenues compared to Q4 2016, which is also in-line with normalized Vascepa prescription growth of 38% to 40%. This is a pretty solid result that shows that Vascepa growth remains strong.

Amarin did technically miss earnings expectations for the quarter, but that was largely due to changes in the valuation allowance to reduce its deferred tax assets. This is an accounting item that is hard to estimate in advance and does not affect Amarin's current operations. Amarin's actual cash income taxes were under $2 million in 2017. Amarin has some cash income taxes because it is "profitable in the United States as a result of intercompany transactions between its U.S. subsidiary and its other companies".

Source: Amarin - 2017 10-K

Amarin's guidance for $230 million in Vascepa net product revenue during 2018 appears conservative to me, as that implies 28% revenue growth. Around $240 million net product revenue seems to be a reasonable estimate, which would be approximately 33.5% revenue growth. This allows for a steady slowdown in percentage growth as the base numbers increase. These numbers represent Amarin's trajectory excluding the effect of REDUCE-IT. The REDUCE-IT results will have some effect on 2018 revenues, but will only affect approximately one quarter's financials, while it will take approximately 90 days to hire, train and deploy a larger sales force assuming that REDUCE-ITs results are positive. Therefore, REDUCE-IT probably won't have a large effect on 2018 revenues.

Cash Situation

Amarin ended up pricing its equity offering at $3.65 per American Depository share, raised $70 million in gross proceeds and $65 million in net proceeds for 19.2 million ADSs. The underwriters' option has not been exercised at last report, although there are still a couple days remaining before the 30-day option expires.

Amarin's year-end cash balance was approximately $139 million pro-forma for the equity offering. If gross margins remain at around 75%, Amarin will generate around $180 million in gross margin dollars during 2018. Amarin expects gross margins to be little changed from its current 75% level until sales volumes get significantly larger, and then margins could reach near 80%.

With cash SG&A expenses potentially reaching around $120 million with the addition of the pilot Vascepa awareness initiative, total cash burn is estimated at around $51 million during 2018. This allows for $10 million for increased inventory ahead of REDUCE-IT and for R&D expenses to be lower after REDUCE-IT results are published.

$ Million 2018 Starting Cash $139 Plus: Gross Margin $180 Less: Kowa Payments $36 Less: Inventory Build $10 Less: Cash SG&A $120 Less: Cash R&D $42 Less: Cash Interest $1 Less: BioPharma Repayment $22 Less: Cash Income Taxes $2 Ending Cash Balance $86

Without adjusting for REDUCE-IT results, it appears that Amarin will still have around $86 million in cash by the end of 2018. If REDUCE-IT has good results, Amarin expects to roughly triple its number of sales reps. This will likely result in a return to substantial cash burn for Amarin until prescriptions ramp up, so Amarin may need to raise additional money at that point. If REDUCE-ITs results are good, the terms should be favorable to Amarin though.

Conclusion

Amarin's situation looks good going into the final stage of REDUCE-IT. Vascepa growth remains solid and Amarin's cash position looks good now that it has completed its equity offering. The REDUCE-IT results will be the main determinant of how Amarin's stock performs in late 2018, although the actual impact on financials probably won't be seen until 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.