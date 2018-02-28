Financial Services 'Safer' Dividend Best Gainers, As Per Broker Targets For February: BGC Partners, Stellus, Apollo, TriplePoint And Aozora Bank

Broker one-year targets revealed that $5K invested in the lowest-priced five of 10 top "safer" Financial Services stocks projected 13.19% less net gains vs. $5K invested in all 10.

Besides safety margin, "safer" dividend Financial Services stocks reported payout ratios, total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratios to further document their dividend cash support.

Top 10 "safer" dividend Financial Services yields ranged from 7.04% to 27.25%. Their free cash flow yields ranged from 10.79% to 34.34%.

25 of 89 top-yield Financial Services stocks were deemed financially "safer" for paying dividends when they showed positive annual returns, and free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated Top Ten "Safer" Dividend Financial Services Stocks To Net 6.9% to 34.9% Gains By February 2019

Eight of the ten top "safer" dividend Financial Services stocks (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten by yield for the coming year as well as for gains based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the yield strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates proved 80% accurate.

Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018 data points. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades to 2019 were:

BGC Partners (BGCP) netted $349.92 per price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) netted $329.75 based on median targets from five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% less than the market as a whole.

Apollo Investment (AINV) netted $262.53 based on a median target from thirteen analysts, plus projected annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) netted $256.38 based on mean target price estimates from four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

Aozora Bank (OTCPK:AOZOY) netted $252.53 based just on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 92% less than the market as a whole.

Artisan Partners Asset (APAM) netted $250.09, based on median target price derived from five analysts, plus dividends, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

Apollo Global Management (APO) netted $234.31 based on a median price estimate from fifteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Azimut Holding (OTCPK:AZIHY) netted $83.90 based on dividends only less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 53% more than the market as a whole.

Azimut Holding (OTCPK:AZIHF) netted $80.35 based on dividends only less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) netted $69.39 based on just dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 21.69% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "Safer" dividend Financial Services stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

"Safer" Dividend Financial Services February Dogs

Yield (dividend / price) results from here supplemented by 1 year total returns verified by YahooFinance for twenty-five of eighty-nine stocks in the Financial Services sector revealed the actionable conclusions discussed herein.

Six of Twenty Industries Were Represented By 25 "Safer" Dividend Financial Services Stocks

The Financial Services sector consists of twenty industries. The 25 'safer' stocks selected by analyst target estimates represented six.

Industry representation broke-out, thus: Banks - Global (4); Asset Management (12); Banks - Regional - Europe (6); Capital Markets (1); Insurance - Life (1); Insurance - Property & Casualty (1). Not represented were: Banks -regional for Africa,Asia, Australia, Canada, Latin America and U.S.; Credit Services (0); Financial Exchanges ; Insurance - Brokers; Insurance - Diversified; Insurance - Specialty; Savings & Cooperative Banks (0); Specialty Finance (0); Insurance -Reinsurance (0).

Top ten "safer" Financial Services dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends included the first three industries on the list above.

"Safer" Dividend Financial Services Firms

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Financial Services stocks out of this master list of 89. Below is the list of 25 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial priorities, however, are easily manipulated by any board of directors choosing to promote company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. A recent example of dividend reduction on this list was Arlington Asset Investment cutting its Q payout from $0.625 in March 2017 to $0.55 in June, 2017. Also TICC Capital dropped their Q dividend from $0.29 in December, 2016, to $0.20 come March, 2017. Will they drop further this year?

This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable dividend stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Dog Metrics Revealed 13.19% LESS Gain From 5 Lowest Priced "Safer" Dividend Financial Services Stocks

Ten "Safer" Dividend Financial Services firms with the biggest yields February 23 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten High Yield "Safer" Dividend Financial Services Dogs, To (11) Deliver 13.81% VS. (12) 15.91% Net Gains from All Ten by January 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten Financial Services kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 13.19% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The sixth lowest priced "Safer" Financial Services stock, Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) showed the best net gain of 32.98% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Financial Services stocks as of February 23 were: Apollo Investment (AINV); Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI); Aozora Bank (OTCPK:AOZOY); Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN); Nordea Bank (OTCPK:NRBAY), with prices ranging from $5.38 to $11.52.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Financial Services dogs as of February 23 were: Stellus Capital Investment (SCM); TriplePoint Venture Gwth (TPVG); TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX); Azimut Holding (OTCPK:AZIHF); AllianceBernstein Holding (AB); Azimut Holding (OTCPK:AZIHY), with prices ranging from $11.75 to $43.16.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

