Johnson & Johnson Might Seal The Deal With Geron This Year

Investment Thesis

With days or weeks before the final interim review for Geron's (GERN) Imetelstat in the iMbark Myelofibrosis "MF" trial, its time for investors to consider the outcome of that review as it relates to not only the future of the iMbark trial, but also the future of the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) / Geron collaboration along with the related $900MM+ in milestone payments for Geron.

Even though Geron has not promised to disclose full details of the review, investors should shortly find out if the FDA agrees to the extension of treatment for patients in iMbark beyond the April 2018 protocol specified end date of the Phase 2 trial. Looking at what JNJ is recently publishing and saying about Imetelstat, however, should give confidence and comfort investors about the future partnership and a bright future for Geron.





Johnson & Johnson's recent conferences allayed investors fear of Imetelstat's status as a lead blockbuster drug candidate.

Imetelstat recently was reaffirmed by JNJ as a top Oncology pipeline product with blockbuster potential and listed 1st among all the candidates. JNJ has not disclosed whether the sequence of the candidates ranking indicates which of the candidates are likely to be approved/commercialized first. As you can see in the graphic below dated just a couple of weeks ago, Imetelstat may very well be considered for FDA filing in 2018. Furthermore, JNJ CFO Dominic Caruso reaffirmed the 10 candidates remain on the anticipated filing list as of just last week (Feb 21st) at the RBC Capital Markets 2018 Healthcare Conference.

Having already been granted FDA Fast Track Designation this past fall for the other Phase 2 trial iMerge, for treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndrome "MDS". Application for Breakthrough Therapy Designation is very likely in the MF trial as the patients have no other alternative being they are relapsed from or refractory to Incyte's (INCY) Jakafi. The BTD designation could lead to accelerated approval, as I discussed in my previous article.

Source: JNJ.com

This older slide from the 2015 JNJ investor day shows Imetelstat further down the list, clearly using the anticipated filing date for the listing sequence.

Source: JNJ.com

Results of final interim review of the iMbark trial may be days or weeks away.

The iMbark trial is nearing the protocol specified end date of the trial in April of 2018. However, since the patients are living much longer than anticipated as suggested by the Median Overall Survival calculation estimate, the company is conducting an second internal review of the trial this quarter to allow for the long-term treatment and follow-up of patients beyond the original study end date. The population in this study have an expected median survival of about 8 months and thus far, the company has indicated this has yet to be reached as of mid January. Should Median Overall Survival be reached as of January 31st, 2018, I have estimated the result would most likely be around 21 months or three times the expected survival without Imetelstat.

Source: SeekingAlpha

Survival numbers may be even greater than estimated in the chart above, but much of the data has yet to be released. Clearly, based on the first internal review in 2017, the drug has shown signs of a potential overall survival benefit.

Source: Geron.com

There is much to love about Geron's lead candidate Imetelstat.

Imetelstat has demonstrated disease modifying activity in both Myelofibrosis patients as well as Myelodysplastic Syndrome patients. In many patients, their bone marrow have shown an unprecedented disease reversal and normalization of the marrow.

Source: JNJ.com

The improvement in the marrow micro environment observed in Geron's MDS iMerge trial has led famed MDS researcher Dr. Azra Raza to exclaim Imetelstat as superior to Celgene's (CELG) blockbuster Revlimid, producing transfusion independence results about twice as long.

Source: Geron.com

Conclusion

In the coming weeks, Geron will likely disclose whether or not patients will be able to continue treatment beyond April. If this is affirmed, even without detailed results of the internal review, investors will likely cheer the news with a substantial buying surge that could possibly send the stock racing or exceeding the long-time $4 resistance level. Short interest has been relatively high in recent weeks and any increase in buying interest may see a spike in prices related to short covering. Shorts in the name may do very well should the trial be discontinued, driving the share price close to the $100MM cash on hand (Geron has no debt outstanding); but with Fast track status and stunning outcomes thus far, this does not seem very plausible.

Some very significant desperation has been witnessed recently by short hedge funds putting out poorly constructed short arguments with distorted facts with the ostensible intention of driving the price of Geron shares down. The follow up to the ridiculed short thesis was actually even more embarrassing in my view; shorts in the name just do not have much to work with. The facts and data are lining up in favor of very positive results for both the iMbark and iMerge trials and short term price dips will likely be transitory in nature. Should JNJ announce continuation of the collaboration agreement earlier than the contractually required third quarter of 2018, high single digits for Geron's stock price is not out of the question this year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GERN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.