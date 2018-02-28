Despite All Its Issues, Wells Fargo Is Still One Of The Stronger Bank Stocks To Own

Asset Restriction

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) stock recently sold off 9% on news that the Federal Reserve was restricting the bank's asset size. In a recent interview with CNBC, long-time Wells Fargo shareholder Warren Buffett stated that the bank would have to pay for "past sins." The fed is prohibiting the bank from growing any larger that its total assets as of the end of 2017 until "sufficient improvements" are made.

Wells Fargo is still one of the strongest banks with the lowest cost of funds and the Fed's action may create a buying opportunity as the bank faces temporary headwinds that should be resolved once board members are replaced. Wells Fargo said it would provide a plan to the fed by early April for "enhancing the board's governance oversight and the company's compliance and operational risk management."

Market Overview

The Federal Open Market Committee was forced to keep interest rates near zero to stimulate economic growth after one of the greatest financial crises of all time. Monetary easing and cheap debt have fueled the bull market to all-time highs but well capitalized banks like Wells Fargo with strong financials are in a position of strength and should see their profits and stock prices increase in the near-term. Financial regulations such as Dodd-Frank have mitigated high-risk lending and have forced financial institutions to bolster their equity positions by having Tier-1 risk based capital ratios.

This has forced bank executives to make more shrewd capital allocation decisions. The days of financial institutions being levered 30 to 1 (as was the case pre-2008 with Lehman and Bear Sterns) are over and banks like Wells Fargo with strong loan portfolios should thrive in the years ahead. The federal reserve is expected to increase the rates at their December meeting and it will be important for investors to watch what incoming Fed chairman Jay Powell does with monetary policy decisions in the future.

Road to Recovery?

Wells Fargo has been on the road to recovery since the cross-selling scandal which emerged September of 2016. Customer satisfaction rates are almost back to where they were before Wells got caught up in the "cross-sell scandal." As many know, some Wells Fargo bankers and management were discovered to have opened bank accounts and credit cards without customers consent, which caused a black eye for one of America's big four banks and resulted in the replacement of former CEO John Stumpf (current CEO is Timothy J. Sloan) and a $142 million class action settlement for claims dating back to 2002.

Rewarding the Shareholders

Wells Fargo returned $4 billion to shareholders by issuing dividends and repurchasing shares, which was the tenth consecutive quarter of returning more than $3 billion to Wells Fargo investors. Wells Fargo is now using about 95% of its earnings to buy back stock and issue dividends for shareholders. Buying back stock reduces the total number of shares outstanding which results in greater ownership percentage and increased earnings per share for investors. Wells Fargo management has bought back roughly 1.55% of total shares per year since 2013 (325 million total).

Over the last four years, Wells Fargo's net earnings have decreased by 0.86% annually but book value and dividends have increased roughly 6% and 7%, respectively since November 2013. During the same time, annual earnings per share growth has been virtually flat at -0.12%. Wells Fargo has repurchased the 325 million shares at roughly 158% book value. During the repurchase period, Wells Fargo stock price has appreciated ~5% annually.

Wells Fargo Has a Strong Loan Portfolio Bolstered by Commercial and Residential Mortgages

Wells Fargo annualized net charge offs (loans that are sold off because the borrower defaults) for 2017 were 30 basis points, or 0.3% (30 cents for every $100 worth of loans). Wells Fargo's total loan exposure to oil and gas companies decreased 8% from a year ago. Many lenders have been hurt by plunging oil prices because many energy companies have gone bankrupt and have defaulted on their loans. Less exposure to the energy sector will be positive for Wells Fargo in the long term. Losses in the bank's commercial real estate portfolio decreased for the 19th consecutive quarter (overall commercial real estate net charge off ratio of just .09%, or $900 per million in commercial real estate loans) and 77% of Wells Fargo's mortgages now consists of loans that were originated after the sub-prime mortgage crisis of 2008. This should be meaningful to Wells Fargo shareholders because these mortgages were subjected to stricter underwriting policies because of Dodd-Frank banking and lending regulations.

Loan loss provisions decreased $585 million from a year ago prior and included loss projections for Hurricane Irma, Harvey, and Maria. Loan loss provisions were 1.27% of Well's total loan portfolio and the provisions are enough to cover net charge offs more than four times over. Non-performing assets decreased 5%, the sixth consecutive quarter of reductions in Wells's non-performing assets. Non-performing assets are now at their lowest level (~1% of total loans) since Wells Fargo took over Wachovia in 2008. Overall, Wells Fargo's interest rate spread is roughly 3.12%. The bank earned about $50 billion in interest income in 2016 on roughly $1.48 trillion in loans, debt securities, trading and derivative assets for a gross interest yield of 3.38%. The bank's overall cost of funds was 0.26% as of the third quarter 2017 for a net spread of ~3.12%.

Valuation

Free cash flows are generally ignored when valuing bank stocks because they are generally very difficult to calculate and can fluctuate wildly depending on what is included in "other operating activities", which is considered a cash outflow and is a line item when calculating cash flow from operations. Most often there are three common metrics used when valuing bank stocks: tangible book value premium, core deposit premium and the dividend discount model. We dove deep into Wells Fargo's financials to determine a fair value for the stock. In this analysis, we present all three-valuation metrics to arrive at a median fair value.

Tangible Book Value Premium

Wells Fargo's tangible book value at the end of Q3 2017 was $31.03. Tangible book value negates any intangibles on the balance sheet such as goodwill then deducts total liabilities to arrive at tangible book value. The median tangible book value premium for domestic banks (assets greater than $25 billion) that were acquired in 2014 - 2015 was 215%, according to SNL Financial Intelligence. Using the TBV valuation approach, Wells Fargo's implied stock price is about $66.65 (~12% Upside). ($31*215)

Core Deposit Premium

The median core deposit premium for banks with assets greater than $25 billion that were acquired between 2014 - 2015 was 9.5%, according to an SNL Financial Intelligence case study. Core deposit premium equals market capitalization less tangible book value divided by total core deposits. Using this theory equates to fair value of $56.25 for Wells Fargo stock. $56.25 acquisition per share less $31.01 tangible book value per share divided by $265.09 per share in deposits, which equals the median core deposit ratio of ~9.5% for large bank mergers over the last few years.

Dividend Discount Model

The dividend discount model suggests Wells Fargo stock is worth $63.75 (~7% upside). Wells Fargo's net interest rate spread of approximately 3.12% is only 0.72% higher than the current 30-year treasury rate of 2.88%. Dividing Wells Fargo trailing twelve months dividend by the ten-year treasury bond rate yields $63.75. Using the long-term government bond yield as the capitalization rate works because bank stocks are heavily influenced by interest rates and the interest rate spreads of the strongest banks should roughly correlate with long-term government bond yields.

As interest rates increase, banks realize higher spreads and profits even though overall stock prices in other industries tend to decline in rising rate environments because it becomes more expensive to fund operations. Wells Fargo's net interest spread has recently been in the range of roughly 310 to 330 basis points and should stay in that range for the foreseeable future. Wells Fargo has one of the lowest overall cost of funds of any bank at 0.26%, as of the last quarter. For reference, the prime rate is the best rate charged by banks to their best commercial clients and is currently about 4.15%. The prime rate usually sits 3% above the federal funds rate, which is the rate charged by banks to lend to other banks overnight (currently about 115 basis points).

Recommendation

Wells Fargo's average fair value between the three valuation metrics used in this analysis is $62.24, implying about 4% upside. To find a strong entry point, new investors should wait to see what happens with the board shakeup and the Fed's response to the bank's governance oversight and compliance report before buying shares. Shares will likely remain flat or decline slightly in the near term as there is now another cloud hanging over the stock (as was the case after the cross-sell scandal in late 2016). This may be a good opportunity for long-term investors to add to their holdings as the bank's overall financial picture remains strong.

