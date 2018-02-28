This Coffee Giant Looks Expired - Is It?

SBUX has far underperformed the S&P 500 over the last two years with the S&P up over 35% while SBUX is down 3% over the same period.

Over the past two years, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) stock is essentially flat, being left far behind the 35% gain in the S&P 500. This once-investor-darling stock has begun to look like it's aging. Growth has continued to slow year in and year out for the past three years. Is it worth to pay a premium for a slow-growing company, or will things turn around? In the article below, I will go into three reasons to be optimistic and two reasons to steer clear.

Investment Thesis

Due to continued retail weakness sector wide and the current reorganization of the company, Starbucks is a well-run company offering a growing dividend. Due to recent growth concerns, which I go into below, investors have punished the stock, but current levels appear to be fairly valued based on the growth opportunities that lie in China and through their Roasteries.

To Buy or Not To Buy

Optimistic Reason #1 – Growth In China

Starbucks over the last three plus years has recorded slowing global same-store sales, and it has become a major concern for investors going forward. However, one bright spot has been that of China. China is grouped in the CAP (China – Asia Pacific) segment, which only saw sales comp of 2% for the year in 2017, but China individually actually grew 8%, with a 7% increase in transactions. China recorded same-store sales growth of 6% in Q1 2018, to get the year off to a good start. The growth in Q1 ’18 was driven entirely by increased transactions and 30% revenue growth.

This is phenomenal growth in this region as the company continues to invest heavily in China and management sees it as their next great growth catalysts. China opened 550 new stores in the region over the course of fiscal 2017 and now has over 3,000 operating stores in the region. Listening to recent conference calls, it is apparent that management is extremely excited about the growth potential in China. Management believes China can have the same potential as the U.S. in the long run, which is great for investors. China was mentioned 46x in the prepared marks last quarter, which tells you just how focused management is on this region. China having the impact a once-growing North American region had years ago could have a huge impact on future earnings and give investors reasons to be excited about the growth in the region.

Optimistic Reason #2 – Opening of Reserve Roasteries

The Reserve Roastery concept is a rather new area for the company, transitioning from just premium coffee offerings to expansion in food (which we will discuss shortly), to Howard Schultz’s new Reserve Roastery concept. These Reserve Roasteries will open in select locations, with the first opening in Seattle, WA in 2014. In December 2017, SBUX opened their first international Roastery in Shanghai, China, which has been a huge success thus far in the short amount of time it has been opened. This year, SBUX expects to open a Roastery in New York City as well as Milan, Italy. The most recent Roastery to open in Shanghai, is the company’s largest location in the world at nearly 30,000 square feet.

The coffee offerings use some of the most sought-after coffee beans in the world. The roasteries have unique beverage items that are not offered at any other Starbucks locations. In addition to reserve coffee bars within the buildings, the Roasteries contain a Teavana Bar as well. The idea behind the Roastery is to make it a high end establishment and place of entertainment. The high margin potential will lead to strong earnings growth as more locations open throughout the year. According to Howard Schultz, the Shanghai Roastery Reserve makes more than double what a traditional U.S. store makes in an average week. This gives investors an idea of the potential.

Optimistic Reason #3 – Growth In Food With The Help Of Mobilization

No longer are the days of just a cup of joe. Today, SBUX has food options, various beverage offerings, and digital innovation are bringing more and more customers into Starbucks locations. Top line growth continues to be positive due to new store openings across the globe, but the role food and mobilization have played cannot be ignored. The movement towards food became clear when SBUX acquired La Boulange for $100 million, and from their food offerings have expanded. In need of a quick, quality breakfast, I tend to head towards SBUX over various other options.

Pessimistic Reason #1 – Slowing Growth Becoming A Consistent Trend

Over the course of the last five years, Starbucks has seen a slowing trend in revenue growth with the exception of 2015, which saw revenues grow 16.5%. Fast forward to 2017 year-end results, and the company posted revenue growth of only 5%.

Hopefully this trend is reversed with the addition of the Reserve Roasteries and the expectations set for China come to fruition. Turning to same-store sales, which is a closely followed metric by investors, you can get another sense of the slowing growth trend year after year.

Investors came to expect double-digit growth for a number of years, but now we are seeing mid- to low-single-digit growth among the company, and it is becoming worrisome. Now when you compare SBUX to others in the food and beverage industry, companies would do anything for comps SBUX pulls in. However, when investing in SBUX, you tend to pay a premium, but the slowing growth trend has some wondering if the premium is still warranted.

Pessimistic Reason #2 – US Market Becoming Saturated

You know I had to include this pessimistic reason. These days you will find a SBUX on almost every corner, and sometimes multiple on a corner, but analysts and investors for years have been questioning the saturation of the U.S. market. In Starbucks' recently released Q1 FY18 financials, store growth grew 10% from the same period a year ago in the Americas region alone. This means they found space for another 278 net new stores during those three months alone! In the last 12 months alone, the company has opened 979 net new stores in the Americas region. How long can this go on for? I think part of this question is answered in how much the company is turning its focus to China.

Here is a look at how the Americas region has performed:

As you can see, the once darling segment has been flat or lower in each of the last six years, with the exception being 2015. Is this the new norm? Company management is hoping for food to play a big part in turning this around, but that strictly has not moved the needle much. Food has performed extremely well, but as you continue see, growth metrics continue to fall.

As of the completion of 2017, food mix became over 21% of total revenues for the first time ever, which goes to show the growth in the area. The company has a target of 25% food mix by 2021. Based on where they are now, the company should have no problem reaching this goal. Part of the success in food has been related to the digital mobilization. The company, through use of its industry leading mobile rewards program, releases offerings to entice customers to visit in order to receive bonus stars on items they frequently order as well as one off items to try. Food offerings, in my opinion, are quality and tasty, and have the opportunity to continue growing the top-line for SBUX. One downfall to food is it tends to be low margin products, but nonetheless should have a factor in growth going forward.

One area I like to track for growth is number of transactions, which saw 0% growth in the most recent quarter; however, the actual growth came from change in ticket price, which is related to recent price increases.

Conclusion

Starbucks has built a strong brand with a cult-like following. They are a market leader when it comes to mobile pay. Mobile pay orders at Starbucks account for over 35% of total transactions and continue to grow. The growth has been so robust, the company has actually run into problems, causing the pick-up counter to be overly busy, which has been a turn off to in store customers. Management has begun fixing issues by creating a separate location to pick up mobile orders in the store. SBUX memberships were up 11% year over year, with rewards members spend up 8% during that time. SBUX receives 36% of their orders from rewards members. The company continues to find ways to digitally connect with their customers in a unique way by sending rewards offers based on common items they order as a way to incentivize them to come back. I’ve seen special bonus star offers for orders placed after 2pm, which is a way for them to help strum up business in the afternoon early evening session. The company recently launched the Starbucks Rewards program in Japan, and received over 2m subscribers, which blew away management's most optimistic projections, according to Kevin Johnson, CEO.

In terms of valuation, SBUX currently trades at a P/E of 25.2x. As you can see, this is well below historical P/E, which tells me investors have re-priced the once growth darling stock. An investor can now look at it a couple different ways. If you are on the optimistic side and believe the growth in China will return the company from low single digit growth back to high single digit growth, then this would be a great opportunity to get in. If you are more pessimistic, you may think the re-pricing is still taking form.

As you can see, I have laid out a couple of reasons to be optimistic about the company going forward, and a couple areas of concern. In addition to the positive arguments for the company, the company does contain a growing dividend that is well-covered with only a 40% payout ratio. Due to the growing dividend and faith in the company’s long-term plans, I still believe the company will richly reward shareholders with a long-term horizon, thus I still maintain a BUY on shares of SBUX.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.