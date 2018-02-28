General Mills: An Expensive But Much-Needed Acquisition

General Mills (GIS) stunned the market last Friday by announcing that they would be entering the pet food market through an acquisition. Blue Buffalo (BUFF), which is known for its natural pet products, is in the process of being bought out by General Mills for a steep price of $8 billion. The market initially had a negative reaction to the deal, with the stock falling by nearly 3.6 percent by the end of Friday's trading session. On Monday, the backlash intensified with the stock falling a further 2.94 percent. Sentiment surrounding the deal has largely been negative due to the high amount of leverage being exercised to finance the deal.

However, I think that this criticism is unfair. The deal makes sense from a growth and diversification perspective, and the high price tag is justified by the need for action. This development is bullish in my opinion, and the costs should not overshadow the value generation of the deal. I am approaching the deal, and by extension General Mill's future, with a sense of cautious optimism.

Image Source

The Deal

Blue Buffalo is being bought for $40 per share, giving the deal an enterprise value of roughly $8 billion. At Blue Buffalo's acquisition price, it represents a 17 percent premium to what shares were trading at before the deal was announced. The buyout is being financed by a mixture of cash, debt, and equity. General Mills expects to raise about $1 billion through equity financing and then fund the rest of the deal through a combination of cash and debt. Their share buyback program will also be halted, but their current quarterly dividend will be maintained.

The size of this deal is massive when you factor in the size of each of these respective companies; General Mills only has a market cap of roughly $30 billion. An acquisition valued at $8 billion represents roughly 27 percent of their current market capitalization. At $40 per share, Blue Buffalo would have an EBITDA multiple of roughly 25. Since General Mill's total cash balance only amounts to $962 million, most of the deal needs to be financed by debt. The exact amount of debt they expect to accrue from the deal has not been announced yet, but we do know that it will be a lot. Once the deal is fully completed, General Mills anticipates that they will have a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.2x. Their total debt to EBITDA ratio right now without the deal is only 2.9x. Both respective boards have already approved the deal and it is expected to close by the end of fiscal 2018.

Some analysts have voiced their opposition to the deal, citing concerns over the cost. S&P Global Ratings downgraded General Mills' credit rating from BBB+ to BBB due to the excessive leverage being used for the deal. Their credit rating is now only a step above junk status. Jeffries Analyst, Akshay Jagdale, noted that the "price is steep, and General Mills will have to work to extract value from the deal." The cost is definitely higher than what I would have liked, but I think it shouldn't overshadow the potential benefits.

Benefits

The pet food industry is worth $30 billion in the United States alone, with a lot more room to grow according to some studies. If the current trends keep up, then the industry is projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 5%. Increasingly positive consumer sentiment around natural and healthy foods has made an impact on not only human food, but also pet food products. Millennials, which are now America's largest generation, seem to value pets more than any other previous generations.

A stunning study by Gale Research showed that 44% of Millennials view their pets as starter children. There is a remarkable trend across the United States where the humanization of pets seems to be taking place. People are beginning to value their pets as if they were also human. As a result, people are spending more than ever on quality products and luxuries for their pets. A Wakefield Research study showed that 86 percent of the Millennials who responded in the study felt that natural food is vital for their pets. Acquiring Blue Buffalo puts General Mills in a strong position to benefit from that trend.

Image: "Blue", the original inspiration for Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo was founded by Bill Bishop, who was inspired to create a natural and healthy alternative to conventional pet food after his own dog died from cancer. Their products are all natural, and their brand is considered a premium one compared to normal pet food brands. They have been operating since 2010 and have seen their adjusted EBITDA go from $16 million to $319 million since then. Being a millennial focused business puts Blue Buffalo in the perfect position to capture a new generation of wallets.

By acquiring Blue Buffalo, General Mills is capturing a leading brand that is still is still taking baby steps in the pet food market. Sales of Blue Buffalo's pet food account for 6 percent of all US retail pet food sales, and they are the leading wholesome natural pet food brand. They are about four times the size of the next largest wholesome natural pet food brand, putting the competition far behind them. Pet food produces higher margins than the typical products General Mills sells too, and premium wholesome natural pet food can command even higher margins than usual!

Blue Buffalo reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of 25 percent in the last fiscal year and has delivered a compounded annual sales growth of 12 percent in the past 3 years. Wholesome natural pet food products command the highest margins by far and it's sales only make up 10 percent of the pet food market currently. As that percentage increases from the shifting consumer tastes, Blue stands to benefit greatly. Only 3 percent of all pets in the United States are fed by Blue Buffalo, suggesting that there is still more room to grow. That's not even taking into account international markets too, where the same humanization trend is taking hold in Europe.

Synergy

Other than the upfront $50 million in cost savings, there is a lot of synergistic value which can be extracted from the deal. General Mills can use their resources and experience to better advertise Blue Buffalo's brand and reach a wider range of people. Breaching the international market should be easier now too since General Mills is already well entrenched in many foreign countries.

To say that this is uncharted territory for General Mills is unfair too since they have sold pet food in the past. Financing any future projects or expansion should be easier now with General Mill's financial weight behind Blue Buffalo as well. As Blue Buffalo is integrated within General Mills, I expect their growth to meaningfully accelerate.

Folding Blue Buffalo into General Mills could create a windfall of growth. Especially if Blue Buffalo's products transition from being sold in pet and specialty stores to traditional retail stores. The move would create another channel of sales and increase their exposure. There is only one drawback to this move, Blue Buffalo could lose their premium perception. However, the risk of this is minimal as long as General Mills maintains the natural part of their products. Maintaining and enhancing the quality of Blue's products will be the most important factor in protecting the brand and retaining loyal customers.

Why This Makes Sense

Buying Blue Buffalo makes a lot of sense. General Mills is on a mission to reshape their portfolio to adapt to the tastes and preferences of a changing consumer base. People are shying away from pre-packaged and processed foods while gravitating toward more natural and healthy alternatives. From Annie's to Nature Valley, General Mills has shaped their portfolio of products in a healthy mold.

Source: Investor Presentation On Blue Buffalo Acquisition

General Mills has recognized that if they do not change, then they will be wiped out. The only choice they can take is to adapt, and Blue Buffalo is the apex of adaption. Entering a high growth market with an emphasis on natural products is the best way to ride the market trend. Another great part of this acquisition is that it diversifies their sales and reduces their exposure to unhealthy products. Pet food is a staple too, an essential which every pet will need no matter what happens, making it a recession proof segment.

Once Blue Buffalo is integrated into General Mills, the benefits will be immediate. Adding a high growth segment which will instantly contribute $1.2 billion in annual revenue to General Mill's top line. 7 percent of General Mills' sales volume will now come from pet food. Great news when you factor in the fact that pet food products produce higher than average margins when compared to General Mills' other products.

One part of this deal that I really like is that it halts General Mills' buyback program. Personally, I see buyback programs as a waste of money. Same with dividends too. Dividends and share buyback programs failed to save General Electric (GE), and they cannot save General Mills. General Mills need to use their cash on acquisitions and growth initiatives, and not return it to shareholders when they can't afford too. That money is going straight to hedge funds and other financial institutions instead of being used to improve the fundamentals. People tend to forget that since they own part of General Mills, no matter what, they will own a portion of the revenue they bring in. Having a dividend to return that money directly won't change the fact that the shareholder already owns it.

There's no doubt that buybacks and dividends boost the share price, but it too often becomes a misuse of capital. Buybacks are especially a problem because they kill innovation and are a lazy way to generate shareholder value. The opportunity costs associated with them can also hurt long-term growth prospects. General Mills need growth through innovation, that will boost their share price more than what any buyback program can do.

The market has been unfairly harsh on General Mills for this move. It was an expensive move but more importantly, it was a smart move. Taking this risk is a better move versus holding onto a past which is slowly fading away. I have confidence that General Mills will extract value from this acquisition like they have in previous acquisitions involving natural brands. Annie's was bought in 2014 for close to a billion dollars, and Epic Provisions was acquired in 2016 for an undisclosed amount. Both were natural brands and both are operating successfully today under General Mills. Annie's is a leading driver of growth for General Mills' Natural and Organic segment, causing General Mills to become the No. 3 Natural and Organic food producer in the United States. Epic's sales are still in it's early baby steps, but the early signs create a sign of optimism. Their products are in every Whole Foods store in the United States, available digitally, and through other health-conscious distributors. Blue Buffalo could be the next Annie's for General Mills but on a much larger scale.

Conclusion

I would like to wrap everything up by emphasizing that although I am confident in General Mills, there are a lot of risks involved with this acquisition. Using an extensive amount of leverage to buy a public company when the stock market is at all-time high valuations is never good. In this case, I personally think the high price tag will be worth it in the end. But the risks involved cannot be ignored, and the performance of Blue Buffalo following the deal needs to be watched carefully by every shareholder. It would be a doomsday scenario for shareholders if Blue Buffalo fails to keep up with their growth expectations. I am cautiously optimistic about General Mills' prospects following this deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.