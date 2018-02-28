Well, it was back to the future on Tuesday.

Just like earlier this month (and we got a taste of it again after the Fed minutes last week), rising yields dented stocks and although everyone has their own spin and nuance, the consensus is that your future may well look a lot like your recent past when it comes to equities struggling to come to terms with persistently higher rates.

Tuesday of course marked Jerome Powell's first public testimony as Fed Chair and headed in, everyone knew what he was going to say in his prepared remarks. He was going to reiterate an upbeat outlook on the economy but try to walk that fine line between expressing confidence in the durability of the recovery and not coming across as "too" confident where that means inadvertently sending an overly hawkish signal. His prepared remarks managed to strike the delicate balance, but it was the Q&A that would prove critical.

All in all, things went about as well as you could have reasonably expected but the market did key on what looked like a rookie mistake. Basically, he got baited into hinting at four hikes in 2018 as opposed to three. I know this sounds innocuous to you, but bear with me here.

Early on, Powell told lawmakers the following:

We've seen some data that in my case will add some confidence to my view that inflation is moving up to target. We've also seen continued strength around the globe. And we've seen fiscal policy become more stimulative.

He also said this:

[Each person] on the FOMC is taking the developments since the December meeting into account.

Again, that probably seems innocuous to you, but if you follow this stuff closely you knew that was a mistake as soon as he said it - especially the bit where he says his own view is that inflation is moving up to target.

Have a look at what 2-year yields did the second that came out of his mouth:

(Heisenberg)

"No Jay! Nooooooo!"

To be clear, the sellside tried to warn him about this. BofAML and Deutsche Bank and probably other desks suggested over the past several days that he needed to be careful not to accidentally tip four hikes in 2018, but that's exactly what he did.

Now remember how I've been pounding the table on real 10Y yields driving equity prices lately (and especially since the Fed minutes last week)? If not, you can read all about it in "Meet Your Driver" but for our purposes here, have a look at what 10Y real yields (rhs, inverted) and S&P futures did as soon as those comments hit the tape:

(Bloomberg)

There you go. That right there set the tone and although Powell generally navigated the rest of the Q&A well, stocks' fate was sealed for the day. By the time it was over, it was the worst day for U.S. equities since February 8 when the Dow fell 1,000+ points.

(Heisenberg)

Here's Bloomberg's Boris Korby summing things up:

With market expectations low and a high hurdle in front of Jerome Powell for a hawkish surprise, the new Fed chair more than delivered one in his first semi-annual testimony to Congress. All 11 industry groups in the S&P 500 finished in the red, while Treasuries bear flattened after Powell suggested a recent string of better-than-expected U.S. data could spur a more aggressive path. A flurry of front-end plays emerged as traders pondered the likelihood of four rate hikes by year-end.

And see that's mostly accurate but at the same time, "hawkish surprise" is kind of in the eye of the beholder here. On the one hand, Powell most assuredly wants to squeeze in as many hikes as he can in order to replenish the Fed's countercyclical breathing room ahead of the next downturn, but it was by no means clear that he went to Capitol Hill on Tuesday with the intention of coming across as any more hawkish than his prepared remarks. This was just a case of someone who hasn't been in this situation before getting a trial by fire when it comes to figuring out how to obfuscate. Here's how I put it after his prepared remarks were released (they were out two hours prior to his actual appearance, as is customary):

Powell needs to learn the art of obfuscation and fine-tune his skills at employing euphemisms in the service of not sounding too dovish or too hawkish. Basically, he needs to master the art of using a whole bunch of words to say nothing.

Well as you can see from the charts above, he's not quite there yet. Amusingly, just after he concluded his testimony, Yellen and Bernanke interviewed each other at Brookings. It's almost like they scheduled it that way on purpose just in case something bad happened and the market needed to hear Ben and Janet for an hour to calm down.

Anyway, Tuesday wasn't great, but it wasn't terrible either. What I would say (for the umpteenth time in the past several weeks), is that the risk of persistently rising yields isn't going away. That's not to say the bond selloff is going to pick up where it left off a couple of weeks ago, it's just to say that the threat here is real (figuratively and literally as noted in the second chart above).

Powell is going to take some getting used to and there is no chance (as in zero) that he is going to be as adept at managing the two-way communication channel with markets as Yellen was. Maintaining that communication channel is mission critical for risk assets. There has to be total transparency here. That doesn't mean you can't proceed apace with rate hikes, it just means that if you're Jerome Powell, those policy decisions have to be extremely well telegraphed.

And see that's why this is so hard. You have to effectively obfuscate your way into being predictable, an oxymoronic task. You have to be predictably vague. That's the only way this works. It's an art not a science. You have to feel it out with carefully-worded trial balloons and then engage in a kind of delicate give-and-take with market participants until it's abundantly clear that everyone is on the same page. Ideally, you want to set the stage for a dovish hike. You take great pains to make sure the market has fully priced every policy decision ahead of time, and once you've achieved that, you deliver the hike, but put a dovish spin on it. In other words: you effectively set yourself up for "success" where that means tightening without actually tightening.

What you absolutely do not do (under any circumstances), is show up at a public hearing and, when asked about the rate path, say something like "well, all I know is that from where I'm sitting, inflation is moving closer to target." That's what Powell did on Tuesday and markets reacted accordingly.

So here's hoping he gets better at this. I'm reasonably sure Yellen would still pick up the phone if he decided to ask for pointers.