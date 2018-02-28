40 Stocks For February 2018 (Abbreviated Report)

We intend to provide a rebalancing update to our model portfolios by the end of this week.

On January 31 we highlighted two promising long ideas in the Core Long Model -- SVB Financial Group and Cabot Microelectronics Corp.

Every month, we construct a theoretical long/short portfolio of stocks that demonstrates solid relative value with potential for ongoing cash flow growth and ROIC expansion.

In this report, we highlight stocks that demonstrate solid growth prospects at a reasonable price (GARP) and provide an update of last month's report and our Jan 31 rebalancing note. For older reports, you can visit this link.

Methodology

Our criteria for selecting stocks in these model portfolio strategies, which heavily weight proxies for cash flow growth and ROIC, include the following:

Relative Value

Operating Momentum

Consensus Estimate Revision Momentum

Fundamental Quality

The highest-ranked stocks are selected for our long model portfolios and the lowest-ranked stocks are selected for our short model portfolios.

These criteria are explained in more detail in our September 2015 report. Daily news flow, price targets, returns, and the occasional intraday alert are posted on the Seeking Alpha Research Marketplace.

Long Rebalancing Actions

As noted in our abbreviated report posted just prior to the close on January 31, 2018, we assumed 23 stocks left the long-only model, 28 were added, and 12 were rebalanced. This 40-stock theoretical long model assumed a 2.50% initial weight for each stock. The long model portfolios are composed of high-quality stocks.

February 2018 Returns for the Month to Date

Return data for the rebalanced models as of February 27, 2018 are as follows:

MTD the Core Long Model is down -0.86%.

is down -0.86%. MTD the Opportunistic Long Model is down -5.96%, after assuming a 100% cash position just prior to the close on February 5.

is down -5.96%, after assuming a 100% cash position just prior to the close on February 5. MTD the Core Long/Short Model is up +6.31%.

is up +6.31%. MTD the Opportunistic Long/Short Model is up +2.57% MTD. This model assumed a 100% cash position just prior to the close on Feb 5, and a 100% cash position in the short sale model just prior to the close on Feb 8.

In comparison, the S&P 500 Index is down -1.57% MTD, the Nasdaq is up +0.13%, and the Russell 2000 is down -0.99%.

Both the Core and Opportunistic Model portfolio strategies use the same basket of stocks and price targets, but the Opportunistic Model uses an additional cash allocation strategy.

Best and Worst Stock Performers MTD

MTD the best performing stock in the Core Long Model has been Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), up +9.86%. The worst performing has been Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH), down -14.81%.

MTD the best performing stock in the Core Short Sale Model has been Colfax Corporation (CFX), down -17.32% MTD. The worst performing has been Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA), a position that reached a stop loss on Feb 15 and was assumed closed on Feb 16 after rising +6.95%.

Favorite Ideas Highlighted for February 2018

As noted above, our favorite long ideas this month include SVB Financial Group (SIVB) and Cabot Microelectronics Corp. (CCMP) in the Core/Opportunistic Models.

In a follow up note posted prior to the market open on February 1, we highlighted an ultra large cap favorite in our Base Long Model, McDonald's Corp (MCD).

SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

14 stocks from the financial sector were added to the model portfolio for February 2018, and SVB Financial Group looked particularly compelling. As we noted in the original report, ROE has improved for 12 consecutive quarters and more improvements appear likely. The stock was trading at a 3.1x price-to-tangible book value, which was above the average 2.3x multiple for the industry, but this multiple is justified given it’s strong track record of driving ROE higher. SIVB has exposure to Silicon Valley lending, and while this can be a risk at times, in recent years this has helped drive its growth. In general, banks tend to do well in a rising interest rate environment. This stock is up +2.09% and help up relatively well in February compared to the PowerShares KBW Bank ETF (KBWB).

Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP)

A number of large cap technology stocks left the long model on January 31, leaving an opening for a better ranked small cap technology stock. Semiconductors were rebounding through January, and this new addition to the model portfolio seemed like an apt addition to the model. The stock is highly ranked on all four key metrics. ROIC appears to be on a long-term uptrend, and while ROIC is down sequentially it is still up year over year. We noted ROIC was likely to move higher, thereby supporting an assumption for some level of expected multiple expansion. This stock is up +2.96% MTD and held up slightly better relative to the Nasdaq during February.

On February 26 we issued a 24-page report, Cabot Microelectronics: Long-Term Investors Should Wait for the Right Price, outlining the company's potential free cash flow prospects over ten years in three different scenarios. Based on our analysis we concluded the stock is already trading at fair value, given the likelihood that semiconductor industry growth and margin expansion will eventually slow.

However, CCMP could trade above fair value in the short-term as long as it keeps beating consensus and experiencing positive estimate revisions, and as long as it continues to expand ROIC.

For the time being, unlike the situation we saw earlier this month with Arista Networks (ANET) (see our report, Arista Networks: Buy This Stock On Negative Volatility), I am not aware of any language suggesting an imminent industry or company slowdown.

However, at the first hint of a company or industry slowdown with regards to revenue growth or margins relative to consensus expectations, this stock could very quickly lose -10% ore more of its value, in our opinion. The stock appears better suited for long-term buy-and-hold investors at a price at least 20% below the current level.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

MCD was part of our 102-stock Base Long Model portfolio as of January 31. We thought this stock was particularly interesting because it was one of the ultra large cap names that had a 3, 4, 5 ranking for relative value, operating momentum, and consensus estimate revisions momentum, respectively. This ranking profile has on occasion signaled potential for ongoing pride appreciation – though we note this profile tends to work mostly for technology stocks that are able to drastically leverage their invested capital to drive out-sized profit returns. This stock is down -4.4% MTD. It declined in line with the S&P 500 earlier in the month, and has underperformed the S&P 500 since Feb 13.

Presaging Sell Side Analyst Actions in the Long Models

For February so far, 5 stocks in the Core Long Model portfolio have received 6 ratings upgrades, and 2 stocks have received 3 positive price target revisions, led by Target Corp. (TGT).

Base Model Portfolios

While stocks in the Base Model show high (low) enough rankings to make it to be considered "high quality" ("low quality") only a portion of these seem to have significant return potential, and these are the stocks that make it to the final cut of our Core Model Portfolio.

In addition, the Base Model portfolios will never assume long positions in low-quality stocks or short positions in high-quality stocks, nor does it use price targets or portfolio return targets. The Base Model is composed of a large number of stocks, so it is best used as a tool for idea generation.

MTD the Base Long Model of 102 stocks is down -1.16%, and the Base Short Sale Model of 50 stocks is down -3.61%. The corresponding Base Long/Short Model is up +2.61%.

High Quality and Low Quality Stock Returns Have Diverged Significantly Since the Summer of 2014

Except for an initial blip following the March 31, 2009, inception, returns of high quality and low quality stocks were remarkably correlated through the summer of 2014. Since then, returns of high quality stocks have surged while the returns of low quality stocks have declined.

Explanation of the Core Model

The Core Model portfolio strategy assumes long positions in high-quality stocks and short positions in low-quality stocks. This model employs short-term price targets and stop losses for individual stocks. On rare occasions, the model will assume long positions in low-quality stocks and short positions in high-quality stocks. The model was last long low-quality stocks for four trading days in October 2015, and for a total of 24 trading days interspersed between April 2009 and August 2009.

Explanation of the Opportunistic Model

This theoretical model uses the same basket of stocks and stock price targets as the Core model, but additionally assumes cash positions during extreme market volatility, or when certain portfolio target returns or losses are achieved.

Cumulatively since inception, the Core Model has significantly outperformed the Opportunistic Model. However, the Sharpe Ratio, which is one basic measure of risk/return, is higher for the Opportunistic Model.

The Opportunistic Long Model outperformed the Core Long Model in 2010 and 2011, and has underperformed since then. The Opportunistic Long/Short Model outperformed the Core Long/Short Model in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015 and has lagged in other years. As mentioned earlier, the Opportunistic Long Model has assumed an 100% cash position just prior to the February 5, 2018 close.

Additional Charts and Tables

Risks

Buying stocks entails high risk, including the risk of 100% loss. Short selling stocks entails higher risk than buying stocks. In theory potential short sale losses are infinite, indicating that an investor could lose multiples of their initial short sale investment. Please read about some key risks associated with the model portfolio strategies and associated equity research, as well as our disclosures and disclaimers below and on our welcome note.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: There are limitations inherent in the theoretical model results, particularly with the fact that such results do not represent actual trading and they may not reflect the impact material economic and market factors might have had on our decision making if we were actually managing client money. The unaudited theoretical returns provided in the text, tables, and charts of this note do not include any assumption for costs, including execution fees, margin, short sale dividend payments, slippage (difference between execution prices realized in a real trading account versus assumed execution prices of these theoretical strategies), short sale availability, or any other type of cost. Therefore, the returns of a real account attempting to replicate these theoretical strategies are virtually guaranteed to underperform the returns of these theoretical strategies. Our opinions are subject to change at any time without notice and without obligation or notification. No warranty is made as to the accuracy or relevance of the information contained herein. This is for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute a current or past recommendation, investment advice of any kind, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Buying or short selling stocks includes a high degree of risk, including the risk of total loss. Please see additional disclosures and disclaimers in our "Key Risks" note.