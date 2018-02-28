Oil Weekly: USO's Speculative Buying Halts

Introduction

Welcome to my Oil Weekly report. In this report, I analyze the recent changes in oil inventories, based on the Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates and the development of net speculative positioning provided by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Then, I explore key global market developments and the implications on oil markets in general to assess the impacts on the United States Oil Fund (USO).

Crude and petroleum stocks

According to the data published by EIA, U.S oil stocks surprisingly declined, down 0.38% to 1.62m barrels, on the Feb 9 – Feb 16 period. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) dropped marginally, delivering 0.696m barrels into the market, whereas overalls stocks amounted 664.9m barrels compared to a 20-week average of 666.3m barrels. This has been the largest decrease since March - December 2017 unwinding, when SPR unloaded an aggregate amount of 32.4m barrels of oil.

In the meantime, 5-year U.S crude oil stock spreads negatively crossed the five-year inventory average, establishing at minus 1126k barrels compared to an excess of 767k barrels on Feb 2 – Feb 9. This is mainly due to U.S crude oil stockpiles' weekly depreciation.

On the other side, refined products also posted fragile records. With gasoline stocks slightly up 0.10% at 249.3m barrels and distillates dropping 1.71% to 138.9m barrels on the corresponding period, petroleum product stock are beginning to point out oil market undersupply. Refinery rates further dropped, down to 88.1% compared to 89.8% on the Feb 2 – Feb 9 period. Furthermore, net imports decreased steeply, down to 4.98m barrels compared to a 20-week average of 6.29m barrels, following U.S. export surge, which surged by 54.61% or 1.59k barrels. American exports improved significantly over the reported period, posting the highest outtake, since the U.S lifted its crude oil export ban and thus is waving a higher crude oil market share.

During this period, U.S field production was unchanged at 10.27m barrels, according to the EIA, but Baker Hughes rotary rig count improvement suggest that U.S output will improve, given the three additional rigs added last week on American land.

Meanwhile, WTI appreciated by 3.52% to $63.55 per barrel, following declining U.S crude stockpiles and improving exports.

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) released by the CFTC on Feb 13 – Feb 20 reported period, crude’s net speculative length was slightly down, 1.39% to 444 370 contracts compared to a steeper decline the previous week, -4.69%. Concomitantly, WTI front month price rose by 4.78% to $61.77 per barrel.

This decrease comes on the back of overall falling interest for American crude. Indeed, speculative longs liquidated 2.65% of their bets to 474 011 contracts, whereas shorts unwinded 18.31% of their positioning to 29 641 contracts. Therefore, oil euphoria is somewhat fading and speculators are expected to continue to unwind their oil length, which in terms will bring WTI under the $60 per barrel level.

Since the beginning of 2018, WTI’s net speculative positioning steadily increased, up 12.11% or 47 989 contracts, but following three consecutive declines in speculative length, investor’s oil interest is slightly fading. Meanwhile, the North American benchmark depreciated by 5.26%.

Synchronized equity, yield and commodity gains do not sound reassuring

Since my last article, USO climbed by 3.8% to $12.85 per share amid declining U.S stocks and dollar weakness, whereas WTI appreciated by 2% to $63.55 per barrel.

The dollar index was slightly up, 0.8% to $89.84 per share, weighing down on oil prices. However, it will be interesting to see how markets react to the first intervention of new Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell, following its Feb 5 appointment, which coincided with recent market sell-off. Indeed, if Powell’s speech emphasizes clear hawkish comments on either U.S economy improvements or quicker rate hikes, this could propel the dollar index higher and therefore impact negatively oil prices.

Oil volatility further eased, following risk-on trading. The CBOE Crude Oil Volatility Index was down 8.2% to 24.77. Still, rising equities, rising inflation, hawkish monetary policy and climbing commodity prices bring to mind a familiar market crush pattern.

Furthermore, 10-year U.S yields were slightly down to 2.8441%, but yield appreciation should continue and according to Goldman Sachs’ base-case scenario U.S yields are expected to reach 3.25% by year-end, bringing additional pressure on USO.

That being said, WTI futures' backwardation steepened, following increasing demand and unchanged supply, which induced USO’s outperformance over WTI:

In the meantime, Brent, the international oil benchmark, was up 2.5% to $67.31 per barrel, slightly underperforming the American benchmark.

Indeed, Brent/WTI spread weakened (w/w), losing $0.08 to $3.35 per barrel, signaling that the two main international benchmarks convergence is approaching. Cushing inventories further dropped, down 8.16% w/w to 30m barrels on the Feb 9 – Feb 16 period, pointing towards a tighter U.S crude market, which is bullish for USO.

Given last week’s surprising U.S inventory fall, persisting dollar weakness and market return to low volatility, USO appreciated over the last week. Though, fading net speculative length and synchronized equity, commodity and yield gains, with a tighter U.S monetary policy combination might trigger a new market shockwave, which will erase USO’s recent upward move. For the time being, I remain short USO and WTI with respective price targets of 11$ per share and $56 per barrel.

