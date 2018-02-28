Exelixis: Future Remains Robust Despite A Softer Quarter

Nonetheless, I am not adding on the dip following the release of the results, as Exelixis still has much to prove following a softer fourth quarter.

At the start of the year, I looked at the prospects for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL), which has become a major winner in recent years driven by the sales growth of CABOMETYX in particular.

I concluded that the company has been a major winner in recent years thanks to rapid growth, multiple options/avenues for further growth, as the market has awarded Exelixis a $10 billion valuation as a result of these positive developments.

I am impressed with CABOMETYX, its growth and potential further growth following approval for wider usage, as the company has quite a few other levers to pull as well. I concluded to own a small speculative long position (to keep shares on my watchlist). As Exelixis has now posted its fourth-quarter results, this provides an excellent moment to review the situation.

Success, It Took Some Time

Having been founded in 1994, it took quite a while before Exelixis became successful, despite the fact that it partnered with many companies in the 2000s, including GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF), Genentech and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

The first real success came from the XL-184 study, which resulted in FDA approval for cabozantinib/COMETRIQ. Despite approval for this drug, Exelixis hit hard times, as the company bet heavily on this product at large financial costs, with little revenues to show for it.

In the years thereafter, positive research results continued to roll in, including FDA approval for cabozantinib/CABOMETYX to treat patients who have advanced renal cell carcinoma, a common form of kidney cancer. This drug has been developed for patients who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy.

Growing Sales, Making A Difference

While COMETRIQ was the first approved product for the company, the financial impact has been very modest, as the drug is already in decline. Revenues of the drug hit $41.9 million in 2016, but sales fell to $25.0 million in 2017 and to just $5.3 million in the fourth quarter, running at an annualised rate of $21 million, or roughly half the sales pace of 2016.

The growth trajectory of CABOMETYX has been much more impressive, as it came in at $17.6 million in its debut quarter (Q2 2016), which encompassed just 9 weeks out of the quarterly period. Sales grew to $31.2 million in the third quarter of 2016 and came in at $44.7 million in the final quarter of that year, for annual revenues of $93.5 million.

Growth continued at a solid pace in 2017 as first-quarter sales hit $62.4 million, rose to $80.9 million in Q2 and $90.4 million in the third quarter. It is evident that growth was slowing down on both absolute and relative metrics, as fourth-quarter product sales were flat on a sequential basis to $90.4 million.

Management indicated in the press release that FDA approval (received last December) for all patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) brought additional momentum to CABOMETYX, although that will only become evident in the first-quarter results of 2018, with fourth-quarter revenues being flat on a sequential basis.

A Bit Concerning

I noted that the success of CABOMETYX has been very strong, as the annual revenue rate of the drug already came in at $350-400 million a year just one and a half year following its launch. This potential blockbuster and pipeline made that investors were very bullish on the stock and awarded the company a $10 billion valuation on the back of the potential of having a potential blockbuster in the portfolio, while Exelixis has a rich pipeline as well, including many collaborations with other companies.

In January, I did have a slight concern, i.e. product revenues of CABOMETYX being up "just" $10 million in Q3 towards $90 million, marking the smallest growth in sales (in dollar terms) since the launch, as it is now evident that fourth-quarter sales are dead flat. The company attributes this in part to an inventory build-up by wholesalers in the fourth quarter of 2016, as sequential growth was still very modest at 5% in the most recent quarter. This is very risky, as the declines in COMETRIQ continues (as expected), making Exelixis essentially a one-product company which remains a tricky investment.

Relief has to come from wider approved indications for CABOYMETIX as first-line treatment of RCC kidney disease, as well as further progress in the pipeline towards commercialisation in other forms of cancer.

An important step in this diversification is the NDA for cabozantinib as a treatment for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, expected to be completed this quarter. Other key drivers in the near to medium term include results in the Phase III pivotal trial from IMblaze370, executed by Genentech.

The Financial Picture

Including collaboration revenues of nearly $25 million, fourth-quarter revenues hit $120 million, on which Exelixis reported sizeable operating earnings of $37 million for margins of +30%. This is despite the fact that the company continues to invest heavily into R&D, with those costs hitting $32 million for the quarter and $112 million for all of 2017.

If we annualise the current quarterly results, operating earnings come in at a rate of $150 million, which, after a 20% tax rate, results in earning of $120 million. While that is a sizeable and growing amount, note that the expectations are high, as the current market valuation of the firm stands at $9.2 billion, or $29.5 per share, which by the way includes $457 million in net cash. Having fallen to $27.5 per share in response to the earnings report, the enterprise valuation has been reduced to little over $8 billion.

Unfortunately, no guidance has been given in terms of sales for the coming year, as Exelixis has commented on the expected costs to be incurred in the coming year. Total costs are seen at $430-460 million (including $50 million in stock-based compensation expenses) in 2018. That might put off some investors as well, as total costs stood at $82.6 million in Q4 for an annual run rate of $330 million. That suggests a $100-130 million increase in costs compared to the Q4 results, while the company has not delivered on sales growth in Q4.

The question is what sales will look like after volumes were up just 5% in Q4, adjusted for the inventory built-up, marking quite a deceleration from the growth rates reported earlier in 2017. On the bright side, anecdotal evidence regarding first-line RCC treatment is good, as prescribers are already experienced with CABOMETYX in second-line treatment, while management points towards the strong data relative to Sutent as well.

That is encouraging as Sutent, marketed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), generated $276 million in revenues last year. Another key player in this market is Novartis (NYSE:NVS) with its drug Votrients, an +$800 million drug.

Anecdotal evidence (as mentioned on the conference call) suggests that weekly sales data jumped 20% quarter over quarter in January, indicating that FDA approval for all RCC patients could a be major driver for sales growth this year. If the company could again double its sales to a billion run rate and continue to demonstrate on 30-40% operating margins, that earnings power alone would rather easily justify the valuation from a cash flow point of view.

Final Remarks

I have bought a small speculative position in early January, which now is roughly 5% underwater. While the fourth-quarter stagnant sales were quite disappointing, I am upbeat on the potential growth resulting from approval to all RCC patients. Based on the anecdotal evidence, this should boost first-quarter revenues by at least 20%, but potentially much more as growth in second-line treatment could "normalise" as well, adjusting for inventory shifts.

Even in that case, expectations remains elevated, as 20% revenue growth only results in product revenues of $500 million this year, while more is probably needed to justify an $8.5 billion enterprise valuation. The good thing is that RCC treatment to all patients provides a runway for growth in the coming quarters, as potential good test results in combinations for other cancer types could become a meaningful driver as well in the coming quarters/remainder of 2018.

I will not increase the position yet following the news flow, as anecdotal positive news on first-line treatment was overshadowed by softer operational results in Q4. I look forward to further good data on other collaborations in the coming months and sales data for Q1, but for now will stick to a small long position.

