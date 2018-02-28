Investing In Democratic Party Policies

So when I wrote my previous article on the EventShares U.S. Tax Reform ETF (TAXR), I also saw that they also had a Democratic Policies ETF (DEMS) and a Republican Policies ETF (GOP). I am not American but actually Canadian, and I'd prefer to focus on policies rather than politicians. This ETF seems to implement that goal. It holds stocks in specific industries that are typically associated with Democratic Policies and shorts a few stocks as well. The specific policies that it focuses on are "health care expansion," "environmental consciousness," "education access," "social good" and "finance reform." I will go over what each of those policy goals means as the names can be quite vague. Each policy goal is based on the Democratic Platform or from media reports, and the sources are cited on their website's fund documents.

The point of the article is not whether or not I agree with those policy goals but how to make money if those policies are implemented. The Republicans currently control the Presidency and both Houses of Congress; however, with the mid-term, that may change. If a recession happens before 2020, that may cause the Republicans to lose the Presidency. If you believe that the Democrats will take control of government then this is an ETF you should consider; if you just want to support stocks that are associated with Democratic policies, then this is an ETF you should consider as well. Even if you believe that Republicans will continue to hold government, you may consider having a small position in this ETF as a hedge against an unexpected election result. If you believe that the Republicans will continue to stay in government and pass legislation, then the Republican Policies ETF is something you should consider and I will be writing an article on this later. I'm not going to speculate on the outcomes of the next elections in this article.

The Democratic Policies ETF (DEMS) focuses on investing in securities that are expected to be impacted by the implementation of a Democratic legislative agenda. Specific industries and stocks tend to perform better depending policy changes and increased/decreased regulation. EventShares is politically agnostic in its research process, seeking to pick stocks we believe have embedded policy catalysts. EventShares: Investment Case for the Democratic Policies Fund

Healthcare Expansion

What does healthcare expansion mean? So what the fund's management does is take the major policy goals of the Democratic and Republican Parties, and choose investments based on those goals - it does not focus on whether or not those goals are good, but picks investments that should outperform if those specific policy goals are implemented. The Democratic Party wants to keep Obamacare and lower the Medicare age. I know there is a lot of debate over this in the US and that it can be a very controversial issue. The wording that is used in the policy goal is essentially taken from the platforms, so the wording in the fund's investment case document is obviously biased to the Democratic Party - however, the same is true for the Republican Policies Fund.

HEALTHCARE EXPANSION: The top Democratic priority is protecting coverage under the Affordable Care Act from Republican attacks. Democratic party members advocate for lowering the Medicare age to 55, supporting community health centers, treating mental health, and ensuring no person is denied coverage because of a pre-existing condition. Source: NYT (as of 9/13/17). EventShares Investment Case for the Democratic Policies Fund

So the exact policy issue is defined in the text above, of course, there will be a lot of debate about whether those policy goals are good, but I'm going to focus on which stocks will benefit from those policies.

The ETF includes stocks such as Hospitals (HCA) (UHS), Managed Care Providers (CNC) (MOH), Health IT (MDRX) (CERN), Facilities (EHC), Medical Staffing (ASGN), a Remote Healthcare Tech company (TDOC) and a medical REIT (HCN).

The specific rationales for each stock pick are listed below. No stock is more than 4% of holdings, thereby limiting single-stock risk and it includes stocks across the health industry. Please note that HealthSouth has since been renamed to Encompass Health (EHC) and is still a holding in the fund. The weightings were as of December 31, 2017; however, the fund is still invested in all those stocks listed below. Please note that since the Republicans are currently in government, some of those stocks may underperform due to possible Republican legislative action.

Environmentalism

ENVIROMENTALLY CONSCIOUS: Democrats are seeking to insert environmentally conscience polices into the 2017 energy spending package. The Democratic party is committed to getting 50% of the nation’s electricity from clean sources within a decade, ensuring climate justice and clean water and air rights, and protecting public lands and waters. Source: democrats.org (as of 10/17/17) EventShares Investment Case for the Democratic Policies Fund

The definition of this policy goal is listed above. The fund invests in solar energy (FSLR) (SPWR), clean energy (PEGI), geothermal energy (ORA), biofuel energy (REGI) stocks as well as investing in a clean energy finance company (HASI), an infrastructure contractor that is involved in green energy projects (ACM), and a government REIT (GOV). All these stocks should benefit if a clean energy policy such as what the Democratic Party is proposing is implemented.

Educational Access

EDUCATIONAL ACCESS: Student loan debt increased substantially over the past decade as compared to other personal debts. In 2010, Obama signed education reform that cut the role of big banks, doubled investment in Pell Grants, and made it easier for students to pay back loans. The Democratic Party continues to focus on ensuring every child has access to quality K-12 education. Source: democrats.org (as of 10/17/17). EventShares Investment Case for the Democratic Policies Fund

This policy goal is where this ETF gets interesting, the previous two were all long-only picks; however, this policy goal includes a couple shorts. It goes long Educational Realty Trust (EDR) which is a student housing REIT, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt which is a K-12 education materials company and Nelnet (NNI) which is a student loans provider. It goes short with two for-profit university stocks, Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) and Strayer Education (STRA). When I checked the current holdings, it seems to have covered Adtalem Education and it is no longer a holding; however, the fund is still short Strayer Education. This fund is actively managed, which is needed for managing risk with short positions and you can actually sign up for alerts of portfolio changes that are made on their website (as well as see a list of current holdings which all ETFs have), which makes the ETF very transparent.

Social Good

Social good is a pretty vague goal. I doubt anyone would say they oppose "social good" in general, so let's look at the specific definition and stocks they hold.

SOCIAL GOOD: Social good is defined as a product or service that benefits the largest number of people in the largest way possible. Democratic leaders prioritize legislation, such as reforming the criminal justice system, fixing immigration, and increasing the minimum wage, in the belief that corporations exist more than just to provide shareholders with the maximum return. Source: EventShares (as of 10/17/17). EventShares Investment Case for the Democratic Policies Fund

As you can see from the holdings above, there is a wide range of stocks for this category and it is the largest. It invests anywhere from a foods company, ConAgra (CAG) which supplies food for schools, an alcoholic beverage producer, Constellation Brands (STZ) that could benefit from cannabis deregulation, Costco (COST) which pays above-average wages and benefits to their employees, a government IT contractor, CSRA (CSRA), another food company Ingredion (INGR) that makes sugar alternatives, flavour enhancers and other additives, a US Navy Shipbuilder, Huntington Ingalls (HII) which is unionized. It also holds several government policy consulting companies, ICF International (ICFI), Maximus (MMS), and a restaurant automation company, Middleby (MIDD), and money transfer giant, Western Union (WU).

It seems that this goal is very vague and stocks are picked essentially based on the manager's discretion. Many people may have different opinions of "social good" than what is represented by its holdings or what is defined.

Please note that since the investment case document which is as of December 31, 2017, this fund no longer holds Huntington Ingalls.

Finance Reform

FINANCE REFORM: Democrats championed increased banking regulation and consumer protection over the past decade, but party leaders continue to express concerns. The Democratic party supports a financial transaction tax on Wall Street to curb excessive speculation and seeks to empower financial regulators with the authority to downsize or break apart financial institutions when necessary. Source: democrats.org (10/17/17). EventShares Investment Case for the Democratic Policies Fund

To implement this goal the fund shorts banking giant Goldman Sachs (GS) and a student loans company SLM (SLM). It was short ServisFirst (SFBS) but has since closed that position. It also goes long Broadridge Financial (BR) which is a company that provides outsourcing to financials and First American Financial (FAF), which provides insurance to residential and commercial real estate.

Portfolio Data

So as of December 31, 2017, the sectors which this ETF was overweight or underweight vs. the Russell 3000 Index are shown below. As you can see below, it is significantly overweight healthcare and significantly underweight financials and consumer discretionary stocks.

The Fund's largest sectors are Industrials (21%), Technology (18%), and Healthcare (15%). It seems like there's a discrepancy between Morningstar and Eventshares about how overweight the ETF is on Industrials, with Morningstar (it's set to use the Russell 3000 as the index as well) showing that this ETF is about 10% overweight compared to 4.4%, which is shown in Eventshares' factsheet. They are both as of the same date which is December 31, 2017.

Let's now compare portfolio characteristics. The average market cap is $5B compared to $59B in the Russell 3000 Index. The fund is significantly tilted towards mid and small caps. Valuation figures using Price/Earnings is about the same (both about 20), but the ETF has a lower Price/Book ratio at only 2.3 vs. 2.9 and a significantly lower Price/Sales ratio at 0.92 vs. 2.10 and a lower Price/Cash Flow at only 9.7 vs. 12.1. These lower valuation ratios may be because the stocks that the fund has invested in have sold off as many of these stocks can be negatively affected by Republican legislation, but if Democrats gain control of government then valuation multiples will likely go up in comparison to the broader market.

Conclusion

So to summarize, I've gone over the policy positions that this fund invests based on the specific stocks that it uses to invest in those policy positions. As this fund is designed to outperform with legislation that is typically associated with the Democratic Party, it may underperform compared to the Republican Policies Fund as the Republicans currently control the government.

The ETF has an expense ratio of 0.75% which is high for an ETF, but reasonable for an actively managed one. I do have a couple concerns, the fund's assets under management are only slightly above $1M so if you intend to invest you should make sure to use limit orders as there may be low volume. The low AUM also makes me question the sustainability of the ETF, the Republican ETF has an AUM of $1.7M and its other ETF, the Tax Reform Fund, has an AUM of $10.7M - I'm not sure what the ongoing costs would be to them of operating this ETF as it is actively managed, but its other ETFs, while still having a low AUM, could be used to subsidize the costs of this one - if Democrats make electoral progress that could also grow investor interest in this fund. This fund is only a few months old, with an inception date of October 17, 2017.

As you can see from the performance chart below, this fund has underperformed the Republican Policies ETF and its benchmark which is the Russell 3000 (IWV). However, this underperformance is expected as Democrats are not in power. The Republican Policies Fund has indeed outperformed both the Democratic Policies Fund and its benchmark which is the Russell 3000. I'd expect this ETF to outperform if the Democrats gain control of Congress or the White House, but I'm not going to speculate on the outcome of future election results.

DEMS Total Return NAV data by YCharts

