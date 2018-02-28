Altice USA's (ATUS) CEO Dexter Goei on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS)
by: SA Transcripts
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)
Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call
February 27, 2018 4:30 PM ET
Executives
Nick Brown - Head of Investor Relations
Dexter Goei - CEO, Altice N.V. Chairman & CEO, Altice USA
Charles Stewart - Co-President & Chief Financial Officer, Altice USA
Analysts
Bryan Kraft - Deutsche Bank
Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs
Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley
Craig Moffett - MoffettNathanson LLC
Kannan Venkateshwar - Barclays Capital
Jessica Reif Cohen - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Philip Cusick - JPMorgan
Presentation
Operator
Good afternoon. My name is Cheryl and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Altice USA Q4 2017 Results Conference Call. All lines