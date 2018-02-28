General Electric's Bearish Reality

Source: General Electric Plant

Having covered General Electric (GE) extensively in the past, I thought it prudent to offer my final investment determinations and insights.

Looking through Seeking Alpha I often stumble across authors who have examined the stock from the perspective of renowned value investor Warren Buffett. Obviously, GE is a value play. The stock has been devalued close to 54% from the beginning of 2017; share prices plummeted from $30 to around $14 presently. But I would remind everyone that, in the words of Buffett, "It is far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." As it currently stands GE is overvalued and plagued by long-term managerial issues, and exhibits fundamental vulnerabilities. This article seeks to discern whether GE's potential return on investment justifies the wait and whether the company's issues are insurmountable.

Fundamental Assessment

Although GE exhibits an improving balance sheet, it still faces limitations:

GE has substantially downscaled its operations through various divestitures. In 2013, GE maintained total assets of $656 billion and total liabilities of $520 billion. This starkly contrasts GE's 2017 total assets of $377 billion and total liabilities of $290 billion. GE has streamlined its operations to focus on large revenue-generating segments ranging from healthcare, aviation, and power.

Debt has historically been a preeminent concern for GE, but over the past four years, GE has worked to remediate this issue; long-term debt levels have diminished from $296 billion in 2013 to $134 billion at the end of 2017, a 55% reduction. However, in spite of this decrease, GE's long-term debt levels have increased from $105 billion in first quarter 2017 to $134 billion at the end of the year, likely as a result of restructuring related expenditures. In spite of reducing long-term debt, GE's debt of $134 billion is problematic. GE will incur continually escalating debt interest payments; in the past five quarters, interest payments rose from $1 billion to $1.32 billion. Increasing interest payments and interest rates would be disadvantageous as it would impose greater capital constraints.

Source: General Electric Debt to Equity Comparison

GE exhibits a poor income statement:

Although GE has exhibited decreasing SGA expenses, the company has incurred flatlined sales/revenue, elevated revenue costs, increased interest payments, and declining net income (net income was negative in 2017).

GE is not a buy yet:

Although GE's valuation has been reduced significantly, I anticipate that the stock price will fall even further. I foresee no short-term catalyst that would provide upward mobility to the stock price. GE is facing potential action by the justice department over subprime mortgage violations, the company is overhauling its board, it still has a $28.7 billion pension deficit, and it is in the midst of restructuring and divestment initiatives. GE's current share price of $14.65 far exceeds the company's future cash flow value of $9.26.

Source: General Electric Intrinsic Value

Advantageous Investment Considerations

General Electric has been an essential component of the U.S economy for 125 years, creating the light bulb and jet engine, and surviving the dot-com crash and 2008 meltdown.

GE offers a competitive moat in its far-reaching innovative product line comprised of turbines, engines, medical imaging equipment, light bulbs, and wind power solutions. The company is involved in markets all over the world and has developed itself into a global industrial leader with significant brand name recognition.

Previous GE CEO Jeff Immelt was replaced by John Flannery in an effort to turn around the company.

GE offers a significant liquidity position of $82 billion and long-term debt levels that have decreased from previous years.

GE has divested from unprofitable business segments, cut its dividend in half, diminished its labor force from 330,000 employees to 295,000 employees, boosted cash reserves as a result of selling various businesses, fired previous senior management officials, and eliminated extravagant corporate expenditures (jets, corporate valet services, etc.).

Flannery's future objectives for GE involve the following initiatives: changing corporate culture by tying salaries to the company's performance, improving margins/cash flow, and reducing the complexity of GE by divestments from unprofitable businesses.

Disadvantageous Investment Considerations

Dividend Unsustainability: Although GE nearly halved its dividend earlier in the year, the company's current dividend yield of 3.28% is unsustainable. GE is incurring a loss on the dividend as it is not covered by net profits and furthermore the dividend is expected to monopolize 44% of yearly net profits over the next 3 years, imposing further capital restrictions on strategic investments and debt reduction. As if GE didn't have enough monetary issues, the company increased its dividend to 3.28% from previously reduced levels of 2.77%. This is merely a superficial demonstration of strength as the company's positioning is unsupportive of the yield.

Source: General Electric's Dividend Yield

Cost Cutting is Not a Means to an End: Although cost optimization and unprofitable divestments are beneficial, excessive cost elimination practices (ex. Eddie Lampert & Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD)) are detrimental. GE has substantially downsized its operating segments. The company has made significant divestitures from various businesses, ranging from the company's real estate portfolio, dishwasher and appliance business, media properties NBC/Universal Studios, and GE Capital segment. GE has also alluded to potential divestitures from its railroad and lightbulb business. As a result of such significant divestitures, GE is less diversified, the company now derives the majority of its revenues from its power and gas, healthcare, and aviation segments.

Although cost optimization and unprofitable divestments are beneficial, excessive cost elimination practices (ex. Eddie Lampert & Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD)) are detrimental. GE has substantially downsized its operating segments. The company has made significant divestitures from various businesses, ranging from the company's real estate portfolio, dishwasher and appliance business, media properties NBC/Universal Studios, and GE Capital segment. GE has also alluded to potential divestitures from its railroad and lightbulb business. As a result of such significant divestitures, GE is less diversified, the company now derives the majority of its revenues from its power and gas, healthcare, and aviation segments. Oil Price Dependency: GE exhibits a substantial vulnerability to oil price fluctuations as the company derives 48.3% of revenue from its power/oil and gas segments. GE's reliance on oil makes it subject to the vagaries of commodity demands. This has the effect of accentuating revenue fluctuations as demand for the company's drilling equipment correlates with crude oil pricing. However, it appears as though 2018 will fetch elevated crude oil pricing as OPEC and Russia have constrained oil output and the fact that U.S gasoline demand has reached all-time highs will likely precipitate fuel cost increases to temper escalating demand. Also, President Trump's continued oil and coal deregulation efforts will likely have the result of increasing U.S annual oil production. Rising fuel costs and increased oil production would be advantageous to GE as it would precipitate an increased demand for the company's gas turbines and petroleum extraction equipment. Something to keep in mind, though, is that better fuel efficiency of gasoline vehicles and the further developing electric car market will have a detrimental effect on oil demand.

GE exhibits a substantial vulnerability to oil price fluctuations as the company derives 48.3% of revenue from its power/oil and gas segments. GE's reliance on oil makes it subject to the vagaries of commodity demands. This has the effect of accentuating revenue fluctuations as demand for the company's drilling equipment correlates with crude oil pricing. However, it appears as though 2018 will fetch elevated crude oil pricing as OPEC and Russia have constrained oil output and the fact that U.S gasoline demand has reached all-time highs will likely precipitate fuel cost increases to temper escalating demand. Also, President Trump's continued oil and coal deregulation efforts will likely have the result of increasing U.S annual oil production. Rising fuel costs and increased oil production would be advantageous to GE as it would precipitate an increased demand for the company's gas turbines and petroleum extraction equipment. Something to keep in mind, though, is that better fuel efficiency of gasoline vehicles and the further developing electric car market will have a detrimental effect on oil demand. Substantial Pension Deficit: GE exhibits one of the largest pension deficits among its Dow Jones Peers. GE's enormous 28.7 billion dollar pension deficit will further complicate restructuring and turnaround efforts.

GE exhibits one of the largest pension deficits among its Dow Jones Peers. GE's enormous 28.7 billion dollar pension deficit will further complicate restructuring and turnaround efforts. Inability to Escape Past Problems: GE's power business continues to struggle as a result of Immelt's misguided Alstom acquisition. GE's past unscrupulous business practices have resurfaced, and the company is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission over shady accounting practices and a $6.2 billion insurance loss. More recently, GE disclosed that the Justice Department was pursuing action against the company's subprime mortgage violations. GE also had to repurpose billions to bolster its under-funded insurance reserves.

GE's power business continues to struggle as a result of Immelt's misguided Alstom acquisition. GE's past unscrupulous business practices have resurfaced, and the company is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission over shady accounting practices and a $6.2 billion insurance loss. More recently, GE disclosed that the Justice Department was pursuing action against the company's subprime mortgage violations. GE also had to repurpose billions to bolster its under-funded insurance reserves. Negative Investor Sentiments and Unrealistic Guidance: GE has been unable to catch a break; the company has faced inescapable bad press. GE is constantly in a state of turmoil: replacing the CEO, getting rid of board members, slashing the dividend, being subjected to endless legal scrutiny by regulators and the Justice Department, performing terribly in various quarters, alluding to a company breakup, instituting company layoffs, the list goes on and on. On top of that, GE recently announced that the company would be heading towards the bottom of its profit guidance for the year.

Final Determination

Putting it nicely, GE is a complete disaster. Although Flannery has made strides to improve the business by changing corporate culture and instituting cost optimization initiatives, the company is unable to break from its past. Murky accounting practices continue as management provides unrealistic guidance, the dividend is overbearing, revenues and margins are declining, GE continues to downscale operations, and I do not foresee any tangible upsides. Although GE exhibits a stellar aviation and healthcare business, the company is significantly burdened by its power division and fundamental impediments. Could GE come back? Potentially, but it's not going to see previous highs of $30 for many years to come, and I don't plan to wait that long. GE has way too much uncertainty; growth prospects are unconvincing, the dividend may be eliminated, the company is unable to escape legal issues, and restructuring and management culture changes will be prolonged.

Author's note: Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you found this article insightful and would like to be notified when I publish future stock articles, make sure to click the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page. I am also available to further discuss topics of this article in the comments section below.