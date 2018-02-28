Thoughts On The Board Changes At General Electric

Maybe, going forward, General Electric needs a strong Board Chair that can stand up to a strong CEO and allow the board to fulfill its responsibilities to the shareholders.

Questions about what went on at General Electric still linger, causing one to question what role the board played in General Electric's fall from grace.

Changes continue to occur at General Electric, this time having to do with a reduction in the size of the GE board and the appointments of new board members.

It is obvious that we are going to continue to hear of significant changes at General Electric (GE) for an extended period of time.

And, it will also be a long time before we really hear that the new management team at GE has made the “right” decisions.

Turnarounds take a long time to be worked out. The extent of the existing problems now being uncovered at General Electric points to the depth and breadth of the changes needed to be made in the company.

Add to this the fact that some of the surfacing problems have come to light because of governmental probes, such as the SEC accounting probe and the Department of Justice lending probe, only points to the possibility of growing, lengthy investigations into company practices.

Not only do these internal problems point to shortcomings in executive management, the current shake-up in GE’s board of directors points to major deficiencies in corporate governance and oversight.

And, a member of the GE board was the former Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mary Schapiro. Obviously, previous management believed that GE would be doing things that had significant connections with the SEC because it saw to it that someone like Ms. Schapiro was on the board.

What happened? Was Ms. Schapiro kept in the dark about what was going on or were there other shortcomings to the relationship? Like full transparency?

But, there is enough blame to go around for the whole board to carry some blame.

Thomas Gryta and Joann Lublin write in the Wall Street Journal that last fall, as information began to come into the public sphere about the seriousness of the problems GE faced, “Several directors discussed in November whether the entire board should be fired.”

The decision, announced Monday, is that eight existing directors will be leaving the board while the board itself will be reduced in size from eighteen members to twelve members. There are three new directors that will be joining the board after they are elected at the April shareholders meeting.

The reason for the reduction in the size of the board was to promote “heightened engagement and (a) sense of accountability."

I find this statement rather self-serving in the sense that it will be the culture of the organization created by the chief executive officer that will determine whether or not the board achieves a “heightened engagement” and “a sense of accountability.”

Obviously, the previous leadership of General Electric did not promote such a culture.

The changes remove many long-term associates of former CEO Jeff Immelt and will leave a board with five members who weren’t on the board a year ago, including Mr. Flannery (the current Chairman and CEO of the company) and Ed Garden a co-founder of activist investor Trian Fund Management. Last October, GE named Mr. Garden, whose firm invested $2.5 billion in GE in 2015, to the board One of the newly nominated director is Leslie Seidman, who, hopefully, will provide someone with regulatory experience to fill the role that Mary Shapiro had been expected to provide. Ms. Seidman was a member of the Federal Accounting Standards Board, (FASB) “which sets accounting rules for U. S. companies.” She joined the board in 2003 “and was chairman from 2010 to mikd-2013.”

Good luck, Ms. Seidman!

Ed Crooks writes in the Financial Times, “Jack Brennan, former chief of Vanguard, will stay on as lead director before stepping down in 2019.”

Three concerns here. First, is the head of a group of mutual funds and ETFs the person to be the lead director of such a large, complex industrial conglomerate like General Electric? I must admit that I am somewhat mystified that a person with such a background in investment management should be the lead director of such an organization.

Second, why is Mr. Brennan “hanging on until 2019." The turnaround is taking place right now. What is Mr. Brennan really going to contribute to the organization during this time period - continuity? What the company needs is new leadership, not "legacy" leadership.

Third, was there any discussion about the possibility that Mr. Flannery might just be the Chief Executive Officer of the company and someone else should be the Chairman?

If General Electric’s board of directors did not “do its job” during the “Immelt regime” and did not get the information or oversight responsibilities it should have had during that time period, maybe the positions of Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer should be split.

Then, maybe, someone would be looking out for the board instead of situation, in Immelt’s case, where the Chairman and CEO just looked out for his own skin. Someone needs to be looking out for the board, because the board’s responsibility is to look after the shareholders.

And, ultimately, it is the shareholders that are getting the shaft of the board’s failure to perform its duties.

As I suggested before, the General Electric collapse should become a major case study for business schools around the world.

It might also be expected that what happens to General Electric since Immelt was removed from his position at the company, that the General Electric turnaround, might also become a major case study for what happens after a major leadership collapse at a major global corporation.

At this time, however, we don’t know whether the General Electric turnaround will be a success - or a fiasco. Certain things that are taking place right now do not allow us to count out the latter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.