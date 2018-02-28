Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Q4 2017 Earnings Call February 27, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Julie D. Tracy - Wright Medical Group NV

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Wright Medical's fourth quarter 2017 conference call. We appreciate you joining us. I'm Julie Tracy, Wright's Chief Communications Officer. With me on the call today are Bob Palmisano, Wright's President and Chief Executive Officer and Lance Berry, Wright's Chief Financial Officer. We issued a press release this afternoon regarding our fourth quarter results and a copy of that press release is available on our website at wright.com. The agenda for this call will include a business update from Bob, a review of our financial results from Lance, a question-and-answer session, and then conclude with closing comments from Bob.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this call includes forward-looking statements including statements about our outlook for 2018. Each forward-looking statement contained in this call is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Additional information regarding these factors appears in the section entitled cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements in the press release we issued today. More information about risks can be found under the heading risk factors in Wright's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as Wright's annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 anticipated to be filed by Wright with the SEC today or tomorrow as supplemented by our other SEC filings.

Our SEC filings are available at www.sec.gov and on our website at wright.com. The forward-looking statements in this call speak only as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our earnings release and today's discussion include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliation which appear in the tables of today's press release and are otherwise available on our website. Note further that our Form 8-K filed today provides a detailed narrative that describes our use of such measures. Unless otherwise noted, today's discussion refer to results from continuing operations. Also note that unless otherwise noted, all growth rates discussed today are on a non-GAAP constant currency basis compared to the prior-year quarter.

Before I turn the call over to Bob, I did want to mention that Wright will be holding an investor and analyst breakfast during the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery Annual Meeting in New Orleans. This event will take place on Wednesday, March 7 from 07:00 AM to 08:45 AM Central Time at The Westin Canal Place Hotel and will feature an informal Q&A with Bob, Lance and members of our management team. We're also honored that upper extremities specialist, Dr. John Warner, and lower extremities specialist Dr. Holly Johnson and Mr. David Redfern will be sharing their clinical perspective. If you're interested in attending the breakfast or visiting us for an exhibit booth tour, please e-mail me at julie.tracy@wright.com to register. If you'd like more information about the AAOS Annual Meeting or agenda, please visit aaos.org. We look forward to seeing you there.

With that introduction, it's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Bob Palmisano. Bob?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Thanks, Julie, and welcome to our fourth quarter earnings call. On today's call, we'll be covering our results for the fourth quarter and providing our 2018 guidance. As we previously announced our Q4 net sales results, I'll be focusing the majority of my comments on our outlook for 2018. As previously reported, our fourth quarter results represent an outstanding performance in our U.S. upper extremity business, which grew net sales 29%, including the benefit of four extra business selling days which we estimate to be in the range of 4.5% for the total company. This performance was driven by the launch of our PERFORM Reversed glenoid and continued contributions from our SIMPLICITI shoulder system. The performance of the upper extremities business was excellent throughout 2017, and Q4 was the strongest quarter of the year.

As anticipated, we did not see any benefit in the fourth quarter in our U.S. lower extremity business from the sales force expansion. We also had some supply constraints primarily related to a third party coding vendor in the fourth quarter which we believe had been addressed. However, this affected our total ankle business during the fourth quarter. Overall, the fourth quarter net sales and EBITDA results were at the high end of the ranges we provided on the third quarter call. For the full year 2017, we delivered strong performance in multiple areas. In addition to the breakout performance in our upper extremity business, we also had strong growth in our more technically advanced products in our lower extremity business. Also our gross margins continue to be excellent and increased to approximately 79% for the full year, and despite lower than expected sales levels we continue to make significant progress on our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins, and delivered on our original expectations for EBITDA margin expansion.

There are also areas of the business that perform below expectations, in particular, our core foot and ankle business where we did not get the anticipated contribution from our expanded sales force. We look forward to improving in that part of the business 2018, and getting it back to the type of performance we have come to expect. I will now turn my focus to our guidance for 2018. I continue to be optimistic as we look forward. We are on three of the fastest growing markets in orthopedics. Additionally, we have focused sales organizations, highly differentiated products, and a product pipeline that I believe will continue to fuel our growth in 2018 and beyond. I believe that we are all set up for double-digit net sales growth and significant margin expansion in 2018 and beyond. Our 2018 net sales guidance assumes approving underlying constant currency growth of 9% to 11% resulting from continuing strong growth in upper extremities and improving growth rates in our lower extremities business.

The growth in upper extremities will continue to be driven by new products, specifically the PERFORM Reversed shoulder, SIMPLICITI shoulder, and the adoption of BLUEPRINT. On the lower extremity side of the business we believe continued strong growth on our technologically advanced products combined with new core foot and ankle products such as Minimally Invasive Surgery, Ankle Fracture and Small Bones fracture, as well as the additional maturity of our expanded sales force will drive improving growth rates throughout the year. We anticipate this will result in growth rates in line with or better than market rates of growth as we exit 2018. From an EBITDA perspective, our guidance assumes continued significant EBITDA expansion, and keeps us on track to achieve our goal of 20% EBITDA margin in the second half of 2019. I am confident that our 2018 ranges are achievable and have been set appropriately based on the current trajectory of our business, and I am optimistic about our prospects for continuing to improve beyond 2018.

With that, I will now ask Lance to provide further details on our fourth quarter results and our 2018 guidance. Lance?

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

Thanks, Bob. As we get started, please note that unless otherwise stated all of today's discussions regarding our sales growth rates referred to our constant currency growth rates compared to the prior year quarter, and our results of operations referred to are as adjusted results which are non-GAAP financial measures as described by Julie during the introduction of our call. Unless otherwise noted, today's discussions referred to results from continuing operations. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations in our press release.

Globally, our net sales grew 11.2%, including the benefit of the four extra selling days. We estimate the impact of the four extra days to be approximately $9 million or 4.5 percentage point positive impact to the total company. Underlying this performance to the exceptional growth in our U.S. upper extremity business driven by the launch of PERFORM Reversed and the continued contribution from SIMPLICITI. As we expected, the lower extremities business and biologics had similar performance to Q3. As Bob mentioned, the total ankle business was impacted by a supplier issue, which we believe has now been resolved. Total ankle growth in Q4 was 10% including the extra week. We did continue to see some impact in January. The growth rates in February were in the mid-teens and back in line with the type of growth we expect from the total ankle business. International net sales grew approximately 4%, including the extra week. International was less impacted by the extra selling days, but was still low growth coming off a tough year, prior year comparable. Overall, Q4 net sales came in at the high end of the guidance we laid out in the Q3 call.

Now, moving on to some detail below the sales line. Please note that all my discussions will refer to our continuing operations results. Beginning with our Q4 adjusted gross margin, we achieved 78.8% for the quarter, a 120 basis point improvement over prior year. As for the line items making up our Q4 operating expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses as-adjusted totaled 64.5% of net sales for the fourth quarter compared to 68.7% in the prior year period. The decrease as a percent of sales was primarily driven by continued leverage from incremental revenue. The fourth quarter also benefited from significantly lower levels of incentive compensation year-over-year due to the full year net sales performance. R&D expense as adjusted was $13.1 million in Q4 of 2017 and $13.9 million in Q4 of 2016.

And finally, amortization expense was approximately $6.8 million in Q4 of 2017 compared to $7.4 million in the prior year period. Below the operating income line, net interest and other expense was $9.2 million for Q4. For share count, our Q4 per share results as adjusted are based on average diluted shares of $106.6 million for Q4. Altogether, this resulted in an adjusted EBITDA of $38 million and 17.4% of net sales for the quarter.

For the full year of 2017, we delivered just over 400 basis points of EBITDA margin expansion. We had a benefit of a little over 100 basis points due to lower levels of incentive compensation, which we anticipated when we provided our EBITDA guidance on our Q3 call. After adjusting for this benefit, we produced EBITDA margin expansion of approximately 300 basis points, which is in line with our original expectation for the year despite lower than anticipated sales levels.

From a cash standpoint, our total cash balance at the end of Q4 was approximately $167.7 million. None of this balance is considered restricted cash on our balance sheet as we dispersed all the remaining escrowed funds related to the metal-on-metal master settlement agreement during the fourth quarter.

I will now discuss our 2018 full year guidance. Consistent with Wright's past practice, please note that our guidance ranges and assumptions for 2018 exclude any consideration for the effect of potential future acquisitions or any other possible material business developments. Additionally, it is important to note that we'll be using a number of non-GAAP financial measures to describe our outlook for the business. In particular, unless stated otherwise, all of today's discussions regarding our financial guidance refer to our as adjusted results of continuing operations. Our press release issued today notes those items that are excluded from our as adjusted results.

Starting now with sales, as stated in today's press release, we anticipate net sales for full year 2018 of approximately $800 million to $812 million. This guidance range assumes about 1 percentage point of cushion as compared to current currency rates, a negative impact of approximately $9 million due to four fewer selling days in the fourth quarter of 2018. There is no impact included in this guidance for a U.S. launch of AUGMENT injectable. We aren't providing any updated commentary on injectable today. As has been the case, we still expect that it will be approved, but we are unable to predict timing. And therefore, we will not be including any impact in our guidance until the product is actually approved.

This range implies full year 2018 constant currency net sales growth of 9% to 11% when adjusting for the estimated $9 million impact of the four fewer selling days in the fourth quarter of 2018. We also expect to divest the international Salto ankle business at some point during 2018, but do not expect it will have a meaningful impact on the constant currency growth rate. In total, our sales growth rates are expected to be slightly above market rates of growth.

To assist you with your modeling, I also wanted to provide some directional comments on some of the components of net sales. Unless otherwise noted, these growth rates are constant currency and are adjusted for the impact of the four fewer selling days. In the U.S., we expect upper extremities to be the fastest growing part of the business with growth rates in the mid- to high teens as our shoulder product launches continue to fuel growth well above market rates.

We anticipate that upper extremities revenue growth will be higher in the first part of the year and lower but still well above market rates in the back half for the year as we face tougher comparables and increased competition with stimulus shoulders. We are still early in the PERFORM Reversed launch, and we're continuing to aggressively add new sets to meet current demand and access the backlog of potential new customers that we have not yet been able to turn on.

In the U.S., the lower extremities business is expected to grow in the mid single-digits for the full year, driven by total ankle growth in the mid-teens and core foot and ankle growth in the low to mid single-digits. The lower extremities growth rate is expected to improve throughout the year, driven by the impact of new product launches, and result in growth rates in line or above market as we exit 2018.

From a new product perspective, we will have a full year benefit of our ORTHOLOC Ankle Fracture and small bones fracture systems, which were launched in the second half of 2017. We have seen very strong demand for these products and are rolling out additional sets throughout the first half of 2018 to realize the full potential of these products.

Our most important 2018 product launch for core foot and ankle is our Minimally Invasive system. This system will initially be focused on a few forefoot procedures and will be expanded to additional procedures over time. This system has been on the market internationally for several years and has been extremely successful. This system is currently in limited user release in the U.S. and feedback has been excellent. We expect strong demand for this system when it is fully launched towards the middle of the year.

Finally, we plan to launch a number of line extensions to the SALVATION Charcot system, which are expected to drive ASP increases on current procedures, as well as drive further penetration of the market. The expected contribution to core foot and ankle from new products is meaningfully more than we have had in the past several years. The new product impact alone could drive most of the expected improvement in the growth rates from the slight declines we're experiencing currently to mid single-digit growth exiting the year. In addition to the benefit from new products, we will also be focusing on improving the execution of our expanded sales force and the implementing initiatives to help us better compete in the ASC market.

Finally, our guidance does not contemplate any meaningful acceleration in the total ankle market due to the launch of our INVISION Revision system, or the favorable reimbursement changes that went into effect in the fourth quarter of 2017. All these factors together give us confidence in achieving these numbers. U.S. biologics is expected to grow in the low single-digits. AUGMENT is now in its third year on the market, and although we still anticipate strong market growth from this excellent product, we do not expect the super charge growth we have seen since it was launched. We are planning on some improvement in core bio as we improve our underlying core foot and ankle business. Additionally, we have introduced some bio products into the upper extremity sales force and expect some incremental benefit year-over-year from this expanded distribution.

International net sales are expected to grow in the high single-digits on a constant currency basis, driven by continued strong performance in biologics an acceleration of upper extremities growth. Our shoulder portfolio is differentiated in the international markets as well, particularly with the launch of PERFORM Reversed. To-date we have been more heavily focused on putting incremental sets into the U.S. market. As we move through 2018, we intend to put more PERFORM Reversed into the international market which we believe will drive accelerating growth rates. As is typically the case, you should expect to see some variability across the quarters in the international growth rate. This completes my prepared comments on net sales.

Turning now to the P&L, our outlook for full year 2018 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is in the range of $104 million to $111 million as we expect revenue growth to drive continued leverage in SG&A. As we stated earlier, 2017 EBITDA margin was benefited by a little over a percentage point due to lower levels of incentive compensation. When adjusting for the lower levels of incentive compensation we had in 2017, the guidance assumes 250 basis points to 300 basis points of EBITDA margin expansion in 2018. At the mid-point our 2018 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance represents approximately 15 full percentage points of EBITDA margin improvement over the past three years, 2016, 2017 and 2018, and puts us on track to achieve our goal of EBITDA margins of approximately 20%, sometime in the second half of 2019.

From a line item perspective, we continue to expect gross margins to be generally consistent with what we saw in 2017 at approximately 79%. We expect to increase our investment in R&D from slightly below 7% of sales to slightly above 7% of sales. In general, our EBITDA margin expansion will be driven by SG&A leverage. To assist you with modeling EBITDA, I want to provide you with our outlook for depreciation expense, which for the full year 2018 we expect to be in the range of approximately $59 million to $60 million as compared to $57 million in 2017. Stock-based compensation expense is anticipated to be in the range of $27 million to $28 million. Amortization is expected to be in the range of approximately $7 million per quarter.

Now, let's touch briefly on the items below the operating income line. Our expectation for interest and other is approximately $8.5 million per quarter. Due to the valuation allowance on our NOLs, we do not expect an income tax benefit in 2018. We expect to have approximately $6 million in tax expense related to profits in taxable jurisdictions. The company estimates approximately 170 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding for fiscal year 2018. If the company were in a net income position, diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding for fiscal year 2018 is estimated to be approximately 108.4 million shares. Briefly as it relates to cash, excluding the hip product liabilities net of expected insurance recoveries, the BioMimetic milestone payment and any IMASCAP related milestones, we expect to be cash flow positive in 2018.

We have adequate cash on hand and availability on our line of credit to cover the hip product liabilities net of expected insurance recoveries, the BioMimetic milestone payment and any IMASCAP related milestone payments. Although we are not actively looking to grow through M&A, we are always looking for differentiated technologies in our space. We are trying to lead the extremity space from a technology standpoint. We have to be prepared to do acquisitions if we decide there are technologies we need to own such as BLUEPRINT. We do not have any immediate need for additional liquidity. However, as we indicated earlier this year, we will opportunistically evaluate options for enhancing liquidity and plan to evaluate all our options during the year. As it relates to quarterly guidance, as was the case in 2017, for 2018 we will update our annual guidance each quarter, but will not be giving guidance expectations for the current quarter. We do want to provide you with information on the expected cadence of our business to assist you in modeling our quarterly performance.

Overall, we expect constant currency sales growth rates to be somewhat lower in the first half of the year, and then accelerate to double digits in the back half of 2018, as we expect to benefit from our new product launches and increasing productivity from our lower extremity sales force. Including the negative impact of the lower levels of incentive compensation in 2017, our adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to improve by 150 basis points to 200 basis points. We expect this improvement to be fairly consistent from the first half to the second half of the year. In closing, we entered 2018 in a great position strategically. We still have plenty of opportunities for improvement. We are focused and have leadership positions in high growth, high margin markets and our product portfolios and focused sales forces give us advantages in those markets.

We are delivering outstanding performance in the upper extremities business, and believe we have a solid plan to get the lower extremities business back on track. We have best-in-class gross margins that we have continued to drive incrementally higher. We have made tremendous progress on our EBITDA margin expansion efforts over the past two years and we have ongoing opportunities to significantly improve in this area. Overall, we still have significant opportunities to improve the performance of the business, and we will be attacking them aggressively in 2018.

With that, we would now like to open up the call to take your questions.

Thank you. Our first question is from Robbie Marcus of JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Christian A. Kern - JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (UAE)

Hi, this is actually Christian on for Robbie. Just want to first start with the EBITDA outlook, that the EBITDA you're still targeting 20% for the second half of 2019. What are kind of the upcoming product launches in longer term timeframe in 2019 that will get you there incrementally from where guidance for 2018 stands?

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

Yes, so this is Lance. So we're not really necessarily looking at new product launches to drive us getting to the 20% EBITDA margins, other than obviously new product launches are a key component to us maintaining double-digit or better revenue growth, and that revenue growth is really important for our EBITDA margin expansion. If you just look at 2017 and 2018 guidance together, it's about 600 basis points total EBITDA margin expansion, and the lower level of incentive compensation creates some noise from year-to-year, but adjusting for that it's about 300 basis points a year. And if we continue making that type of progress, we should hit our 20% EBITDA target sometime in the second half of 2019 and beyond a good trajectory from that point forward.

Christian A. Kern - JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (UAE)

Great. And then maybe one just on the upper extremities business and shoulder. Have you seen any impact from recent competitive launches of the reverse shoulder, short stem shoulder there? Just what do you see in terms of the competitive dynamic? You've done a good job growing ahead of the market given that business, and do you think you'll be able to sustain that going forward?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah. We did on the fourth quarter we grew 29%. So we haven't really seen much effect of that, not to say that these won't have some effect over time. But we've been competing in Europe for many years against competitors' short stem shoulder systems, and have steadily been able to gain market share and to grow our business above the normal market rates. So we think we're well-positioned. We think 2018 will be another terrific year in upper extremity. I don't think we're going to see the repeat of the 29% kind of growth we saw in Q4, but we should be able to sustain growth in the mid to high-teens we see over a long period of time.

Christian A. Kern - JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (UAE)

Great. Thank you.

Craig William Bijou - Cantor Fitzgerald Securities

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. I want to start with upper extremities, and you guys have obviously seen strong growth there, and I understand that new products are contributing there. But you haven't talked much about moving into the hub network. And I know you guys did that a quarter early I believe in 2017. So just wanted to get your thoughts there. How much that's contributing to the growth, and maybe what you've seen thus far from a rep productivity level on the upper side because I know you saw some strong improvement on the lower side when you did it a few years ago?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah. We expect to get that increase in productivity over time. However it's been really too short a period of time to claim that we have in upper extremity. We did this in Q3 and Q4 of last year. We saw strong growth obviously in that period of time, but everything was pretty much in a – I would describe it, coming in a fire drill kind of mode. The growth was so strong that we were moving things around more than we had anticipated from hub-to-hub and from our distribution centers and to right directly into surgeries. So we haven't really seen the benefit yet from the movement of the upper extremity inventory into the hub. We anticipate that certainly in 2018 that we will see some – we will see both cost benefits, we should be able to get kits to surgery better, and we should be able to free up sales reps' time that would help them get new customers and service our customers as opposed to moving inventory around. But in Q4 the growth was just so phenomenally strong is that we were just trying to cover cases as best we could. So we didn't see any benefit in that period of time.

Craig William Bijou - Cantor Fitzgerald Securities

Okay. Thanks. That's helpful. And then I wanted to ask about, you guys evaluating, enhancing your liquidity, and I mean, obviously you said it's opportunistically that you're looking at it. But is there any way or any color that you can provide in terms of timing or the method of capital raise that you may do, or if not what specifically you would do, what you may not do or what we could rule out, any color there would be helpful.

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah. Craig, at this point we're really evaluating all of our options. And the other thing that we need to keep in mind is kind of the nearest tranche of our convertible debt, although it's not due real soon, it's not that far out either, and we have to keep that in mind. That's going to need to be refinanced at some point as well. And so we're trying to just take all those things into consideration. Ideally, you would always have availability at the time you wanted to go do an acquisition as opposed to trying to go get it after you've identified the acquisition. It's not an imperative, but that would be ideal. So we're trying to keep all those things in mind as we evaluate our options, but I can't give you any specifics around timing and nature at this point.

Craig William Bijou - Cantor Fitzgerald Securities

Okay. Thanks for taking the questions, guys.

William G. Inglis - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Hello and good afternoon. This is Will on for Matt. Thanks for taking the questions. First question is in regards to the BLUEPRINT assets that you just acquired. Just curious on how you plan on monetizing that software, and if there is any capital equipment that you plan on rolling out with that as well? And then, is there a separate sales force that you plan on introducing with that rollout?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

No, we don't charge for the BLUEPRINT. We will monetize it, we believe, through increased use of our products because it only works with our products. And so we expect big things. This is a breakthrough technology. It reminds me a lot of our lower extremity business, PROPHECY. PROPHECY now is 70% of all of our total ankle cases and 50% of all total ankle cases done in the U.S. So it's a big deal, doctors love the enabling technology. So BLUEPRINT is a step beyond PROPHECY in some respects, and that it's software and provides preoperative and intraoperative help to doctors as they go through these complex shoulder surgeries. It integrates augmented reality and artificial intelligence eventually into a whole system. So we think that our objective is to make this as easy as possible for surgeons to have the best outcomes that they could possibly have, and increase their productivity as well. So we're at the beginning stages of this. I do believe that it will follow a similar path as the PROPHECY in lower extremity, and in a period of time couple of years will be a dominant technology in shoulder surgery.

William G. Inglis - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Great. Thanks for that. And then with regards to lower extremities, but the issue with the coding from your third-party vendor, it sounds like that issue is behind you. But looking forward what gives us confidence that that's behind and how do you see the growth in that business for 2018? Thanks.

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah. I think that the total ankle business will continue – will grow at mid double-digits. I think that's the way we see it of the issue that we had. And coding did slow us down a little bit in the fourth quarter and leaked over a little bit into January, but our February results are really, really strong and we see that continuing. And we also have some product introductions in total ankle later in the year or early in 2019. I think that will take some of the guesswork out of codings and we will be able to do that a little bit better. So total ankle business is very healthy, our place in it is very strong. We're growing about double the market and we see that continuing.

William G. Inglis - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Just one quick follow-up with regards to upper extremities. Have you been building out instrument sets in 2017 for the expected increase in demand is supplied, and kind of the gating factor there or any color there would be helpful?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah, that's a good question, because the instrument sets take many months to complete. We don't make them. We buy them so that we have to kind of be ahead of the curve. I think in 2017, we did deliver all the instrument sets we had planned to. We see a big increase in the amount of instrument sets that we are producing for 2018. We feel this will be a big part of driving our international business in 2018 and that we tended to supply the U.S. market first and the international market second. And so international did not get what they needed or what they desired in 2017, and we're correcting that right as we speak. So it's a good question and we think we're on top of it, but it's something that – of course, there's long lead times involved, we really have to be good at this. I think that we are good at it right now. So...

William G. Inglis - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Great to hear. Thank you.

Rich S. Newitter - Leerink Partners LLC

Hi. Thanks for taking the questions. Bob, just wondering, your guidance calls for 9% to 11%. Do you still see the company as a mid-teens grower beyond 2018 as some of the lower extremities issue normalize?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

I mean, what we said as we got into 2017 is that we were focusing more on double-digit growth. We still think that mid-teens growth is attainable over time, but the slowdown that we saw in 2017 gave me a little bit of pause. So, we thought it'll be more appropriate to guide towards double-digit growth than mid-teens growth at a little nuance. But we think that over time we might be able to get to mid-teens growth, but let's just focus on 2018 and – or so now at the double-digit area and see where we go.

Rich S. Newitter - Leerink Partners LLC

Okay. That's helpful. And then, Lance, I think you had mentioned that you could get to your lower extremities full-year low to mid single-digit growth rate with just a new product contribution that you have coming through that division alone. I guess my question is, is there any sign to suggest that the rep productivity hasn't started to kind of yield benefits that you're hopeful will come, but it's not yet coming and that's kind of you could get there through new products? And then I have a follow up to that.

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

Well, just to clarify my comments, we're expecting mid-teens growth in total ankle, and then on the core, the improvement from where it is today to where it needs to get. I did say the new product contribution alone can bridge most of that gap. We are expecting the sales force to improve its maturing sales force, but as far as our level of confidence in getting their new products obviously always help, and we have a much greater contribution from new products in 2018 than we've had in the past couple of years. And Bob I don't know if you want to talk about the sales force.

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

No, I think that the sales force is maturing. We're now in our third quarter now of having this sales force in place. We did have a lot of as we call the disruption last – they are particularly at the beginning. I think that it all have that pretty much has died down. We just had our sales meeting – our 2018 National Sales Meeting last weekend. It is a very enthusiastic group. They were in a get going. They have great new products that they can deal with. And I think that the kind of noise we saw around carving out territories and breaking up kind of the relationships that people had. I think that's pretty much in the past. So but as Lance said, I think that that's yet to be seen and we think that there's upside there. But if you just look at the new product launches in and of themselves, you get to the time – they get to the kind of growth rate that's included in our guidance.

Rich S. Newitter - Leerink Partners LLC

Okay. That's clear. So your guidance doesn't assume necessarily both firing, you can get there with rep productivity no new products and no new products alone should be able to get there. I guess Bob, just to follow up on that, is it fair to assume that you believe that the increased speed on the street in hindsight three quarters in, was the right strategy. There's nothing structural in the market with pricing getting more difficult or some of your larger competitors potentially changing the competitive landscape in anyway surely an identifiable issue where increased speed on the street was the right solution?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah. I believe that, I wish we could have done it better in 2017. But I think that, that was still the right strategy to do where our sales force evolved into kind of an elite group of folks that were selling these high technological products. And they were not focused at all on the core products which I guess are less sexy and actually less commissions if you look at that way. So when we put our new sales force together, it was meant to address that, that we'd have enough people calling on surgeons that were doing core procedures as well as the technologically advanced procedures. The evolving marketplace, there are some changes that we've talked about in the past that continued to be there. That is a movement in core products to more of an ASE setting. We recognize that and now adjusted to that. And some of our new products, specifically our Minimally Invasive Surgery products are really geared towards to that phenomenon, and I think it will be helpful. So now nothing static, things change. I think the core market is dynamic and is changing, more ASEs, less in the hospitals, and we have products and then we have a sales force I think that can handle that.

Rich S. Newitter - Leerink Partners LLC

Thank you.

Matthew Henriksson - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Yes, hi. This is Matt Henriksson in for Joanne. I was just following up on the lower extremities sales force. Are you going back in retraining some of these sales reps or are they out on the street getting their feet wet?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

They've been hired and have been out on the street. There's always retraining going on. I mentioned that we just had our National Sales Meeting, it was two days and it was really geared around enhanced training. There was really a training activity meeting. So that continues, that always continues. But the hiring and the initial training, we call Core 1 and Core 2 training, that's pretty much all taken place. And so we are now having, I think we will get the benefits of a more mature organization in 2018.

Matthew Henriksson - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

That's helpful. And then following up on BLUEPRINT, with your press release you mentioned how it's going to come at no cost to physicians with the implants with Wright shoulder products. How do you make that profitable given the acquisition price?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Well, it keeps us ahead of competition and lets us have accelerated growth rates. We're looking at high less – I keep on saying, we had just phenomenal growth last year, and we're looking at mid to high-teens growth rate this year in shoulder. We want to be able to continue that kind of growth rate. Two years ago we were the number three shoulder company in the world. Now, we're number two. And I think that we have our sight set in the next year or two years apart or so to be the number one shoulder company, and that's how we monetize that.

Matthew Henriksson - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Great. Thank you very much.

Anna Nussbaum - William Blair & Co. LLC

Hi, guys. This is Anna in for Kaila. And thanks for taking our questions. With some concerns about EBITDA guidance, going in today given the IMASCAP acquisition and other one-time item, maybe could you guys help us remember the status of some of those cash flows that will be going out over the next few months? And then just were you in a cash generating position in the quarter? Thanks.

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

Sure. So there was questions about EBITDA, and then question about cash. On the EBITDA side, the main item really to keep in mind was the lower levels of incentive compensation in 2017. That really drove greater than anticipated EBITDA margin expansion in 2017, that's a headwind for 2018. So it's actually almost a year-to-year thing. And other than that if you normalize, it's about 300 basis points of expansion in both years, which keeps us right on track where we want to get. On the cash side, we did make quite a few payments on the metal-on-metal settlements. So basically we have less cash, and we have less to pay out. If you add it all together really our net position is pretty similar to what we talked about. At JPMorgan, that was really as of the Q3 call. So our kind of net availability if you take our cash and a line of credit and subtract out those big payments we have to make in 2018 for the remaining hip product liability settlements, the expected AUGMENT milestone payment, and then it's possible we could have some IMASCAP milestone payments. We're in about the same position as we were before. And yes, excluding the hip product liabilities, we were cash positive in the fourth quarter.

Young Li - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. Maybe one on quarterly cadence, just for the top line growth rate. When you're layering some of the improvement and contributions from the new sales reps on the lower extremity side, and then also some of the new product launches, I guess, should we be thinking more of a back half loaded growth ramp, or do you see more of a linear growth ramp for the year?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Well, I think it's going to kind of even out. I think in upper extremity the growth rate will be higher in the first half of the year, and less so in the second half of the year as we anniversary the launch of the PERFORM Reversed glenoid product in the third quarter of last year. On the lower extremity side, I think it will be the opposite of that, where we'll start out with lower growth rates and accelerate through the year where we exit the year with what we consider to be close to market growth rates by the end of the year. So the two businesses are kind of like not in the same sequence of growth, but we'll wind up in a spot that we think we have given guidance of 9% to 11% at the end of the year.

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

And then maybe just to add on to that, if you think about, we exited the year with roughly 7% constant currency growth. We might see some small improvement off of that in Q1, and then really some steady improvement throughout the year to get you to the full year at the 9% to 11%.

Young Li - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Great. That's really helpful. I guess, another question on biologics. It was sort of thought of as a segment that could potentially be the fastest growing of the three. I guess just wondering, is there an opportunity to return to fastest growing status, is it going to be mostly dependent on the AUGMENT Injectable approval, or is there anything else you can do to return to faster growth in that segment?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Well, there looking at it in two ways, look at AUGMENT and then look at or what we call core bio. Last year I think our AUGMENT grew about 30% for the year. We think that's going to come down some in the mid-teens growth area for 2018. The core bio results have a lot to do with the growth of our core lower extremity products, our core products, because that's where those bio products are used. So that should pretty much mirror our core bio and core products should be close together. And as Lance has said, we think that, that should be in the mid single-digits for the year. But AUGMENT should be in the mid-teens. And we have not in our guidance given any incremental thought to the effect of AUGMENT Injectable because it's not approved, and we don't know when it will be approved. And so we'll see when that is approved and we might have some additional upside at that point in time. But we have no idea when that will happen.

Young Li - Barclays Capital, Inc.

All right. Great. Thank you.

Mike Matson - Needham & Co. LLC

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess, first I just wanted to ask about in the lower extremities business maybe you can elaborate on the steps that you've taken to try to improve the sales efforts in the ASC setting.

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah, Mike. It's Lance. I'll take a shot at that and then Bob can add. First thing is that Bob talked about was, expanding the sales force and getting more people focused on the core foot and ankle procedures, which are a lot of them are done in ASC setting. So that was step one. There are some things that we've identified that we need to do to be able to compete better in the ASC market. I would say we've not competed well at the ASC level. Some of these things are pretty straightforward, just have to do with how we manage inventory in and out of the ASC, how they want to be build by procedure. It's just a little bit different from a hospital. And we were very geared towards the historical way we've done it for hospitals, and we were just making it a little harder for ourselves. So we're in the process of addressing those things currently. And although not real complicated, we think it will help quite a bit. And then the last thing is the new products, and in particular, the Minimally Invasive is just geared perfectly for an ASC type procedure. And even already in the limited release, there's a lot of excitement about using that in the ASC setting. And so having a new product that you can go and talk to a customer about is always very helpful for driving new business. So we think those three things, expanded sales force, kind of removing some internal barriers, and then doing some new products will help us compete a lot better.

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah. I think, Mike, I'd also add is that it's a matter of focus. So a year ago, quite frankly, we did not have any sales reps focused solely on core products, which are basically the ASC products. Now, about half our sales force, actually 48% of our sales force is now focused on core products. And so in order to make a living, they have to sell them. And that the primary distribution point for that is becoming more and more the ASC setting. So I think that we have a good plan. This is one of our corporate Vital Few, one of the four, five things that we think is vital for us to achieve in 2018. And usually, when we have that amount of focus on something, we're pretty successful at it and I think we will be here also.

Mike Matson - Needham & Co. LLC

Okay. Thanks. And then just on AUGMENT injectable, I know you can't really give us any guidance around when you expect it to be approved. But what I was wondering is, clearly, you expect it to accelerate the growth of the biologics business. Is that growth benefit going to come from increased utilization and price? Are you expecting to get a price premium on this and get a mix benefit as it cannibalizes the regular AUGMENT product?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah. We think that it will cannibalize the regular AUGMENT product. I don't think pricing has been totally decided yet, but I don't think there'll be much of a change. The downside of having a price change is we'd have to go back to the bio-analysis committees at the institutions. We don't want to have to do that. So I think that pricing is probably going to be pretty close to what it is today. It will cannibalize our current product. But where we have launched injectable in our international markets, we have seen about a 30% uptick. The handling characteristics of the current AUGMENT with the crystals in the pace is pretty tough. And doctors do shy away from it and only tend to use it where they have pretty large voids to fill, whereas the injectable is much more suitable for a broad range of products, easier to use. And we expect that we will see increases, hopefully, similar to what we saw in international markets once this is on the market.

Mike Matson - Needham & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you.

Travis Steed - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks for taking the questions. So it sounded like you noted a little bit of your 2018 guidance for upper extremity, included some incremental headwind from competition in the second half. So maybe – are you assuming maybe a 1% to 2% headwind from the incremental competition? And also, maybe talk about how you're preparing your sales force in the U.S. to go up against the new stimulus shoulder, anything you're doing ahead of time to prepare for their launch.

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah. I think that the headwinds more are on tough comps for us versus last year. So we're saying mid to high-teens growth in U.S. shoulder for the year and higher growth in the beginning and lower growth in the end, but probably it's primarily because of the comps. We do anticipate people will try competitors' products. That's what they do, and we expect that. We have competed against these products internationally and have done very, very well. And I think that really the most important things are the quality of the products, the training, as well as BLUEPRINT, and no one has those things. And so when you add that all in, I think that even if people try competitors' stem-less product, which I anticipate some will, is that they're not going to be able to offer the full suite of assistance and products that we have, and we should be able to continue on our merry way and have super high growth rates.

Travis Steed - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Can you also talk about in the lower business, especially in the core where you brought in new reps, just talk about how the relationship building process is going? It seems like it could take a decent amount of time to disrupt some of these year's long relationships that they've had with some of the small distributors. And what's the value proposition that your new reps are leading with? And also, secondly, is there anything to note different in the market with total ankle reimbursement being better?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Well, the second part is on the total ankle, we anticipate this to be meaningful over time. It was just enacted in Q4. So I think that the reimbursement of total ankle will be meaningful over time. And since we have 70% market share, I think we will be the beneficiaries of that. Regarding the lower extremity sales force, you're right, is that relationships are still a big deal in orthopedics, and the reps that we have added are gaining ground we think, as we speak. We're three quarters into this now. We have a much wider range of products. We have new products. We have Minimally Invasive Surgery products. We have training that is second to none. And I think over time that we will be able to get back our foothold in the core business. And we're not looking for this to that we're going to be growing double market in core. All we need to do is get to market growth rates in 2018 which we think we have a really, really good shot at doing, and that's what our objective is. We have 100 more feet on the street. We have 48% of our total sales force now dedicated to selling core, we didn't have last year. So I think that we're doing everything we can to get this business really headed in the right direction. I feel very confident that we will.

Travis Steed - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Thanks for taking the questions.

Glenn John Novarro - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hi. Thanks for taking the questions. A couple of clarifying questions regarding lower extremities, Bob. First, in the past you've talked about the lower market growing I believe high single-digits, and you commented that where you're selling to has changed a bit. But for the most part is the end markets still growing high single-digits, and Wright is just losing market share because of this sales force disruption? That's my first question.

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah. I think that the market is 7% to 8% growth, Glenn. I think that's what we have said in the past. The latest information we have is that it's still that. Yes, we did lose some share in 2017. We intend to be back at market growth rates this year. And the disruption as well as the movement to ASCs that I think affected the business, and I think that with what we have now we're right on top of that and should be able to reverse that trend.

Glenn John Novarro - RBC Capital Markets LLC

And then just following off of Travis' question, it seems like, Bob, you are finally seeing some evidence that sales force productivity is picking up, because obviously there was no productivity in 2017 but we're two months into the year, and I don't know maybe your response to Travis I thought I heard maybe you saying that you started to see the early signs of productivity starting to kick in.

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah. I am here with what Lance said in his prepared remarks is that, January was pretty much a continuation of 2017, but February we saw pretty nice increases particularly in our total ankle business and some of our other parts of our business, and now actually we're in fiscal March started Monday, so it's too early to tell. But I think that we're headed in the right direction, and we will see increases throughout the year, and as we exit the year we're pretty confident that we should be back at market growth rates.

Glenn John Novarro - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. And then quickly, Lance for you, currency, are you assuming some currency benefit for 2018, or is it zero benefit for 2018 in currency is only a source of upside?

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah. We said our current guidance has about a 1 percentage point cushion to current rates. So if current rates were to hold that would be upside to the current number.

Glenn John Novarro - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. So just to be clear, based on current rates if everything stays the same, revenues from a reported basis could be 1% higher than your range.

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

That's correct.

Glenn John Novarro - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Thank you.

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Thank you, operator, and thank you for joining us today. I believe we are positioned well for the future success of our upper extremities, lower extremities and biologics business. We have focused sales organizations, highly differentiated products, robust future product development pipelines. I believe that these advantages will enable us to produce differentiated revenue growth and gross margins. I want to express my appreciation to our team for their efforts in Q4. I look forward to updating you on our next quarter earnings call. We appreciate your interest and your continued support. This concludes our call.

