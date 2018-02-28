GE: Following Recast, Credibility Is The Main Concern
- GE shareholders should not worry about the recast affecting the company's prospects: the past is the past.
- However, I think potential investors will be less inclined now to give General Electric a chance, as we wait for the next shoe to drop.
- I will continue to give preference to investments that are more grounded on solid fundamentals and predictable financial results.
The bad dream appears to have no end.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) has just announced the recasting of its 2016 and 2017 financial results. And no, the revision was not immaterial: EPS "will be lower by approximately $0.13 and $0.16, respectively, driven primarily by the required changes in accounting for long-term product service arrangements". For reference, GAAP per-share net profit/loss was $0.89 in 2016 and -$0.72 in 2017.
The past is the past...
On the glass-half full side of the argument, the historical changes should (1) be accounting-based only and have no impact to cash or total revenue recognized over the life of the service projects; and (2) have little-to-no negative effect on GE's future results and not much to do with the business prospects. If anything, to my second point, investors might see sales increase slightly in the future compared to previous expectations, as revenue shifts from past periods to the future.
So to investors worried about GE's ability to turn struggling segments like Power around or to increase its dividends in the future -- real, forward-looking concerns -- I would offer a word of comfort. Not that I think the Boston-based conglomerate is in a good position to do either. But I don't believe a restatement of past results should be an item of consideration for those looking to estimate what GE's share should be worth today, or whether investing in the stock now makes any sense.
...but GE's credibility is not looking any better
The problem, and this is at the core of my "stay away" investment thesis, is that potential investors will probably be less inclined now to give General Electric a chance. When even hard facts, like the financial results of prior years, are subject to re-assessment and adjustments, projecting the company's future becomes a nearly futile exercise.
I have little doubt about GE's commitment to operational and financial controls. I can attest first-hand, from my previous work experience, that General Electric has an army of talented and tireless internal auditors who scrub the company's ledgers and contracts year-round, looking for and fixing errors in service revenue recognition and addressing many other important accounting issues.
But a sizable recast will always be bad PR to the company issuing it. In the case of General Electric, the implications are even more dire because this particular matter piles up on top of recent developments that keep testing the patience of the company's investors -- from the sizable reinsurance-related write-offs to issues with the legacy subprime mortgage business and other liabilities.
My opinion on GE: stay away
Those who follow me know that I am somewhat of a fan of turnaround stories -- Target (TGT) and Nokia (NOK) being two of the most recent examples in my portfolio. But before I can trust that a recovery will take hold, I must see enough early signs that it is safe to buy shares and participate in the comeback.
In the case of GE, what I see more than anything else is a rabbit hole that continues to get larger and deeper. The company may survive the storm and reward courageous investors in the long term. But for now, a move to rake in beaten-down shares looks more like an attempt to catch a falling knife.
I will continue to give preference to investments that are more grounded on solid fundamentals and predictable financial results, and will continue to stay away from this name.
