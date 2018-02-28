Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) continues to disappoint investors despite arguably strong earnings and growing production. The fact of the matter is that despite the focus on higher-quality acreage, all of the fat earnings go into net capital investments, money spent to keep production flat.

Adjusted for that, the company is not really making money at levels in the low $60s; in fact, it is probably incurring some losses as a result of the sizable hedge losses and steep interest charges. This means that I continue to be cautious on Carrizo even after shares continue to lag.

Eagle Ford & Delaware Basin

Carrizo holds over 120,000 net acres in the two above-mentioned basins, which contain roughly 2,000 net drilling locations. The company claims that these Basins are among those offering the best returns, driven by great EUR and abundance of drilling locations, which deliver upon 30% IRR with oil at $45.

The truth is that the deal presentation looks like a sales pitch, containing a lot of positives if you simply browse through the slides. This comes after management has increased its focus on these higher-quality assets, while it has ditched assets located in basins that are less attractive.

While roughly two-thirds of the net acreage is held in the Eagle Ford, the presence in the Delaware Basin is much smaller. Despite the smaller acreage in the Delaware Basin, both geographic locations each contain about 1,000 undrilled locations. Yet, for now roughly three quarters of production comes from the Eagle Ford, mainly in the form of oil.

Quick Review Of Q4 Results

Carrizo reported fourth-quarter production of 62,400 BOE, a 39% increase compared to Q4 in the prior year, of which 65% was in the form of oil. Growth has been driven by increased drilling activity in the two Basins, as well as addition of acquired property, in part offset by divestitures.

The company reported revenues of $246.7 million on this production in the fourth quarter on which it reported a $13.0 million loss before taxes. Included in the expenses were $4.2 million in debt extinguishment costs, $18.5 million in interest expenses and an $86.1 million hedge loss. If we add back these expenses, Carrizo would have posted an operating profit of $96 million, or $78 million before taxes.

That corresponds to the adjusted pre-tax earnings number reported by the company, for an after-tax profit of $48 million, or $0.58 per share. Following the tax reform there is some upside to this number, to perhaps closer to $60 million a quarter, as oil companies have traditionally been big tax payers. If we annualize these results, annual earnings come in at close to $250 million a year, for earnings of $3 per share with 81 million shares outstanding.

That does not even include the impact of growing earnings on the back of the fact that oil prices have risen another $10 per barrel from Q4 of 2017 to the current moment. With production of 3.6 million barrels of oil per quarter, those increased realizations could boost sales by another $36 million, and the bottom line (after accounting for taxes and cost inflation) by perhaps another $10-15 million. This means that earnings might even approach $300 million a year, close to $3.50-4.00 per share.

Sounds Too Good To Be True

The reported earnings do not rhyme with a 15% decline in the share price to $15 per share as shares are down a great deal from $40 at the start of 2016, despite an improved oil price environment.

The problem with Carrizo (and many of its peers) is that large impairment charges taken in recent years create a distorted profit and loss account. Depreciation charges totaled $82 million in Q4 of 2017 and $263 million for all of last year. This was offset by $655 million in capital expenditures for all of 2017, as spending totaled $221 million in Q4 alone.

Based on the annual results, net capital investments (capital expenditures - depreciation charges) came in at close to $400 million per annum, which by the way was enough to grow production. Growing production has furthermore been aided by $500 million in net acquisitions (acquisitions - divestitures), which really distorts the picture.

More indicative is the outlook for 2018, which creates greater clarity in this respect. Capital spending is seen at $750-800 million in 2018, which assumes a double-digit increase in service costs. It's worrying that this budget will only be sufficient to report production of 58,500 BOE to 60,100 BOE per day, actually down from the Q4 production numbers. This can be explained by the harsh weather in Q1, which means that production is seen just below the 50,000 BOE mark in this quarter. If we account for that, production is fairly flat in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarters of 2018 compared to Q4 of 2017.

If we assume that production is flat this year, capital spending of up to $800 million is needed to keep production flat, while depreciation charges run at a rate of just $325 million based on the Q4 numbers. That suggests that net capital investments of $475 million are needed to keep production just flat.

With fourth-quarter adjusted operating profits totaling $96 million, and factoring in a pre-tax quarterly contribution of roughly $20 million based on higher realizations in Q1, pro-forma operating income runs at a rate of $450 million (before taking into account sizable interest charges). These earnings are entirely needed to fund the $475 million in net capital expenditures that the company needs to make to keep production flat.

It should be noted, however, that 75% of estimated oil production in 2018 has been hedged, which means that current realizations are not fully seen in the income line - in fact, sizable hedge losses might show up in Q1.

That means that net cash flows (free cash flows) are essentially 0, just to keep production flat, resulting in 0 economic earnings (before interest expenses). This means that net debt of a little over $1.6 billion will not come down either. The poor guidance relating to elevated capital spending, amidst flattish production growth (on a sequential basis) is probably the reason why shares are selling off quite aggressively towards $15, after having traded at $25 as recently as January.

What Now? Still Easy Avoid

In June of last year, I looked at the prospects for the business after the company bought more assets in the Delaware Basin. The company paid nearly $650 million to add 16,500 net acres which produce 8,000 BOE per day. I was skeptical about the purchase price and the decision to issue relatively large sums of shares at around $15 per share, just after shares lost two-thirds of their value in the first six months of 2017. This really made me question the capital allocation policies and qualities of management at the time.

Despite the great earnings power, I believe that investors should learn the lesson about earnings, net capital expenditures and all of this in relation to production numbers, before blindly reacting to reported earnings numbers that look really big in relation to the share price.

For me the situation is very clear: Carrizo remains an avoid for me.