Achaogen's (AKAO) CEO Blake Wise On Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Gary Loeb - General Counsel

Blake Wise - Chief Executive Officer

Kenneth Hillan - President, Research and Development

Janet Dorling - Chief Commercial Officer

Toby Schilke - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Chris Shibutani - Cowen and Company

Alan Carr - Needham and Company

Paul Matteis - Leerink Partners

Stephen Willey - Stifel Nicolaus

Na Fan - Wedbush Securities

Katherine Xu - William Blair

Kevin Kedra - Gabelli and Company

Difei Yang - Mizuho Securities

Ed Arce - H.C. Wainwright and Company

Presentation

Factual Inaccuracies in the Transcript were corrected and updated. (SeekingAlpha Transcript Team)

Operator

Good day. And welcome to the Achaogen Fourth Quarter and Year End Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Gary Loeb who is Achaogen’s General Counsel. Please go ahead.

Gary Loeb

Thank you. And thank you for joining us today. As a reminder, this conference will be available on our Web site, www.achaogen.com, for 30 days following the conference call.

Before we get started, just a reminder that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements. Other than historical facts, all statements in this presentation, including future results of operations and financial position, business strategy; prospective products, commercial opportunity, availability of funding, product approvals, clinical or regulatory pathways, timing of activities and likelihood of success for our activities, including the potential approval of plazomicin; our C-Scape program and future results of current and anticipated products, are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or are beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Our actual results and the events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

For a further description of these risks and uncertainties, as well as risks relating to our general business, see our Quarterly and Annual Reports including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, that is being filed today. Except as required by law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

This conference discusses products that are under clinical investigation, none of which have yet been approved for commercial use. Plazomicin and C-Scape are currently limited by Federal Law to investigational use. No representation is made as to its safety or effectiveness for the purpose for which they are being investigated.

Now, I'll turn over the call over to Blake Wise, Achaogen's CEO.

Blake Wise

Thanks, Gary. 2017 was a standout year for Achaogen and one in which we accomplished a great deal and gained considerable momentum. Starting with plazomicin, we achieved a couple of firsts this year. Plazomicin is the first ever antibacterial to be awarded FDA breakthrough therapy designation. The FDA's criteria for this designation require that it may treat a serious or life threatening condition and that the preliminary clinical evidence indicates a substantial improvement over existing therapy. We feel that this speaks volumes to our vision for plazomicin.

We submitted Achaogen's first NDA. Personally, this was the most gratifying milestone of the year, primarily because of the sheer dedication and teamwork that goes into a submission. Our submission has priority review for two treatment indications, complicated urinary tract infection and bloodstream infection and an assigned PDUFA date that is four months away.

On the commercial front, the team continues to execute on our pre-launch activities and is laying an appropriate foundation for the commercialization of plazomicin. I continue to be impressed with the commercial build out and have no doubt that the team will be ready to launch shortly after our potential approval. Since the positive news in January of the upgraded regulatory status at the Pfizer McPherson facility to voluntary action indicated or VAI, we believe we have a much clear regulatory path for the potential approval of plazomicin out of this facility.

With C-Scape, we initiated and completed our first human clinical trial in 2017. We reported positive top line results from that Phase 1 trial and we also shared the components that make up C-Scape. Kenneth will address the momentum that is building with C-Scape during his remarks. And finally, we strengthened the company financials. We completed an underwritten public offering of just over $120 million. We recently refinanced existing debt to gain an incremental $25 million in cash, and we added an additional $24 million in cash through our at the market program, or ATM.

On the collaboration front, in 2017, we received a commitment from the Gates Foundation for $20 million in grant funding and equity investment to support the development of monoclonal antibodies against Gram-negative bacteria. The progress at Achaogen has been impressive over the past year, and I don’t expect this to change in 2018. The company is focused on a handful of critical goals this year, which if successful, will further our forward momentum. Key catalysts include; the anticipated FDA advisory committee meeting for plazomicin; the potential approval and launch plazomicin; submission of the plazomicin MAA in the EU; and the advancement of the C-Scape program with the potential to commence a single Phase 3 trial later this year. For the conference call today, I will be joined by Kenneth Hillan, Janet Dorling, and Toby Schilke who will address R&D, commercial operations and finance in that order. Kenneth?

Kenneth Hillan

Thank you, Blake. Our success in serving patients and shareholders depends on two key factors, product differentiation and commercial execution. In my new role, my goal is to ensure that our research development medical affairs and technical operations initiatives leave the product candidates with outstanding product profile. I believe that we’ve done that plazomicin and we intend to build on this being with C-Scape.

Our goal is to develop C-Scape as an innovative oral option enabling outpatient treatment in multi-drug resistant UTI for an intravenous carbapenem might be a patient’s only option. I’d like to outline the progress we made recently towards achieving that goal. Last month, we announced the first clinical result from our C-scape program, and we also review the two drug components. We have combined two previously approved compound ceftibuten, a third generation cephalosporin with clavulanate, a beta-lactamase inhibitor or BLI.

As part of arriving at this unique formulation, we compared C-Scape with other drugs that are or were often used to treat infections due to extended patient beta-lactamase, known as ESBL producing isolate. For example, the combination of multicilin with clavulanate and/or ciprofloxacin. We also take the C-Scape against the large panel of alternatives BL BLI combination. And in every comparison we make, C-Scape’s potency combined with its unique PKPD properties stood out from the rest. This is important since with antibiotics preclinical models are highly predictive of efficacy against the target pathogens.

With the Phase 1 top line results that we announced last month, we also show that the combination was well tolerated across all doses studied in the Phase 1 trial with no drug-drug interaction between the two previously approved compounds when dosed in combination. C-Scape’s key potential part of differentiation is there’s a new oral option for patients with complicated urinary tract infections caused by ESBL producing organisms. We and others in the medical community recognized that these organisms are a growing threat for patients in hospitals and in the community, because there are lack of remaining oral treatment options for these patients.

A second key feature that distinguishes C-Scape from competitors in this space is our plan to pursue a streamline 505b2 development pathway. We’re now focused on meeting with FDA and European regulatory authorities to guide our final plan and if successful, the program should continue to gain considerable momentum this year.

Turning now to plazomicin. We’re pleased to announce that Thermo Fisher Scientific has received an Acceptance Review Notification for its 510 (k) submission to the FDA for its plazomicin assay, enabling therapeutic drug management or TDM. Monitoring plazomicin drug levels with precision and accuracy has been an important goal of ours. And with achievement of this regulatory milestone, we look forward to working with Thermo Fisher so that their plazomicin assay will be available for a product launch.

With the acceptance of the NDA, our anticipated advisory committee meeting is likely to be a little more than two months from now and our PDUFA date is just under fourth months away. Our preparations for the outcome are progressing quite well. Across the company, there is considerable experience with advisory committees and the team is looking forward to the meeting.

We’re preparing to highlight plazomicin’s points of differentiation, based primarily on data from EPIC and CARE, as well as the current unmet need that providers and patients face every day. As we prepare for potential approval and launch of plazomicin, our Medical Affairs Organization will play an important role in our scientific and medical communications. And as such, I would like to provide a high level summary of some of the progress we’ve made.

The field Medical Affairs team is now fully staffed with 12 medical scientists spanning all regions of the country. We’ve hired an experienced head of outcomes, research and quality of care. And this is a critical position in the generation and determination of the cycle data related to the clinical and economic value of plazomicin. We continue to develop the core communication tools that will be used by the field teams and the medical call center, which is currently being set up. And on the publication front, I am pleased to share that we’ve submitted Phase 3 manuscripts for both EPIC and CARE and numerous additional in-vitro and in-vivo that have been submitted for publications.

Looking forward, some additional priority initiatives include; supporting investor-initiated research and potential phase for strategic research priority; supporting various lives online and enduring continuing medical education activities; and continuing to build plazomicin’s pharmaco economic value story, which is critical to informing a budget impact model and cost effectiveness analysis for patients with serious complicated urinary tract infections and BSIs.

As part of our full year update, I am also happy to share that our research and early development teams have made exciting advances on multiple programs in the last year. Starting with our core anti-bacterial research efforts staff, if successful, would capitalize on the commercial infrastructure that we’re building for plazomicin. We have expanded our aminoglycoside synthetic chemistry capabilities to enable rapid synthesis in Structure-Activity Relationship or SAR casing to be determined, and we believe that this may allow us to widen the therapeutic window for this very important class of antibiotics.

If successful, this would enable the treatment of infections due to a broader range of gram-negative pathogens beyond Enterobacteriaceae, such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Acinetobacter baumannii. Our anti-bacterial antibody discovery program remains focused on identifying therapeutic and prophylactic antibodies against Acinetobacter. Our collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has enabled us to significantly expand our antibody discovery capabilities.

Outside of infectious disease, we’re pursuing a treatment for vascular leak conditions that underlie the pathogenesis of a number of important diseases. These include age-related macular generation and diabetic retinopathy, two of the most important causes of blindness. With assistance from our collaborators, we have discovered a diverse panel of fully functional human antibodies against the non-disclosed human targets that we believe play the essential role in vascular leak. We’re currently advancing these antibodies to in-vivo proof of concept studies for lead selection.

And finally, our team is working on potential non-opiod and OTT treatment options for pain. This program continues to make good progress and is focused on delivering an antibody based candidate that blocks the sodium ion channel NaV1.7. I'll now turn the call over to Janet to share progress in the plazomicin launch, including our commercial readiness and execution.

Janet Dorling

Thank you, Kenneth. As Kenneth said, our success depends upon product differentiation and commercial execution, and I'll be discussing both of these today. Let me first outline what I believe is special about plazomicin's potential product profile, after which I'll update you on our launch preparations for plazomicin.

Regarding the potential label, our NDA submission includes data in both PUCI and BSI. Should we succeed in getting BSI data in the label, it would be precedent setting and would uniquely allow our hospital account managers to discuss important indications with key stakeholders. Importantly, plazomicin would be the only product with a label that includes BSI due to certain Enterobacteriaceae along with an indication in PUCI. Also unique is the strength of our clinical and microbiological data. The care trial demonstrated a survival benefit in theory. We also have specifically favorable microbiological eradication and sustained efficacy in PUCI based on the EPIC trial.

In addition, we provide a strong clinical and PKPD package potentially support a favorable capability breakpoint covering greater than 90% of Enterobacteriaceae isolates, including multi-drug resistant strains. The combination of all these attributes exemplifies the strength and breadth of our data across multiple settings. Lastly, our projected dose of just once per day for 30 minutes is convenient for hospitals and optimal for outpatient parenteral antimicrobial treatment or OPAT in PUCI. As we hear in our market research and from the infectious disease community at large, once per day dosing is an important feature.

In conclusion, we continue to be encouraged by the medical community’s response to plazomicin's product profile. We attended the Society of Critical Care Medicine last weekend and had multiple engaging conversations about plazomicin, our projected launch and its differentiation from other treatment options, as I just outlined.

I will now update you on launch preparations, which we intend to do shortly after PDUFA assuming FDA approval on June 26th. Some of our focus areas and accomplishments are; we now have a fully built out commercial field management team with extensive hospital and infectious disease launch experience; we are bringing that considerable experience to planning the plazomicin launch; we have commenced a rigorous and important process of hiring approximately 60 hospital account managers, responsible for promoting plazomicin -- individual hospital accounts and hospital systems account directors, who'll be dedicated to hospitals systems and integrated delivery networks.

With regard to the hiring process, it's going extremely well so far. Our new hirers and candidates have expressed a great deal of interest in selling a product with plazomicin's strong product profile. And given the high level of interest in the open positions, we expect to hire quickly and ensure that the sales team is trained and ready to deploy in time for launch. We also continue to make progress on many key initiatives across the organizations that are critical to a successful launch, even since building infrastructure to manage our data and reporting, continue to work with partners on our solutions for antibiotic susceptibility testing and as Kenneth mentioned, working with Thermo Fischer to prepare for commercialization of their plazomicin assay for therapeutic drug management.

I’m extremely pleased with the progress we’ve made with our launch preparation so far. It’s an incredibly exciting time for the company and especially for our cross functional launch team as we plan to bring a new treatment option to market this year.

I will now turn the call over to Toby to discuss our financial results.

Toby Schilke

Thank you, Janet. As we prepare to launch Plazomicin and to start our Phase 3 C-Scape program, we continue to support the Company’s financial foundation, which I will discuss within the context of our financial results.

First of all, with regard to cash. As of December 31, 2017, we had $164.8 million in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. In addition, we had $9.7 million of restricted cash, mainly associated with the Gate Foundation collaboration and approximately $22 million in debt. Further, since January 1, 2018, we have added to our cash position in two ways. First, regarding our existing debt facility with Solar Capital; earlier this month, we refinanced this loan with Silicon Valley Bank, such that we lowered our interest rate, increased the size of the facility and extended the period of interest only payment. Second with our aftermarket or ATM program; we issued 2.1 million shares under the ATM for $24 million in net proceeds. We have utilized a full $30 million that was established with that ATM program.

Fourth quarter operating revenues were $1.9 million. As anticipated, fourth quarter revenue decreased by $8.9 million compared to the same period last year due to the successful completion of all funded activities and expenditure in our BARDA contracts for plazomicin development. Our fourth quarter operating expenses were $44 million, including $3.8 million in non-cash stock-based compensation.

In the fourth quarter, research and development expenses were $29.5 million, an increase of $11.6 million compared to the same period last year, driven by headcount growth, increased investment for plazomicin product supply and prelaunch activity, coupled with C-Scape clinical and early research initiative. I would like to point out that consistent with GAAP prior to the approval of plazomicin, manufacturing costs associated with the commercial drug supply are reported as a component of R&D expense.

General and administrative expenses were $14.5 million, an increase of $9.6 million during the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year as we have expanded our headcount and corporate footprint in preparation for plazomicin launch.

Looking forward, our project operating plans includes investing in the plazomicin launch, supporting C-Scape development, including the initiation of the Phase 3 program and continuing investment in our early stage pipeline. Based on our current operating assumptions, Achaogen is funded through 2018, including the key milestones of expected approval and launch of plazomicin.

I’ll not turn the call back to Blake for closing remarks.

Blake Wise

Thanks, Toby. New options to treat gram-negative bacterial infections are desperately needed. This is a public health challenge that is extensive and growing. Fortunately, in the last two years, progress has been made in the antibacterial space, by regulators, policy makers and drug developers, like Achaogen. As we are on the verge of our first potential approval and with additional candidates in development, I believe we are in an excellent position to benefit from an environment for an antibacterial drug development that continues to become more supportive.

I feel confident in our position as a leading antibacterial company with the potential to make a significant impact on the challenge posed by anti-microbial resistant. It is incredibly exciting and gratifying to think about the difference we can make to patients in need while delivering results to shareholders. We appreciate your continued support and we look forward to several important catalysts and an excellent year ahead.

With that, we will now take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we will go first with Chris Shibutani with Cowen.

Chris Shibutani

Quickly on C-Scape as that’s beginning to get a higher profile. Can you talk a little bit about the market opportunity, and also the regulatory path beyond the U.S.? In terms of the market opportunity, you identify in your slides that there is the step down and the confirmed set of infections there. Could you break that up between those two, because I think the duration of treatment is quite different? And then in the regulatory path in U.S., you’ve described the 505b2. Can you tell us what the requirements will be outside the U.S. for C-Scape? Thank you.

Blake Wise

Thanks, Chris and congratulations to you and your family, it’s all very exciting, following your kid. So to start with the market opportunity for C-Scape, yes, so we break it down in to confirmed and step down. And so the primary focus will be in complicated urinary tract infection that’s obviously is the focus of the development plan. And if you look at the rate of ESBL-producing Enterobacteriaceae in the urinary tract, it’s about 20% to 25% patients who have infections that are treated in the hospital can be expected to be ESBL positive. And so there are about 3 million patients treated in hospitals today for cUTI. So if you look at that rate of ESBL that leaves about 0.5 million patients, 500,000 patients who would be expected to have a confirmed complicated urinary tract infection due to any ESBL-producing isolate.

So that is the core focus and those patients would be expected to receive around 10 days of therapy. We see step down opportunity and when we thought and done market research, physicians have said look if there was an oral option for patients with ESBL infection outside of cUTI, blood stream infections, pneumonia, intra-abdominal infection, it would be very useful to have an agent to step down from IV therapy. So we see about another 150,000 patients who have potential for step down treatment and those patients would get roughly three days of therapy in the step down setting.

So that’s what we see in the U.S. from a hospital perspective. I will say there is significant problem with ESBL infections in the community as well. We are focused primarily in the hospital and that’s what the development plan is focused on in complicated cUTI. I think there is also potential to look deeper into the community where this is also a problem. And then on the regulatory path, I’ll have Kenneth comment both on the U.S. side I mean you also asked about our view.

Kenneth Hillan

Yes, thanks Blake and thanks Chris for the question. So in terms of the path forwards, as you already alluded to, we intend to follow a 505b2 pathway with the FDA and we have had prior discussions with them confirming that. We do plan or we do intend to have further discussions with the FDA during the course of this year as we finalize our plan for Phase 3. We'll also have the opportunity to talk to the EMA this year. We believe based on the guidance in the EMA for the development of antibiotics for high unmet medical needs the single Phase 3 study will also suffice a approval in the EU where you can also leverage much more data in terms of pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics as part of your submission package.

Chris Shibutani

And would it make sense also the fact that you've been having ongoing discussions with potential partners for plazomicin outside the U. S. and Europe that your discussions could include the C-Scape program given the potential for the timelines to be not too far apart.

Blake Wise

I'd say today we focused given where plazomicin is and our intention to file MAA in the EU this year those conversations have largely focused around plazomicin and not so much on C-Scape. It is -- obviously we're interested in the global opportunities for both. There's high unmet need for both therapies. So as we look forward, I think there's a really compelling and interesting opportunity for C-Scape outside the U.S. as there is for plazomicin.

Operator

And we'll go next to Alan Carr with Needham and Company.

Alan Carr

One, I guess, if you could talk a bit more about rationale for focusing on inpatient versus the outpatient community at this point for C-Scape. And then also you talked a bit about some of these earlier stage programs that are beyond infectious diseases. Can you talk a bit more about the rationale there and where you're going strategically with the case? Thanks.

Blake Wise

So I'll start with C-Scape. And maybe I would just say we well understand and know the acute unmet need in the hospital for C-Scape. You called it inpatient versus outpatient, so maybe clarify the whole point of C-Scape is to get people from needing to be an inpatient, so that they don't have to get admitted and treated with week’s worth of IV carbapenem therapy. So it’s getting patients and catching them potentially at less than the hospitalization that may be required from getting them into the outpatient setting. I think your question though is focusing on the hospital opportunity versus the community opportunity. And I would underscore that the program will be focused on complicated urinary tract infections. And there are a significant number of them in the hospital. We will have a hospital sales force built out with the launch of plazomicin.

So from a commercial infrastructure perspective, this will fit right on top of plazomicin. So there's a clear focus in the hospital there. I will say that we will, as we get closer to the Phase 3 program and ultimately a potential approval, try to understand even more what the potential on the community could like and whether there's an opportunity to access that community directly or there're, I suspect as we've done some market research, there are places where patients might congregate in the community. They may have cUTI, to the SPLs and it would make sense to try to capture some of that population there. But we'd have more work to do to understand what that opportunity looks like.

Kenneth Hillan

Alan, maybe I can just address your question around the pipeline. It's an exciting time. In terms of where the company positions itself, we clearly see ourselves becoming the leading antibacterial company focused on high unmet need for gram-negative infections. And I think we show that with our progress with plazomicin and with C-Scape. All of our small molecule discovery programs are focused on high unmet need, high gram-negative indications. But I think as you know with the investment that I highlighted and the script from the Gate Foundation and our antibody platform for discovery of antibacterial antibodies, we’ve also been able to now leverage that discovery platform to move into additional high unmet need indications.

We’ve also developed a number of important collaborations with Crystal Bioscience basically by Ligand Pharmaceuticals and with [indiscernible] giving us that the fully humanized antibodies from different platforms. But we’ve acquired that I think also with our internal expertise and knowledge in the area of vascular disorders, particularly around those who then include age related macular generation and diabetic retinopathy. We haven’t disclosed that specific target, but we think there is new biology in our antibody discovery platform even enables us to access that.

And then the second program around same, we clearly feel there’s a high unmet medical need for non-opioid antibiotic treatment than marrying that I think with our discovery platform and also some of our internal scientific expertise including channels we believe will leave an opportunity to make a difference there.

Alan Carr

I guess bigger picture, do you expect Achaogen to drift away from infectious diseases and leverage this progress that you’re making with antibodies? Is that where you might be headed, is that a first statement?

Kenneth Hillan

No, I think very much at our core, as I said we will that our goal is to be the leading antibacterial company. We feel there is a lot more that we can do and must do here. But we can be opportunistic as a company, particularly leveraging the science and leveraging the platforms that we built to begin to move -- begin to move into other areas of unmet medical needs, including the two that I outlined here.

Operator

We’ll go next to Paul Matteis with Leerink.

Unidentified Analyst

I have two, so one is on the recent McPherson update. So that seems to put the CMC risk associated with NDA review but basically mitigate that. Could there is still be any kinds delay to CMC given this short window between now and the PDUFA date. And secondarily, as you are having early payer discussions for the price point that you’re considering plazomicin for CRE, where do you think plazomicin tends to the UTI standard of care?

Blake Wise

So I’ll talk to the McPherson question and then I’ll have Janet talk to the pricing and payer dynamic. So on the McPherson side, the shift in facility being moved to voluntary action indicator VAI really what that does is that upgrade the regulatory status, allows then the potential for approval of products out of the facility where when under the warning letter that presented obviously, as you know, a significant challenge. And so your question about given its so near to our PDUFA date and whether there is any chance for delay, I would just say that with that change in status of the site, it’s now clear from a regulatory perspective where products can be approved. And in fact we have seen the first regulatory action out of that site with a product being approved.

So from the perspective of that specifically holding us up, I think the change in the facility status is what needed to happen for that path to be clear. Now obviously, we have to get through the remainder of the NDA review. If there are any preapproval inspections at the site, that is still to come. But the big event of being able to address the warning letter, we wouldn’t expect that given the timing of our PDUFA date to have any further impact. Janet?

Janet Dorling

On your question on payers, we haven’t given any guidance on pricing either the investment community and we haven’t discussed the price of plazomicin here. However, we’d just like to reiterate that we always guided to an analog in the antibiotic space being good about $1,000 per day. And we expect this to be used in both critical outpatients with CRE, as well as high risk ESBL patients. So we don’t see it as for broad use in cUTI, we expect for very limited patient population. And we think that will price the value given the unmet need in both of the settings.

Operator

We’ll go next to Stephen Willey with Stifel.

Stephen Willey

Just wondering Blake if maybe you can comment a little bit around the McPherson upgrade may or may not change the urgency with which you are now trying to still create redundancy at the Kalamazoo facility. And is that still something that you’re hoping to have online as a source of redundancy as it’s built in the side before the end of this year?

Blake Wise

And so to be clear, McPherson is the assumed sale facility for launch given the change in status of the site. So with that, we will continue with the Kalamazoo backup side. It’s industry practice to have risk mitigation systems in place such that you have redundancy at each key point of your supply chain. And so activities remain underway to qualify the Pfizer CentreOne site in Kalamazoo as a second source and a backup facility for plazomicin, our intension and expectation would be that we would launch out of McPherson.

Stephen Willey

And then Kenneth, I think you mentioned in your discussion of R&D activities, potentially pursuing some I guess strategic research priorities on the Phase 4 front, which I am guessing are plazomicin related. Is there anything you can, may be elaborate with respect to that, or are there any targeted studies that you might be looking at to further differentiate the compound?

Kenneth Hillan

Maybe I’ll start and I’ll actually hand over to Janet, she can provide an update real time from some of the things she’s been hearing from her recent attendance at the Society of Critical Care Medicine. Some key things in terms of plazomicin would be a study of combination of plazomicin with agents that we perhaps didn’t study in our Phase 3 clinical trials, particularly with some of the newer agents, which have recently being launched, so such as Avicas.

There’s great deal of interest in looking at the opportunity for combination therapy for plazomicin with additional antibiotics. I know those are certainly things we’d be interested in supporting. And understanding from the perspective of efficacy of what that might provide, but also from the potential for reducing the risk of emergence of resistance, which is as you probably have heard, has been published that happens with Avicas post its launch. So those are some of the key things that we’re thinking of. In addition, we’ll have pediatric studies. We’re also pursuing a study where we would look at plazomicin levels in patients with pneumonia to look plazomicin levels in those big patient populations.

Janet Dorling

Yes, I think I would echo what Kenneth said. We’ve heard repeated interest in using antibiotic for carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae in combination. So looking for things that are highly combinable, like an aminoglycoside in addition just hearing that the community is being resistant and a lot of times that is with the beta-lactam so looking for non beta-lactam options that could treat these critically ill patients with no other options.

Operator

We'll go next to Robert Driscoll with Wedbush.

Na Fan

First, just wondered if you could provide any thoughts on the uptake of plazomicin in HAP/VAP, given the limited data for these patients in the Care study? And then if you can follow that on with any thoughts on what has driven the growth of the ESBL market, i. e. if there is an analogous driver to increasing carbapenem use and the CRE market?

Kenneth Hillan

Just in terms of your question around pneumonia. While we did study or include some patients with pneumonia in the Care study, the numbers were very small and we're not intending at this stage certainly to seek an indication in patients with pneumonia. As I mentioned, we are interested and looking at plazomicin drug levels in patients with pneumonia but at this time, we certainly don't want to be giving any indication there.

Before I hand over to Blake on the ESBL question, but maybe just to mention one thing, in the same way that carbapenem drive carbapenem resistance use of third generation cephalosporins has been one of the key things we just driven the expansion of the extended spectrum beta-lactamases producing Enterobacteriaceae, those now often have to be treated in hospital with carbapenems. And so that's driving the carbapenem resistance. So that actually began with the ESBLs and that really has now driven what we see the carbapenem resistance.

Blake Wise

So I don't think anything further to add other than that. And we see, it’s sort of interesting if you look at the curve of the ESBL, so the resistance of third generation cephalosporins, you saw a dynamic where there was high single digit rates of resistance. And then through the course of not a large number of years, a significant growth up to now over 20% of [indiscernible] being resistant. And so now with CRE, we said in the U.S. that around 6% resistance in klebsiella for example and I think that is to suggest that the widening use of carbapenum is driving carbapenum resistance but that we are still very likely in the earlier days and infancy of CRE. So it's a problem that is likely to get worse over time.

Operator

We'll go next to Katherine Xu with William Blair.

Katherine Xu

I apologize if this was asked already. But can you just update us on the European partnerships for plazomicin, how that is going. And also for C-Scape, what is the strategy of your Phase 3, let's say successful Phase 3. What is your strategy going forward? I understand that would depend on where you figure the drug will be used, the community versus hospital. So would love to hear your thoughts there. And just lastly on R&D strategy. Can you Kenneth elaborate a little bit more on the core [indiscernible] Achaogen and how you came about those program the antibodies program specifically? That would be helpful, thank you.

Blake Wise

So I'll start with an update on ex-U.S. partnership. So we continue to see good interest from partners who are interested in licensing plazomicin outside the U.S. Our focus as I’ve talked I think in the last quarter remains on doing the right deal with the right partner that really maximizes the worldwide opportunity for plazomicin. So as you know, we’ll be submitting the MAA in the second half of 2018. So from a timing perspective, we have strategic flexibility on when we bring on our partner for Europe. So those discussions continue. But I’d say we don’t plan to give a lot of further guidance to our specifics partnering at this time other than good discussions continue.

On the C-Scape side, so you asked about strategy after Phase 3 and I think I’m assuming commercialization strategy, so maybe just to reiterate. Our plan will be the focus primarily on the hospital. And so we’ll be taking advantage of the hospital infrastructure that we’ll be building for plazomicin. As you know, we’ll be hiring about 60 hospital account managers to launch plazomicin. And then C-Scape would be expected to be focused in nearly all hospitals. So we will call on roughly a thousand hospitals. There is about 5,000 hospital universe. You would widen the focus for C-Scape given the prevalence of ESBL in pretty much hospitals, so might expect to roughly double the size of your sales force to take advantage of the opportunity for C-Scape.

So that is the focus in the commercial strategy and really the focus will be on patients with complicated urinary tract infections, so you can hopefully keep out of the hospital. And then I’ll pass it to Kenneth to talk more about pipeline. Kenneth?

Kenneth Hillan

Katherine, I think just to add on C-Scape on the development side. There is a potential there for lifecycle I think opportunities we haven’t given any specific guidance on that. I think it would really be driven by combination of the unmet need where sit with exclusivity or any potential future IP after the program. So hopefully something that we can discuss in the future but nothing I think specifically update on today.

In terms of the pipeline that we’re re building on the research not only development sides and I think some of the expense that we have there, maybe it’s just worth noting. I don’t like talking about myself but I did spend 17 years at Genentech and nine years of that was in research across the multitude of programs. And then I led all of the clinical therapeutic areas outside of oncology include aerogenes [indiscernible] So I think I certainly have an understanding of both the development and commercial spaces as well as the underlying science.

Janet and Blake being incredibly speeding, so that is the antibacterial space on the commercial side. And so we certainly have great partnership across the company. And of course that the core is really built on the foundation of our science our Chief Scientific Officer, Lee Swem, also spent time at Genentech, led a very interesting antibody discovery program there, actually couple of programs that went into the clinic. And it really, I believe the leaderships has enabled us I think to really expand our capabilities and research. He partners closely with Adrian Jubb who’s an MD, PhD, who leads our early development of organization.

Adrian also spent time at Genentech and actually headed or was involved in pretty much all of their, for example, angiogenesis program both in oncology but also outside of oncology. So we have a lot of expertise in certain areas, particularly in the angiogenesis field. But of course we don’t know everything there, so we collaborate with people on the outside. We have, I think a very strategic collaboration with Napoleone Ferrara. Napoleone is well known in the field of angiogenesis. He discovered VEGF and then subsequently Avastin and Lucentis, and he’s also on our scientific advisory board. And then on the NaV1.7, one is the genetic -- the underlying pathogenesis, the unmet need there.

But actually we also have one of our key scientists has worked [indiscernible] channels for quite some time, his posted off with [indiscernible] channel. So it gives us a lot of structural biology expertise to work with and combine that with our antibody platform. So it’s really I think integrating where we see unmet need and our ability as a company scientifically to make an impact.

Operator

We’ll go next to [indiscernible] with Guggenheim.

Unidentified Analyst

Two from me, first on plazomicin. In a post approval, how long do you expect the formulary inclusion process to take? And what would drive it, would it be mechanism, data label, anything specific there?

Janet Dorling

So I can’t give you a specific timeframe, because [indiscernible] have a wide variety timelines that they operate on. But they take a lot of things into account. I do think the data is the most important part. And then looking at how many options they have, I do think mechanism of action in this case could be important as there will be multiple agents on the market. And they will want to arm themselves with the broadest set of tools as they can to treat these critically ill patients.

Unidentified Analyst

And then the next one on C-Scape. Blake or Kenneth, could you discuss the dosage and administration schedule that you would take into the Phase 3? And do you expect that to be a non-inferiority study or is that going to be more like a PK study?

Kenneth Hillan

We actually haven’t discussed the dosage administration. Actually, when we announced the Phase 1 data, we also said that we would not be integrating that data into our PK PD modeling, which is really important for success with antibiotics. We’ve actually done a lot of that work now, but some of that is still ongoing as we planned for our Phase 3. So that’s why we haven’t shared that plan. But would anticipate being able to share more data as we go throughout the year.

Operator

And we’ll go next to Kevin Kedra with Gabelli.

Kevin Kedra

First, Kenneth or may be Blake, I know you’ve talked about getting ready for the potential ad comp coming up. Where do you see the FDA’s main points of concerns there that surround the advanced label. But is this the function of the language that they would be using on a label for something like that, or is it a concern about the size of the data set pre-specification. I guess, where do you see the real hang up that the FDA is likely to focus on ad com? And then secondly, wanted to ask about Europe, I know you mentioned you don’t to think much about where you are in partnership discussions. But do you believe that partners are recognizing the value of plasma and won’t be compensate you guys accordingly for that we have some great terms or something else on partnership in the antibiotic space with European assets? And if you don’t get the value that you believe that plasma is worth. Would you guys consider doing it yourself in Europe, or are you set on a headway partnership? Thanks.

Kenneth Hillan

So I can just -- I'll address the first part of that question then I’ll hand over to Blake to discuss on partnerships. So for the add com, we had no guidance from the FDA on what the topic might be. They simply stated that they are currently planning to hold an advisory meeting to discuss the application. We do believe it’s likely that the add com would be very much focused on the data from the CARE study with the potential for the BSI indication. As you know, the FDA granted a breakthrough therapy designation for plazomicin for that indication for certain Enterobacteriaceae.

And the reason I think that they would want to discuss that, because it really would be precedent setting at the FDA. But I think understanding some of the background context that goes into this, it’s important to understand that with the passage of the 21st Century Cures legislation last year that included LPAD legislation, which provides the FDA with more flexibility when considering antibiotics for high unmet medical needs to consider both benefit and risk. And we see the CARE study as really being a poster child to potentially enable them to reflect the legislature with a flexibility to potentially provide the legal as for plazomicin in patients with blood stream infections.

It will come with the -- assuming that we're successful with the limited use statement and that limited use statement speaks to patients with limited to no therapeutic options and it’s exactly the patients that we're talking about, patients with carboplatin resistance Enterobacteriaceae infection. So I would anticipate that would be a point of discussion. But we don't know at this stage -- we do expect as we go through the review cycle, particularly as we come to the mid-cycle, we'll be meeting with the FDA. And we’ll get more color about where their thinking is.

Blake Wise

And then I'll talk about your question about EU. And your question was first whether or not partners are recognizing value. And I guess I would say first that partners are absolutely recognizing the clinical value or the differentiation of the data that sits behind plazomicin program. And so that is what's most important, and it’s driven a lot of interest and conversations I think that we’ve talked about over the course of the last year.

And so how that then translates into economic value is I think the crux of your question, I am not going to say a lot more about it now other than to say we remain encouraged by the discussions that we have had and continue to have. But the point about whether we would go ourselves, and if we, in the end didn't see a deal that we were either happy with in terms of what the partners approach would be or if we thought that we could maximize value a different way, we've also consistently said that we wouldn't do what we consider to be a bad deal. And we would be open to other ways of making sure that patients around the world have access to a therapy like plazomicin. And so we will think creatively if that opportunity came our way to how we might commercialize in Europe if we decided not to go with the partner. But our core strategy remains that we would anticipate partnership outside the U.S. and focus our commercialization energy efforts and investment in the U.S.

Operator

And we'll go next to Difei Yang with Mizuho Securities.

Unidentified Analyst

Just on C-Scape, just wondering if you could -- when we could potentially expect initial data 2019?

Blake Wise

Can you clarify? I assume, you mean when Phase 3 data may come. So maybe I'll just answer it quickly just to say that it all depends of course on when you initiate the Phase 3. And if you look at similar Phase 3 trials in complicated urinary tract infections that has been recently, they’ve taken roughly 10 month to a year to enroll about a thousand patients. So it will depend on how many patients we end up deciding that will be required for the Phase 3, when the study starts and always it depends on what competition in the market looks depending other studies are being run. But that's a rough magnitude of how long it’s taken other studies to enroll.

Unidentified Analyst

And just maybe, I know you haven’t shared a lot yet but on the Phase 3 trial design. But how many patients maybe do you expect to enroll in total?

Blake Wise

So we haven’t given specific guidance in that so far, because we still have to have those pre Phase 3 meetings with the FDA and EME. But we would anticipate it being a larger study than the EPIC study potentially in the region of about a thousand patients. But we will still be working through that with regulators and we’ll obviously update before we start the study.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We’ll go next to Ed Arce with H.C. Wainwright and Company.

Ed Arce

First for Kenneth, we’ve got an update on C-Scape program. And I was wondering if you could discuss some of the competitive analysis that you talked in particular the BL BLI combinations that you’ve compared. And then secondly for Blake around the Thermo Fisher acceptance for the 510(k). Is there a specific date for that? And would that -- would you anticipate that coming in time for the plazo launch? And then lastly for Janet, if you could remind all of us for the launch of the number of reps you’re expecting and if that is contingent upon approval for hiring? And then I have a couple of follow ups.

Kenneth Hillan

It’s Kenneth and maybe I’ll go -- just a number of multifaceted question I’ll go reasonably quickly with the first part. So as I said earlier, we looked at existing drugs including combinations like amoxi-clav and ciprofloxacin, but we have looked at pretty much every BL BLI combination we could get our hands on. I don’t have the full list in front of me, but it was that combination of the microbiological base against the ESBLs, as well as the PKPD properties of the two components that C-Scape really cause it to stand out there from the race. So we looked at a wide different variety of potential combinations.

Blake Wise

And then on the timing of the 510 (k) from Thermo Fisher with the timing of the acceptance, we would anticipate if approved that we will be able to launch the product and then Thermo Fisher would be able to launch the PDM asset concurrently. So that those would be available to hospitals at the same time at launch.

Janet Dorling

And then finally on the hiring, so we are hiring around 60 field based commercial personnel and that includes the majority being hospital account managers which will focus on individual accounts and then a small number of hospital system account directors who will be looking at integrated delivery network in hospital systems. And we will be hiring them before launch, so they’ll be ready to be deployed, they’ll have been trained shortly after feedback.

Ed Arce

And then just couple of quick ones for Toby. You mentioned that you’re now funded through the end of 2018. Do you have a specific cash runway that you could share with us? And then lastly when do you expect to file the 10K? Thank you.

Toby Schilke

We expect to file the 10K shortly within the next date. We are not providing additional guidance right now different from our prepared remarks at this juncture for funding through 2018, because many of the things we’re talking about such as non-dilutive funding, partnership, timing and uptick of plazomicin, aren’t certain. In 2017, in the fourth quarter after the completion of our BARDA contract, we’d guide that our cash burden was $36 million. We expect that to ramp once the full sales team is on board as Janet mentioned and our C-Scape Phase 3 trial begins to occur.

Operator

And there are no further questions in the queue. I’ll turn the call back over to Blake Wise for any additional or closing remarks.

Blake Wise

Thank you for your questions. And thanks everyone for your support of Achaogen. We look forward to an exciting year ahead.

Operator

And this does conclude today’s call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.