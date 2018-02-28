AveXis' (AVXS) CEO Sean Nolan on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AveXis. (NASDAQ:AVXS) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2018 4:30 PM ET

This conference call is being recorded. To access the playback, please go to the investors and media section of the AveXis website at avexis.com.

I would like to remind callers that the information discussed on the call today is covered under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. I caution listeners that the Company’s management will be making forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by our forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in today’s press release and the Company’s SEC filings.

This afternoon we issued a press release detailing the content of today's call. A copy can be found within the Investors and Media section at AveXis.com along with slides corresponding with todays' call which we encourage you to download and use it to follow along as we discuss the update on our programs in Rett Syndrome and ALS presented today. We'll begin with prepared comments from our team, and then we will open the call for your questions.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to AveXis President and Chief Executive Officer, Sean Nolan.

Sean Nolan

Thank you, Jim. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. 2017 and the first weeks of 2018 have been marred by significant progress for AveXis. And I’ll start by briefly reminding everyone of some of our most recent highlights.

Early last month, following the receipt of AVXS from the end of Phase 1 meeting with the FDA, we announced our plans to request a pre BLA meeting in the second quarter of 2018.

As a reminder, the agency has provided a detailed information request roadmap of key items that need to be included in the BLA submission along with the real time, data submission process to the IND which we believe will serve to streamline both our communication and coordination with FDA and we believe our timeline [Indiscernible] pre BLA meeting and the future of BLA submission and review.

Surely thereafter we announced an amended agreement with REGENXBIO that expanded the exclusive worldwide license agreement to include their entire NAV platform for SMA.

This agreement allows us to explore new factors for sub-populations of SMA if needed and from a strategic perspective any company wishing to use [Indiscernible] for SMA must now seek AveXis’s permission to license the technology.

Importantly, the new agreement also permits the SMA license assignment by AveXis upon the change of control without consent from REGENXBIO. Additionally, we strengthened the balance sheet and completed the public offering with net proceeds of $431.9 million, which we intend to use to fund research, manufacturing, clinical activities, pre-commercial and licensing activities as well as for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Clinically, we initiated a Phase 1 trial of AVXS-101 and SMA Type 2 called STRONG. Using Intrathecal Delivery and Product from our GMP Commercial Process.

Two patients have been dosed to date, with a four-week interval between the dosing of the first three patients in each dose cohort for the trial protocol. With agreements on FDA, we also initiated screening for the remaining patients in the U.S. pivotal trial of AVXS-101 for SMA Type 1 known as STR1VE.

Following review of safety, data and early signals of efficacy from the first three patients dosed in this study. We are pleased to say five patients have been dosed in STR1VE to date.

Expanding our reach outside of the U.S. the European Pivotal trial of AVXS-101 and SMA Type 1 known as STR1VE EU is a single-arm trial expected to initiate in the first half of 2018 and enroll approximately 30 patients who are less than six months of age and naïve to SMA treatment.

STR1VE EU is designed to evaluate a one-time IV infusion of AVXS-101, including safety, event-free survival and achievement of the developmental milestone of sitting without support for 10 seconds.

Further clinical progress included the announcement of our plans to expand our clinical development program for AVXS-101 into new SMA’s populations.

This includes SPRINT, a multi cohort, multinational trial in Pre-Symptomatic patients with SMA Types 1, 2, 3. SPRINT is expected to initiate in the first half of 2018 and enroll approximately 44 patients with two, three and four copies of SMN2 who are less than six weeks of age and pre-symptomatic.

SPRINT is designed to evaluate appropriate clinical endpoints, including developmental milestones, survival, bulbar function, and safety of a one-time IV infusion of AVXS-101. The expansion of the clinical development program for SMA also includes REACH, the multination trial is expected to enroll approximately 50 patients between approximately six months and 18 years of age with SMA types one, two and three.

REACH is expected to initiate in late Q4, 2018 or early 2019. More trial detail will be provided at the time of study start. I’d like to turn to our pipeline that now extends beyond the study of SMA as outlined on slide three.

In June 2017, we obtained exclusive worldwide rights to rights to AAV9 from REGENXBIO for Rett syndrome and a genetic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS caused by mutations in the superoxide dismutase 1 known as the SOD1 gene.

We have previously licensed the preclinical data developed by our Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Brian Kaspar from Nationwide Children’s Hospital. These are rare, life-threatening, neurological monogenic diseases that have significant unmet need with either minimally effective or no available treatment options.

We plant to leverage our GMP manufacturing platform for these programs, which we believe could reduce overall development timelines.

I would now like to turn the call over to Dr. Brian Kaspar to provide more details on the pre clinical work for these programs and how and why we are so excited to begin clinical work. Brian?

Brian Kaspar

Thanks, Sean. As Sean said, Rett syndrome and genetic ALS are devastating conditions with significant needs and limited treatment options. Importantly, none of the current treatment options address the root cause of these monogenic diseases.

I am pleased to share with you today our preclinical research and an overview of our gene therapy approaches. Rett syndrome highlighted on slide four is a rare neuro developmental genetic disorder characterized by slowed growth, loss of normal movement and coordination and loss of communication skills.

In the majority of cases, Rett is caused by an X-linked dominant mutation in the methyl CpG binding protein 2 genes, known as the MECP2 gene. Because of this it predominantly affects females with approximately one in 10,000 female births in the U.S, having Rett.

Onset of signs and symptoms usually occurs early in life between six and 18 months of age. The median age and -- is approximately 2.7 years old. Hallmark symptoms include hand wringing or squeezing, clapping, rubbing, washing or hand to mouth movements. Rett is progressive with significant disability that include autistic like behaviors, breathing irregularities, feeding and swallowing difficulties, growth retardation and seizures.

As I mentioned before, current treatments for Rett are limited and only addressed disease related symptoms. AveXis is the only company investing in gene therapy to treat the underlying cause of Rett syndrome.

On slide five, you’ll see an overview of why we think AVXS-201 which is our gene therapy is well suited for the treatment of Rett. First, harnessing our five plus years of development on relative administration, AAV9 can be delivered by Intrathecal injection into the cerebrospinal fluid or CSF. We and others have shown the remarkable capacity for AAV9 to target neurons and astrocytes, cells affected in Rett syndrome, throughout the brain and spinal cord.

Rett syndrome is a disease that affects many areas of the brain. Our data in multiple species demonstrates that we have broad based targeting throughout all regions of the Central Nervous system using AAV9 and further that AAV9 is safe and well tolerated.

I would further like to highlight that we are encouraged by the initial safety observations in the first two patients enrolled in our SMA Type-2 strong study using this relative administration.

Second, the Self-complementary DNA technology in AVXS-201 enables rapid onset upon entering the nucleus of target cells, which is critical in these patients who are quickly deteriorating.

Third, a full copy of a stable functioning MECP-2 gene is introduced in for the cells nucleus. And finally, the engine of AVXS-201 in minimal MECP-2 promoter activates the [Indiscernible] and neurons and astrocytes for proper MECP-2 revivals. This is very important as too much MECP-2 is detrimental.

We have been pleased with the safety profile of AVXS-201 in multiple species including mice, and non-human primates.

Moving to our preclinical research on slide six, we observe that a one time CSF of AVXS-201 extended survival in MECP-2 Null Rett Mice. We have performed extensive dose ranging studies in these animals, using upto 30 animals in each dosing cohort.

As in many preclinical studies we have defined a non effective dose, a minimally effective dose and doses that extend the survival of the severe mouse model longer than those reported in the field with some animals living over 450 days.

In doses number three to six, median survival was more than 200 days, compared to 66 days for controlled animals highlighting the impressive increase in survival in a severed mouse model of the disease.

In addition to survival in the MECP-2 Null Mice, these animals develop significant behavioral abnormalities such as tremors, Gait abnormalities, Hind limb clasping along with core mobility in general appearance as highlighted on slide seven.

Untreated or controlled animal progress developing a worsening of phenotypes over approximately three months as depicted by the blackline. It is clear that rat animals treated with AVXS-201 significantly reduced by the behavioral abnormalities and this reduction was maintained overtime with animals showing only mild or minimal behavioral phenotypes.

Combined with the survival increase, we are highly encouraged by these results. I would also like to spend a minute highlighting the safety of AVSX-201. AVSX-201has been tested in wild type mice and nonhuman primates. Mice has been on drug over 400 days and AVSX-201 has been well tolerated in a wide range of doses.

Further, a cohort of non-human primates have been dosed with AVSX-201 and analyzed for 18 months. I am pleased to state that these studies also show a safety profile that is favorable. Transitioning now to ALS on slide eight. Genetic ALS is a rare neurodegenerative genetic disorder that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord, and leads to progressive degeneration of motor neurons.

The genetic form of ALS that we are investigating is caused by mutations in the gene that produces the copper zinc superoxide dismutase1 enzyme or SOD1. Genetic ALS affects 1000 to 2000 in the U.S. with 15% to 20% caused by mutations in SOD1.

The onset of the disease usually occurs in people between 40 and 70 years of age, with 50 probably being the median age of diagnosis.

Genetic ALS is progressive with significant disability including muscle weakness resulting in loss of the ability to speak, eat, move and eventually breathe, typically resulting in death within three to five years of diagnosis. Current treatment options only offer a marginal benefit.

On slide nine, you’ll see an overview of why we think AVXS-301 is well suited for the treatment of SOD1 ALS. As we’ve discussed, AAV9 delivered intrathecal targets to brain and spinal cord broadly, and I will highlight the importance that AAV9 targets not only neurons, motoneurons but also astrocytes and oligodendrocytes that are implicated in ALS.

Second, the cell complimentary DNA technology in AVXS-301 enables rapid onset upon entering the nucleus sub-target cells which is critical in these patients who are quickly deteriorating.

Third, the engine of AVXS-301 a telomerase 3 promoter drives the expression of a short hairpin RNAs or shRNA to suppress SOD1. Finally, a separate sequence ensures optimal vector size for proper packaging.

Moving to slide 10, in dose ranging studies in the G93A SOD1 mouse model of the disease we defined a non effective dose and with doses ending CSF delivery of AVXS-301 significantly improved survival in well powered studies.

In additional studies, we observed that a one-time administration of AVXS-301 extended survival in male and female ALS mice from approximately 130 days to more than 200 days, which to our knowledge is one of the longest extensions of survival in this model.

Further, published work from our laboratory with collaborators have shown significant extensions of survival and other model of genetics SOD1 ALS.

In addition to the improved survival, slide 11 shows AVXS-301 delayed motor impairment and maintain motor function in mice with ALS. Performing two motor function tests, testing the hind limb grip strength as well as Rotarod demonstrated that both male and female animals treated with AVXS-301 sustained their motor function throughout their life span of over 200 days compared to control treated animals that deteriorate between 110 to 130 days of age.

CD [ph] has been evaluated in mice treated with AVXS-301 with a favorable safety profile. We also evaluated the ability to dose barger [ph] species with AVXS-301 for the ability to expletively reduce SOD1 levels throughout the brain and spinal cord.

On Slide 12, you’ll see that AVXS-301 delivered by a single bolus injection at the lumbar-sacro enlargement with reduced SOD1 in a 10-year old nonhuman primate at all levels of the spinal cord, including the Lumbar, Thoracic and Cervical regions.

This is important, as reduction on SOD1 is required at all levels of the spinal cord. Further, this data is indicative that AAV9 is reducing SOD1 not only in motor neurons, but importantly other cell types such as astrocytes, and an abundant cell type in the brain and spinal cord and implicated in ALS disease progression.

In summary, preclinical data of the onetime CSF delivery of AAV9 gene therapy demonstrated the promising efficacy and safety in Rett syndrome and Genetic ALS. Specifically, gene therapy resulted in one of the longest living Rett syndrome and ALS mouse models reported to date, or surpassing 200 days median survival.

Treated Rett syndrome mice dissuades sustained reduction in behavioral abnormalities compared to untreated animals. Treated ALS mice displayed improved motor function compared to untreated animals, and the safety profile in mice and nonhuman primates indicated gene therapy appeared to be safe and well tolerated.

I will conclude that AveXis intends to submit IMV applications for AVXS-201 and AVXS-301 in late 2018 to early 2019. Importantly, AVXS-201 and access AVXS-301 leverage AveXis scalable manufacturing platform interchanging one plasmid.

Engineering runs at scale have been successfully completed for AVXS-201 and AVXS-301, a GMP campaign is nearly complete for AVXS-201 and is scheduled for AVXS-301. We look forward to building on this progress as we complete IND enabling studies.

I will now turn the call to our Chief Financial Officer Phil Donenberg to provide a financial update. Phil?

Phil Donenberg

Thank you, Brian. For the fourth quarter 2017, R&D expenses were $51.4 million, an increase of $33.1 million from the same period in 2016. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in clinical, manufacturing and research and development spending related to our clinical trials and clinical trials product manufacturing salaries and personnel related expenses driven by increased headcount across all research, development and manufacturing functions, license fees and other research and development expenses.

General and administrative expenses were $31.1 million, an increase of $23.9 million from the same period in 2016, primarily attributable to a loss we incurred on a non-cash common stock settlement and increases in pre-commercial marketing expenses salaries and personnel related costs driven by increased headcount across all general and administrative functions to support our overall growth and legal professional and consulting fees and other administrative costs.

Lastly, as of December 31, 2017 we had $324.1 million in cash and cash equivalents which I should point out does not include the 432 million in net proceeds from the January financing mentioned earlier by Sean.

With that, I’ll turn the call back to Sean.

Sean Nolan

[Indiscernible] on the momentum from 2017, 2018 is poised to be our most transformational year yet. We were on track to submit our request [ph] in the second quarter of 2018 for a pre BKLA meeting with the FDA for AVXS-101.

We intent to initiate a pivotal trial and estimate Type-1 in Europe, study AVXS-101 in new patient populations including a multinational presymptomatic SMA study in the first half of 2018 and s pediatric all commerce study in patients aged 6 months to 18 years with multiple types of SMA late quarter fourth quarter or early 2019.

And as outlined today, we are very excited about the preclinical work to date and have made great progress and the very high online diseases of [Indiscernible] and ALS including successful manufacturing runs leveraging the investors process which we believe can reduce overall development time, and anticipate IND submissions for Rett syndrome and genetic ALS, two devastating, rare, monogenic, neurological conditions late this year or early in 2019.

With that, I will now open the call to your questions. Operator, could you please poll for questions.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now open-up the lines for the question-and-answer portion of the call. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Salveen Richter with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open

Kevin Patel

This is Kevin Patel on for Salveen. Thank you for taking my question. For the Rett Syndrome in Genetic ALS programs, could you share what additional pre-clinical data you have on hand like the nonhuman primate data particularly for Rett, and you’ve announced some for genetic ALS and then what steps are remaining prior t o IND filing?

Sean Nolan

So Kevin just to make sure you are asking for just a summary of what’s been completed and then what’s on the list for [Indiscernible] before we submit the IND? Is that accurate?

Kevin Patel

Yes.

Sean Nolan

Okay, thank you. I would ask Dr. Kaspar to please take that question.

Brian Kaspar

Hi, Kevin. We have been in nonhuman primates with both of the Rett Syndrome program as well as our ALS program. We have tested the dosing parameters to ensure that the AVXS-201 and AVXS-301 is adequately targeting the brain and spinal cord in regions throughout that need to be required, targeted efficiently. Furthermore, we performed safety studies in both programs, in nonhuman primate s and have shown that both AVXS-201 and 301 are safe and well tolerated.

As I mentioned in the prepared statements, we have tested the safety of AVXS-201 or our Rett Syndrome program for up to 18 months in nonhuman primates, and it was safe and well tolerated.

As far as IND enabling studies. As you’ve seen we have performed significant studies in mice, in nonhuman primates, establishing the dosing, the safety as well as the efficacy. Furthermore, we are in the process of performing additional analytical evaluations and testing such as for example establishing a qualified digital droplet PCR analytical testing for these products to move forward.

Hopefully that provides you more color in to the planning stages that we’ve had for both programs.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tazeen Ahmad from Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Tazeen Ahmad

Hi, good afternoon, thanks for taking my questions. Maybe a question for Brian. We try to compare Rett and the generic form of ALS last year lean indication for SMA, can you tell us how easily these indications are diagnosed, but they are relative to SMA and as you move into the clinic, how long do you think it would take for you to advance these indications relative to the time it’s taken for SMA?

Sean Nolan

Yes, Tazeen, I think there’s a clinical aspect to that question, so maybe I could ask Suku to answer that for you.

Suku Nagendran

Yes, thanks Sean and Tazeen. So I just want to make sure I heard you correctly. So I think you had two components, I think you question is in, right, one was on the diagnostic, but second was on the preclinical to clinical translate ability, when compared the SMA program. Is that correct?

Sean Nolan

That is correct, Suku. I think Tazeen dropped off.

Suku Nagendran

Okay, let me stop with the preclinical to clinical translation. I mean, so if you look at the work that Brian and his team did in the different pre clinical models, in spinal muscular atrophy, the clinical studies that we have done and that are ongoing units that may, the preclinical to clinical translation I would say from a critical aspect have been one to one. And as Brian described, you know in his the prepared statement, the preclinical data both in Rett and ALS, I would say shows significant impact on the well accepted animal models in both disease state, when it comes to both survival as well as the biological impact of the gene therapies AVXS-201 and 301. So what I am anticipating is that once we get into the clinic to do first inhuman studies there obviously we study safety and dose findings, but where we will also be opportunistic when it comes to evaluating proof of concept of efficacy what my team would also hope to show is we see something similar the SMA program, where we can show hopefully one-to-one translation from the preclinical models to the clinical model as well.

So hopefully that answers that aspect of your question. Now when it comes to actual diagnosis of the diseases, let’s take Rett first. When you think of Rett, as Brian pointed out it’s a neuro developmental disorder which essentially means the central nervous system cells, neurons and other specific cells that are involved in this disease that do not undergo degeneration.

So essentially due to the defect in this specific genes, that AVXS-201 has the ability to replace and reactivate there is potential for many of these neurons and astrocytes and other relevant cells to be reactivated such that these children who go into what I consider kind of a clinical locked in space can hopefully be appropriately treated and reawakened such that they can become functionally appropriate and maybe if caught early enough, have even more greater clinical impact. We are very similar to what we have seen with spinal muscular atropy.

As far as the clinical diagnosis goes, there are experts in this field who are able to assess these children when it comes to cardinal [ph] clinical features for which there is a diagnostic definition and also that the genetic mutation can be identified using appropriate testing. So like any other disease that with a genetic defect, once there are treatment available, I think the aggressive diagnosis and early potential for intervention will evolve very similar to I think what we see in other disease there including SMA.

The ALS component of our program that Brian has described including the SOD1 mutation, I think that is a disease and a mutation that many physicians who have expertise in ALF are quite aware of and this type of mutation is seen not only in the familiar cases of ALF, but also sporadic ALS basement also can have the SOD1 mutation where you could potentially intervene with AVXS-301 once we collect the clinical data, but there is also thinking that in some forms of ALS where the primary mutation may not be or SOD1.

Now SOD1 secondary defect can also impact the progression of that form of ALS. So I guess what I’m trying to point out is that when it comes to ALS and SOD1 mutation, you know physicians who treat ALS are quite aware of this mutation, they can diagnose it not only clinically, but also from a genetic standpoint, but beyond that as we develop the therapy AveX is [Indiscernible] and bring it to the clinic, I see broader application as we collect more data such that we can also have a positive impact on ALS as well. I’ll stop there. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Ian Somaiya with BMO Capital Markets. Please state your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, thanks for taking the question. This is Steve [Indiscernible] for Ian. Wanted to dig in a little bit on the end points for your Type-2 trial and also the new pre-symptomatic Type 1, 2, 3 Sprint trial, so are you guys using Bailey’s scale for motor milestones as opposed to for example, WHO motor milestone definitions, and there’s obviously small differences in the definitions there. So the question I guess is, what has the FDA said about the distinction between the different skills and what has the EMA said, and are they aligned on the interchangeability of different scales or would it be a possibility that end point s in the U.S. versus an X-U.S. trial would diverge at the pivotal stage, just based on where these different scales are developed, in which populations they would be most appropriate for? Thank you.

Sean Nolan

Suku, would you mind taking that question please.

Suku Nagendran

Yes Sean. So the intrathecal trial, a STRONG, what I would clarify is -- remind everyone that it is a Phase 1, safety and dose finding study with proof-of-concept for efficacy show the definition that use, you know the ability to stands few seconds long or the ability to walk five steps or more, there is general agreement between the different regulatory agencies that if he can show consistent transformative impact on standing and walking regardless of the differences in definition between these different measures, the consistently by itself will I think be adequate for appropriate review driven by the data itself.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Mohit Bansal with Citigroup. Please state your question.

Mohit Bansal

Great. Thanks for taking my question. Just wanted to get an update on the previous trial for AVXS-101, at the last earnings call you mentioned that a few patient from initial trial have moved to SPINRAZA after the trial completion, could you please share any update there? And also the real question behind this is that if we know anything about the status of these patients in terms of how they were doing and whether or not patients are starting on SPINRAZA was it driven by concerned parents or they needed more efficacy there? Thank you.

Sean Nolan

Mohit, this is Sean. I’ll take the question. I would say that we really have no more additional information other than just to remind people that all of the patients who have decided to try SPINRAZA waited until they had completed the AveXis’s study. I would say as a parent, no parent would wait for an arbitrary date for study to stop before they would help your child that they thought there was deterioration.

So point two is that from our all of the endpoint measuring that we’ve done, the kids were not deteriorating, they were maintaining and actually achieving additional milestones, so there was no diminution of a fact based on the hard data that we have observed. What we've heard anecdotally from the community is that parents in the absence of definitive data on whether or not the combination would actually provide a benefit, made the decision to evaluate on their own whether there were some incremental benefit to adding SPINRAZA on top of gene therapy.

So from everything we know objectively this is not any read-through to effect of AVXS-101. I think it's more read through of parents trying to do everything they can to help their children which we completely understand and the data at this point time is completely subjective as to whether or not there is an effect. I would just say that it’s going to take probably six to 12 months of patients being on the combination before you could really assess if there is any type of an effect. And to our knowledge any patients that’s tried its early days. So really there's nothing more that we can provide in terms of information on this particular topic.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jim Birchenough with Wells Fargo. Please state your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. This is Yan [ph] dialing in for Jim. So, one quick question on the payer discussion if you may update and give us any update that you might have, and perhaps also for Brian, you mentioned the MECP2 when express that high dose maybe may have toxicity. So just curious for the dosing that you plan to take forward what is the level that you are targeting relative to wild type levels? Thanks.

Sean Nolan

I’ll take the second part of the payer discussion. For the MECP2 what we’ve done is to engineer a minimal MECP2 promoter that provides the proper amount of MECP2 expression in cells. We do not see any overt over expression with our delivery in mice nor in non-human primates and the safety has been quite strong in both of those species. So you’re correct on the aspect that too much MECP2 is not a good thing and that's why we spent very significant times in the design of AVXS-201 which includes this proper promoter that drives the expression at the doses that were utilizing to effectively target the brain and spinal cord and ultimately the central nervous system at proper levels.

Brian Kaspar

And I’ll take the question of the payers, what I would say a few things here. First of all from our perspective interfacing with payers over the last several years it’s been clear that they’re increasingly getting very very familiar with what gene therapy is, as there is more one-time therapies on the market, whether its [Indiscernible] out there, but they understand that the paradigm shifting you got a one-time treatment for potential lifetime of benefit.

They’re also telling us that for rare and orphan diseases they are looking at three to five year window for cost and then therefore value to the system which is a little bit different they used to have a shorter view and now they’re extending that little bit which would see is encouraging. And from our perspective it’s helpful that there's the benchmark of SPINRAZA because now what the peers do is rather than think in the abstract they know what they're paying for SPINRAZA, they know what the clinical data is for SPINRAZA as well as the route of administration and the other comparing our data in the context.

So we’re encouraged by the feedback that we’re hearing from payers, and that they’re essentially letting us know that the price that they has brought forward really has to tied a clinical value and that they’re proactively stating that they see differences on the datasets between SPINRAZA and AVXS-101and should AVXS-101 get to market, they do feel that pricing commensurate with that value is something that they would be expecting. So hopefully that gives you a little context to where we are right now. Operator, we can go to the next question.

Operator

The next question comes from David Lebowitz with Morgan Stanley. Please state your question.

David Lebowitz

Thank you very much for taking the question. My question is regarding the extension of the agreement with REGENX to cover other AAV vectors. Primarily should we expect to see candidates coming out of this arrangement beyond the AAV9 and so how would that candidate being studied versus AVXS-101?

Sean Nolan

Yes. I would say, first and foremost the results and the data that we’re generating with AAV9 in SMA we’re very pleased with orphan terms of the safety profile as well as the efficacy profile. What this allows us to do though is there maybe over the course of time we be may find that there are certain subtypes of patients that we can access with AAV9 as an example, we’ve highlighted that neutralizing antibodies are exceptionally rare in this group. But that could be something that we could look at addressing with a different serotype from the SMA NAV library at REGENX file.

I think the other aspect that was very important to us was that from a strategic perspective we’re very pleased with what we’ve brought in from REGENX. It’s hard to find something that works to target the right cells and is safe. We feel that we found that with AAV9 and what we’ve done we’ve also been able to protect ourselves and anyone who wanted to come into the SMA market and utilize of NAV vector would have to come through us on that. So for multiple reasons we’re very pleased with consummating this deal with REGENX.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Carter Gould with UBS. Please state your question.

Carter Gould

Good afternoon, guys. Thanks for taking the question. I guess for Suku or Brian, on the Rett Syndrome program thanks for all the details. Any thoughts on potential endpoints and the relative level agreement in the field and what those might be, I know there’s Rett clinical severity score, but is that the appropriate endpoint we thinking about with a gene therapy? Thank you.

Sean Nolan

You know I would ask Suku to please take that question and Brian can augment that answer.

Suku Nagendran

Yes. Thanks, Sean. So for Rett in the first in human studies we are looking at the different clinical scale as well as definition and we will provide more details when we’re ready to announce the first in human studies. And lot of this will also reflect. We have gathering expert opinion in the field as well to help us design the first in human trial. So all I can say stay tuned at this point in time. Brian?

Brian Kaspar

Yes. Thanks, Suku. I think I would just add on aspect that the field with preclinical models have shown that the mouse [ph] model of the disease can be treated early or even when animals are older one can treat those animals and diminish some of the severe phenotypes of those animals develop. So I think as Suku was talking earlier, Rett Syndrome is not a degenerative disease. It's rather a neuro-developmental. So the aspect that the neuron still exist and the cell types still exist at one after MECP2 restoration at the proper levels could have a clinical meaningful impact on patients for example seizures amongst other aspects, these girls stopped communicating, these girls become non-mobile in any improvements in this disease would be quite substantial. So I think you'll hear more as Suku mentioned about our clinical trial designs in the near future.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Vincent Chen with Bernstein. Your line is now open.

Vincent Chen

Thank you. Congrats on the progress and thanks for taking the question. Two very quick follow-up on SOD1 and Rett. For SOD1 in the non-human primates receiving the one-time CSF deliver presented on slide 12, how are the SOD1 levels in the brain and so the spinal cord affected. And then in the Rett podium follow-up on the earlier question, you mentioned too much MECP2 is dangerous. How tight is the therapeutic window and could interpatient variability and response to gene therapies become a potential issue here?

Brian Kaspar

Vincent, its Brian here. Excellent question. We are in the process of publishing more of the work. I’m looking at SOD1 levels throughout the Brain. But one thing that I can speak to is that we know that the motor cortex is involved in the disease of ALS and we know that AAV9 targets, the motor cortex, as well as other regions of the brain and that we have in non-human primates data that we continue to accumulate that shows that we are effectively knocking down SOD1 levels throughout the brain, including the motor cortex, as well as brainstem.

So more data is forthcoming and we will be happy to share that information. But we truly believe that our intrathecal route of administration is targeting all of the brain regions quite effectively. Regarding the two much MECP2 levels and looking at the window of safety margin and that there may be heterogeneity within patients. We have evaluated this quite extensively in our rodent [ph] models of the disease, but also in our safety studies.

And let me just say that we have tested AVXS-201 in wild type mice, but also in normal monkeys that have the proper amounts of MECP2 levels for their neuro-development and their maintenance throughout the lifespan. So we went into those wild type animals with our construct AVXS-201 and evaluated from a histopathologic but also of behavioral phenotype in both of those species. Now, we were extremely encouraged with the rodent model of the disease that we reduced and maintained all of these significant and severe phenotypes.

We’re also extremely encouraged that with AVXS-201 that we didn't cause a problem by the administration of AVXS-201 and we've looked quite extensively with behavioral phenotypes and we found none in treated animals with a AVXS-201 both in mice as well as the monkeys. Furthermore we have done extensive histopathological evaluation and found normal histopathology in our treated animals. Furthermore, we went in and looked on a single cell level for the expression levels of MECP2 and cells, and we’re extremely encouraged on the homogenous proper MECP2 levels that exist within the brain of these wild-type animals.

So for all those reasons we feel like our design of AVXS-201 has all the proper controls of the engine in place and we’ve tested it actually in models where we were actually have a disadvantage. These are wild-type animals with normal levels of the MECP2 protein and we found no problems. Hopefully that’s helpful information.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Gena Wang with Barclays. Your line is now open.

Gena Wang

Thank you for taking my questions. Maybe also two quick questions following Vincent’s questions; Brian you also comment on the safety up to 18 months in non-human primates in the normal monkeys and just wondering, what was the highest dose you used in mice and the monkeys and what was the – did you observed any dose limiting toxicity? And another quick questions regarding the ALS program also on slide 12, if SOD1 in mRNA reduction. What we see here is in the range of 80% to 95% reduction. Just wondering after how many days was this level of reduction observed. And based on your experience what level of SOD1 reduction will lead to clinical benefit?

Brian Kaspar

Hi, Gena. Excellent questions. Let me break it off on to the MECP2 levels and the safety and you’re question regarding the doses that we have tested. We have tested in both mice as well as non-human primate doses that would exceed what we would plan to move into human clinical trials in a Phase 1, 2 does ascending clinical trial. So we haven’t given exactly clarity on to the doses that we have tested. And this is something that we believe we will come out with through pre-reviewed publication in the near future.

But again we feel extremely confident in the safety profile for a long period of time up to 18 months in non-human primates. Regarding the SOD1 knockdown on slide 12, this is looking approximately three to four weeks post-injection up in knockdown levels in large species, the 10-year-old non-human primate. We were impressed at the level of knockdown that we achieve throughout the entire spinal cord and that I think is simply put all of our time and efforts on optimizing delivery by intrathecal route of administration has paid off. That we’re delivering into the right cells and broadly throughout the spinal cord that is allowing that knockdown.

Let me put finer clarity on the aspect of you said how much knockdown would be therapeutic -- would be a benefit? We have – I’ll give just some examples of the mouse model of the disease. Basically these animals are expressing very large copy numbers of the mutant SOD1 and actually if you reduce some of those copies, one reduces the amount of mutant protein in those animals and significantly change the course of those animals life spans. You know this is a keen to slightly more SMN in a Type 2 or a Type 3 patient would be quite beneficial to patients, meaning they are less severe than those with four example two copies of the SMN2 back up gene, this is quite analogous to the thoughts of reduction of SOD1 even a modest reduction of SOD2 at least from all of our preclinical studies demonstrates an improvement in survival. I would say that we are very encouraged by the annual results especially in the larger species that we have seen 80% to 90% knockdown of the SOD1 protein.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Raju Prasad with William Blair. Please state your question.

Raju Prasad

Thanks for taking the question. I just want a clarification on the IV dosing of AVXS-101, is there something in the preclinical models that gives you confidence in the fixed dose versus the weight-based dosing in the IV, is it more a function of the CSF volume in severe disease or something else in preclinical models, and then that same vein on 201,301 you’re looking to advance a fixed dose or more of a weight-based dosing?

Brian Kaspar

It’s Brian here. Excellent question. We have spend very significant amounts of time as you know on really establishing the proper dosing for intrathecal that gives us confidence that we’re providing our therapies to the broadest amount of cells throughout the entire brain and spinal cord. We have performed CSF delivery studies for all of these programs SMA, Rett as well as ALS. In the route of model so the disease with CSF delivery of performing dose ranging studies that have given us a lot of optimism for the ability to target cells and then to modify disease course in the rodent models of the disease.

We then took this to the next level and now multiple ages of non-human primates, where we got a very good understanding of the brain volume, of the spinal cord volume and size as well as the CSF volume. And we’ve establish these fixed doses in which we optimally provide the amount of gene therapeutic to effectively target the cells with these diseases that we’re targeting. So we do plan to build upon our experiences in the mice, in the non-human primates, in the pig models where we have been in CSF, but now in our interthecal trials that we’re in human clinical trials for the SMA Type 2 patients.

So I also want to note that 80% of the CSF volume is present by two to three years of age where a 100% of the neurons are present at birth, so it's not like we’re running after a moving target for the fixed number of cells that we’re trying to target effectively for all of these diseases by intrathecal route of administration. So you will see us moving forward again with fixed doses in the 201 as well as the 301 studies.

Sean Nolan

And the one thing I would add to is that there will be more information on the doses once we published the data as we get closer to the studies initiating, it’s more from a competitive perspective we don’t want to share that information at this point. Next question please.

Operator

Next question comes from Martin Auster with Credit Suisse. Please state your question.

Martin Auster

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the question. I have a couple of questions on the STRONG study in the Type 2 SMA population. First I guess could you remind us what you expect the time needed to achieve the primary endpoint for the younger patients of standing unsupported? And then I guess maybe if you could comment on what sort of variability you expect within that based on whether the patients maybe at the upper end of the age bracket of 24 months or maybe a younger patient who is six months old. What that timeframe to look like? And then finally I believe when Brian was discussing the Rett program, he said that the results from the initial two patients dose has been strong, have been encouraging, I was hoping maybe you can clarify or expand a little bit upon that?

Sean Nolan

I just a while watching that question and maybe start with the third, just how very high level what we can say about the first two patients that were dosed equally. And keep in mind there’s few patients.

Martin Auster

Yes. Thanks. So the two patients we have, dose been strong have shown what I would consider a good safety data as well as early signals of efficacy and I’m going to leave it at that because its very early and we need to accumulate more data before we formally disclose it at the medical meeting and then have the ability to discuss the clinical implications of what we are observing in STRONG.

Now to answer the second component of your question, the STRONG trial is design in a manner it has two cohorts, right, less than 24 month of age and 24 to 60 months of age. But in both cohorts these children will be followed for exactly 12 months post-dosing. So what we are anticipating is given that we think AVXS-101 addresses the root cause of the disease and is their important gene therapy given what we’ve shown in the Type l population, the younger the child days in the cohort, I think we will see potentially much quicker clinical impact.

So what I’m getting at is in the less than 24 month cohort, if we can intervene on child less than say 12 months of age. Hopefully we could see a child standing and even maybe walking. Again I’m speculating here in a six month period. While in the older population it may take longer but still the impact on Hammersmith could be quite significant compared to what we’ve seen in some of the other studies. Again, because we think we have a much important agent, but obviously we have to accumulate the data and then when we disclose the data, I think you know that can lead the discussion towards clinical relevance of our AVXS-101 gene therapy in the Type 2 SMA population.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Brian Abrahams with RBC Capital Markets. Please state your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon. This is Rick on for Brian. So we saw that the longer term follow-up study for patients who have been treated AVXS-101 was listed at clinic trial.gov early in February. Given that the long term durability and safety are still unknown for AAV based therapies, I was wondering – what plans are there to specifically access durability and safety during the long term study. And has the FDA ever indicated that you like to see minimum length of patient follow-up prior to AVXS 101 approval?

Sean Nolan

This is Sean. I’ll answer the second question, the answer is no. The FDA’s never ask for specific number of patients or duration of safety data. Suku, can you take the first question their relative to the long term safety studies, please.

Suku Nagendran

Yes. So, what I would address is also the question around the durability because the Phase 1 trial out of MCH, the two-year follow-up just concluded for the last patient in December of 2017 and we do plan to disclose the two-year post-dose data which conclude efficacy data that manage the medical meeting soon. So I would say stay tuned, because I thing that addresses one of your questions around continued impact and development of the child or the children in the trial.

Now the long term follow up trial per the protocol is essentially a safety long term follow-up study per NIH and FDA requirement and you can see this in their guidance document. So these children are being followed for a period of 15 years post dosing where their safety is being assess on a yearly basis, which includes the most recent milestones.

Operator

Our next question comes from Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord. Please state your question.

Sumant Kulkarni

Thanks for taking my questions. The first is on STRIVE, could you share me specific from what you mean by early signal of efficacy and roughly how many patients worth of data from STRIVE, would you have going into the pre-BLA meeting. And the second question is relatively rare but maybe low-tech financial one, what you expect to be the magnitude of your cash burn in 2018? And will the REGENX bio payments flow through R&D.

Sean Nolan

Suku, can you take the first question and Phil when Suku has done you can take the finance question, please?

Suku Nagendran

Yes. Thank Sean. So in STR1VE, we’ve dosed five children so far and when we have referred to that the children are performing from a safety and efficacy standpoint very similar to the children in the proposed therapeutic cohort in the Phase 1 study, what we’re referring to is the CHOP INTEND. If you remember, if you look at the New England Journal Publication, the second cohort in the first month had a very rapid increase in CHOP INTEND reaching around 10 points. And we’ve shown very clear that this early increase in CHOP INTEND in the second or the proposed therapeutic dose cohort directly correlate with these children reaching future milestone including the ability to sit on assisted 30 second or more.

So what we find very reassuring in these children who being dosed up to now in the STRIVE study is that consistent improvement in CHOP INTEND has been seen very quickly in that first months period which to us is very reassuring from a biologic activity of the GMP product as well as the clinical effectiveness of the GMP product.

Phil Donenberg

This is Phil Donenberg. The $80 million payment, upfront payment made to REGENX in January of 2018 will indeed go through R&D expense.

Operator

Thank you. And the last question in queue is from Yang [Indiscernible] Securities Please state your questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. Just a couple, so you would may comment with regards to a recently published the paper on high dose AAV9 vector? And how do you think about the issue on both short-term and long-term safety? Then secondarily what specifically to Rett Syndrome, at what point – time point do you think that you might be able to observe the maximum efficacy because some like Rett Syndrome is a slow developing disease. Thank you.

Brian Kaspar

Hi. It’s Brian. I’ll take the first question on the recently published manuscripts demonstrating the acute toxicity in both at non-human primates as well in pigs. First and foremost we have never seen any toxicities remotely close to those that have been reported in those two publications; AVXS-101 has went through a safety studies both mice as well as non-human primates, a systemic delivery as well as intrathecal delivery and is now in human clinical trials including our own GMP manufactured product that is in clinical trials and as Suku has mentioned it has been safe and well tolerated to-date.

So, there’s tremendous number of nuances and variances between those that are published versus AveXis’s own programs including manufacturing processes also AAV serotype. We utilized AAV9 and we and others have utilized AAV9 and it’s been safe and well tolerated. So I think there’s a lot unknows as to why those reports are demonstrating the toxicities but certainly people are paying – including us are paying close attention towards the safety of all gene therapeutics.

We have been again very encouraged in all of our programs of AVXS-101, 201 as well as 301 on the safety studies that we have performed in multiple species including again our human clinical trial results in patients – in SMA patients. As far as long-term safety, I would just like to highlight that we pay attention towards the safety of all gene therapeutics moving forward. I think we are encouraged by our human clinical trial data on the aspect that some of the patients in the Phase 1, 2 trial have been on AVXS-101 for four year, four plus years at this time point and it's been extremely well safe and well tolerated, so regarding the question about the timeframe as to how long it would take to see a therapeutic benefit in that Rett patient. And let me point to the preclinical studies that have been done over the course of multiple years, within not only my laboratory, but also of collaborators in the field of general. And I think that what’s extremely encouraging is the other results from colleagues and collaborators of my really seminal studies that have shown in the mouse model of the disease that one could turn on the proper levels of MECP-2 in a mouse model that either dies or has very significant aspects of the disease and the resulting outcome at least in the -- of the disease has been like turning on the light switch, meaning those animals have continued to survive and the very significant and severe disease phenotypes that the mice have shown have very quickly minimized themselves and the mice perform much better.

So that’s a mouse, that’s not a human and Suku feel free to opine, but I said what are the encouraging aspects of Rett syndrome, on my SMA and ALS where we are trying to beat the time clock for how many motor neurons still exist an early intervention is better before the motor neurons die.

In Rett Syndrome that does not appear to be the case. Neurons don’t appear to be lost over time. So what that ultimately means is that our targets that we are going after at least they are still existing. And now I think the big question in a human being, in a Rett patient, once you establish the proper levels of MECP-2 in those targets such as neurons, what will the response be in a human patient, will the mouse models that have prediction of translation of turning on the light switch and minimizing the disease phenotypes that the mice have.

So, that’s why we are trying to design these clinical trials in order for us to demonstrate that we are having a clinical meaningful affect and really doing this in a thoughtful manner first and foremost safety, but then designing those trials to try to establish whether we’re having a clinical meaningful effect for these patients.

Operator

