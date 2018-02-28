SendGrid's (SEND) CEO Sameer Dholakia on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SendGrid, Inc. (NYSE:SEND) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2018 5:00 PM ET

David Banks

Thank you, Rob. Really appreciate it. And thanks to our investors for joining us today for our fourth quarter 2017 earnings conference call. With me today are Sameer Dholakia, CEO; and Yancey Spruill, our CFO and COO.

Our commentary today will include certain non-GAAP financial measures and non-financial metrics such as adjusted net income, free cash flow and net dollar retention. Reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP results and outlook can be found in our earnings press release.

During the call, we may offer additional metrics to provide further insight into our business or results. This detail may or may not be provided in the future. The purpose of today's call is to provide you with information regarding our fourth quarter and year-end 2017 results. Some of our comments may contain forward-looking statements, which are based upon information available to us as of today's date and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Should any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should our assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual company results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. We encourage you to review our filings with the SEC for additional information on risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations.

On our call today, Sameer will provide high-level results for the quarter and the year and the road map for 2018. Yancey will then provide detail on our financial highlights and provide our outlook. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions.

With that, I'll turn it over to Sameer.

Sameer Dholakia

Thank you, David. I'm proud to report that we delivered solid fourth quarter and 2017 results, marked by strong revenue growth, increasing e-mail volumes, new customers and healthy operating and free cash flow.

For the quarter, revenue improved 38% to $31.7 million. We delivered $2.2 million of adjusted net income or as we refer to it, ANI, our best quarter of profitability ever and the sixth in a row. We also drove our third consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow with $136,000.

As evidence of the scale and reliability of our platform, we sent 132 billion e-mails in the quarter, an increase of 31% over Q4 2016. We averaged 1.4 billion e-mails per day, including our single largest volume day ever on Cyber Monday, when we delivered over 2.1 billion e-mails with more than 99% of them sent with median delivery times measured in under 4 seconds.

To give you a sense of the scale, we deliver 3x more e-mail every day than the total number of tweets per day globally. Our ability to send at these levels is proof that our investments to enable scalability and reliability in our platform continue to pay dividends.

For the full year 2017, revenue of $111.9 million was up 40%. Adjusted net income was nearly $3.4 million, a $4.8 million swing from negative $1.4 million that we delivered in 2016. And we were free cash flow positive for the first time ever on an annual basis at just under $400,000.

We grew customer count by 39% during 2017 to more than 63,000. And notably, in Q4, we added our 10,000th Marketing Campaigns customers, a significant milestone for a business that we launched just over 2 years ago.

We exited the year with our Email API product, delivering revenue at $100 million run rate and with Marketing Campaigns on a $20 million run rate. We also completed our first full year of offering expert professional services and built that into a nearly $4 million business exiting 2017. Importantly, a majority of those -- of that services revenue is recurring. Yancey will provide more detail during his discussion of our financial results.

During the year, we further developed our go-to-market strategy, continuing to focus on efficient, high leverage opportunities to acquire customers. We realized strong growth in our platform partner channel, which includes the likes of Microsoft Azure, Salesforce Heroku as well as many others. We believe this efficient go-to-market opportunity will continue to support our overall growth rate in 2018.

In short, we are very pleased with the financial and operating results for the year. I'm proud of our Gridders for continuing to deliver for our customers in a way that enables this kind of growth and the profitability, especially now on behalf of our public investors.

Turning to 2018. We're focused on 4 key imperatives across which we're driving several initiatives to build our business over the long term: first, profitably growing our business lines; second, expanding our market opportunities; third, driving operational excellence; and finally, investing in our team.

In 2017, we achieved key milestone levels for our Email API, Marketing Campaigns and services businesses. In 2018, we'll look to drive sustained growth and profitability across these core lines with new products and services and new features and functionality.

We're also investing to expand our market opportunity beyond our current focus areas with 2 key initiatives: one focused on incubating a new agency channel and a second aimed at delivering a new product to expand the value we offer to existing customers and that we believe will enhance our value proposition to attract new ones. We will look to continue to drive efficiency, scale and profitability across our business through a focus on operational excellence.

A key focus there will aim at optimizing the experience for our international customers outside of the United States who made up 36% of revenue during 2017. And finally, in order to position our company for sustained revenue growth and profitability, we will invest in our team by continuing to attract the best talent to the grid and creating a great work environment for our existing Gridders to do their best work every day.

I'm also pleased to announce that Anne Raimondi will be joining our Board of Directors later this quarter. Anne is an outstanding addition to our board with her extensive background in building, managing and growing companies in the tech sector.

Her recent experience at companies like Zendesk during their scaling phase from $100 million in revenue to nearly $0.5 billion will be invaluable to us as we march down the same path. Anne is another important addition to our Board of Directors, which we have evolved over the last year to support our transition from a VC-backed company to a public one. In that time, we've added 3 strong public company, large-scale technology executives and now Anne, to complement our 3 pre-IPO board members.

Before I turn it over to Yancey, I would be remiss if I didn't say just how excited we remain in the opportunity ahead since completing our successful initial public offering last November. In addition to enhancing our balance sheet, the IPO provides a path to liquidity for our pre-IPO investors and employees and provides an acquisition currency for strategic M&A in the future. We are well capitalized and are ready to execute this next phase of our company's evolution.

With that, let me turn it over to Yancey for more detail on our financials.

Yancey Spruill

Thank you, Sameer. We had a good fourth quarter capping a strong 2017 as we improved our key metrics across the board during the year. Importantly, I'm also very proud of our team executing well in Q4 despite the anticipation and execution of our IPO.

Q4 revenue of $31.7 million was up 38% year-over-year as growth was driven by a 39% year-over-year increase in our customer count to more than 63,000 and by a 31% increase in e-mail volume to 132 billion in the quarter. For the year, total revenue of $111.9 million was up 40%.

We continue to scale our business driven by a highly diverse customer base with little customer concentration as our top 10 customers remained approximately 10% of total 2017 revenue. Another highlight of our diverse customer base is that a little more than 1/3 of our revenue came from customers spending $10,000 or less with us.

1/3 of revenue came from customers spending between $10,000 and $100,000, and a little less than 1/3 came from those spending more than $100,000 with us. As we scale with this diversified customer base, we are increasing the number of our customers who are large and growing with more than 250 customers generating at least $50,000 in revenue in 2017.

A second key trend in Q4 and 2017 was that we realized aggregate price lift across our rapidly growing e-mail volume. Revenue per 1,000 e-mails sent increased year-over-year to just over $0.24 in the fourth quarter as we drove pricing leverage from the following 2 growth initiatives.

First, we saw a continuing product mix shift as our Marketing Campaigns service grew 112% in 2017. Marketing Campaigns carries roughly 3.5x the pricing compared with our Email API service. Marketing Campaigns contributed 16% of revenue in Q4 compared with 10% in Q4 of 2016.

Part of the Marketing Campaigns uplift related to our decision to sunset a predecessor e-mail marketing solution, which contributed 8% of revenue in Q4 2016 but less than 1% in Q4 2017. Since launch, a majority of the legacy marketing services customers have migrated to our higher priced Marketing Campaigns service.

The second driver of pricing leverage was our Expert Services offerings, which grew nearly threefold year-over-year in Q4 and contributed nearly 3% of revenue compared with about 1.5% in Q4 2016.

Expert Services does not directly include a transactional e-mail sending element and therefore, add significant leverage on our e-mail volume. The extension of our product and service offerings are finding value across our customer base and illustrate the power and scalability of our platform.

Also driving revenue growth was continued improvement from our large customer cohort as our subscription net dollar retention rate or NDR was 116% in the quarter, up 200 basis points year-over-year. We believe NDR is a key indicator that speaks to the stickiness of our services and organic growth across our existing customer base.

NDR for the full year 2017 was 117%, up 600 basis points as compared to full year 2016. Gross margin in the quarter was 74.3%. Gross margin declined somewhat year-over-year in Q4 due to a particularly strong fourth quarter 2016 gross margin of 75.7%.

The Q4 2017 result was expected and was due to investments in capacity to support our multi-product volume growth. We are excited about the performance of those investments during our seasonally strong Q4 volume, which we delivered at dramatically improved rates with no service disruptions that included sending well over 2 billion emails on Cyber Monday.

Gross margin for the full year was 73.6% compared with 73% in 2016, demonstrating our continued commitment to delivering increasing efficiency, scale and leverage to support our profitable growth. GAAP operating expenses increased 40% in the quarter to $24.9 million.

Expense growth was driven by higher G&A primarily due to increased expenses resulting from our IPO and an increase in R&D spending in the quarter as we added resources in order to support our 2018 growth initiatives.

An important element of our profitability is the operating leverage related to our highly efficient go-to-market and customer acquisition model with sales and marketing expense representing only 24% of revenue this quarter, an improvement of 410 basis points from Q4 2016.

GAAP net loss in the quarter was $1.5 million compared with a loss of $425,000 in Q4 2016. This quarterly loss was driven primarily by onetime IPO-related expenses of approximately $900,000. In Q4, we achieved our sixth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted net income and at $2.2 million, this was our strongest quarter of adjusted net income generation ever by a wide margin.

As a reminder, adjusted net income is GAAP net income less adjustments for stock compensation, IPO expenses and certain non-recurring and non-cash expenses. For the year, GAAP net loss was $6.3 million compared with $3.9 million in 2016.

Primary contributors to their higher net loss were $3 million increase in stock compensation expense to $5 million and $1.9 million of IPO-related expenses. Adjusted net income for the year was just under $3.4 million, our first full year of profitability on this metric compared with an adjusted net loss of $1.4 million in 2016.

Free cash flow in the quarter was $136,000, a $1.4 million improvement from the prior year. Full year free cash flow was nearly $400,000, a $2.8 million improvement compared with 2016.

Over the first half of this year, we are upgrading our California office footprints and expect those investments to modestly consume cash during that period. We expect to return to positive free cash flow during the second half of 2018 as those activities are completed.

For 2018, we are guiding revenue in a range of $139 million to $141 million, growth of 25% at the midpoint with adjusted net income of between $2 million and $4 million. For Q1, we expect revenue in a range of $31.9 million to $32.1 million, up 29% compared with Q1 2017 with breakeven adjusted net income.

Not included in our adjusted net income calculation is between $2 million and $2.5 million of stock compensation expense, $100,000 of amortization expense and just under $100,000 of M&A and restructuring costs.

We expect normal seasonality to our revenue throughout this year with Q1 slightly higher than usual on a proportionate basis. We continue to expect a quarterly progression with Q1 to be our lowest percentage of full year revenue mix and Q4 to be our highest mix of 2018 revenue. Related to our quarterly progression in revenue, we also expect our gross margins to be lowest in Q1 and highest in Q4 with fluctuations during the year based upon the timing of our investments and revenue growth.

With respect to our operating expense base, we are investing in enhancements to our existing products and also on new product initiatives that we expect will keep our R&D expense levels roughly flat as a percent of revenue in the first half of 2018.

Similarly, we expect new channel initiatives will keep sales and marketing spending levels relatively flat as a percent of revenue in the first half of this year. We then expect to generate expense leverage on R&D and sales and marketing in the back half of 2018.

With respect to G&A expense, in early 2018, we are absorbing meaningful step-ups in costs related to becoming a public company late last year. However, we expect to generate G&A leverage with sequential revenue growth over the course of this year, particularly in the second half.

With that, we'll open it up to your questions.

Your first question comes from the line of Mark Murphy from JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Albert Chi

Albert Chi

Hi. This is Albert Chi on for Mark Murphy, actually, congratulations on the other results. So I wanted to ask about SendGrid's single-day record for e-mails sent on Cyber Monday. So what would you say this means for the staying power of e-mails with customers? And can we look at it as proof that e-mail is going to be around for a very long time?

Sameer Dholakia

Yes. Thanks, Alex. This is Sameer. And we would certainly argue it as one of many data points that reinforce the power of e-mail as the center of gravity of digital communications. And yes, when you look at the ROI that e-mail delivers to marketers, they're getting $38 for every $1 they invest in e-mail.

That is a channel that we believe is going to continue to be healthy and vibrant. The number of e-mail addresses globally continues to increase. So we absolutely believe, when you see that continued sustained growth, that e-mail is here to stay.

Albert Chi

Okay, great. And moving on to Marketing Campaigns. I just want to ask about the strength. Is that coming from new customers? Are you displacing any other solutions? And what sort of overlap is there currently with your traditional e-mail customers? And I know you had mentioned some migrations, but any sort of color there would be helpful.

Sameer Dholakia

Yes, thanks, Albert. The 3 buckets that we look at for the -- the customer composition of those 10,000 plus paying customers in our Marketing Campaigns product, certainly, they're the net new.

And that's a little over half of the customers are net new, and just under half are coming from either our install base that is, as noted earlier, very large, 63,000 in total, 57-ish thousand of them that are using just the API product and so a significant amount of folks that are graduating or upgrading to include both products.

And then as you mentioned and you probably saw on the materials, we did have the sunset of a legacy product, our previous e-mail delivery service, and we did see significant migrations over from that as well.

That was about 18% or so of the customer count. And so we're seeing a healthy mix, Albert, in short between net new customers as well as customers in our broad install base adopting the product.

Albert Chi

Okay, great. Thank you

Your next question comes from the line of Bhavan Suri from William Blair. Your line is open.

Bhavan Suri

Bhavan Suri

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. And congrats. Great quarter there. Maybe just touching on a strategic offering. I know you guys touched a little bit on partners. But just as you think about partners here, just a little more around how that's playing out.

And so as you think about sort of what that could mean ultimately for the business, and if you think about how much the business flows through third-party partners today, how does that direct versus indirect mix change, again, not maybe over a few quarters but over the next few years just enough to understand, Sameer, how you think about that part of the business?

Sameer Dholakia

Yes. Thanks, Bhavan. The partner channel is an important one for us principally because, as you know about us, we like the low-cost, highly efficient ways of acquiring customers. And that's certainly true of our self-service model in general. The platform partners provide the same, folks like Google Cloud Platform and Azure and Heroku and others.

And now as a percent of our total revenue, I would note that it's quite small. It's mid-single digits, probably about 5%. And I do think there are some secular trends there that are great tailwinds. I do believe the public clouds will continue to scale, and we will scale along with them.

They'll be a great place for us to acquire those customers. But I wouldn't expect the mix to radically change over the coming -- in the near to medium term, maybe it goes from mid-single digits to high single digits over the next couple of years. But that would be my perspective there.

Bhavan Suri

Got it. And just a quick follow-up. You touched on public cloud, and obviously, we just happen to have a lot of questions from investors just about the relationship with Amazon. And obviously, we understand you might run on the AWS, but [leading off where] this doesn't really impact its low end.

But love to get some color on sort of just an update on the partnership. And then so what kind of customers might come through that channel? Just some color on that will be helpful.

Sameer Dholakia

Yes, thanks, Bhavan. The AWS relationship is off to a great start that we consummated in late last year. Certainly, from a -- our engineering team perspective, really finding ways in which we can deliver accelerated velocity and productivity gains as a customer. As a partner, we've been doing some great work together, still very much in the early days of that, but we are now featured prominently in their AWS marketplace.

A lot of interesting go-to-market activities planned. I think most important for us is to ensure a high degree of visibility for SendGrid within the broad AWS ecosystem and developers around the world that are a part of that. And as we mentioned during the road show, AWS is -- has been in this market for 6 plus years.

We were a small $6 million a year startup when they entered. That Email API business, as I mentioned, is now over $100 million run rate and scaling, so we're very confident in the differentiated service we offer.

Bhavan Suri

Got it. Got it. One quick one for Yancey. Can't leave him out of this obviously, but one of the unique things about you guys, obviously positive operating profits. Yancey, just how do you view the cadence of that over the next 2 years? And what would be the puts and takes as you think about sort of given the growth, just in pure, just Email API, and obviously, sort of investment in the layers you might add to it broadly speaking.

So let's just say omni-channel and things like that. Just the cadence and how you think about puts and takes on operating profit, again, not for the year, but over the next 3 to 5 will be helpful.

Yancey Spruill

Well, philosophically are aligned around driving a profitably growing business, and that's a choice that we've made to manage the business to prioritize our resources and our capital to the highest and best use. So that -- So just starting there. As we manage over time, in any given period, so on a quarterly basis, we may change the pace of investments.

So we're not trying to optimize for orders. We're certainly trying to optimize for the longer term. I would say that we would be profitable in each individual year. But tending -- given the revenue seasonality where revenue's lowest early in their and highest at the end the year, we tend to pace our investments, as we just said, early in the year.

So you may see some quarterly fluctuations, but we simply are focused on longer-term value creation in terms of maximizing growth and profitability. And as it relates to any individual, whether it's a product or a channel, we'll prioritize those accordingly and build the business in a way that allows us to be profitable on an annual basis with fluctuations in between the years.

Bhavan Suri

Got it. Thanks for the color guys. And congrats. Nice job.

Yancey Spruill

Thank you

Your next question comes from the line of Alex Zukin from Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Alex Zukin

Alex Zukin

Hey, guys. Congratulations on a great first public [ph] quarter at the box. Maybe one for Sameer and one, Yancey. Sameer, could you speak to maybe any of the marquee wins you saw in the quarter? And in those wins, what was the kind of primary reason that you won against the competition? And has the IPO had kind of any halo effect for you guys from a marketing and branding perspective that you'd been able to observe so far?

Sameer Dholakia

Yes. Thanks, Alex. With our go-to-market model, principally focused in the self-service channel and the scale of that acquisition engine, where we're adding hundreds, if not, north of 1,000 paying customers retained every single month, the individual wins are less critical for us as we focus on more of the mechanisms by which we get them, ensuring that the -- and the second part of your question, the reasons for them selecting us remain strong, the differentiation points. And we always come back to the same set of core differentiators.

One is deliverability. Getting their e-mail into the inbox, wanted mail, getting to the recipients is paramount. E-mail is a business driver for our customers. Those password reset e-mails have to get there, but so do the marketing e-mails. So they care about deliverability as one, and we do that distinctively well, 94% on average for us against an industry average of 80%.

We do scale unlike virtually any other player in the industry, over 1 billion plus e-mails every single day, and so they know that they can scale with us. And then finally, our people, support and expert services to help them through this very confusing landscape of e-mail rules and policies and practices that the average developer or marketer's simply not deeply familiar with and need guidance with.

So those differentiators continue to drive why people are selecting us. We don't -- I would say in terms of the brand visibility for SendGrid since the IPO certainly has been elevated. We're tracking our unaided brand awareness that has gone up as a result, I think, of the IPO. We certainly plan to build upon that.

The more traditional enterprises, I would say, they've been coming to us over the past years. We have over 500 traditional enterprise customers that have come to us, and we expect that'll continue to happen and as you say, probably with -- at an increasing rate given the brand elevation.

Alex Zukin

Got it. And Yancey, if we think about the guidance for fiscal '18, what's the right way to think about the levers around e-mail volume or the underpinnings there with respect to e-mail volume growth versus pricing?

And maybe just refresh us on the seasonality. I know you talked a little bit about revenue seasonality and margin seasonality. But just e-mail volume seasonality, anything we should be mindful of when modeling?

Yancey Spruill

So thanks, Alex. The e-mail seasonality and revenue seasonality will correlate very highly, Q4 being the peak, Q1 being the trough, and we sequentially grow throughout the year. So that will be the same for e-mail and revenue. And in terms of how we -- sorry, what's the other part of his question?

Sameer Dholakia

It was about -- I'm sorry.

Yancey Spruill

Alex, can you repeat the question?

Alex Zukin

Yes. Just how we should think about kind of e-mail volume growth versus price increase in the model for fiscal '18 from a guidance perspective?

Yancey Spruill

Yes. So revenue tracks pretty closely to e-mail volume. As it relates to pricing and the correlation to e-mail volume, as our Marketing Campaigns mix increases as well as services, and services does not tie -- a majority of which is recurring but does not tie to e-mail volume, we get a lot of leverage on our e-mail volume in the aggregate as services grows.

And then the mix of Marketing Campaigns, which is roughly 3.5x for $1 of revenue for the core API business, as those grow over time, we'll see pricing leverage on our aggregate e-mail volume, is the way to think about that. And then it'll pace during the year as e-mail volume ramps during the year sequentially.

Alex Zukin

Perfect. Thanks, guys.

Yancey Spruill

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Brent Bracelin from KeyBanc Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Brent Bracelin

Brent Bracelin

Thank you and good afternoon. I have a couple of questions for Sameer and for Yancey. Sameer, let's start with the Marketing Campaign Business. Obviously, really strong growth here in Q4. Looked like growth actually accelerated to the now $20 million kind of run rate. I understand there was a tailwind as you convert some of the customers over.

But what's to the right organic growth rate for that business as you go into 2018 and 2019? And how big could that Marketing Campaign business become over time looking out 3 to 5 years? Do you think this could be as big or bigger than the Email API business? Any color there will be helpful.

Sameer Dholakia

Yes, you bet. Thanks, Brent, for the question. And to start, absolutely, we believe the Marketing Campaigns business can become a very significant and sizable business. It's operating in an extraordinarily large TAM, targeted addressable market. And so no question that it could be a very, very large business, and we're in the very early innings of it.

In terms of how to think about the growth rates in the near to medium term, I would say, we would fully expect this newer business to continue to grow at very high rates and certainly above the company average.

But law of large numbers will also apply and cause the growth rate to compress to an extent over time. But again, as Yancey mentioned, because the CPM rates, the cost per 1,000 e-mails sent rate for a Marketing Campaign is meaningfully higher, roughly 3.5x higher than our Email API business, once we have lapped the sunset of our predecessor e-mail marketing service starting in Q4 of this year of '18, I think you'll start to see an increase of share shift -- mix shift towards Marketing Campaigns in 2019 and 2020 just because it'll be growing at a faster rate than the company average and has a meaningfully higher CPM rate.

Brent Bracelin

Very helpful. And then as you think about your strength of the balance sheet here, $175 million plus in cash and investments, 3 straight quarters of positive free cash flow, what's your appetite to look at kind of accretive complementary kind of acquisitions? Is it a stable environment right now? Or walk us through your appetite just given the strength of the balance sheet and obviously, the continuation of a positive free cash flow here.

Sameer Dholakia

Yes. We're -- valuations are certainly high, as you mentioned, in terms of the market conditions. I would say that, first and foremost, we do invest in the business, as Yancey said, for the long term, and we do that intentionally, organically off of our P&L. And we'll continue to do that. We continue to make significant investments in Q4 of '17 and early this year to make sure we're building for the long term.

And so thankfully, as a cash flow positive company don't need to eat into that balance sheet, absolutely believe that there are lots of tremendous opportunities for us to deploy that capital against strategic M&A, and we'll do so where we find opportunities to accelerate towards our mission and vision. And we want to help deliver customer communications to drive engagement and growth, where we see opportunities to accelerate what we're doing in our Email API business.

That certainly would be top to the list, anything we can do with our Marketing Campaigns business to accelerate that relatively young business to scale ever faster, lots of M&A opportunities there in a fairly crowded martech landscape. There are a lot of startups that would make for great capability additions to our platform.

And then finally, we've often talked about our ultimate vision of becoming a multi-channel customer communications platform. And so there are a number of areas outside of the core areas of focus today that we continue to look at. So we do have a formal program in place. We're evaluating opportunities across each of those 3 dimensions every single week, and we'll continue to look for great opportunities that help accelerate the grid.

Brent Bracelin

Very clear. Yancey, one last one for you here. If I look at the Email API business, revenue there outpaced volume. And I guess, my question here is we saw one of your Email API competitors raise prices in late August. Could you just talk specifically about that Email API pricing environment?

Given one of your competitors did raise prices, are industry prices going up? Is it still very price competitive? Walk me through what you're seeing in that Email API space around pricing.

Yancey Spruill

I do think, just to clarify, we will see our revenue growth outpace e-mail volume growth just as a matter of the mix shift towards services and Marketing Campaigns over time. So just that's something we're embracing, and we're moving into that tail end.

As it relates to Email API, we -- it's very competitive as it relates to the service. We differentiate on our services and our support model as well as the Expert Services that we offer to help drive better outcomes for the customers. And we get better pricing as a result of that, and we're committed.

That's been key pieces for SendGrid for the duration of the company, and we're committed to maintaining that value proposition in terms of versus the competition and getting value for that as it relates to pricing.

Brent Bracelin

Great. That’s all I had. Thank you

Yancey Spruill

Thanks, Brent.

Your next question comes from the line of Tom Roderick from Stifel. Your line is open.

Tom Roderick

Tom Roderick

Hey, gentlemen. Thanks for taking my questions. First of all congratulations also for another box strongly here with first quarter. But I wanted to ask a little bit more about the international environment. You generated, I think it was 37% of revenues this quarter, and historically, I mean, that's been over 1/3 of revenues for a while without a huge footprint internationally.

Can you talk about what sort of areas are less to tap that might be untapped in international? And with GDPR requirements, does that necessitate an increased infrastructure footprint? Just talk a little bit more about the opportunity you have internationally.

Sameer Dholakia

Yes. Thanks, Tom, for the question and the congrats. We're, on the international side, certainly excited about the opportunity ahead. As you've noted with the very limited physical footprint, we've been able to generate quite a bit of our revenue outside of the United States, 36%, 37% range outside of the U.S. And it's a core area of growth and focus for us.

We believe there are a lot of opportunities, particularly in non-U. S. English speaking countries, so you could envision us pursuing opportunities in places like the U.K. and Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Nordics, et cetera so lots of place and then in that being across a couple of regions, India, Singapore and APAC.

So I think we'll continue to look for ways to drive growth in those markets. We did open a small footprint in London because of this -- recognizing that opportunity, but I think a lot of it we do via our self-service model and we'll continue to drive that meaningfully. GDPR, to your question about what does that do for us, we've been investing ahead of the curve to ensure that we're GDPR enabled and compliant and ready.

On May 25, we're already privacy shield certified and will be fully compliant by the time May 25 rolls around. I do think there's some interesting work that we can do ahead to create more opportunities for ourselves in some international markets, and that is on our long-term road map, probably more 2019 and beyond activities but big lever of growth for us in the years to come.

Tom Roderick

Fantastic. One quick follow-up for you, Sameer. You mentioned early on in your script, I think, the number was something like the volume for 1 day was 3x the total number of messages sent via Twitter in a single day. So I guess, the point is pretty steady here that there's huge opportunity left in e-mail.

But as you look out over the next 3, 5 years, even beyond that, how do you think about alternative communication channels and what SendGrid, as a company, might be willing to support? Do you see opportunities in chat, in-app messages, push notification, things of that nature? Or is that too far off in the future?

Sameer Dholakia

Yes. No, absolutely, Tom. And I would say all of the above are certainly areas of possibility and exploration for us. I wouldn't want to speculate on any specific product deliverables at this point but certainly, to fulfill our mission and vision of being a customer communications platforms that help our customers drive engagement and growth.

We will very likely in helping them orchestrate messaging across a number of channels. E-mail is certainly the largest in terms of volume and center of gravity for the way people think about messaging with their customers. But over time, we're very open to and happy to evaluate how we might take advantage of other channels on our customer's behalf.

Tom Roderick

Outstanding. That’s if from me. Thank you, guys. Nice job.

Sameer Dholakia

Perfect. Thanks, Tom.

Your next question comes from the line of Stan Zlotsky from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Stan Zlotsky

Stan Zlotsky

All right. Thank you so much. Gentlemen, congratulations on first for the call as a public company. So maybe just to kick things off on my end. Digging into customer acquisition costs. How has tax trended through 2017? And you highlighted a number of really marquee traditional enterprises that you now have as customers.

How do you think about building on an enterprise sales force as we head into 2018 and then beyond into 2019 and 2020 and so on? And then I have a quick follow-up.

Sameer Dholakia

Yes. No problem, Stan. Maybe I'll jump in first on that one. We certainly have a broad and diverse customer base, certainly have some large digital native companies that have opted in. I mentioned the 500 plus enterprises that have come to us over the years. But I would reemphasize that our go-to-market focus is very much about efficient, low-cost acquisitions.

It's the reason that we spend 24% of revenue in sales and marketing where the average SaaS company is probably closer to 50%. And that's likely to stay true for some time ahead. When it comes to building out an enterprise sales force, those do have meaningfully different unit economics, and I wouldn't say no to whether or not we'll ever do that. I'd certainly say not yet.

And we'll see when -- as that more traditional enterprise market matures and gets through their list of cloud services they want to adopt when our e-mail infrastructure services get to the top of that list, we could certainly consider pursuing that. We would track it, as you've mentioned at the beginning, with this customer acquisition cost, IRR, payback period.

We'd be very maniacal about how we could do so probably. Hopefully, that'll be a tone you'll hear from us for many, many quarters to come around how we do this efficiently and profitably. So nothing around the build-out of the enterprise model anytime soon. And we've absolutely focused a lot on the efficiency with which we bring these new customers in.

Yancey Spruill

As it relates to our customer acquisition costs, they've been relatively consistent over time. We -- it's a metric we actively monitor internally to manage to a less than 12-month payback across all of the channels that we're investing in go-to-market activities with self-serve being the most efficient, where our payback is just in a couple of months.

But when you look at the entire portfolio on our metric, which we use as an IRR on our customer acquisition costs over multiple years, we're very strong on that metric and contributes to that mid-20 sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue. That's the very efficient business in terms of bringing customers in and adopting and sticking with our products as the net dollar retention metric shows as well.

Stan Zlotsky

Okay, perfect. And then, Yancey, a quick follow-up. As we head through 2018, where could we see upside to your numbers? Would it come from -- what's the most likely source? Would it be revenue per customer, customer acquisition, revenue retention improvements or maybe something else that I didn't mention? Thank you.

Yancey Spruill

Well, the guidance that we've issued today reflects our sort outlook for the year. We have talked about increasing mix shift across our Marketing Campaigns and services. Certainly, an acceleration of that could help augment the results over the course of this year given the relative pricing flexibility.

Our net dollar retention, one of the issues we have with the NDR just we talk about this legacy marketing product sunsetting, that will sort of be somewhat of a headwind through the first 3 quarters. However, we've had strong cross-sell. A majority of our revenue in our Marketing Campaigns over time has come from existing customers. If we can continue to see that and new customer growth, we think that can augment.

Our services activity has been pretty robust recently. It's incredibly valuable for our customers to drive better outcomes for them. And so we've seen a lot of uptick. So I think we're working all the levers.

Today, our Email API business continues to be incredibly competitive and compelling for our customer. So we think we're pulling all levers today. Our guidance reflects that view today, and we look forward to updating everyone in about 90 days with Q1. But we feel good about the outlook as it stands today.

Stan Zlotsky

Perfect. Thank you.

Yancey Spruill

Thanks, Stan.

There are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call over to Sameer for closing remarks.

Sameer Dholakia

Sameer Dholakia

Great. Thanks, Rob. Thanks, everybody out there, for joining us today for our first public earnings call. Let me reiterate how proud I am of our Gridders and their daily commitment to delivering results. Their ongoing engagement and genuine caring for one another, our customers and our company has led to SendGrid's recognition as being among the best places to work as selected by Fortune and Glassdoor and others, and it's that caring and engagement that continues to build our base of 63,000 plus customers.

We are excited about the progress we're making across our business, and we look forward to upcoming investor marketing events to continuing our dialogue with you in the coming quarters and years as we build on the great opportunity in front of us. Thank you all.

