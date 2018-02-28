TiVo's (TIVO) CEO Enrique Rodriguez on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Nicole Noutsios – Investor Relations

Enrique Rodriguez – President and Chief Executive Officer

Peter Halt – Chief Financial Officer

Sterling Auty – J.P. Morgan

Eric Wold – B. Riley FBR

Rob Stone – Cowen and Company

Mike Olson – Piper Jaffray

Hamed Khorsand – BWS Financial

I am Nicole Noutsios, Investor Relations at Tivo. With me today are Enrique Rodriguez, CEO; and Peter Halt CFO.

We just distributed a press release and filed an 8-K detailing our fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results. In addition, we posted an earnings presentation and a downloadable model on our IR site showing our historical financial results and non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation. After this call, you will be able to access a recording of this call on our website at tivo.com as well as the transcript of the Company’s prepared remarks.

For the purpose of this call, when we refer to TiVo Inc., we are referring to the legacy TiVo Inc. entity and its business that was renamed TiVo Solutions Inc. after the acquisition by Rovi. Otherwise, references to TiVo mean the combined company operations of TiVo Corporation.

With that I’ll now turn the call over to our CEO, Enrique Rodriguez. Enrique?

Enrique Rodriguez

Thank you, Nicole. Thank you for joining us for the fourth quarter 2017 earnings call. I am very excited to be holding my first earnings call as TiVo’s CEO. The company delivered a strong Q4 and Peter will provide further details later. I have been at TiVo just over 90 days and I would like to share my initial impressions of our business and its growth prospects. Over the next few months, as we further evaluate our strategic options and determine the best strategy to create shareholder value, I will then share a more detailed plan on how we will optimize the value of TiVo for our investors, customers, and employees.

While there are improvements we will make to accelerate execution, I can report that our business teams are focused on the core growth areas of the business and on optimizing our cost structure.

I would like to provide some context which I hope you will find helpful in understanding my perspective and expectations for TiVo going forward. I have over 35 years of experience in the entertainment technology and media industry, many of those years as a partner or customer of TiVo; I know our industry well, have navigated multiple video transitions, and understand the future needs of video entertainment providers. Prior to joining TiVo I ran the operations and technology of one of the world’s largest entertainment providers and I directed its entry into the new world of OTT. The changes we face at TiVo are no different than what I had to deal with there.

Relying on my operational experience running multiple technology organizations, I am driving our team to improve execution and meet our commitments, as well as expanding our capabilities in content discovery. We need to accelerate the innovation that our customers need to help usher in a new era of video entertainment and capitalize on the large market opportunity ahead of us. At TiVo we have a strong innovation engine, a world-class engineering team, a large market opportunity, and a renewed focus on operating efficiency to drive long-term growth and increased profitability.

With that as a backdrop, let me expand on why I believe we can succeed and deliver long-term growth. The market landscape for TiVo is going through a meaningful transition and these shifting industry dynamics are an opportunity for us. I believe TiVo is well positioned, with a suite of technologies and intellectual property, to address the future needs of our customers. In addition to the traditional channels for video consumption, we are focusing on the opportunities presented by expanding content consumption and rapidly growing OTT distribution.

Our technologies are well suited for these new market opportunities. We have a long tradition of leadership in content discovery from having invented many aspects of the Program Guide and the DVR all the way to developing an innovative discovery experience that combines linear television with OTT content in a single user experience. Today we provide the industry-leading natural language voice powered search and recommendation functionality and dynamic metadata across linear TV and online services to create a truly personalized entertainment experiences.

As our industry transforms to deliver more content over the Internet, we are capitalizing on our expertise and technology leadership to address our customers’ needs. What differentiates us is the company’s cloud-based, device-agnostic solution that allows viewers to seamlessly navigate between traditional and streaming media on any device, whenever they want. This is a solution that can be taken in its entirety as a platform or solution components to enhance a customer’s own user experience.

We continue to grow relationships with customers in our traditional markets; consumer electronics, or CE, manufacturers and Pay TV Service Providers. In addition, we are focused on addressing the emerging markets for Virtual Service Providers, Content and New Media Companies, as well as Advertisers. The latter, as I will outline later, are the market areas where I believe there is a large and unprecedented global opportunity for TiVo.

CE manufacturers include manufacturers of digital televisions, game consoles and other connected video devices. This is largely an area of IP Licensing focus for us. Our customers include the major Japanese and Korean CE manufacturers, Samsung, Sony, LG, Panasonic, and Sharp, among others. In 2017, 90% of all Smart TVs shipped in North America were covered by a TiVo IP license.

Pay TV Service Providers include cable, telecom and satellite network operators. This market has been, and will continue to be, a core segment for us. In the United States, nine of the top ten Pay TV service providers license TiVo products and intellectual property, including AT&T/DirecTV, Dish, Charter and Altice. While mature in the U.S., operators are striving to increase value to their subscribers through enhanced entertainment experiences. We continue to see growth opportunities as we help these operators evolve to our more advanced, higher ARPU TiVo platform products that integrate both linear and OTT programming and utilize our leading software and services. As a reminder, we currently provide content discovery platforms to over 20 million pay-TV households. Additionally, we are focused on expanding our presence globally, particularly with operators in Canada and Europe.

Virtual Service Providers, a fast-growing segment, are driving growth opportunities in the video programming market by delivering both linear and on-demand video content via the Internet. We are making strong progress in this emerging market and have licensing agreements with four of the top five virtual service providers, namely SlingTV, DirecTV NOW, PlayStation Vue and our recently announced deal with Google to cover YouTube TV.

Today, consumers can create their own entertainment bundles and combine the best of live linear and OTT content streamed from a variety of content and Internet companies. To serve this transition, TiVo’s platform solutions, software and services and our intellectual property portfolio, are available for virtual Service Providers to provide great entertainment experiences with license models similar to those with traditional Pay TV Service Providers.

We will also focus on addressing the needs of Content and New Media Companies, a category which includes creators and owners of video content for OTT distribution, search, social networking and online retail. Our customers today include, among others, Discovery, HBO and Netflix all licensing our IP, and CBS Interactive, A&E, and Sony Pictures Entertainment using our products. The opportunity for TiVo here is driven by companies in need of our enabling software and service solutions to offer their content directly to consumers. In addition, as OTT distribution grows the revenue from our IP licensing should grow.

Lastly, we have solutions for Advertisers that are increasingly finding it difficult to reach their target audiences. TiVo processes and is securing the rights to TV viewership data for millions of U.S. households. Using this data as a foundation, TiVo can provide marketers with a full suite of advanced advertising capabilities: targeting consumers by matching to first-party and third-party data; linking TV viewership data with digital data for cross-platform measurement; and promoting content with TiVo’s advanced advertising inventory. We are seeing strong demand for our data and advertising products. These are key areas of innovation which we believe will help drive future growth for our software and services segment.

In terms of the TiVo-Rovi integration, I am very pleased with our success in delivering synergies across multiple fronts. We have made substantial progress towards our financial integration goals. We are not only ahead of pace, but are now targeting achieving $110 million in annual run-rate synergies by mid-2018, an increase of 10 million dollars from our previously stated goal.

Additionally, I want to highlight that we have now integrated the various companies’ offerings into one product that displays the advantages of our content discovery experience and software and services, our new TiVo Experience 4 released in Q4 to the retail market.

TiVo Experience 4 seamlessly combines OTT and linear TV into a rich video discovery experience. We combined solutions from both legacy Rovi and TiVo to create a cloud-based solution providing Voice control with a Natural Language Understanding engine; Advanced Search and Recommendation, including Predictive Analytics; and our image rich metadata. We believe it’s the best video discovery solution in the market, and you can see it for yourself by checking out the TiVo Experience 4 video on our IR website. Launching this world-class solution was a top priority for TiVo in 2017 and I am very proud of the results from our team’s focus and innovation. We are excited for our customers and their consumers, whom we feel will benefit from these efforts as we roll out this new platform to a wider audience.

TiVo Experience 4 will be available for MSO customers in 2018 and it is already resonating in the market. We just announced a deal with Service Electric, where they will be replacing legacy Rovi guides with this new next-gen TiVo offering. We also anticipate announcing a deal in the first half of the year to deploy our next generation TiVo service on the Android TV platform for the very first time, as well as deals where this solution replaces a third-party guide. We currently have over 15 million households using Rovi legacy guides and we see their transition to newer TiVo experiences as a great business opportunity.

On the IP front I came to TiVo already appreciating the value of our IP portfolio. Our IP licensing business and patent portfolio are very strong, one of the best in the industry. As we have always said, our primary focus is to commercially license our IP to companies to enable them to use our innovations to make their products better for consumers. However, like any other company with strong IP, it is necessary from time to time for TiVo to take legal action to protect it. We have ongoing patent litigation with Comcast and getting them licensed remains one of our top priorities.

As a reminder, every other major operator has continued to license our innovations, many of which have signed long-term license agreements. This includes Altice which renewed and expanded its license agreement with us this past quarter. I am confident that Comcast will ultimately be licensed to use our intellectual property for the benefit of their business and their consumers. I expect that 2018 will be a transformational year for TiVo, a year where we will focus on execution that drives growth. We have a lot of hard work to do and I am very dedicated to meeting our commitments and will drive the organization to move quickly and efficiently.

I see this period of change as a tremendous opportunity. We have a strong foundation to drive long-term growth – differentiated technologies, strong global market and outstanding employee and customer base.

That said, our stock price is at a level that we do not believe reflects the true value of our business. The Company and its Board feel strongly that we have a duty to our shareholders to maximize the value of the company and, as such, we have decided to explore a broad range of strategic alternatives. These options range from transformative acquisitions that would accelerate our growth, to combining our business with other leading players, to becoming a private company. We need to determine the optimal path to maximize our value proposition, so we can best deliver value to our shareholders. We have enlisted LionTree Advisors, to assist us in this process.

In summary, I am excited about the possibilities at TiVo, I will move quickly to optimize our business and I look forward to sharing our progress with you. I would not be as confident in our success if we did not have such a strong foundation and an excellent team to execute the next phases of our growth.

With that I will turn the call over to Peter Halt, our CFO, to provide an overview of the numbers.

Peter Halt

Thank you, Enrique. In addition to making progress on the numerous business initiatives Enrique just discussed, we delivered solid financial results for the fourth quarter. At the top line, the quarter benefited from a renewal of the Altice license, which included extensions of our product agreements and was expanded to include the legacy TiVo IP. On the cost front, we stayed focused on optimizing our model, without sacrificing investment in our growth initiatives, and are now expecting an additional $10 million in cost synergies above our previously stated target by mid-2018.

Finally, as I will discuss later in the call, our business will continue to produce strong cash flows, so we have declared another quarterly dividend.

On the revenue front, fourth-quarter revenues were $214.2 million and fiscal 2017 revenues were $826.5 million. Based upon feedback from investors and analysts, we are highlighting our core revenue to ensure there is visibility to our growth in this area. For the full year 2017, the year included $97.1 million of Legacy TiVo Time Warp IP revenue, $42.4 million of Hardware revenue and $4.5 million of Other Product revenue, primarily from our legacy analog ACP business.

As we have stated in the past, these are areas where we anticipated revenue declines. The Legacy TiVo Time Warp IP revenue from four settlement deals goes away in mid-2018. Hardware revenue will decrease as we make further strides towards becoming hardware agnostic and solely a provider of software and solutions. Finally, ACP is an analog business that has been decreasing for several years now and is close to gone. Excluding these well-known declining revenue streams, our core business generated $682.4 million in revenue in 2017.

In terms of the composition of fourth-quarter revenue, the quarter included $25.8 million of Legacy TiVo Time Warp IP revenue, $7.7 million of Hardware revenue and approximately $700,000 of Other Product revenue. Excluding these well-known declining revenue streams, our core business generated $180.0 million in revenue in Q4. For comparison purposes, one year ago, our core business generated $213.1 million in revenue and $23.4 million of Legacy TiVo Time Warp IP revenue, $13.9 million of Hardware revenue and $2.0 million of Other Product revenue. Last year our core business benefited from significant IP catch-up revenues associated with settling the Samsung litigation.

Additionally, on the product front, a decrease in legacy guide revenues, largely the result of the contract renewal at a lower rate, the timing of NRE work and the loss of Comcast as a metadata customer, contributed to the year on year decline.

In Q4, Product revenues were $100.5 million, down 10% year-on-year due to the known reductions in Hardware and ACP revenues, and the items I just discussed.

IP Licensing revenues were $113.7 million in Q4, down 19% year-on-year as the prior year fiscal quarter included $40.3 million in catch-up revenue, primarily in conjunction with resolving legacy TiVo’s litigation with Samsung. By comparison, Q4 included $19.6 million of catch-up revenue. For 2017, we had catch-up revenue of $47.0 million, with $37.8 million of this catch-up revenue associated with including the rights to the legacy TiVo IP portfolio in renewals with existing customers.

We regularly have catch-up revenues when we onboard a new IP licensing customer. However, in 2016 and 2017, we also benefited from catch-up revenues associated with renewals of existing customers as we expanded our licensing relationship to include the legacy TiVo IP. We do not anticipate this level of catch-up revenues continuing forward in a meaningful manner.

In terms of our IP sales verticals, to provide greater insight into our IP Licensing business, we are now showing IP Licensing revenue broken down by U.S. Pay TV Providers, CE Manufacturers and New Media, International Pay TV Providers and Other. As Enrique explained earlier, the first two categories are mature verticals where we are largely penetrated. The third category has been broken out to allow investors to track our progress with the emerging opportunities Enrique outlined. Historical data is available on our IR Website under the heading Q4 FY17 Historical Quarterly Trends.

In terms of GAAP costs and results for Q4, GAAP total operating costs were $211.3 million in Q4. Q4 GAAP operating costs included $47.8 million related to depreciation and amortization, $13.8 million related to stock-based compensation, and $10.6 million of costs primarily related to restructuring, transition, and C.E.O. transition efforts.

Our GAAP net loss before taxes in Q4 was $5.7 million in the fourth quarter, compared to income before taxes of $23 million one year ago. On a non-GAAP basis, non-GAAP Total COGS and operating expenses were $139.7 million, down $7.8 million or 5% year-on-year. We were targeting annualized quarterly expenses of $540 million by the end of the year and we achieved this target earlier in Q3. We did this by coming in ahead of plan for achieving our synergy targets. This quarter’s COGS and operating expenses came in, as we had said they may, slightly higher than the targeted run rate based on the timing of third-party spend in our IP group primarily related to litigation. For the full year, we spent approximately $11.6 million more than our historical norm on IP litigation. Additionally, we anticipate litigation spending in 2018 could increase from 2017.

We have made good progress in generating meaningful synergies with the Rovi-TiVo integration on both a business and financial front and are very pleased with the team’s execution in this area. We exited 2017 having achieved run-rate synergies of $93 million. As Enrique mentioned earlier, we believe we will achieve $110 million in aggregate run-rate synergies, which is $10 million more than originally targeted, in the first half of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 was $74.6 million and non-GAAP pre-tax income was $60.3 million. These both are down just over $30 million from last year, due to the reduction in revenues year-on-year related to hardware, ACP and last year’s Samsung catch-up revenues, partially offset by lower spend as a result of the benefits from our synergy efforts exceeding our increased litigation costs.

Estimated cash taxes for the quarter were approximately $1.3 million. Both GAAP and non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the quarter were 122.4 million shares. For those interested in calculating our non-GAAP EPS, which we don’t provide in accordance with the SEC’s guidance, take our 5% year-on-year pre-tax income, subtract our cash taxes, and divide by non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding.

Finally, in terms of our balance sheet and other metrics, we exited the year with cash and investments of $352.5 million. We have $1 billion in Federal NOLs and a stock repurchase program authorization of $150 million.

Looking forward to 2018, I want to comment on two items that should be considered, the new revenue accounting rules, commonly referred to as ASC 606 and the recent tax law changes. In terms of the upcoming accounting rule change, which goes into effect for us in Q1 of 2018, it is important to understand that the new accounting standard will have no impact on the underlying strength of our business or on our cash flows. Although the upcoming accounting rule change may affect other companies in the intellectual property licensing space more significantly, we expect the new standard to have a limited impact on our accounting.

As a result of the new standard, we expect we will recognize approximately $30 million less in revenue in 2018, than we would have under the previous standard. The impact of ASC 606 is primarily related to the legacy TiVo Time Warp IP deals, all of which expire by mid-2018, where we will now only recognize approximately $20 million in 2018, as opposed to the $45.5 million we had previously disclosed. As we are adopting ASC 606 using the modified retrospective transition approach, we will not be restating our prior results. However, if we would have accounted for the Legacy TiVo Time Warp IP deals under ASC 606 in 2017, we would have recognized approximately $64 million in revenue versus the $97 million that was recognized this past year.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December 22, 2017 or the New Tax Law, provided a non-cash GAAP benefit of $26.6 million primarily related to the revaluation of deferred tax liabilities on indefinite-lived intangible assets due to the reduced income tax rate. Going forward, the impact of the New Tax Law, including the new alternative minimum taxes on foreign earnings, are not expected to materially impact our cash taxes due to our large remaining federal NOLs.

We continue to produce strong cash flows and believe, regardless of how we decide to operate going forward, that the business will continue to produce strong cash flows. As such, our Board, once again, declared a dividend of $0.18 per share, which will be paid on March 21 to shareholders of record on March 7. As we look to the future, we will ensure our capital allocation decisions are aligned with our business strategy to maximize shareholder value.

In terms of our expectations for 2018, we will not be providing any estimates at this time. As Enrique discussed earlier, the company is working towards concluding its analysis of how to position TiVo to maximize shareholder value. Until we can complete that in-depth review of all our businesses and strategic options, we believe it is premature to share our expectations for 2018.

In conclusion, we are focused on execution and determining the appropriate strategic path this year to drive sustainable growth in 2019 and beyond. Earlier in the call, Enrique laid out the growth opportunities we are focused on and why we can succeed in key markets. In that regard, we will continue to strategically invest in areas of growth at TiVo, while continuing to rationalize our costs. As we look at the future, we will also look at all options that will deliver long-term value to shareholders. We have a solid foundation to drive growth and are focused on determining the best path to position us well for the long-term.

I will now turn the call over to the operator to open up the line for questions. Operator?

Sterling Auty

Yes, thanks. Hi guys and welcome Enrique for your first earnings call. There's some news out there today in particular around combinations or potential combinations in the media sector. And I’m just wondering from an IP licensing perspective, how does this impact either positively or negatively your relationships or those agreements?

Enrique Rodriguez

I think in general it will not have an impact on us. In most cases our licensing terms foresee change in scope in ownership, so I don’t expect a significant one. If you're talking specifically about the latest one being Comcast then I really should not comment as we’re in litigation with them.

Sterling Auty

Sure fair enough. And then Peter you mentioned in relation to Enrique’s comments about the acceleration innovation, I think that's one I think that’s definitely on our mind. How much of that innovation can actually be done within the context of the existing expense run rate that you’ve got, versus the need to invest more or is there still opportunities to drive efficiencies and maybe you can drive better innovation even at a lower expense run rate?

Enrique Rodriguez

Yes I’ll steal the question from Peter. We’d really focus on driving additional efficiencies. We do believe we have opportunities within the scope of our current product line up to improve our operating results. We will we reuse I am sure some of those improvements into also increasing our investments to drive innovation. But I'm pretty focused on making sure that net-net, we improve our operating results.

Sterling Auty

Alright, good. Two more and then I’ll turn it over. The first one is because I know it's going to be on everybody's minds is there a timeframe that you're starting to run through the process or come back and give us an update on targets for 2018 or are you just too early in the process there to layout a timeframe to the strategic review?

Enrique Rodriguez

We’re too early in the process although we're very aware that this community as well as others need and deserve more information. So we will be providing information as quickly as we can. But frankly my number one priority is to make sure that the process is run as well as possible. So I'm not going to overlay an artificial timetable on that.

Sterling Auty

Okay. And then last year and you mentioned you can't comment too much in terms of Comcast due to litigation, but if you just go through some of the factual updates, I think there’s a upcoming ITC panel review, is there a timeframe to that, as well as I think there's a filing by Comcast to try to accelerate the ITC appeal. And then lastly around Comcast, you guys haves at your back, I think, the one district court case that had the five patents, that's kind of on hold waiting for the – to enter partial reviews.

Did you ever hear back in terms of a ruling on the ability to split that out and move forward on the one patent that's not going to review?

Enrique Rodriguez

So sorry I really have three parts, I'm really only be going to comment on the first one. The ITC has said there are some – they would need some additional time on the next decision. I believe they said they need some additional time in the order of weeks. But they run their own timetable. So I really can't commit to that. And certainly, I won't comment on Comcast additional actions. Obviously, they got to around their business that as they don’t have to.

Sterling Auty

But the last one is just the factual one. The district court case where you asked that court to break out and move forward with one patent that’s not under review can you just tells factually did the court come back and give a ruling on that?

Enrique Rodriguez

I don't believe there's been any new ruling. I’m pretty sure that there hasn't been any new ruling in the last few weeks. And frankly I'm not going to speculate on when they may do that.

Sterling Auty

Eric Wold

Thank you. Good afternoon guys. Few questions, if I may. One Peter you noted, I know you're not giving guidance for 2018, but you noted that you could expect litigation spend to increase in 2018 versus 2017 levels. Is that spend increase solely due to the Comcast litigation kind of changes around that or that indicate a potential to kind of go after the targets and kind of expand your scope beyond Comcast and litigation front?

Enrique Rodriguez

Hi Eric we will be litigating in other matters besides Comcast. We’ll comment on those but we generally try and protect our patent business overall. That said, as we’ve historically said, we’ve been able to handle that litigation within a finite amount of spend. The reason that we’re spending extra is because it's just a bit more cost to Comcast.

Eric Wold

Okay. And then you’re not revenue synergy opportunity you are kind of migrating to legacy I-Guide customers to kind of the broader, higher ARPU solution. Kind of where are you along the path of kind of when you laid out the initiative the acquisition of the merger and you kind of laid out the opportunity there. Where are you along that path? And is there an opportunity to accelerate that through any sort of forced migration end of life in the licensing of the product, or is that not an option?

Enrique Rodriguez

I wouldn't use the word forcing but proper management of end of life I think is important for both of us and our customers. And so that's so is an activity that we have to manage with them. I do expect within the next six months we will be announcing first deal in terms of deploying our guide on the IPTV platform. And will be an interesting step in demonstrating that we’re making progress on these roads.

Peter Halt

And if I can add Eric, I think, you Enrique say in his prepared remarks Service Electric has done a deal with us and they'll be migrating some legacy guide customers onto this. So that the new IPTV solution that we've talked about finally coming to market we think it's going to open up those migrations.

Eric Wold

Okay. And then you’re not giving guidance for 2018, but is there anything you can point you in this year in terms of it license of decent size that you are going to find that that is up for renewal or is not expected to renewal or should it be fairly status quo in terms of what you ended 2017 run rate with how it would translate to 2018?

Peter Halt

We wouldn’t anticipate that that’s coming up your – these status quo in terms of licensing, we’re not anticipating licensing issues.

Eric Wold

Okay. One question from me, on the tax reform how does that change if anything the view around the NOLs and their value long-term to TiVo, any change on that and possible that’s already kind of work around those or no issue there, or no change there?

Peter Halt

As we mentioned in the prepared marks we have $1 billion in NOLs. So clearly even at lower cash tax rate those NOLs don’t have very significant value to us. That said as we go through, as Enrique mentioned reviewing all of our strategic alternatives we’ll also be looking at how best to align our capital allocation strategy with that.

Eric Wold

Rob Stone

Hi guys, first think I wanted to ask about is the new platform you made several references to TiVo experience for tonight and previously you had a press release something called the Next-Gen Platform, are we talking about the same thing? And if you could just provide a little more color on how you see the rollout and potential ramp of deployments of that and what effect that has on a typical ARPU?

Enrique Rodriguez

Thank you. Thanks for the question. We’ll get a good clarification, I hope. TiVo experience for is a complete experience that we launched to the market in Q4 on our retail product. You can see a video – we have a video on our IR website, we've received very good feedback from consumers, as well as from some reviewers in terms of quality of the experience. Our press release about the Next-Generation Platform is more focused on the products that we offer to the operators and it incorporates many of their innovations and aspects of TiVo experience for into that Next-Generation. It’s not – we work with operators always to optimize the experience that they really want to deploy. So I can't say everything about experience before we make it into Next-Generation, but many of those innovations will be available there.

Rob Stone

So along the lines of the TiVo experience for and mentioned, or Peter mentioned you're expecting hardware to continue to be smaller. How do you feel about the probability of signing up a hardware partner for your retail products so that that could be more cost effectively delivered to reach out the solution channels?

Peter Halt

Yes on the MSO side we are largely out of the hardware business. And it's our anticipation that sometime in the first half of the year we would be doing a deal to be out of the hardware business largely for the consumer side too.

Rob Stone

Okay. A question for you Peter on just OpEx directionally. I know you're not providing detail twenty guidance yet. But you mentioned that you would achieve the target synergies in Q3 then there was an uptick in the fourth quarter with timing of litigation spend. And you alluded to somewhat higher litigation spend this year, but the target for ultimate synergies was increased by $10 million so how should we think about the run rate of non-GAAP OpEx in the first couple of quarters relative to where you were in the fourth quarter?

Peter Halt

I think when you look at the OpEx spending process as Enrique mentioned we’ll be looking to optimize that. So you'll see while there’ll be likelihood an increase in some of the litigation spend, you'll see a greater reduction in terms of spend driven by both our efforts on the synergy front and in cost optimization as well as further reductions in hardware cost.

Rob Stone

Okay. Last question, the other avenues for monetizing the user interface, advertising data, et cetera, have been part of the potential story for TiVo and the legacy companies for quite some time. How do you think about sizing that opportunity sort of rough proportion to the run rate of the base business? Do you do you see this as a potentially 10% incremental or more significant than that? And I'm not trying to pin you down to a target for 2018 but more thinking about how you size that opportunity relative to the existing business?

Enrique Rodriguez

Yes, I won't comment on the magnitude of it. But what I will say and I'm familiar having been a partner and customer of TiVo many, many years. I am familiar that there were many initiatives around advertising. My main focus in that category right now is to understand what is actually effective for both of us, as well as our advertiser customers – advertising customers. We have made significant improvements in that organization, we have some regular leadership.

And I'm pretty confident that we'll be able to focus that business on the places where we can see real revenue growth. And I know that is probably one of the areas where we really have proof points before the year 2018 end. As I know there have been some unconcealed problems from the company before.

Rob Stone

Great, thanks Enrique.

Mike Olson

Hey good afternoon. First of all, could you confirm the actual adjusted EPS we have the disclosed non-GAAP pretax income of $60.3 and then cash taxes of $1.3? And then divide by the non-GAAP shares of $122.36. Was it $0.48 or did I miss a step in there?

Peter Halt

No Mike you got it, that's exactly the right calculation.

Mike Olson

Okay, thanks. And then second, looking outside of the patent licensing revenue stream what product areas are you most excited about in 2018 and beyond? Is it up sell of certain guide enhancements maybe the operators that build their own guide solution like search and rec, or voice, is that I guide upgrade opportunity that was brought up earlier or is there something else that you point to?

Enrique Rodriguez

It's a combination of two things may be three. The broad platform business meaning the complete UX continues to be a very important business for us. And I'm excited about it. I think we have some interesting innovations and we have the right customer engagement to continue strong in that business. Having said that social recommendations have been quite successful with quite a few customers and so I’m very optimistic about that. And then even we continue seeing progress on some of the more traditional segments like even meta data. So I don't – within the products category, I think, all three areas are very strong. When I say self recommendations, hopefully you’ll get a chance to see a few experience for with a very important extension of that is what we're doing on what we call our conversation products, which is basically a overlaying natural language user interface on top of social recommendations we're pretty excited about.

Mike Olson

Okay. And then last how do you feel about the traction that you made in licensing product or patents to OTT services? Is that a category that investors should be thinking as a potential material future revenue contributor or is it kind of just a nice to have additional revenue stream on the side?

Enrique Rodriguez

So one of the areas of progress is I think we’re refining our view of the market segments. So let me split your question into two. You have the virtual MVPDs, so you have people like Sling TV, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV. And in that segment we're feeling pretty good. I think we have four of the top five already licensed. And we're starting to get comfortable that the license structure is something that will be positive for TiVo. I think a key challenge or future progress for us is to ensure that as those businesses grow our revenue grows with it, oaky. So that first area, I think, is becoming clearer.

The broader or OTT where you have content providers and content owners going directly to consumer, I mean frankly it’s way too early in that business to tell you that we have a very well-defined business model. We're spending quite a bit of energy and making sure we have the right solutions and that we understand what parts of our patent portfolio are best applicable coupled to the segment.

That segment, as you know, is exploding very rapidly not only in the U.S., but worldwide. I think it presents a good opportunity for us. But I’m very cautious yet because we haven't determined exactly how that opportunity is going to turn into business for TiVo.

Mike Olson

Alright, thank you.

Hamed Khorsand

Hi. So first off I just want to start with data analytics, and the revenue contribution there and run rate. Are you refining that product as you’re seeing more user data does that going to be more of a revenue driver for you in 2018?

Enrique Rodriguez

We’re excited, I won't comment on the magnitude of it. But we're excited about what we're seeing on results on data. And we are increasing the number of households that we have access to data. So directionally I see that that business getting stronger. But I won’t comment on the magnitude of that.

Hamed Khorsand

Okay and then as far as the new voice is concerned with the launch and I think it's coming in next month or two. What are we talking about as far as the rollout will it be like one hundred percent this year or is it just a step by step transition as far as to service providers rolling out the new product?

Enrique Rodriguez

On the service provider business it's always step by step. And probably they’re not just a TiVo exclusive comment that’s not been the service provider business for a long, long time. And you always got the reality of different hardware in the fields, different providers have different speed of rollout, they have different integration. So the answer on that is always step by step.

Hamed Khorsand

Yes so what I’m trying to get to is that what kind of impact does that have as far as revenue is concerned, right? Is it just going to be as you go kind of increase…

Peter Halt

Yes it will be tied to deployments by our customers.

Hamed Khorsand

