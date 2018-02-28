Royal Dutch Shell: Cash Flow Ahead

The last few years have been challenging for Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B). The crash in crude oil prices, which began in mid-2014 and finally bottomed out in early 2016, came at a time when Shell was making a landmark acquisition of BG Group, the offshore natural gas producer based in the UK. Shell took out a staggering amount of debt and equity for BG Group, and thus had to delever throughout the downturn in crude oil and keep its dividend afloat.

Shell achieved this by greatly reducing operating costs and easing back on capital expenditure. In many ways, Shell had the wind at its back in this respect. Offshore rig day rates plummeted, and so did important component and servicing costs for much of the company's activities. At the same time, Shell merged its operations with BG Group and successfully benefited from billions in cost synergies while 'high-grading' its capital expenditure.

Courtesy of Royal Dutch Shell Investor Relations.

The result can be summed up in this chart here. Last year, Shell managed to generate the same cash flow from operations as it did in 2014 when realized prices were $40 a barrel higher than they are now. That is a pretty big deal, but not at all uncommon among the big oil producers. Most other big oil companies have accomplished similar things, although Shell could say it was unique in that it underwent a transformative acquisition at the same time.

The bottom line is that by the end of this year, Shell is likely going to be in the same position, both leverage and cash flow wise, as it was before the plunge in crude prices and the acquisition of BG Group. That's a good thing. This article takes a look at Shell's ongoing projects in 2018 and 2019, and what the cash flow situation should look like in years ahead. This article also includes a brief discussion on Shell's current valuation.

Cash flow ahead

Shell is returning to the "normal" state of an oil supermajor that has a superior balance sheet, an asset base that is both diverse and high-quality, and one that generates lots of excess cash for shareholders. The good news is, you can still get some before Shell becomes priced like its 2014. More on that later.

Courtesy of Shell Investor Relations.

As you can see, in 2014 Shell failed to break even in cash flow when crude was $99 a barrel. The situation in 2017 was better despite vastly lower crude prices, but management had to enact a voluntary scrip dividend to keep things even. From 2019 onward, however, Shell is going to generate lots of excess cash flow thanks to the three-legged strategy of acquisition synergies, cost deflation and high-grading.

Courtesy of Shell Investor Relations.

Although there is high-grading all throughout Shell's portfolio, the heavy investment in offshore Brazil is what's really driving the higher margins. Since 2015 Shell has made big investments in making floating production facilities, referred to here as FPSOs, and employing them off the coast of Brazil's giant "Pre Salt" oil field that was discovered late last decade. Since all the production and storage are taken care of on the ship, the vessels don't need to park offshore, thereby avoiding the precarious and byzantine economic and political situation in Brazil.

Next year Shell will active 3 more FPSOs and will put 2 more online the year after. While Pre-salt activity is capital-intensive now, it will serve as a major cash cow years down the line. Once these facilities are all up and running, the operational breakevens should be very low.

Courtesy of Shell Investor Relations.

The financial effect of Shell's repositioning gives us a good idea of what management will do with all that excess cash in the coming years. Although management did not come out and say what they plan to do several years from now (it is difficult to know what the fundamentals will look like several years out), I believe it is safe to assume that Shell will, first, pay off debt and second, institute a buyback program.

Notice that Shell's net debt nearly tripled between 2014 and 2016. Some of that is thanks to the acquisition, but some is also due to a challenging cash flow situation. Notice also that in 2017 Shell did pay back about $10 billion in net debt. Expect more of that in the coming years. I believe that Shell will continue paying down debt until it approaches 2015 levels.

On the whole, I think this plan is going to work. If Brent Crude drops back down to $50, Shell will have trouble achieving these cash flow numbers, but $60 Brent is a reasonable and conservative assumption.

Valuation

Courtesy of Google Finance.

Shell is still down from the correction last month, although it has already recovered somewhat. Shares are still off 9.7% since the highs in late January. The good news is that Shell still yields 5.8% and as I have demonstrated above, that dividend is sustainable.

For what it's worth, shares trade at 17.86 times trailing earnings. Because oil producers are quite cyclical, the price to earnings multiple is less significant here. So long as Brent Crude muddles along at $60 or higher, Shell will be able to delever and reduce its share count significantly in the years ahead, and I firmly believe that will lead to a higher share price, perhaps up to $70 or so where the yield would be around 5.4% or 5.3%, going higher as the market realizes how valuable this turnaround is. While Shell isn't as cheap as it was a year ago, it is still worth buying here.

