Is Sirius Connected Vehicle Business Shrinking?

In September of 2012 Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) and Nissan North America announced

that Nissan selected SiriusXM as the exclusive provider of a comprehensive suite of premium telematics services for Nissan branded vehicles.

By the middle of the following Summer, Automotive News carried an article noting Sirius had

selected AT&T to provide mobile connectivity for the U.S. telematics system it is developing for Nissan Motor Co. in North America.

And, a short time later, Sirius announced that it was buying the Connected Vehicle Services, or CVS, unit of Agero. The transaction closed by the end of 2013, but it wasn't until early the following year that the company offered any information about revenue, growth prospects and profitability. During the 2013 year end conference call that took place in February of 2014, we heard the following statements from Sirius CEO Jim Meyer and Sirius CFO David Frear:

[Meyer]...We expect connected vehicle services to deliver close to $100 million of revenue this year, and we expect to grow this at strong double digit rates over the next many years. We are in the process of fully integrating the CV business into Sirius XM, and its financial results are embedded in our guidance today. As an early stage growth business, we expect the connected vehicle services product line to contribute at or near breakeven on an EBITDA basis in 2014, but with high variable margins, a relatively low capex profile, and substantial scaling in the business as penetration expands, we see many similarities in the financial profile of connected vehicle services and satellite radio. Just keep in mind the connected vehicle business is still in its very early days. Building this business is a key step in realizing our vision of a merged satellite and IP connected environment that will truly deliver amazing features to our subscribers and benefits to our business. The race we are running is a marathon, not a sprint. It will take several years, just like satellite radio did, to fully deploy our connected vehicle services, but successful leadership now will create a significant source of growth in the years to come.

Frear later added:

In the fourth quarter, we added an important new accelerator of future growth through the acquisition of the connected vehicle business from Agero, connecting cars at a very early stage of development. In the next five years, we expect connected vehicle production penetration rates to expand to more than 50% from less than 10% last year. Today, we have relationships with more auto makers than any other connected vehicle service provider, and believe we are in an excellent position to add more OEMs to our roster of connected vehicle partners. In 2014, we expect connected vehicle services, excluding our existing traffic business, to approach $100 million in revenue. In the course of the next three years, we expect connected vehicle service revenue will double, and will continue to grow at high rates for many years to come. For those of you who have been following satellite radio, you know that integration of a product into a car takes time, but once in, it has a visible, long term growth path.

The company hadn't disclosed much additional information on that growth path, but on the year end conference call last month, investors learned the following from Meyer's prepared remarks:

We are continuing our approach in the connected vehicle services business and expect that business to grow this year as it scales with more OEMs. While the numbers are small compared to our core audio business, revenue should grow by double digits in ’18 and EBITDA which was positive in 2017 will expand by even more. In short, this business is gaining momentum and we are confident we are on the right track. At Automatic, which we acquired in 2017, we are planning a push to scale its aftermarket connected vehicle business and tap new revenue opportunities from a growing base of users by leveraging our relationships with the hardware manufacturers, auto dealers and our existing billing and marketing infrastructure. This remains an exciting start-up business operating within SiriusXM that could lend some interesting applications and benefits to our broader strategy in connected vehicles.

A short time later, Frear added the following:

For the fourth quarter and the year, customer service and billing, satellite and transmission, subscriber acquisition costs, equipment cost and G&A were all down from prior year levels. Collectively these savings were reinvested in engineering, design, development, fueling our investments in 360L video capabilities, app improvements and new products from CV and Automatic.

As an investor, I get nervous when I see the management tout the EBITDA results, mostly because it ignores so many real costs. It is as though Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization are not real costs, and it is a sign that the business is probably losing money. If it were making money, Meyer would have proudly proclaimed that fact instead of discussing EBITDA. It's also a sign that the business is probably free cash flow negative, or Meyer would have been happy to tell us that the business was generating free cash.

As noted earlier, the company had expected this business to be EBITDA breakeven in 2014. That it finally achieved that level in 2017 could be taken as a positive sign. However, one of the most successful investors ever, Warren Buffett, had this to say about EBITDA:

I suggest that you ignore a portion of GAAP amortization costs. But it is with some trepidation that I do that, knowing that it has become common for managers to tell their owners to ignore certain expense items that are all too real. “Stock-based compensation” is the most egregious example. The very name says it all: “compensation.” If compensation isn’t an expense, what is it? And, if real and recurring expenses don’t belong in the calculation of earnings, where in the world do they belong? Wall Street analysts often play their part in this charade, too, parroting the phony, compensation-ignoring “earnings” figures fed them by managements. Maybe the offending analysts don’t know any better. Or maybe they fear losing “access” to management. Or maybe they are cynical, telling themselves that since everyone else is playing the game, why shouldn’t they go along with it. Whatever their reasoning, these analysts are guilty of propagating misleading numbers that can deceive investors. Depreciation charges are a more complicated subject but are almost always true costs. Certainly they are at Berkshire. I wish we could keep our businesses competitive while spending less than our depreciation charge, but in 51 years I’ve yet to figure out how to do so. Indeed, the depreciation charge we record in our railroad business falls far short of the capital outlays needed to merely keep the railroad running properly, a mismatch that leads to GAAP earnings that are higher than true economic earnings. (This overstatement of earnings exists at all railroads.) When CEOs or investment bankers tout pre-depreciation figures such as EBITDA as a valuation guide, watch their noses lengthen while they speak. Our public reports of earnings will, of course, continue to conform to GAAP. To embrace reality, however, you should remember to add back most of the amortization charges we report. You should also subtract something to reflect BNSF’s inadequate depreciation charge.

Regardless of whether or not EBITDA is a useful metric, the company doesn't provide much information about CVS. In particular, there has been no mention of how close the company came to $100 million in 2014, or the progress towards the expectation that it would "double" to $200 million in 2017. Despite that, investors can carefully read through the company's SEC filings to find out certain information of the CVS business. And, from all appearances, the business hasn't come close to meeting the company's expectations.

One fairly clear portion of revenue that can be tracked is the CVS subscriber revenue. This is determined from the data used to calculate Average Revenue Per User (or ARPU). From the most recent earnings report we find that ARPU is

...derived from total earned subscriber revenue, advertising revenue and other subscription-related revenue, excluding revenue associated with our connected vehicle services, divided by the number of months in the period, divided by the daily weighted average number of subscribers for the period. Other subscription-related revenue includes the U.S. Music Royalty Fee.

This tells us that we can take the Subscription revenue line item from the Income Statement and subtract the Subscription revenue used to calculate ARPU and arrive at the CVS subscription revenue. The following table provides the results of those calculations for the past four years.

Quarterly CVS Subscriber Revenue (in 000's) Q1 2014 Q2 2014 Q3 2014 Q4 2014 Current Quarter $18,632 $22,314 $22,421 $24,884 YTD 2014 $40,947 $63,368 $88,252 Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 $23,089 $24,766 $25,170 $25,428 YTD 2015 $47,855 $73,025 $98,453 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 $24,698 $21,862 $21,713 $20,031 YTD 2016 $46,560 $68,273 $88,304 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 $20,203 $20,655 $20,644 $22,344 YTD 2017 $40,858 $61,502 $83,846

Source: Chart by Crunching Numbers from company's earnings releases and 10Q's.

It is obvious from this chart that there has been no growth in the CVS subscription revenue, and that 2017 was lower than each of the previous four years. However, there are also other components of the Income Statement that may include CVS revenue. The company breaks its revenue into four separate line items: Subscriber revenue, Advertising revenue, Equipment revenue, and Other revenue.

Subscriber revenue has already been addressed, and Advertising revenue is the same figure for both the Income Statement and the ARPU calculation, meaning that no portion was attributable to CVS. That leaves Other revenue and Equipment revenue as potential sources of CVS revenue.

Unfortunately, we can't use the ARPU calculation as a guide to how much of the Equipment revenue was derived from the CVS acquisition. And, even though we can't use the ARPU calculation to determine if it included CVS revenue, there are other pieces of information to support my belief that there was no CVS equipment revenue included in that line item prior to 2017. This determination was made by examining the 10K's for 2013-2017. The portion of those 10K's titled “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” includes descriptions of the line items and reasons for changes from the previous year. Up until 2017 there was no mention of revenue from the CVS business having any impact, but this year saw the following:

The increase was driven by royalty revenue on certain satellite radio components starting in the second quarter of 2016 due to our transition to a new generation of chipsets and revenue from the sales of connected vehicle devices since the acquisition of Automatic,...

We had not seen a similar notation in equipment revenue following the acquisition of the CVS business from Agero. While the revenue from Automatic Labs may now be considered part of CVS, this analysis only attempts to track the growth of the unit acquired from Agero.

The line item titled "Other revenue" is a different matter, and there have been references to CVS revenue when describing the income statement line item "Other revenue". That line item made no reference to CVS revenue for 2013, possibly because the acquisition didn't close until November of 2013 and the number was too small to be meaningful. By 2014 the 10K still described Other revenue as including "... amounts earned from subscribers for the U.S. Music Royalty Fee, revenue from our Canadian affiliate and ancillary revenues." So, while there was no mention of CVS revenue in the description, further examination of changes in "Other revenue" for 2014 compared to 2013 notes the following:

2014 vs. 2013: For the years ended December 31, 2014 and 2013, other revenue was [all figures referenced in the 10K are expressed in thousands] $421,150 and $344,574, an increase of $76,578. The increase was driven by revenue from the U. S. Music Royalty Fee as the number of subscribers subject to the 12.5% rate increased along with an overall increase in subscribers, by a change in an agreement with a rental car company and the inclusion of a full year of other revenue generated by our connected vehicle business.

So, we know that there has been a component of Other revenue that is attributable to the CVS business since at least 2014. The challenge has always been determining how much of that amount included in Other revenue can properly be attributed to CVS. Clearly, we know that the exercise, as with subscriber revenue, begins with the calculation of ARPU and knowing that ARPU excludes CVS revenue.

In this case, we can find that the 2017 total of Other revenue used in the Income Statement was $660,674,000 and the Other revenue used in the ARPU calculation was $518,457,000 leaving a differential of $660,674,000 - $518,457,000 = $142,217,000.

The 10K also has a table showing that there was $87,111,000 of Canada revenue included in Other revenue in the income statement. We also know that the $87,111,000 of Canada revenue included in Other revenue, is not part of the $518,457,000 used in the ARPU calculation because the 10k tells us that

As of December 31, 2017, Sirius XM Canada had approximately 2.8 million subscribers.

and,

Sirius XM Canada's subscribers are not included in our subscriber count or subscriber based operating metrics.

Since ARPU is one of those "subscriber based operating metrics", the $87,111,000 is part of the $142,217,000 and should be excluded. That leaves $142,217,000 - $87,111,000 = $55,106,000. What can not be determined is how much of that remaining $55,106,000 is CVS revenue. The only reference point that can be used is by looking at a similar calculation for 2012, the year before the CVS acquisition.

In 2012 the difference between the ARPU and non-ARPU Other revenue was $45,731,000, and of that amount, $39,477,000 was from Sirius XM Canada. That left $6,254,000, or 14%, of the non-ARPU Other revenue as "ancillary revenues".

The point is that there is probably a portion of the $55,106,000 calculated earlier that is ancillary revenue and unrelated to CVS revenue. It is highly unlikely that the figure remains at 14% because of the jump in the Canadian revenue component (due to a change in the agreement with Sirius XM Canada), although it isn't particularly relevant for this exercise. Whether we use 14%, or assume that the $6,254,000 from 2012 remained static, or even dropped to zero, the total of Other revenue that was attributable to CVS would be a maximum $55,106,000 plus the $83,846,000 of CVS subscriber revenue or $138,952,000. That's far below the doubling over "the course of the next three years" that had been expected by Frear and even further below where it should have been by 2017 if it had continued to grow at high rates for many years to come.

Summary

While Frear's statement that the growth would continue at "high rates for many years to come" didn't appear to materialize in 2017, it may happen this year. Meyer stated that the CVS "revenue should grow by double digits in ’18 and EBITDA which was positive in 2017 will expand by even more." There is a question as to whether the revenue coming from the Automatic Labs acquisition is included in the Connected Vehicle Services business, or if it is considered a separate "aftermarket connected vehicle business".

Whether the Automatic Labs revenue is what will help drive the double digit revenue growth in 2018 (it was acquired on April 18, 2017), or if it is solely due to the organic growth of the unit acquired from Agero, it seems likely to still remain short of the $200 million that was originally expected to be reached in 2016! The good news is that this is still such a small piece of the business that it shouldn't matter too much.

As to CVS turning EBITDA positive in 2017? I don't really care, my nose is large enough already, and I would rather not have Warren Buffett watch it grow any longer.