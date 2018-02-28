Waste Management: 9% Dividend Increase For This High-Quality Dividend Growth Stock

The company has a positive growth outlook, due to price increases, volume growth from new and existing customers, and tax reform.

By Bob Ciura

In the investing world, sometimes the most boring business models generate the most consistent returns. There is perhaps no stock that better epitomizes the phrase “boring is beautiful” than Waste Management, Inc. (WM). Despite rarely making news in the financial media, Waste Management has been an excellent stock to own over the past several years. It has soundly outperformed the S&P 500 Index since the Great Recession.

Not only that, but Waste Management is a strong dividend growth stock. On February 20th, Waste Management declared a quarterly dividend rate of $0.465 per share. The new dividend represents a 9.4% raise. Waste Management is a Dividend Achiever, a group of 261 stocks with 10+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see the entire list of all 261 Dividend Achievers here.

This article will discuss why Waste Management’s strong business model and dividend increases make for a solid dividend growth holding.

Business Overview

Waste Management provides collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It owns and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the U.S. The company has more than 100+ recycling facilities, 130+ landfill gas-to-energy facilities, 240+ active solid waste landfills, and 290+ transfer facilities. In all, the company has more than 21 million customers, with more than $13 billion in annual revenue. It has a diverse customer lineup, including residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America.

Waste Management is the largest operator in the industry, which provides the company with tremendous scale and competitive advantages. These qualities were on full display in 2017, which was a great year for the company.

Revenue increased 6.4% for the year, while adjusted earnings-per-share increased 10%. The company realized growth from both pricing (up 4.8%) and volume (up 2.9%). Waste Management exhibited growth, and the company beat analyst expectations for revenue in all four quarters last year.

Waste Management has a very strong business model. Given the high regulatory hurdles of the waste disposal and recycling industries, Waste Management has a huge economic “moat”, a term popularized by legendary investor Warren Buffett, which describes a durable competitive advantage. Due to this, Waste Management has steady growth, and high returns on capital.

Growth Prospects

Going forward, Waste Management should have a clear path of growth, due to pricing increases and volume growth. Thanks to the consistency of its business model, and industry leadership position, the company has the ability to retain key customers while attracting new ones. For example, service increases have exceeded service decreases for 16 consecutive quarters, while new business has exceeded lost business for 11 consecutive quarters.

Another growth catalyst is continued improvements in the recycling business, which has been difficult so far. Aside from commercial customers, another growth catalyst for Waste Management moving forward is recycling, which had struggled in recent years. The turnaround on the recycling side is starting to pay off. The recycling business is profitable, and added $0.09 to earnings-per-share in 2017.

Cost cuts will also help boost earnings growth. Operating expenses, as a percentage of revenue, increased 10 basis points in the fourth quarter, to 62.1%.

Lastly, Waste Management will be a major beneficiary of tax reform. Its effective tax rate for 2017 was about 36%. With tax reform, the company expects its recurring effective rate to decline by 10 to 11 percentage points going forward, to about 26%. As a result, 2018 is expected to be another year of impressive growth.

For 2018, Waste Management expects adjusted earnings-per-share in a range of $3.97 to $4.05. This would represent earnings growth of 23% to 26%. This is a very strong earnings growth rate, which management believes will be accomplished through a combination of price increases, volume growth, cost discipline, and share repurchases.

Valuation & Expected Returns

At the midpoint of 2018 guidance, Waste Management expects adjusted earnings-per-share of $4.01 this year. Consequently, the stock has a price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 21.6. Waste Management does not appear to be significantly overvalued, as the S&P 500 Index trades for an average price-to-earnings ratio of 25.7. That said, Waste Management does not appear to be undervalued, either. In the past 10 years, the stock held an average price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1.

As a result, the stock seems to be fairly valued. In that case, future returns will be derived from earnings growth and dividends. A reasonable base-case scenario for future returns could be as follows:

4-6% revenue growth

1% cost cuts

1% share repurchases

2% dividend yield

Waste Management expects 20%+ earnings growth in 2018, much of which is due to tax reform. Over the long-term, earnings growth is likely to settle back to the high single-digit range. Based on this, total annual returns can reach approximately 8-10% per year.

Waste Management stock may not see additional returns from an expanding price-to-earnings ratio, but the stock can still generate satisfactory returns. And although it does not have a high dividend yield, at approximately 2.1%, it is likely to continue raising its dividend each year. Waste Management has increased its dividend for 15 years in a row, and the new dividend rate of $1.86 is secure.

Using 2018 earnings guidance, Waste Management has a forward dividend payout ratio of approximately 46%. Even after the recent 9.4% dividend increase, the dividend payout represents less than half of earnings-per-share. This is a healthy payout ratio, which leaves ample room for continued dividend increases in the mid-to-high single-digit range.

Final Thoughts

There is nothing overly exciting about Waste Management. It has a fairly boring business model, but to be sure, in no way is this a bad thing. Waste Management is the largest operator in a highly profitable industry. It doesn't have to worry about new technologies disrupting the industry, or start-up competitors putting it out of business.

Waste Management provides a necessary service, which virtually ensures a certain level of demand, even during recessions. In addition, Waste Management’s scale gives it pricing power. The company is likely to continue generating solid growth rates going forward. Valuation is a concern, which means right now might not be the best time to buy the stock. However, Waste Management remains a high-quality holding for dividend growth investors.

