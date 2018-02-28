TESARO's (TSRO) CEO Lonnie Moulder on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2018 4:15 PM ET

Executives

Jennifer Davis - Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Lonnie Moulder - Chief Executive Officer

Timothy Pearson - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Mary Lynne Hedley - President and Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Steven Breazzano - Evercore ISI

Alethia Young - Credit Suisse

Srikripa Devarakonda - Citigroup

James Birchenough - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Tony Butler - Guggenheim Partners

Andrew Berens - Morgan Stanley

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Seamus Fernandez - Leerink Partners

Paul Choi - ‎Barclays Investment Bank

Peter Lawson - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Chris Raymond - Piper Jaffray

Operator

Good afternoon. And welcome to the TESARO Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and webcast. I will now turn the call over to Jennifer Davis, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at TESARO. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Davis

Thank you, Lufoya. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our recent business progress and TESARO's fourth quarter and full year 2017 operating results. With me here today are our CEO, Lonnie Moulder; our President and COO, Dr. Mary Lynne Hedley; and our CFO, Tim Pearson.

Earlier this afternoon, we issued a news release detailing our results. Please note that this news release and the slide presentation that we'll refer to during this conference call are both available in the Investors section of our website, www.tesarobio.com.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that discussions during this conference call will include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for any reason.

The factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the press release issued today and in our SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

During today's call, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that involve adjustments to non-GAAP figures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP financial measures and are unlikely to be comparable to non-GAAP information provided by other companies. We believe non-GAAP measures may be useful to investors as a supplement to, but not as a substitute for, the applicable GAAP number. I'd now like to turn the call over to Lonnie Moulder, CEO of TESARO. Lonnie?

Lonnie Moulder

Thank you, Jen. And thank you, everyone, for joining us this afternoon. Today, we will provide a commercial update, along with a comprehensive review of the ZEJULA launch, discuss our 2017 financial results and 2018 guidance, review our development programs and highlight upcoming data presentations.

With the very successful launch of ZEJULA, 2017 was a pivotal year for TESARO. I would like to start by thanking our associates, whose hard work and dedication enabled numerous accomplishments as we advance our mission of responsible development and commercialization of new therapies for people living with cancer.

Our commercial performance in 2017 was highlighted by the rapid FDA approval and launch of ZEJULA in the U.S. as the first and only once-daily PARP inhibitor available for maintenance treatment for women with recurrent ovarian cancer. In its first nine-months of availability ZEJULA achieved $109 million in net revenue, including $43 million in the fourth quarter.

ZEJULA has fundamentally changed the treatment paradigm for thousands of women who previously were enduring watch-and-wait approaches. And its introduction doubled the number of women in the U.S. with ovarian cancer who are treated with a PARP inhibitor. The robust ZEJULA launch is due to the strength of the data from the NOVA, trial which set the benchmark for benefit in a broad patient population with recurrent ovarian cancer.

This success is also based upon ZEJULA's tolerability profile, particularly in relation to GI related side effects such diarrhea. We will also shortly describe the results of our retrospective analysis that identify two baseline characteristics that could define which patients might benefit from an early dose modification and potentially reduce the incidence of grade 3/4 thrombocytopenia by half.

Collectively, the unsurpassed clinical data and strong commercial execution have made ZEJULA the number one PARP inhibitor for women with ovarian cancer in the U.S. We intend to leverage our first-mover advantage and ZEJULA's leading product profile to bring this important product to even more women in 2018 and beyond.

In the U.S., ZEJULA consistently remained the PARP inhibitor of choice for ovarian cancer patients. In fact, in the second half of 2017, 6 out of 10 patients with ovarian who were treated with a PARP inhibitor receives ZEJULA. Today, over 90% of ZEJULA use is in women with ovarian cancer.

However, as our clinical programs mature, we could expect ZEJULA use to broaden beyond ovarian cancer in a manner similar to what has been observed with a competing PARP inhibitor for which approximately 50% of its use is in breast, prostate and other cancers. Clearly, the market opportunity for PARP inhibitors extends beyond ovarian cancer and represents a significant growth opportunity for ZEJULA.

More than 4,000 women were treated with ZEJULA by over 2,000 physician prescribers. Use of ZEJULA has been evenly divided among patients with and without BRCA mutations.

Reimbursement coverage occurred quickly after launch and has been excellent with more than 99% of lives covered for ZEJULA across Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance. We are proud of our patient assistance programs, which support broad access for patients. Utilization of these programs has been in line with that of many other oral oncology products in the range of 25% to 30% of total unit volume.

ZEJULA experienced very rapid adoption at launch. In part, the launch trajectory was due to the existence of a large prevalent pool of patients, including women with later stage disease and those who had long since completed platinum based chemotherapy but had no maintenance options.

In addition to this pent up demand, non-promoter uses, especially the treatment of later line patients further bolstered the initial launch trajectory.

Following this rapid uptake of ZEJULA we engaged with Flatiron and others to conduct analyses of patient's charts. This information, together with primary market research, specialty pharmacy and intrinsic datasets solidify our understanding of ZEJULA use and the contribution to initial sales from this prevalent pool and the incident treatment population, as compared to the intended NOVA like patients, whom we refer to as the incident recurrent maintenance population.

As illustrated here, early in the launch new patient starts from the prevalent pool of patients likely contributed disproportionately to ZEJULA sales. And given the relatively short durations for treatment, masks the underlying growth from penetration of the incident recurrent maintenance population.

As this finite prevalent pool began to diminish, the rate of new patient starts more closely reflected growing penetration into the weekly incident recurrent maintenance population of patients who had recently completed platinum based chemotherapy. Our data sources indicate that for the fourth quarter of 2017, the largest portion of our new patient starts consisted of the incident recurrent maintenance population.

ZEJULA sales exceeded $43 million in the fourth quarter, which represents sequential quarterly growth of approximately 10%. Approximately 180 to 190 recurrent ovarian cancer patients complete platinum each week and become eligible for maintenance therapy.

Today, these patients represent our core market opportunity. We are seeing consistent and growing penetration of ZEJULA in this patient population month over month and believe we have established a successful launch trajectory.

Many of the prevalent pool patients who initiated treatment during the second and third quarters have ended ZEJULA therapy due to disease progression. And we expect this dynamic to continue into the second quarter.

At this point, only 10 months into the launch of ZEJULA and considering the mixed populations of patients who started therapy, it's too early to determine an average duration of therapy. We expect the durations of therapy for incident recurrent maintenance patients will, of course, increase. And as we approach the anniversary of the launch, we also anticipate that we will begin seeing a positive impact on revenue from a growing base of patients who remain on therapy for more than 12 months.

The fundamental market opportunity is quite large for ZEJULA. However, to fully recognize this opportunity, the value loss associated with down-dosing and the current single strength capsule formulation will need to be addressed. The ZEJULA starting dose is three 100 milligram capsules once per day.

Dose reductions per patients are achieved by taking one fewer capsule per day. And this means that for many patients the first bottle of ZEJULA can last well over one month.

To put this in perspective, last fall a competing PARP inhibitor launched a new tablet formulation with multiple dosage strength that addressed the same down-dosing dilemma. As it's typical in the industry, all dosage strengths are priced similarly, so that regardless of down-dosing the value received for each patient is maintained. This resulted in a 50% or more increase in revenue per patient.

During the fourth quarter, we initiated a clinical trial to support the development of a tablet formulation of ZEJULA with the objective of supporting regulatory approval in approximately two years. A tablet formulation would offer numerous benefits including the ability to reach additional geographies where tablets are more desirable, ease of administration for patients and pricing flexibility. This tablet formulation should enable us to be with more toward market pricing and fully recognize the value of each month of ZEJULA treatment.

For 2018, we are focused on continued growth of ZEJULA in ovarian cancer and we anticipate combined U.S. and EU's ZEJULA sales in the range of $255 million to $275 million this year. We intend to build on ZEJULA's first-mover advantage in both the U.S. and Europe leveraging its unsurpassed clinical efficacy profile and newly available data related to dosing and tolerability.

Specifically, ZEJULA growth in 2018 will be driven by four factors. First, we expect to increase ZEJULA's penetration of the incident recurrent maintenance population from approximately 15% on average over 2017 to approximately 35% on average for 2018. We anticipate that the average time on therapy will grow from approximately three to five months in 2017 to about seven to eight months over the course of this year as the proportion of the incident recurrent maintenance patients on ZEJULA continues to increase.

Over the course of the year, we also expect higher revenue per patient, plus increasing revenue contributions from Europe with initial launches in Germany and UK. Looking ahead, as we approach peak sales associated with current ZEJULA U.S. and EU ovarian labels in the 2020 to 2021 timeframe, we project that annual ZEJULA net revenues will be in the range of $700 million to $800 million.

This growth will be driven by continued penetration in the incident recurrent maintenance study and expanded time on therapy, additional revenue from multiple country launches over the next 12 to 24 months in Europe as pricing has established, and the introduction of our tablet formulation, which will enable market-based pricing, if our tablet formulation was in place today with flat pricing similar to our competitors.

Our $109 million of ZEJULA revenue in 2017 would have been over $160 million. Expanded indications from ongoing clinical trials, which Mary Lynne will discuss, of course, would add substantially to this core recurrent maintenance business.

To reiterate new indications including label expansions for frontline and later line potential combinations represent greater opportunities that are not captured in the $700 million to $800 million revenue range for 2020 to 2021.

Following availability of results from our PRIMA trial, which are expected in 2019, we anticipate that the market for PARP inhibitors in ovarian cancer will expand to utilization in the first line study. We estimate there is a prevalent pool of approximately 40,000 women in the U.S. living with ovarian cancer, who have been treated with platinum chemotherapy, but have not yet experience to recurrence.

Therefore, we anticipate that any impact from first line therapy on the use of PARP inhibitors in the recurrent disease setting will take more than three years to begin. Thereby allowing us to maintain the established recurrent maintenance business for several years after PARP inhibitors are proved and launched in the first line study.

The combined U.S. and EU ovarian cancer market represents a $4 billion opportunity and Mary Lynne will describe in more detail our focused development strategy, which will build on ZEJULA's leadership position in ovarian cancer and brings ZEJULA to the tens of thousands of ovarian cancer patients to become eligible for therapy across different settings each year.

Turning now to VARUBI. In October, we've received FDA approval for the intravenous formulation of VARUBI and subsequently introduced the product in the U.S. at the end of November. The initial launch of VARUBI IV was met with great enthusiasm among the oncology community.

We shift approximately 90,000 vials of VARUBI IV in the fourth quarter and during December 7,000 doses of VARUBI IV were administrated to cancer patients, many of whom were treated at some of the largest cancer centers and community for cancer networks. As you know, in January, we announced updates to the U.S. prescribing information of VARUBI IV including new information on anaphylaxis and other serious hypersensitivity reactions not observed in the VARUBI IV clinical development program, but now reported in the post-marketing study.

We issued a Dear Healthcare Professional letter along with this update. Although, demand will strong at launch given these dynamics, we now believe the market opportunity for VARUBI IV has much more limited than previously anticipate.

As a result, we have withdrawn all promotional support for the IV formulation will suspend distribution or redirecting company resources in support of ZEJULA. We are also considering strategic alternatives for the VARUBI brand franchise such as out-licensing, as we continue to support VARUBI oral.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to our CFO, Tim Pearson, for the review of our fourth quarter and full-year 2017 financial results. Tim?

Timothy Pearson

Thank you, Lonnie. For the fourth quarter of 2017, TESARO reported total revenue of $48 million compared to $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Revenue growth was driven by the launch of ZEJULA in the U.S. in April 2017. Net revenue for ZEJULA totaled $43.4 million during the fourth quarter, which is recorded net of estimated discounts, returns, charge backs, rebates, co-pay assistance and other allowances.

VARUBI net revenue totaled $4.5 million for the fourth quarter compared to $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Although, demand for VARUBI IV was strong following its introduction in November, Lonnie described. We expect the majority of the units purchased in December to be returned.

Cost of sales associated with product sales increased $30.9 million compared to $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, primarily due to the commercial launch of ZEJULA in the U.S., and inventory write-downs and other charges related to anticipated product returns following the VARUBI IV launch and revised forecast of future VARUBI IV sales.

Research and development expenses increased to $97.8 million for the fourth quarter compared to $71.5 million in Q4 of 2016, resulting from higher clinical and pre-commercial manufacturing costs associated with the advancement of our immuno-oncology portfolio. The expansion of niraparib clinical development programs for TSR-042 and TSR-022 as well as higher R&D headcount.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $90.6 million for the fourth quarter compared to $54.5 million in Q4 of 2016 as a result of increased headcount, activities and support of the launches of VARUBI and ZEJULA in the U.S. and Europe, and higher professional service fees.

For Q4, TESARO reported a net loss of $182.1 million compared to a net loss of $136.2 million for Q4 2016. For the full-year of 2017, TESARO reported net revenue of $223.3 million compared to $58 million for the full-year of 2016. This growth was mainly driven by the strong launch of ZEJULA in the U.S. and $100 million upfront payment received as part of the license agreement with Takeda in the third quarter.

The net loss totaled $496.1 million for 2017 compared to a net loss of $374.2 million for 2016. As of December 31, 2017, TESARO had approximately $643.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Moving to 2018 guidance, we expect total worldwide net revenues between $310 million and $345 million. For ZEJULA, we expect net revenues between $255 million and $275 million for 2018, which reflects continued growth of ZEJULA use in the recurrent ovarian cancer setting as well as steady contribution from the treatment and other non-promoted settings.

For Q1, we expect net ZEJULA revenues in the range of $45 million to $50 million. With regard to other revenue, which includes VARUBI oral and licensing revenue, we expect between $55 million and $70 million in 2018.

Interest expense for 2018, including cash and non-cash components for both our convertible debt and term loan is expected to be in the range of $50 million to $60 million for the year, including non-cash interest expense of $14 million.

Looking ahead, we expect our cash and cash equivalents balance will decline by approximately $150 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $172 million decline in Q4 of 2017. Quarterly declines in cash and cash equivalents are expected to moderate over the course of 2018 and in the fourth quarter the decline is expected to be approximately $75 million.

The company plans to draw $200 million in 2018 from its available term loan facility. And our year end 2018 cash and cash equivalents balance is expected to be approximately $400 million. With that, I'll hand the call over to Mary Lynne for an update on our development programs.

Mary Lynne Hedley

Thank you, Tim. While gratified by the success of our ongoing launch and the use of ZEJULA to meet the needs of women with recurrent ovarian cancer, we can and will do more. We intend for all women with ovarian cancer to benefit from ZEJULA, including those who are newly diagnosed those with recurrent disease and those with platinum-resistant tumors.

Our 3x3 development strategy was initiated with the niraparib monotherapy trials: PRIMA, NOVA and QUADRA, which are being conducted across the spectrum of ovarian cancer. A consolidated cost effective approach involving company sponsored and targeted cooperative group studies will build upon the benchmark NOVA efficacy data of niraparib as monotherapy in the recurrent maintenance setting and leverage ongoing trials of doublet therapy, for example with bevacizumab in OVARIO and AVANOVA, and with anti-PD-1 in TOPACIO.

Data from TOPACIO, QUADRA and AVANOVA are expected this year. TOPACIO data from the platinum-resistant ovarian cancer setting will be presented at STO in March and abstracts have been submitted to ASCO for QUADRA and TOPACIO.

It is a commonly held tenet that the most profound impact on clinical benefit in the treatment of cancer is through the use of drug cocktails. The third component of our 3x3 strategy involves studying the use of these cocktails in newly diagnosed and recurrent ovarian cancer through our innovative FIRST and OPAL clinical studies.

We intend to initiate the Phase 3 FIRST trial for patients with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer in the second quarter and will do so with scientific advice from FDA and EMA in hand. The first study includes two agents in our portfolio: niraparib and TSR-042.

OPAL, a Phase 2 trial for patients who fail first-line ovarian cancer therapy will initially include niraparib, TSR-042 and bevacizumab. Collectively, our 3x3 approach affords TESARO with a $4 billion niraparib market opportunity and a peak market opportunity of approximately $3 billion for TSR-042. The first-line setting addressed initially in PRIMA represents $2 billion of the niraparib opportunity.

We look forward to completing enrollment of PRIMA in the second quarter this year and currently anticipate data readout at the end of next year. Over 2,000 physicians have been prescribing niraparib in the United States, and the majority are familiar with and have successfully managed bone-marrow toxicities from standard cancer treatments and from niraparib.

Monitoring the blood counts is routine for these physicians, and in practice, dissimilar for all PARP inhibitors. Our post-launch surveys indicate that monitoring for early signs of thrombocytopenia with weekly blood draws in the first month of niraparib therapy is not a barrier to use.

Chart reviews have enabled us to assess that real-world use of niraparib has resulted in dose reduction and discontinuation made that seem to be similar to those observed in NOVA. To potentially enable a more rapid dose adjustment, we undertook and recently completed a retrospective analysis of the NOVA data.

This RADAR analysis identified two baseline characteristics that were associated with and could potentially predict whether our patients with ultimately need niraparib dose modification. Specifically patients with pre-treatment body weight of less than 170 pounds or a platelet count of less than 150,000 experienced higher rates of grade three or four thrombocytopenia compared to those with higher weights and platelet counts.

Interestingly, even though in NOVA the intent was to provide these patients with 300 milligram dose, their average daily dose over the first two months was about 200 milligrams and only 17% of them stayed on a 300 milligram starting dose.

Importantly, an analysis of PFS demonstrates that efficacy with not reduced in patients who received a 200 milligram daily dose of ZEJULA early in treatment and for the remainder of their therapy.

We described preliminary data from this retrospective analysis of NOVA data at the ASCO meeting in November. And the full analysis has been accepted for oral presentation at the SGO annual meeting in March. This analysis provides information that physicians could find useful to more rapidly identify the ZEJULA dose most appropriate for their patient. And potentially reduce the risk and incidence of grade three or four thrombocytopenia for certain patients.

We see promise for niraparib that extends beyond ovarian cancer. Triple-negative breast cancer is extremely aggressive with limited treatment options, a relatively short progression-free survival and no universal standard of care. Preliminary data from TOPACIO, a clinical study of niraparib and anti-PD-1 therapy represented at ESMO in September.

Of the TNBC patients with the partial or complete response nearly all remained on study at this time. The preliminary data supported the hypothesis that a combination of niraparib and anit-PD-1 may prolong clinical benefit beyond what has typically seen in this disease. We have submitted an abstract and hope to present additional data from this study at ASCO, which we believe continues to support this hypothesis.

Data from BRAVO, a clinical study in patients with advanced metastatic breast cancer, who have a BRCA gene mutation, have recently been received from BIG, EORTC collaborators cleaned and analyze. These data show that niraparib is active in this indication and we intend to publish the finance in the second half of the year. We will also discuss the data from BRAVO and TOPACIO with FDA and intend to propose our registration strategy that addresses the still unmet needs of women with breast cancer. We hope to share our plans with you by mid-year.

The three tumor types in which we have chosen to focus our internal average with niraparib, ovarian, TNBC and lung. Our all platinum sensitive cancers marked by a relatively high incidence of homologous recombination deficiency and mutations or deficiencies in gene expression that make them a particular interest as potential opportunities for niraparib treatment.

Monotherapy and combination therapy data from previous studies of niraparib, and other PARP inhibitors combined with data from studies of anti-PD-1 antibodies, and our own TOPACIO and JASPER studies, will inform us of the patient populations that might be best served by a combination of niraparib and TSR-042. Data from TOPACIO and JASPER will be available this year and we use to further refine our clinical strategy to address these and potentially other tumor types.

TSR-042 provides us strategic advantage of TESARO and further developing niraparib and our IO portfolio. Today, we have treated over 200 patients with TSR-042, emerging clinical data suggest the promising clinical profile that is commensurate with the convenient patient-centric dosing regimen.

TSR-042 is the only anti-PD-1 therapy administered every three weeks for four doses and then every six weeks until disease progression. Clinical data suggest activity of TSR-042 is similar to that of other approved anti-PD-1 antibodies with favorable tolerability profile.

Enrollment in the MSI-high registration trial is expected to complete at the end of 2018 and BLA submission is anticipated for next year. We have submitted a late-breaking abstract and hope to share data from our long and MSI-high expansion cohorts this year at the AACR conference.

TIM-3 and LAG-3 are proteins that likely have multi-sectorial impacts on the suppression of anti-tumor immune responses. Data from historical studies of chronic viral infections in patients first peaked our interest in these molecules as potential drug targets for patients with cancer, a clinical situation that in many ways reflects a chronic exposure to antigen.

Emerging scientific publications demonstrating the negative impact of these molecules on T-cells and other cells in the tumor micro-environment have further strengthened our view that targeting these two proteins together with anti-PD-1 therapy could provide additional benefit to patients with cancer.

The emergence of LAG-3 clinical data has furthered our belief in the potential of these targets. TSR-022 is an active anti-TIM-3 monoclonal antibody with predictable pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic and safety profile.

We completed the dose escalation phase of the AMBER trial with TSR-022 and presented these data at SITC last year. AMBER also included a dose escalation in combination with TSR-042, in which the combination was found to be well tolerated. We are currently enrolling patients in three separate tumor-specific expansion cohorts and intend to submit an abstract to SITC where we would hope to present these data in the fall.

Finally, TSR-033, our anti-LAG-3 antibody is being assessed in the CITRINO study. We have completed the first two dose levels and are currently enrolling patients in the 240 mg dose cohort. Once we clear the dose for main toxicity thresholds for this cohort, we will begin enrolling a cohort of patients to receive any milligrams of TSR-033 in combination with our standard dose of TSR-042.

Upfront utilization of a flat dose of TSR-033 will accelerate the development timeline, so that we are positioned to rapidly expand into tumor-specific cohorts that have the potential to demonstrate clinical activity of the combination. We anticipate submitting an abstract containing CITRINO data to SITC this year.

We are excited to have a number of data readouts planned for 2018 for niraparib, TSR-042 and our emerging IO portfolio, including several presentations in the first half of the year. At STO next month, we will present the RADAR analysis from our NOVA trial and Phase 2 TOPACIO data in platinum resistant ovarian cancer. We have submitted abstracts to AACR for initial data from the GARNET trial and MSI-high in non-small cell lung cancer patients. And we have submitted TOPACIO and QUADRA abstracts to ASCO.

In the second half of the year, we expect to submit abstracts to SITC for TSR-022 in combination with TSR-042 as well as TSR-033 in monotherapy. With that, we now like to open the call up for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Steven Breazzano of Evercore ISI. Your line is now open.

Steven Breazzano

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question. Maybe first, in your guidance, maybe just talk about what your expected patient share is over 2018 and maybe the confidence in the guidance, given the pushes and pulls of SOLO-1 data as well an expanded label from Rubraca? Thank you.

Lonnie Moulder

Yes, we would hope, Steven, to take the 15% penetration on average that we had in 2017 of the eligible population that we call the incident recurrent maintenance population and bring that into the - to the mid-30% range. Remember though, that 2017 was a partial year for us. So of course, the exit share was higher than 15%, so somewhere above 30%, 35% or so penetration into the eligible population that we define as the incident recurrent maintenance population.

And then, of course, as you know we still have in 2018 carryover effect from some of the pinup demand prevalent pool patients. They'll probably mostly washout by the middle of the year, so after the second quarter. And then, there is this ongoing incident treatment, the latter line treatment patient population that we seem to continually get. And that's how we assembled the guidance.

And just as a reminder, the guidance of $255 million to $275 million includes U.S. and Europe, where we're currently gaining sales in Germany. But in 2018, we'll have sales in the UK and in Germany.

Steven Breazzano

Would you still expect to be capturing 6 in 10 patients just over the course of 2018?

Lonnie Moulder

No, that has to decline at some point. When we peak-out in this current label that we have and as we described on the call in that 2020, 2021 time period, where we would hope to get something like 40%, maybe up to 50% penetration in the recurrent population, the incident recurrent maintenance population, we'll obviously be sharing that with others. When we hit the PARP class, we'll have grown to substantially capture the vast majority of that population.

So to hit that number, our actual share in the PARP market will come down from 60%. But we would intend to still have the largest share of the three agents. As the first to launch and with the foothold that we've established and the number of prescribers that are comfortable with the drug and the ongoing new starts, to growing new starts in our core indication, we feel good about obviously our share position, but it can't remain at 60% continuously.

Steven Breazzano

Thank you.

Lonnie Moulder

Thanks, Steve.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Alethia Young of Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Alethia Young

Alethia. Thanks for taking the question. Can you just give us a little bit more color on how you think PARP usage in the first-line could impact usage in the second-line? So specifically, do you think physicians would give a patient a PARP for both first-line and second-line maintenance? And then also in the near term, if you could just give us some more color on, if the SOLO-1 trial is successful what impact do you think this could have on the overall size of the recurrent maintenance market? Since I know you've been talking about, how you feel this market will be growing in 2018.

Lonnie Moulder

Yeah, two parts to the question there, Ellie, and thanks for the question. If you - what I tried to describe earlier and I think people would recognize this. Obviously, there are lot of patients, let's focus on the U.S. first, although Europe has a similar population, at least our target market in Europe, the EU-17.

So there are over 200,000 patients living with ovarian cancer in the U.S., that's the prevalent population. We estimate, and you can gather up the literature and come to a similar conclusion I believe that patients that have received platinum and they're in response, but they haven't yet recurred, that's a population of about 40,000 women. So at some point, the vast majority of those women unfortunately will recur. They're now recurrent and they're now eligible for recurrent maintenance treatment.

A pool of patients that large is going to recur over a number of years and we estimate that even if PARP inhibitors immediately captured 100%, which is not what we're suggesting. But if immediately captured 100% of the first-line setting, that would not impact the recurrent opportunity in a meaningful way for several years. It would actually begin to impacting it in a meaningful way almost three years later, because of that pool of 40,000 patients that have received a platinum. They're in response, but they haven't recurred yet, and they're not yet receiving the recurrent platinum treatment and eligible for maintenance. Does that make sense to you?

Alethia Young

Yeah, that's very helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Robyn Karnauskas.

Mary Lynne Hedley

Yeah. I just want to point one more thing in response to Ellie's question, in particular related to SOLO-1. So SOLO-1 as you know is a study only being conducted in the front-line maintenance setting in patients with a BRCA mutation, which we believe will represent about 20% of the overall patients in the front line setting. So you can consider that as you think about what the potential impact would be on the recurrent population together with what Lonnie has just said about the overall prevalent pool. Sorry about…

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Robyn Karnauskas of Citigroup. Your line is open. Hi, Robyn, please check to see if your line is on mute.

Srikripa Devarakonda

Hey, guys, sorry. This is Kripa on for Robyn. So I was wondering, if you can talk a little bit about how since the approval of one of the competitors whether you've seen change in the share or whether the market it has, has been growing in such a way that the share hasn't changed much. And also how the patient mix for ZEJULA has changed over the past almost one year since the drug has been approved?

Lonnie Moulder

Yeah, I will start with the second part, Kripa. Thank you for the question. The actual mix of patients, since the drug was approved has evolved a bit where the new starts in the latter part of 2017 are much in line - much more in line with the incident recurrent maintenance population. As I describe, there was a pent-up pool of patients, some of them are for maintenance, but they had responded to the platinum some time ago. So there are patients that have shorter durations, and then kind of the study growth in treatment utilization of the drug throughout the year.

From a share standpoint, from late summer July, August timeframe all the way through the end of the year, our share in the ovarian cancer study for patients being treated not to share in dollars, not to share in prescriptions, but patients being treated with ovarian cancer has fluctuated between about 58%, 62%, so up and down around 60%. And it was in that same range in the January data that we just received.

And just so you're aware, we know through our specialty pharmacy data, what indication of patient - or what disease of patient has. So they have an ICD-10 code that says ovarian cancer that we know that's the category and over 90% of our patients fall in that category. So that kind of - defined the mix of our patients and what we've seen so far this year.

Srikripa Devarakonda

Okay, great. Thank you. And a quick question on the Roche collaboration that was announced yesterday, I was just wondering what the rationale for the combination to PARP dysenteric centric combination in bladder cancers. And will you be providing more detail about this collaboration in terms of the economics?

Mary Lynne Hedley

So the rationale is similar for other PARP PD-1 or PD-L1 combinations that PARP inhibitors may have to increase certain pathways with themselves that up regulate ultimately gamma interferon and of course, all the signals that help promote an immune response. So similar to what we're doing in TOPACIO from the perspective of combining PARP of niraparib plus TSR-042 in lung, breast, and ovarian cancer, I imagine Genentech is very interested in understanding the same kind of combination in tumor types and which there are more interested, so bladder cancer which is with those particular study is for.

That's not an area focused for us that resulted with appropriate to establish the collaboration which would enable niraparib to obviously address the greatest number of patients.

Srikripa Devarakonda

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Lonnie Moulder

From an economic standpoint, I think, you would ask. This is their trial to run and they handle the cost of the trial.

Srikripa Devarakonda

Okay, great. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Jim Birchenough of Wells Fargo Securities. Your line is open.

James Birchenough

Yeah. Hi, guys. Thanks for all the detail today. Just on the guidance, Lonnie, of the $250 million to $275 million are able break that down between U.S. and Europe, just trying to get a sense of whether those growth expected in the U.S. And then just on the 15% treatment rate for recurrent ovarian cancer maintenance going to 30% plus. What's the major barrier right now, was it just physicians hanging onto watchful waiting and trying to understand what's going to drive that increased rate of maintenance is?

Lonnie Moulder

Yeah. So first of all, the mix this year U.S. to Europe about 10% to 15% of what is in our guidance, we'll actually be derived from Europe, and as you know well, Jim, when we say Europe what that really means with the new product launch is typically Germany for most of the year, the UK coming in at some point, and it's not until - it won't be until 2019 for us. And that's the normal timeframe for reimbursement in France, for reimbursement in Italy and then Spain and so on. So obviously Europe will become a larger portion of our revenue in future years. But in 2018, it's 10% to 15%.

And your other question, excuse me?

James Birchenough

Yeah, just what drives the maintenance treatment rate of 15% going to 30%, just trying to understand, is it just watchful waiting right now, and what's the impetus for greater maintenance therapy is?

Lonnie Moulder

Yeah, there is really a several categories here: one, is the growing PARP category; second is patients that may have received Avastin along with their platinum-based chemo regimen, and then continue on Avastin as monotherapy. There is a smattering of other chemo or even continuing platinum beyond six cycles that's a minority practice, but it happens. And then there is of course watchful waiting.

And what we've seen today is a substantial shrinkage in the watchful waiting, as I said 15% was our average over 2017. As we exceeded, it was actually greater than that. And the other two PARP inhibitors also have some penetration there. So the PARP inhibitor class is penetrating watchful waiting is shirking. We expect other chemotherapy to be shrinking. And one of the strategies that I'm sure people have recognized from us and perhaps other companies marketing in PARP inhibitors over time is the fact that the PARP inhibitor dataset across the board and clearly for ZEJULA. It's actually stronger in many cases than the clinical data that would support Avastin use in certain patient populations.

So we would anticipate shrinking the Avastin use or - and we have studies underway as datasets become available, combination of PARP inhibitor specifically ZEJULA with Avastin. So that how we would intend to see the PARP class in general, penetrate further in 2019 and specifically ZEJULA.

James Birchenough

And maybe just one more, if you allow me, Lonnie, for Mary Lynne, on the BRAVO study and data that will be presented, there is the comment that - confirm the activity of PARP inhibition in that setting. But could you maybe comment on how compares to Lynparza and you think there is a potential for an accelerated approval path here?

Mary Lynne Hedley

Yeah, I would rather wait and have the data presented, because I think it's important to see it in its totality. And we are going to, actually as I said, approach the FDA with the BRAVO and TOPACIO data in hand, and discuss a potential registration strategy with FDA, but until we have a green light on that. We would prefer not to give you any more guidance is to what that might look like. And it's the TOPACIO data, Chris, it will be presented - or James.

James Birchenough

Is that one meeting, Mary Lynne? Or is that two separate meeting?

Mary Lynne Hedley

So BRAVO will be published, and TOPACIO we submitted an abstract to ASCO.

James Birchenough

Great. Well, thanks for taking the questions.

Mary Lynne Hedley

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Tony Butler of Guggenheim Partners. Your line is open.

Tony Butler

Thanks very much. Two questions, Lonnie, you mentioned Avastin use in the ovarian cancer arena, as a single-agent. Question is, is there any off-label use of the combination today of ZEJULA and Avastin? That's question one.

And the second for Mary Lynne, this is - with the questions with respect to AMBER trial. There was a recent publication about the potential of de novo immune responses if only a PD-1 combo was used, but not chemotherapy. In other words, chemotherapy being required to unlock, I guess, one could say neo-antigens. So I am curious, how you think about that if you do at least with respect to the AMBER study? Thank you very much.

Lonnie Moulder

Thanks for the questions, Tony. We're not tracking anything that showing up is substantial combination use at this point in time of Avastin and PARP inhibitors. I suspect people are mostly focused on seeing data. So, Mary Lynne?

Mary Lynne Hedley

So as we're actually very interested in information that's relates to how immuno-oncology agents combined with each other, and potentially with chemotherapy, and one of my reason for specifically referring to cocktails early on, as it related to at least ovarian cancer, it was because of that fact.

So for example, on the first study, we're actually looking at really a multi-drug cocktail, because patients will be getting chemotherapy, TSR-042, niraparib and some in case of bevacizumab. As we think about expanding our own IO/IO combinations and potentially adding chemotherapy to that mix. We think it's very interesting and potentially appropriate for certain patient populations. And you'll hear more about that from us later.

Tony Butler

Thank you, both.

Lonnie Moulder

Thanks, Tony.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Andrew Berens of Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Andrew Berens

Hi, thanks for the questions, guys. Maybe a few on Slide 9, again the guidance slide. Just want to make sure, I understand the data that you're presenting. So the 15% penetration is all patients other than the front line, obviously. And it goes to 35% and then 40% to 50%, also I'm not assuming any front line in those penetration numbers. How do you get to 40% to 50% yielding $700 million to $800 million, once we have the PARPs in the front line? Is that assuming PARP after PARP treatment? Or I mean, what are your assumptions about how the downstream usage will change, when we have a front line maintenance indication?

Lonnie Moulder

Excellent question, obviously, just remind you everybody those penetrations are the population that we defined as incident recurrent maintenance. So the patients that show up each week that have now completed the platinum regimen and our in-response and/or then eligible for maintenance therapy with PARP inhibitor, and that's the penetration we've laid out there, of course, and I know you get that, Andrew.

In addition, we do know that there other non-promoted uses and we capture them here, and some of those are later-line treatment and that's been consistent, and actually some of it is first line, it's a little bit of first line use across all the PARP inhibitors right now. So there is some of that in there. But the build, they get you to 2020, 2021 has obviously several components that are listed here. One major component is the market-based pricing with the launch of our tablets.

As you can imagine, I walk through the example of what occurred with the different PARP inhibitor by moving to sort of industry standard flat pricing across multiple strength dosage forms that maintain the economics regardless of the dose that's used. That's not the case with ZEJULA today. But we intend to, obviously, bring that tablet to market, and about two years or so like I said.

But the question you asked about the impact of front line usage of it grows whether that would be from SOLO-1, which is just a gBRCA population, or if it comes from obviously our own PRIMA, which the timeline overlaps. We are setting that aside, because as I described, there are many patients there is a prevalent pool patients that have already responded to their platinum, and there are going to recur they may take six months or a year, two years, they're going to recur, and we estimate based on the literature in epidemiology that there are 40,000 patients, who have responded to platinum that are likely to recur and then be eligible for recurrent maintenance therapy.

So if all the first line patients report on PARP inhibitor and you don't use PARP inhibitor twice that pool of 40,000 will continue to recur, get their recurrent platinum and then be eligible for maintenance. So they actually don't begin to cannibalize from first line per year, from first line to the recurrent setting for several years out. Does that make sense to you?

Andrew Berens

Yeah. No, no, I appreciate that. But that's still by 2020, 2021, we would have some effect on the downstream opportunity, right? I mean…

Lonnie Moulder

Well, think about it. 40,000 patients and before 2020, what is your estimate of PARP penetration is first line maintenance? So these two datasets…

Andrew Berens

I thank you guys have us a - you've given us I think 18% - you said, 18% or 20% [at one plan] [ph]. Is that what the data are showing, there is a fair amount of upfront usage already?

Lonnie Moulder

Yeah. From one of the chart audits it showed that. It's a mix. I don't know, if it's going to consistently be somewhere in the low-teens. We do periodic updates of the Flatiron dataset and our own chart audits. But if you model that out, I think, you'll see that that modest penetration and then the actual uptick in first line maintenance. First from SOLO-1 in BRCA only, and then from our own PRIMA study had apply the factors involved understanding there is about 40,000 patients annually now that are in the that prevalent pool.

I think, you will come to the conclusion that recurrent maintenance for the entire class, we'll have several years of reasonable sales, and then you have to assume how rapidly PARPs will penetrate in the first line, and I know you didn't have to model that?

Andrew Berens

Great. And $700 million to $800 million just to reemphasize, the $700 million to $800 million does not include year revenues from the front line. That's going to be upside?

Lonnie Moulder

Yeah. So our PRIMA is in addition to that any of our combinations whether that would be in the above combination with niraparib or in PD-1's combination with niraparib. All of this is based on the current labeling in the U.S. and Europe.

Andrew Berens

Okay. And then just maybe one last question on duration. I know, it's early to understand the duration in the maintenance setting, you've said seven to eight months. What percentage for patients in 2017 that our maintenance patients are still on the ZEJULA now and at the end of February. Do you have that number?

Lonnie Moulder

No. There is not a way to get to a specific patient number. We can actually estimate with the mixes of the kind of patients. But the track any one patient and it's clear them individually, as to what category they fall unto is not possible. But as you can imagine, patients that came-in, in the prevalent pool early on. The bolus of pent-up demand we have those patients many of them have been after platinum for a while. So there are not going to get the full benefit of maintenance drug have been in watchful waiting for a period of time. So it would really be in 2018, we get a sense of duration, since we're only in the market for a partial year, of course.

Andrew Berens

Are doctors treating beyond progression of fair number of them or are they stopping the PARP once there was progression?

Lonnie Moulder

If you think about it in a clinical trial, the protocol is for maintenance across the three PARP inhibitors required at the time of progression, the drugs to be stopped. But in the real world, obviously, scanning isn't done on a set schedule to the same degree it is in the clinical trial. And what's defined is a response in the clinical trial, a confirm resist, looking at certain target lesions and determining its recess, whereas in the real world, obviously, that the patients getting clinical benefit, frequently those patients are continued.

Andrew Berens

Okay. Thanks for all the questions. I appreciate it.

Lonnie Moulder

Thanks, Andrew.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Tazeen Ahmad of Bank of America. Your line is open.

Tazeen Ahmad

Thanks, guys. A few quick one for you. Mary Lynne, for TOPACIO for the update that we're expecting at the ASCO meeting, I'm sorry, if you said this earlier in the call. But roughly can you tell us how many patients with the data we're going to see, and what the duration is going to be?

Mary Lynne Hedley

Sure. So the - we submitted two abstracts, one of them for triple-negative breast, and one of them for ovarian cancer. There are approximately 48 triple-negative breast cancer patients and 60 ovarian cancer patients. And we'll also be presenting the ovarian cancer data at SGO at the end of March. And durations, we don't have a median duration at this point. I can tell you that we have had patients treated for about a year at this point.

Tazeen Ahmad

Okay. So is it safe to say at least 12-months' worth of data?

Mary Lynne Hedley

Well, for the patients who started the trial earlier, obviously, they had a longer period of time. But we've been enrolling this trial now for over a year. So there is obviously a gradation of follow-up for the different patient populations.

Tazeen Ahmad

Okay. And then AVANOVA study, again, how many patients are in this and what kind of data would you consider to be good data?

Mary Lynne Hedley

So the AVANOVA trial, just for everyone, just to remind you, is niraparib versus niraparib plus bevacizumab in the recurrent patient population. It's about 90 patients. And we're very interested in the trials and it's an IST being conducted with our collaborators at ENGOT. But the reason we're very interested in this trial is because the patients are recurrent, but there is not a chemotherapy arm. So we'll be interested to see how does a niraparib or niraparib bevacizumab arm compare to what might be standard with chemotherapy.

Tazeen Ahmad

Okay. And would you be releasing this data in 2H?

Mary Lynne Hedley

So this is not - we don't control these data obviously. This is an IST, and so our collaborator will intend to have the data by the end of the year and depending on exactly the timing early they'll submit an abstract for a meeting late in the second half of the year or possible even ASCO in 2019.

Tazeen Ahmad

Okay, great. And then…

Mary Lynne Hedley

And then when the final events happen.

Tazeen Ahmad

Okay. And then, one finance question. So if you're going to try to move to a tablet formulation in a couple of years' time, does that have any impact on your COGS?

Timothy Pearson

Hi, Tazeen, this is Tim. It should have a reduction in our COGS. Generally, we've seen COGS in the range of all-in, absent royalties, call it about a 5% range for COGS and it would go down slightly from there.

Tazeen Ahmad

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Seamus Fernandez of Leerink. Your line is open.

Seamus Fernandez

Oh, great. Thanks for the question. So just a couple here, first off I think Mary Lynne you had offered a $3 billion sort of peak sales opportunity for TSR-042, any indications that you're pursuing if I'm understanding that the comments correctly?

Can you just give us a general sense of sort of typical timeframe that you would place around that $3 billion? How much of this forecast and the assumptions are basically kind of an assumption around TSR monotherapy, combination therapy, non-IO combos, TSR? Just if you can give us sort of a gestalt of how we should be thinking about that? And perhaps maybe most importantly, what portion of these assumptions are based on actual clinical data that you guys have in hand for combinations?

And then, the second question is can you help us understand again your views around differentiation of the population and the entry criteria in PRIMA versus what we know about SOLO-1? And if you can just help us understand, frankly, what your expectations would be for SOLO-1, because I think the market assumes that that study is almost automatically going to be positive based on the BRCA - based on the fact that this a BRCA patient population. Thanks, Lonnie [ph].

Mary Lynne Hedley

Sure. So for the TSR-042 opportunity, it's $3 billion at peak for U.S. and Europe. And it's the market opportunity, not our peak sales. We estimate that that will occur three to five years from launch for each of the different indications. And, of course, we have several indications that would occurring over those years. And our first indication is a monotherapy indication. We believe in MSI-high tumors and that represents about $500 million peak U.S. market opportunity.

These $3 billion is in ovarian cancer. And then what we haven't added in here yet, of course, are any trials that would involve combinations of niraparib and 042 in a breast or a lung setting or any combinations with 022 that might be generated out of the AMBER study or 033 from a CITRINO study. So the absolute data that we have in hand at this point, of course, just given where we are in development, I would say, most likely supports the MSI-high tumors.

And as I indicated, we submitted a late-breaking abstract to AACR that includes our data for non-small cell lung cancer and MSI-high tumors. And I think as I indicated in the call, we believe that the emerging clinical data suggests that TSR-042 is, let's just say, has a similar profile to the PD-1 antibodies that are already on the market. So we believe those data are certainly compelling and supportive of the fact that we have a real molecule, real PD-1 molecule that's well tolerated.

The ovarian cancer indication comes obviously with FIRST, which is our front-line study and ultimately from IST that we're supporting in the recurrent patient population and ultimately TOPACIO-like clinical trial.

And then your question related to PRIMA and SOLO-1, the - so I guess, first I would just say, I don't have a reason to believe why SOLO-1 would be a negative trial at this point. We think - I think we all believe that PARP inhibitors work in a BRCA mutant patient population that shouldn't be in doubt at this point anymore.

As it relates to our different approaches, PRIMA of course is a study in the frontline maintenance setting that it has enrolled everybody. So we aren't limiting the study to patients with a BRCA mutation. And we've also tried to focus the patient population such that we've identified those patients which we believe have the strongest unmet need. And that would the patients with higher risk. And the reason for that of course is the risk benefit, but secondly, because it helps us to have the events occur much faster than they've occurred in SOLO-1 setting, which as you know has been delayed many times as they wait for it.

Seamus Fernandez

Yeah. And if I could just ask one follow-up, there has been a lot of comment and discussion around other biomarkers, as it relates to better identifying IO combinations, and patients that benefit from PD-1 plus combinations. There is - the two were mutation burdened. Would you just maybe give us your sort of sense, is there learning that we should anticipate that you guys are gaining related to TOPACIO, some of those combinations? And I know you guys are doing a range of biomarker work with your combinations?

Can you just give us sort of a general gestalt of when we might anticipate some new information and where you are particularly excited to see PARP plus combinations really deliver a higher response rate and more robust overall benefit, particularly if it's biomarker driven?

Mary Lynne Hedley

Sure. So one of the reasons for doing TOPACIO and JASPER is because from that dataset, and of course, we read the literature just like everyone else, and everything else is in the literature will be able to very - I think be able to have a good understanding of whether or not we're looking at the need for any biomarker to enrich the patient population. Whether or not, we need an IO type biomarker like TMB or PDL-1 or others, and whether we'll need a PARP like biomarker, so HRD, HRR, BRCA.

So from these trials we'll be able to gather that information and we'll also have a sense of whether that - whether those need or potential need for a biomarker is unique to a given tumor type and why that may be.

So I guess I would say, we will share some of that information as it becomes available. But as you can imagine, some of it we would like to have a bigger dataset before we share it and be doing clinical trials so that we have - are able to maintain a competitive advantage that we may have. So I suspect this year you'll see some information which would be useful in the regard that you're asking.

Seamus Fernandez

Okay, great. Thanks so much.

Mary Lynne Hedley

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Paul Choi of ‎Barclays. Your line is open.

Paul Choi

Hi. Good afternoon and thanks for taking our questions. And thanks for all the updates and details. First for Mary Lynne with regard to PRIMA, the update with regard to enrolling - completing enrollment 2Q is great. Is there still a possibility of that we can possibly see an interim look with PRIMA by year end here in your mind?

Mary Lynne Hedley

No.

Paul Choi

No? Okay, great. Thanks for that.

Mary Lynne Hedley

That was easy.

Paul Choi

Okay. Then with regard to the tablet developments here and the populations you've identified in the retrospective analysis that for patients who are more prone to have adverse events or side effects, is there any view that this will address this and how you're thinking about potential dosing here with regard to tablet formulation? Will this be something that you would move forward in a dedicated fashion in 200 mg dose or are you still contemplating a range of doses here?

Mary Lynne Hedley

So actually the tablet formulation is being done in both - well, we'll have a 300 mg single dosage form, a 200 mg single dosage form, and a 100 mg single dosage form. So regardless of the dose that a patient ends up on, they'll only have to take one tablet.

Paul Choi

Great. Thanks for that. And then, just one last one with regard to OVARIO, with regard to the Avastin combinations for newly diagnosed patients, is there any consideration given the fact that biosimilars might be here for bevacizumab in the not too distant future, contemplating if and when that should become available thinking about potential biosimilar usage? Or would you prefer to stick at least for the time being with the branded version of the drug?

Mary Lynne Hedley

And so, as you know, right now there is not a biosimilar available for ovarian cancer. There are for other indications, but because of its orphan drug status at the time, bevacizumab is still the only anti-VEGF IV agent that's utilized in the ovarian cancer setting. So that's one thing. And then the second is that there's just been a long history of usage of bevacizumab with gyn and medocs and so they're very familiar with it.

So we're choosing right now to take the path of let's introduce a new agent niraparib, but stick with one they're also familiar with utilizing, bevacizumab in both the OVARIO study and obviously the AVA NOVA study.

Paul Choi

Great. Thank you for that. And thanks for taking our questions.

Lonnie Moulder

Thanks, Paul.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Peter Lawson of SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Peter Lawson

Mary Lynne, I don't know if I missed this. Just on lung cancer data, when do we get to see that and then BRAVO data? Is that second half and does that just get published or does it get presented at a medical conference?

Mary Lynne Hedley

Sure, so Peter, the BRAVO data, we anticipate submitting that for a publication that we hope will be published in the second half of this year. And the lung data from JASPER, we believe that we'll have a large amount of that data in house in Q3, Q4 of this year. And then, we will define with that data in hand, plus of course, the TOPACIO data how to best move forward in a lung cancer setting. Whether we'll have it in time for a submission of an abstract or that will have to happen in 2019, I'm not yet sue. But we will have it internally anyway for decision making purposes in right around Q3, Q4 this year.

Peter Lawson

Thank you. And then, also to the favorable safety profile you see, is that from just less frequent dosing or is it the antibody itself?

Mary Lynne Hedley

Well, I don't know actually. I actually can't address that question, because we haven't done a direct comparison of - we only do every three weeks about the QSICS [ph]. But, when you look at incidents of adverse events, those are captured over the entire dosing period, so I would have to say it's probably not due to the dosing regimen. Do you know what I mean?

Peter Lawson

Got you. Yes, okay.

Mary Lynne Hedley

Okay.

Peter Lawson

That's good. Thank you. And then, just finally, how many FTEs do you think that would be dedicated to VARUBI?

Lonnie Moulder

How many FTEs?

Peter Lawson

Yeah, on the sales force.

Lonnie Moulder

Do you mean in the field sales force, right?

Peter Lawson

Yes, yes, absolutely.

Lonnie Moulder

Yeah, so if you think about it, in the field sales force when you're promoting more than one drug, it's the same person. It's the amount of time they spend on one drug versus another. So whatever those FTEs were, and in the actual customer interface people that you would classically call sales people, it was probably about 20% of their time on VARUBI, so now 100% of their time will be in ZEJULA instead of only 80%. So the same people, it's just that they won't be talking about VARUBI.

Peter Lawson

Got you. And then, do you have any kind of timeframe about either licensing this out or spinning it out or just shifting through in the timing of VARUBI revenues that [you have always have] [ph]?

Lonnie Moulder

Yeah, no timeframe. Over time we've been approached by a number of parties. As you know NK-1 receptor antagonists are being developed by a number of parties out there. One company went public recently in the pruritus space. Another company is developing in pruritus, chronic cough is being looked at, irritable or dysfunctional bladder has been looked at.

So what we have here is something people paved us on, but it didn't make sense, based on our oncology focus to do it ourselves or to consider, since IV VARUBI was really the focus for CINV to anyway disrupt the pricing out in the marketplace. But since the oral is out there to modest product, it has an NDA. It has an approved MAA. It's a well-positioned product. If someone would like to take it and do development programs in other areas because with pediatric exclusivity, it will have exclusivity overall until early 2029. So, it's a product with a lifecycle.

And since we've been approached in the past, we'll now advance discussions in that area. But I don't want to put any timeframes on it.

Peter Lawson

Got you. Okay. Thanks so much. Thanks for the - thanks for taking the questions and appreciate the guidance.

Lonnie Moulder

Thanks for the questions, Peter.

Operator

Thank you, we'll take our last question from Chris Raymond of Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Chris Raymond

Hey. Thanks for squeezing me in here. Just maybe more of a…

Lonnie Moulder

Hey, Chris.

Chris Raymond

Hey, Lonnie. Just more of a tactical question I think on the ZEJULA. So as I remember back in December there was a little bit of a - I don't know if you call it a snafu or communication issue with the two pricing compendia, where the price increase got announced about a week ahead of time. You had a chance now I think obviously to take a look at the inventory effect. And I assume since you didn't mention any inventory, can we assume that there really was no build in Q4?

I guess, the question is really more related to Q1. Are you anticipating any burn off of inventory as part of that guidance range? Thanks.

Lonnie Moulder

Yeah, Chris, it's - and we had discussed this previously when that had occurred with the pricing compendium. We typically have anywhere from two to four weeks of inventory in the channel and coming out of 2017, we would estimate - well, it's absolutely no more than four weeks. But it's probably six or seven days more than the prior quarter. But obviously, with the product growing that's a look back on days of inventory.

Chris Raymond

Okay. And so, should we assume that part of your - that your assumes there is some burn off of that sort of little to…

Lonnie Moulder

Yeah, well, with a product with a growing trajectory, a six or seven days of inventory, it would be hard to describe whether it needs to be burned off or that's just the amount that's going to be out there, because there is greater demand.

Chris Raymond

Yeah, perfect, thank you.

Lonnie Moulder

Sure.

Operator

Thank you. I would now like to turn the call back over to Lonnie Moulder for closing remarks.

Lonnie Moulder

Well, thank you for joining us this evening. We look forward to updating you on our progress as the year proceeds. Thank you. Have a good evening.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. You may now disconnect. Good day, everyone.