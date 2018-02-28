GDP Estimates Slipping As M2 Growth Collapses

GDP estimates have been revised down at the Atlanta Fed and Goldman Sachs.

Money Supply Growth Contracting

The Federal Reserve has successfully ended Quantitative Easing (QE), raised interest rates to 1.25%-1.50% from the zero bound, and now have begun unwinding their record balance sheet. The unwinding of the balance sheet comes from the process of selling bonds to primary dealers (banks) and debiting the reserves of that bank held at the Federal Reserve. This action decreases the 'monetary base'.

Based on the mechanics of Quantitative Tightening (QT) and the goals the Federal Reserve has laid out in terms of asset sales, I had forecast the money supply growth would contract and make the Fed adjust their QT program.

Back in December 2017, in an article titled, "The Math Behind Quantitative Tightening - Why It Will End Early" I wrote, "

The money supply is currently increasing at a pace of roughly $50 billion per month. This rate of monetary tightening is going to cause a rapid decline in the money supply. Money Supply: Source: Federal Reserve The growth rate in the money supply is already contracting due to rapid contractions in bank loan growth. Money Supply Growth: Source: Federal Reserve The growth rate in the money supply (M2) has been under severe pressure since the Federal Reserve has started tightening monetary policy. If the Federal Reserve continues to tighten monetary policy at the pace that they have laid out, the money supply growth will contract to nearly 0% by the end of 2018. Money Supply Growth With Estimated Federal Reserve Tightening: Source: Federal Reserve Given that M2 Growth + Money Velocity Growth= Nominal GDP Growth, shrinking M2 will cause nominal GDP growth to fall. M2 Growth + Velocity Growth = Nominal GDP Growth: Source: BEA, Federal Reserve

Money supply growth, which makes up one half of GDP in the equation of exchange, M2 growth + velocity growth = Nominal GDP growth, continues to fall sharply due to increasingly tight monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

M2 Year over Year Growth:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Velocity growth, the other half of the equation for nGDP, has been negative for 29 consecutive quarters. It is not a guarantee that velocity growth will be negative again but money supply growth is only increasing at 4.1%. This means that if velocity increases to 0% growth and is not negative for the first time in 30 quarters, nominal GDP growth can only be a maximum of 4.1%. After roughly 2% inflation, this leaves 2.1% for real GDP growth.

Many growth bulls cited the 5.2% figure the Atlanta Fed used as their Q1 GDP estimate back in late January. Goldman Sachs (GS) and the Atlanta Fed have been steadily revising down their GDP estimates for Q1.

Atlanta Fed GDP Now Tracker:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

It was possible to forecast this contraction in growth by looking at the growth in the money supply. It is very clear that monetary policy is biting and slowing the economy.



I think that monetary policy is more aggressive than most investors believe. I continue to forecast that the Federal Reserve will not be able to complete their QT program as they have laid out. They will either stop the process of QT or slow down the asset sales from their original plan.

Money supply growth (M2) would fall close to 0% by the end of 2018 if monetary tightening continues at this pace. Nominal GDP is already coming down as a result of a tighter monetary policy. If this pace of monetary tightening continues, each quarter will see progressively lower year over year GDP growth.

The market (SPY) is starting to price in the fact that the high for GDP growth is in the rearview mirror.

