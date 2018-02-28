U.S. Debt: Upping The Ante On Growth

By Darrell W. Watters

Lower tax revenues are expected to increase government debt by roughly $1 trillion over the next 10 years. When coupled with the recent budget deal, the U.S. deficit could surpass $1 trillion by 2019.

If new fiscal initiatives fall short in stimulating economic growth, the U.S. could find itself with a materially wider deficit, a weaker dollar and inflationary pricing pressures.

The unpredictable nature of a consumer-driven economy could compromise the growth expectations already embedded in 2018 forecasts.

Congress recently approved a two-year budget deal that allows for roughly $400 billion in additional U.S. government spending. This comes on the heels of the U.S. tax code overhaul, which is expected to drastically reduce federal revenue in the coming decade. Ideally, these fiscal initiatives will spur capital investment from corporations and encourage consumer spending. Such an environment should allow U.S. GDP to grow at a rate above 3%, propelling the economy to escape velocity and holding the deficit at a manageable level. Keeping the train on the tracks, however, is not without challenges.

An Off-Track Economy

The U.S. is already off track from a traditional economic standpoint. Typically, at this expansionary stage in the economic cycle, the country should be operating with a budget surplus in the 3-5% range. That surplus, in turn, should be used to pay down debt.

Instead, the U.S. closed fiscal year 2017 with a budget deficit of $666 billion. Thanks to lower tax revenues and increased government spending, that figure could climb to over $1 trillion in coming years. This dramatically raises the stakes on U.S. economic growth. In order to meet the cost of its debt and keep the deficit in check, the country needs strong and sustainable growth.

Is Stronger Growth Possible?

After the 2008 financial crisis, the Federal Reserve (Fed) reduced interest rates to record lows and injected massive amounts of stimulus into the economy, expanding its balance sheet to $4.5 trillion through quantitative easing measures. While we've witnessed a recovery stemming from monetary policy alone, it has been one of low velocity and tepid growth.

Now we face a pullback in monetary stimulus, and fiscal stimulus filling the void. If the latter fails to generate notably higher growth, and instead simply generates a materially wider deficit, it will weigh on the dollar and inflationary pricing pressures will ensue.

Uncertainty in a Consumer-Led Economy

The challenge for the U.S. is that consumer spending drives approximately 70% of the economy, and consumer habits are unpredictable. In 2017, growth in consumer spending outpaced that of personal income, and the personal savings rate hit a 12-year low. If consumers become concerned over savings erosion, they may begin to pare back purchases, perhaps even in the first half of this year. Additionally, if fiscal stimulus spurs productivity-enhancing capital investment at the expense of employee headcount, the prospect of consumer-driven growth becomes questionable. And for some consumers, inflationary pressures alone could be sufficient to rein in their spending. These scenarios would compromise the growth expectations already embedded in 2018 forecasts. In the event the growth rate starts moving in the wrong direction, the deficit would balloon even further.

However, there could still be a surprise to the upside. If Congress can push through spending constraints and pull the deficit back to a healthier level, the economy could really take off. This feat would be well received by investors and likely result in higher stock prices, flat to modestly tighter credit spreads and a stronger dollar.

Impact on Treasury Supply

Without some form of spending constraints from Congress, the budget increase will add supply to the U.S. Treasury market as the Fed scales back purchases and many large foreign buyers look to curb their Treasury allocations. Uncertainty around how the increase of supply in the belly of the yield curve will be absorbed, coupled with concerns that the Fed could derail economic growth in its attempts to normalize interest rates, should continue to push front-end Treasury yields higher.

The long end of the curve, however, should exhibit more stability, supported by skepticism over U.S. economic growth and investors seeking safety in the event of Fed policy error. Therefore, a flatter yield curve and range-bound rates remain likely.

Quantitative Easing (QE) is a government monetary policy occasionally used to increase the money supply by buying government securities or other securities from the market.

