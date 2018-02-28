Sangamo Therapeutics Should Be On Your Radar Following Massive $3 Billion Partnership With Gilead Sciences

Sangamo has rights to four different technologies, which means a failure in the zinc finger nuclease technology won't spell doom for the company as a whole.

The zinc finger nuclease technology from Sangamo is in the early stages of clinical testing, therefore more data will be needed to determine the technology's potential worth.

Pending positive data in the clinic Sangamo can earn a lot of cash though milestone payments, which means that the company will have cash for years to come.

Recently, Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) announced a $3 billion partnership with Gilead Sciences (GILD) to develop gene therapies for cancer indications. This will be accomplished by using Sangamo's zinc finger nuclease gene editing technology. Sangamo's stock has traded higher by 44% year-to-date, but I think it has more room to run. That is why I believe that Sangamo offers investors a great buying opportunity.

Partnership

Just the other day, it was announced that Sangamo had formed a partnership with Gilead Sciences' Kite unit to develop gene therapies to target cancer. According to this deal, Sangamo has already received an upfront payment of $150 million. That is a substantial amount to begin with, but it gets even better. That's because Sangamo, pending positive regulatory and other milestones reached, has the ability to earn up to an additional $3 billion. That is not a small number at all. Matter of fact, that is one the biggest partnership deals that I have seen in the biotech industry. The biggest reason for Gilead making the deal is that it wants to get its hands on Sangamo's Zinc Finger nuclease gene editing technology or ZFN technology. The reason why gene editing technology has come to light lately is because of the advancements that have been made recently. In addition, other treatment options for cancers are to treat the symptoms of the cancer itself. With gene editing technology, biotech companies can target the underlying genes themselves that cause the cancer in the first place. That means that there is a potential to treat the underlying cause of the cancer. Gene editing technology is highly sought out after. Some other biotech companies that have gene editing technology are Editas Medicine (EDIT) and Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP). Both of these companies had their stock's jump on the announcement of a partnership deal between Gilead Sciences and Sangamo Therapeutics.

Financials

As of December 31, 2017 Sangamo Therapeutics has cash and cash equivalents of $244.6 million. In light of the most recent partnership with Gilead it is highly likely that the company won't need to raise cash anytime soon. As long as the clinical milestones are met, Sangamo will have enough cash to keep funding its operations in the coming years.

Risks

The first risk I foresee is whether or not Sangamo's zinc finger nuclease technology works in various types of cancers. This is a major risk because not much research has been performed yet using the zinc finger nuclease gene editing technology. Therefore, there is a chance that this tech may not yield the desired results to keep the potential of the $3 billion in milestone payments rolling in. The second risk is the observation of any major side effects with respect to the treatment itself using zinc finger nuclease gene editing. More testing in a large group of patients will be needed to determine if this technology is safe.

Conclusion

Sangamo Therapeutics has a good gene editing technology that Gilead Sciences wanted to get its hands on. I believe that Sangamo's gene editing technology might be able to improve survival rates in patients with cancer. In any case, Sangamo still has a massive pipeline of three other technologies targeting a variety of diseases. That means in the small likelihood that this partnership with Gilead Sciences doesn't pan out , it won't be the end of Sangamo. That's why I believe that Sangamo remains a good buy.

