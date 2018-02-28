U.S. Biotech/Pharma Sector Daily Observations Letter: February 27, 2018

The market pullback Tuesday was expected after the recent run-up but found an excuse in the form of Fed Chairman Powell hinting at four rate hikes in 2018 (vs. expected three). 50-DMA seems to be likely support.

Tuesday's sell-off in Akcea therapeutics (AKCA) may be an over-reaction over investor concerns that FDA may raise safety concerns in the upcoming Adcom. Antisense therapies are known to be associated with thrombocytopenia. Even Spinraza, the first approved antisense treatment for Spinal muscular atrophy, SMA has a thrombocytopenia-related warning on its label and FDA recommends platelet monitoring.





(Spinraza label)

On the other hand, bears may argue that these risks are tolerable in SMA considering the poor prognosis of the disease. On the bull side, we argue that familial chylomicronemia syndrome (for which Akcea is seeking approval) for Volanserson has a poor prognosis with extremely high triglycerides causing acute pancreatitis, which can be fatal and no therapies as effective as Volanserson which showed 77% reduction in serum triglycerides after 3 months of treatment in phase 3.

The association of Volaneserson with thrombocytopenia is not new either, with Ionis (IONS), which spun off Akcea, reporting thrombocytopenia in the phase 3 trial. Ionis even considered the thrombocytopenia as resulting due to the high lipoprotein levels, rather than the drug itself (also reported in the medical literature). Today, Akcea reported another case of grade 4 thrombocytopenia (which resolved) but the company has reported 3 additional similar cases earlier as well. Keep the AdCom date (May 10) on your calendar.

So, we know now why Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) was up Monday on high volume on no news. Tuesday, the company announced FDA acceptance of NDA for eravacycline, its antibiotic candidate for complicated intra-abdominal infections like peritonitis and appendicitis. Notably, the stock tanked earlier this month when a phase 3 trial of the drug failed in complicated urinary tract infections. On the other hand, the phase 3 in cIAI was successful, showing non-inferiority over meropenem, a commonly used antibiotic in this indication. Eravacyline is also effective against carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (about 2.5% of all hospital-associated IAI). We discussed the market opportunity in detail in a recent post and the little value being attributed to the pipeline.

