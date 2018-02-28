Trupanion: Bet On The Pet In 2018?

However, should the return to profitability justify paying $30 to acquire one share of the company?

Executive Summary

Two weeks ago, Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP), a leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, announced its annual results. The revenues increased by 29% on a yearly basis; the net loss dropped by more than $5 million to $(1.5) million. Regarding the improvement in profitability over the years, investors could expect the company to be profitable in 2018. However, does it mean that they should bet on the pet insurer? At the current market price, I do not think so.

Still Unprofitable, But...

As investors, we should not deny the facts, whatever the presentations might say. In 2017, Trupanion reported a net loss of $1.5 million, or a loss reduction of $5.4 million compared to 2016. The loss reduction was mainly driven by a lower operating loss and an income tax benefit of $0.4 million. Since 2014, the losses were reduced each year.

Source: Trupanion’s 2017 annual report

The loss reduction over the years was mainly driven by higher growth in revenues than the increase in operating expenses. From 2014 to 2017, the sales and marketing expenses divided by the total revenues declined by 2.1 percentage points to 7.9%, the technology and development costs divided by the total revenues dropped by 4.5 percentage points to 4.0%, and the general and administrative expenses decreased by 5.4 percentage points to 6.9%.

Source: Trupanion’s annual reports

I cannot compete with the figures. They speak for themselves; the situation improves every year. However, the other costs are still high relative to the total revenues.

Source: Trupanion’s annual reports

In my opinion, the key point is the critical mass of the portfolio. As the company invests a lot to acquire new members, the net acquisition costs remain high for the new members. After having acquired the insured pets, there are no marketing expenses for these pets anymore. Technically speaking, the pet owners are captive customers. Then, the older insurance policies are more profitable than the newest.

Source: Trupanion’s Q4 2017 Financial Supplement

Furthermore, as Trupanion has already invested a lot in its platform, the technology expenses should decline relatively over the years. Then, the average revenue per pet should increase accordingly, as the costs incurred by the company are somewhat related to the acquired policyholders than the former clients.

Regarding the reported figures, the monthly average revenues per pet increased over the years.

Source: Trupanion’s 2017 annual report

Hence, there is no doubt that the margins have increased for many years, benefiting from the growth in the portfolio and the high retention of the existing policies.

Give The Company More Time

I have no problem giving Trupanion more time to achieve its targets. Regarding the latest presentation, the long-term operating margin target is around 15%.

Source: Trupanion’s Q4 2017 Presentation

However, I have the feeling it is quite optimistic at the current status. As I am an old-fashioned guy, I like using an old-fashioned ratio, like the combined ratio. For those who are not aware of what the combined ratio is, please let me define it briefly. Take all the costs (claims paid and operational expenses) paid by the insurance company and divide them by the premiums it has received. If the ratio is below 100%, the company makes money on the underwriting side. In other words, the pricing set up by the insurer is sufficient to cover its overall operating costs.

Looking at the combined ratio history of Trupanion, it is another story. From 2014 to 2017, it lost money each year.

Source: Trupanion’s annual reports

However, the company succeeded in improving its margins. Then, the combined ratio improved by around 12 percentage points in four years. In my opinion, 2018 could be the first year where Trupanion will report a combined ratio below 100%. The next question is: which combined ratio? Let’s be honest. The 15% margin is overoptimistic for 2018. In my opinion, the margin of the portfolio could be in the range of 5% and 10%.

Hey CrickAnt, Time Is Money, So Is It Time To Invest in Trupanion?

Every stock could be a buy; it depends only on the market price. Then, the only question for an investor who would like to invest in Trupanion is the following: is it worth investing in the pet insurer?

If you look at the current metrics, the answer is no. For example, the price-to-book ratio is more than 18, which is insane for an insurance company. I do not speak about the price-to-earnings, as the net income is nonexistent.

But what if 2018 were to become a profitable year? Let’s start with the revenues. Regarding the last years, it is not unreasonable to be confident in the fact that the company’s revenues will grow by at least 25%.

Source: Trupanion’s Q4 2017 Presentation

With revenue growth in the range of 25% and 35% and a combined ratio between 99.8% and 90%, the post-tax income should be in the range of less than $1 million and $25 million.

Source: Internal

As investors pay 15 times the earnings to acquire an insurance company, the value of the company should around $300 million. I have the feeling that investors are willing to pay 20 times the earnings to have Trupanion in their portfolios, as the revenues overgrow every year and the long-term operating margin target is 15%. In that case, the company’s value should be at least $500 million.

Regarding the book value evolution, the stockholders’ equity should increase accordingly, positively affected by the profits made by the company. However, the price-to-book value ratio should remain insane, in spite of the reduction in the accumulated deficit.

Last but not least, the investors should keep in mind that they will be affected negatively by the future dilutions. In fact, the outstanding shares stood at around 30 million in 2017. However, the stock options, RSAs (restricted stock awards), RSUs (restricted stock units) and warrants represented around 5.0 million of would-be shares at the end of 2017.

Source: Trupanion’s 2017 annual report

In other words, the outstanding shares could increase by approximately 17%. Not so good for individual investors owning a small portion of the company.

Conclusion

In my opinion, 2018 should be the year when Trupanion is profitable. Except for the dilutive equity securities, no new shares should be issued. Furthermore, the company’s revenue will grow by at least 25% indeed. Nevertheless, the key point remains the profitability of the overall portfolio reflected in the level of the combined ratio. Whatever the combined ratio should amount to, I remain convinced that Trupanion is mainly overvalued.

Notes for the readers: Interested in other analyses mainly focused on the insurance sector? Please do not hesitate to follow me. Thanks a lot for your support! Furthermore, I will be more than happy to discuss with you on my articles, the chosen assumptions for valuing companies’ intrinsic value or anything else you consider as relevant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.