In my previous article in the BioTime (BTX) series, I took a look at Renevia and also briefly discussed BioTime’s stem cell platform. This article will look at OpRegen, BioTime’s dry AMD product candidate; we will follow through with a valuation next month.

OpRegen is a suspension of human embryonic stem cell-derived retinal pigment epithelial (RPE) cells. RPE is situated between the light sensitive photoreceptive retinal cells and the choroid, a layer of blood vessels, and works as a first line of defence against macular degeneration by acting as a translocation mechanism for fluids, ions and molecules between the two layers. OpRegen works as a cell graft, and in animal models, it had shown very good result, with the grafted RPE cells being alive after transplant, helping restore vision. Dry AMD has no approved therapies, and so a completed human pivotal trial with positive results will be great news for BTX.

Solid trial data coming out of Opregen

Data from animal trials were presented at ARVO 2015; the abstract can be read here. The RPE cells here were clinical grade and xeno-free, meaning they could be used in humans directly and contained no animal-derived product. The results were as follows:

Optomotor testing revealed that cell treated eyes outperformed vehicle injected or unoperated eyes at all ages. Both mid and high cell-dosed eyes significantly outperformed the low dose, but were not significantly different from one another. ERG testing revealed select cell treated animals that significantly outperformed control or fellow eyes in both focal and full-field ERGs independent of dose. Cell treated eyes had significantly thicker outer nuclear layers than controls up to P150, however no significant difference was observed at P200. Transplanted OpRegen RPE cells were identified in all age groups, generated a monolayer and demonstrated the ability to phagocytose rat rhodopsin.

As can be seen, although the product didn’t perform well at P200, which is defined as legally blind in the USA, it worked very well at lower levels of vision loss, and as was noted later, the new retinal layer lasted the lifetime of the animal subjects.

Following this data, BioTime took the product to clinical trial under a Fast Track and a Breakthrough designation. Interim results data from the ongoing phase 1/2 trial will be presented at ARVO 2018 on April 29, and should work as a minor catalyst for the stock.

What to expect from this presentation? Well, an earlier presentation from the annual American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) in New Orleans, Louisiana, on November 14, 2017 had this to say:

“Observations of the ongoing PI/IIa open-label study and the results to date show that both the surgical procedure used to inject the OpRegen®cells, as well as OpRegen®, were well tolerated. OpRegen® showed continued long-term safety through 15 months and there were no treatment-related systemic serious adverse events to date. In addition to safety and tolerability, imaging suggests signs of engraftment and cell survival.”

So, what we expect is that those “signs” of engraftment and cell survival should take a more concrete form in the April abstract, just like we saw in the animal data.

Last year’s ARVO, too, saw a presentation from OpRegen as follows:

The presentation at ARVO reported new clinical trial data with two patients that were treated in cohort 2, where they received a dose of 200,000 cells. Imaging analysis suggests the transplanted OpRegen cells remained in place (engrafted) in an area of the scar that was completely depleted of retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) because of the advanced stages of the disease. Cell engraftment occurred in four of the five patients treated thus far. There was also possible evidence of a biological response with some areas appearing to show structural improvement (a thickening of the thinned area of retina above the scar) without any signs of retinal edema, a fluid build-up that can further compromise vision.

It is good to see that over the last year, multiple presentations from OpRegen have all shown increasingly positive data from the trial. We note the lack of any vagueness here, any effort at, or the need to, explain away uneasy data.

Key differentiating factors of Opregen

There are a number of characteristics of the OpRegen product that will have significant bearing on its market potential.

Firstly, this is designed to be an off-the-shelf product that will be delivered subretinally during a simple intraocular injection. This means much lower cost for patients, and the procedure can be done without hospital stays. Off-the-shelf also means they are not patient-specific, which again means less cost.

Another key safety feature of OpRegen® RPE cells is that they are "xeno-free," which means they are not derived using any sort of animal products.

Unlike other products (for wet AMD) which need multiple injections, OpRegen has shown, inpreclinical murine studies, that a single subretinal injection produces a natural monolayer structure that survives the lifetime of the animal.

Market potential

According to BTX’s CEO, there are over 20 million dry AMD patients in the developed countries, and the market size could potentially be $40 billion. Other, more conservative estimates put this figure at $10bn by 2023. For a $334mn market cap company, either figure looks just fine. According to BioTime, 90% of AMD is presented in the dry form, although therapies available only for the wet form have a market size of $5bn at present.

In the concluding article of this series on BioTime, we will do a valuation of the company and discuss our investment thesis.