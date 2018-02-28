REITs Are Not Bonds: Be Choosy

The net lease sector most resembles bonds, but at the same time, there are crucial differences which suggest that they are yet much, much better than bonds.

Thesis

The start of 2018 has seen REITs underperform dramatically as investors flee “bond-equivalent” stocks in wake of treasury yields rise. In particular, “brick-and-mortar” NNN REITs have found themselves trading at very attractive valuations, especially compared with corporate bond funds. This is an opportunity to buy great companies at a great price - I also give one deeply discounted NNN REIT as a potential “alpha” pick.

(Note: Just to make sure we are on the same page, “NNN” means “triple net lease.” In a triple net lease, the tenant pays for property taxes, insurance and maintenance.)

Why “Brick-and-Mortar” NNN REITs

While there are many different sub-sectors among NNN REITs, I have placed specific attention on “brick-and-mortar” NNN REITs.

In the healthcare NNN REIT sector, there are Ventas (NYSE:VTR), Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) and Welltower (HCN) trading at 52-week lows, but I am not biting because of their very large exposure to senior care - with rent coverage frequently seen below 1.3.

In the telecom/ data tower NNN REIT sector, there is Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) trading at 15+% dividend yields, but here I am not interested because of the exaggerated (70%) concentration to its struggling tenant Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN).

In the diversified entertainment NNN REIT sector, there is EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) trading at lows with dividend yields above 7%. Here too I am uninterested, due to its high concentration to the movie theater industry as well as other discretionary spending industries.

While the aforementioned stocks can all be considered darlings of authors of this site, for the reasons discussed I am still not a buyer. Warren Buffett’s wisdom comes to mind: there are no called strikes in investing (paraphrased). While I am sure there is money to be made in these names, because their stories do not resonate with me, they are not for me.

It may come as a surprise that my sector of choice is the “brick-and-mortar” REIT sector. This is my coined name encompassing the retail and service industries, both of which tend to be found in the same shopping centers (hence brick-and-mortar). While it is true that this is the only NNN REIT sector discussed that comes in the very crosshairs of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and e-commerce, it incidentally also boasts the strongest rent coverage at its tenant level at around 2.7 times. The peer group to be discussed in this article consists of Realty Income (NYSE:O), National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC).

Note: I am purposely avoiding VEREIT (NYSE:VER) due to its ongoing litigation.

We can see their valuations below:



(Chart by author, data from 2017 Q4 reports of Spirit Realty, Realty Income, National Retail and STORE Capital)

The comparison with bonds

As 10-year treasury yields have gone up, these NNN REITs have gone down:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

This is not without reason - there is a striking correlation that readers must understand.

In each sale and leaseback transaction, these operators give tenants a large sum of capital (think loan), and in return, get ownership of their property and a long-term 15-ish year term lease contract. See the similarity to a bond? These NNN REITs own large portfolios of such contracts, which, in addition to paying a “yield,” also come with the “risk” in the form of tenant bankruptcies/ rent negotiations.

Furthermore, the rising interest rates raise the risk that these REITs will have to refinance their borrowings at higher interest rates, raising their cost to capital. Both these similarities to bonds should make it clear that their recent fall appears to come not without reason. Now let’s discuss how these NNN REITs are different (and better) than bond funds.

Annual dividend increases

Whereas a typical corporate bond has the same interest rate until maturity, lease contracts, on the other hand, often come with annual lease escalators ranging from 1.5% to 2%. This, combined with REITs’ ability to grow through acquisitions, means that earnings can increase every year - leading to dividends increasing every year (especially because NNN REITs typically have very low capital expenditure requirements, as that falls onto their tenants’ responsibilities).

Real Estate adds a vital layer of security

Because in return for the “loan” these REITs get ownership of the underlying real estate, this adds protection in the case of a broken contract. In a typical loan, a bankruptcy might mean that the lender gets absolutely nothing back. For a business development company, they might get equity in the company - but that isn’t so valuable in bankruptcy. For NNN REITs, this is not the case - they have more options. They can find a replacement tenant, which is a plus considering the fact that you usually cannot find replacement debtors (why would anyone willingly do this?). They can also sell off the property, oftentimes for a profit due to real estate often gaining in value. No matter the case, the property is always worth something, and is an important distinction and plus that NNN REITs have over traditional lenders.

There are two popular high yield corporate bond ETFs with which we can compare: the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG), yielding 5.53%, and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK), yielding 5.77%.

Thus, a critical question is whether the 5.7% yield from the bond ETF or the 5% NNN REIT yield with 5% increases is better. Since this is just basic math, this can be determined by a standard discounted cash flow model - it turns out that the NNN REITs would outperform within a period of just 3 years.

While we have shown that there is a serious disconnect in the difference in valuations between NNN REITs and corporate bond funds, the question now is: which specifically has the greatest chance of outperformance?

STORE Capital is my top pick in the sector





While STORE Capital has indeed had a shorter time period as a public company than its peers, readers should not mistake this to mean that its management is the newest too. STORE Capital CEO Chris Volk has been in this business for over 30 years, previously taking management roles at Franchise Finance Corporation of America and Spirit Finance. Readers placing a premium on peers due to their longer public track records must keep in mind that STORE Capital management has a long track record of outperformance over their various companies:



(Source: STORE Capital 2017 Year End Presentation)

The fact that its two previous companies were taken private also indicates that it is not afraid to go private if it is in the shareholders' interests (seemingly rare nowadays in the REIT world).

In particular, the biggest distinction from peers is the company's insistence on access to property-level financials. STORE Capital has access to financials of 97% of its properties (unheard of in this space), with a median fixed charge coverage of around 2.1:

(Source: STORE Capital 2017 Year End Presentation)

The fact that the company includes fixed charge coverage for its tenants is, in itself, also a big distinguishing factor. I should note that Realty Income and Spirit Realty do not report this metric, and National Retail Properties reports it at around 2.3.

Best chances at SS NOI Growth

Now, with equity valuations in the entire sector very low, this makes it difficult to grow acquisitively through equity issuance. Realty Income’s great performance has in large part to do with its access to low cost of equity, as the REIT's share count has jumped to 274 million, as opposed to just 106 million in 2010.

This means that growth to AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) and, in turn, growth to the dividend will have to be self-generated. The most important factor absolutely will be growth in same-store sales. Unsurprisingly, STORE Capital excels in this area as well.

It has the highest reported annual lease escalators among peers, who oftentimes don’t even report this metric:

(Source: STORE Capital 2017 Year End Presentation)

Now, it is important to note that detrimental to same-store rent growth is tenant bankruptcies and lease expirations. We have already discussed STORE Capital’s emphasis on unit-level financials. But what about lease expirations? As we can see below, the company has the lowest amount of expirations in the next ten years by a long shot:

(Source: STORE Capital 2017 Year End Presentation)

The chart above shows STORE Capital only having about 10% exposure to lease expirations in the next ten years, versus 36% for National Retail Properties, 49% for Realty Income and 47% for other peers. Lease expirations differ materially from mall REITs as opposed to NNN REITs. Whereas in malls or shopping centers we could expect significant increases to rent (typically in the 10-15% range), NNN REITs are lucky to just maintain rent. Below we can see the renewal performance from National Retail Properties:



(Source: 2017 Institutional Investor Presentation)

This combination of explicitly stated annual lease escalators as well as minimal lease expirations should make it clear to the reader that if anyone’s going to have same store NOI growth, it’s STORE Capital.

There is something for deep value investors too: Spirit Realty

Another NNN REIT I am very bullish on is Spirit Realty - it has a ~40% discount to peers based on FFO. Sure, this discount is due to the company's mishaps in early 2017, and the trust must be re-earned. That said, the discount looks to be too much, and its 9.3% yield is too good to pass up.

One important note, though: I have seen it discussed in other articles that STORE Capital is likely to buy out Spirit Realty, as CEO Volk was the original founder of Spirit. This looks to have 0% chance of occurring. It would be a total 180-degree for STORE Capital to acquire another portfolio which does not have the same amount of unit-level financials as it has. A lot has changed over at Spirit Realty since its founding management left the company.

My rankings for brick-and-mortar NNN REITs

My top holding in the sector is STORE Capital at overweight, followed by Spirit Realty at significant, then National Retail Properties at small, and finally, Realty Income at minimal. My Realty Income position has been kept at a minimum due to (in my opinion) unjustifiable valuation premiums in spite of a portfolio which is not clearly even as strong as its peers.

Conclusion

Brick-and-mortar NNN REITs have sold off to start this year. While there are significant similarities that would explain their correlation to bonds, their persistent dividend growth is a key differentiator which has me puzzled at the relative valuations. My top picks in the sector are STORE Capital and Spirit Realty.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR, SRC, NNN, O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.