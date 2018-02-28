9 Reasons To Buy NetApp

To boot, the company is generating large amounts of cash and will repatriate over $4B of its overseas cash holdings to boost shareholder value and deleverage.

We don't see much if any reason why this evolution can't continue.

In the last couple of years, it did just that and the results have been very encouraging.

NetApp used to have substantial problems and faced a stagnant or even declining market for refusing to embrace high-growth storage sectors.

NetApp (NTAP) is an interesting company that has spent a number of years in the doldrums, buffeted by a declining traditional market, an acquisition that was difficult to digest, and an unwillingness or inability to embrace the higher-value parts of the storage industry.

However, things seem to be really back on track, and we have at least 9 reasons for buying the shares, in no particular order:

Revenues are growing again

Taking share from the competition

Service income, software, and hardware maintenance

Leverage

Cash flow bonanza

Share buybacks and dividends

Reduced stock-based compensation

Overseas cash

Valuation is reasonable

Growth

The company was seemingly in decline, but for various reasons, growth has turned around:

There are various reasons for this, the overall storage market is growing again despite the cloud, but parts of it are growing much faster. Its mature business has started to stabilize, but its strategic solutions are growing fast.

NetApp has been late to flash storage arrays, but now, in part due to the 2016 acquisition of SolidFire (for $870M), this part of the company is growing at a very fast pace, almost 50% per year. Here is the CEO at the Q3CC:

As we indicated on our last call, headwinds from mature solutions have abated. In Q3, mature solutions contributed 30% of net product revenue, flat year-over-year. The shift to flash creates enormous new opportunity for us as we consolidate and displace competitor's legacy equipment, gain share in new workload deployments and upgrade our install base.

NetApp is also benefiting from problems at big competitors like Dell (NYSE:DVMT) and Hewlett Packard (HPE) and is taking market share from these companies. When flash prices are coming down later this year, they will pass this on to customers and expect the uptake to increase versus legacy players.

The company is also positioning itself well in other parts of the storage market, like virtual storage and software-defined storage with innovative applications like Data Fabric and ONTAP data management software.

It's, of course, also true that with the emergence of the hybrid cloud, the storage companies have blunted the competitive threat of public cloud companies at least to some extent and given them a means to a more peaceful co-existence by providing the opportunity to sell products that add value to the public cloud.

NetApp even has specific solutions here in the form of NetApp Cloud Volumes for AWS and Azure filed by NetApp, although these are recent innovations and we'll have to wait to see what the take-up will be, but interest seems to be substantial already, here is management during the Q3CC:

We have also seen a high level of customer interest in this offering and expect both Azure filed by NetApp and NetApp Cloud Volumes for AWS to be in public preview before the end of this fiscal year. Our cloud data services allow us to monetize customer's use of the cloud and increase our opportunity to expand our market share in on-premises deployments. As I said last quarter, I could not be more excited about the possibilities created here.

Management is maintaining they have a leg up the competition with these solutions, from the Q3CC:

With regard to the question on the cloud data services, yes, we are clearly differentiated in the market because we are the only technology provider that can give the customer the choice of where to deploy their technology, either in their data center, in a co-location provide facility on their edge or in the cloud.

So rather than the cloud taking business away from NetApp (the traditional investor worry), it has co-opted cloud solutions and feed off of the cloud.

NetApp is even entering the HCI (hyper-converged infrastructure) space, focusing mainly on enterprise use cases and they're off to a good start (from Q3CC):

At a global automotive company, we won a seven-figure HCI deal, supporting a three-site VMware server virtualization environment.

In short, NetApp has gotten its act together by innovating and concentrating on parts of the storage market that are growing much faster in dollar terms.

Competition

The company is taking share from the competition, and during the Q3CC, management explained why this is. The largest competitor (likely to be Dell/EMC) (from Q3CC):

They have fundamental product portfolio challenges and the lack of cloud story.... They lack a competitive flash offering with a road map to the future, and they've got to get a cloud story.

Service revenue

The service and maintenance revenue is still declining a bit, from the Q3CC:

The combination of software maintenance and hardware maintenance and other services revenue of $603 million declined about 3% year-over-year and 2% sequentially due to lower revenue from renewals. However, we saw healthy growth in deferred and financed unearned services revenue, which increased 1% year-over-year and 3% sequentially. The maintenance attached rates to new product sales remain consistent and we saw healthy growth in our installed base.

But this could turn and when it does, this will be a boost for margins and recurring revenues, here is fellow SA contributor Bert Hochfeld with his excellent take:

The acceleration of product revenue growth bodes well for the progress of the other revenue streams of this company. And given just how high gross margins are for both software maintenance and hardware maintenance, the future for operating margin improvement looks strong as well.

Leverage

Margins, more especially operating margins are also growing again. This isn't much of a mystery with revenues growing and the company moving into higher value-added products and services.

There is a good deal of leverage in the business model, here is management during the Q3CC:

On a year-over-year basis, our projected 6% revenue growth and 8% gross margin growth yield an 18% increase in operating income and a 25% increase in EPS.

Cash Flow

The company was always generating strong cash flow even a couple of years back when it wasn't performing well in terms of growth, but recently the cash flow has been increasing as well.

The company generated $420M in operational cash flow, a 79% increase from Q3 2017 and free cash flow of $388M, a 104% increase from Q3 2017.

Apart from the growth itself, and the improvement in margins, there are several other drivers behind this:

An increase in deferred revenues

A decline of stock-based compensation

A reduction of future tax rate, for 2018, it now expects a tax rate of 18%.

The decline in stock-based compensation is really quite substantial.

Balance sheet and shareholder distribution

The company has a large war chest of $5.6B in cash and short-term investments, and given the substantial cash flows, this is likely to increase.

However, as a result of the tax reform, the company is planning to repatriate over $4B to the US and distribute this in an increase of dividends, share buy-backs and deleverage.

For the exact mechanics of this, investors have to wait until investor day in early April. In the past quarter, the company (Q3CC):

In Q3, we repurchased $150 million of our shares and paid approximately $53 million in cash dividends.

The company also retired $750M in bonds. Needless to say, $4B is a very substantial figure, it's a quarter of the company's market capitalization.

The company did incur a one-off $860M GAAP tax expense in Q3 (hence the large decline in GAAP net income to minus $506M) for the repatriation on foreign cash.

Not surprisingly, given the substantial free cash flow generation, the distributions have already been quite significant, the decline in the share count is quite impressive:

Valuation

We can't say that the shares are overly expensive. These are GAAP figures and backward-looking (the Q3 P/E is missing as there was a GAAP loss in Q3 due to the repatriation tax expense).

Analysts expect $3.43 per share in profits this year, rising to $3.76 the next, giving the shares a 16 multiple. But given the dividend, the free cash flow generation and the amount of net cash on the balance sheet, we think that's really very reasonable.

Conclusion

We think there are several good reasons for taking a position in this company, which is really transformed from a couple of years ago. The main risks seem to be when its competitors like Dell/EMC and/or HP will get their act together as the going will get a little tougher if that happens.

